The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Naomi Kanakia's avatar
Naomi Kanakia
2h

Interested in this review. A few people have recommended Scott’s novel to me, but it’s always seemed like a tricky concept and I’ve wondered if it could really pay off.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Andy Romanoff's avatar
Andy Romanoff
1h

OK, you got me! I just ordered it. Twenty-one bucks on the evil Amazon BTW. 600 pages for twenty-one bucks fer god sakes. Jody T, c'mon in, what's one more book?

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Republic of Letters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture