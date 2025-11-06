Dear Republic,

As part of the new era of The Republic of Letters, we’re going to be featuring a lot more debates. To sort of get into our groove on this, we’re running an exchange — more an exchange than a debate — on Freud v. Jung. The ever-interesting

kicks off with a piece on the incalculable importance of Freud — and the vast damage he did to all of our psyches.

-ROL

IT’S FREUD’S WORLD. WE’RE ALL JUST LIVING IN IT.

The most powerful ideas are the ones that vanish from view — because they’ve become the invisible framework of thought itself.

Such is the case with Sigmund Freud. Though his name now elicits as much derision as reverence, his legacy is not a matter of popularity. It is structural.

The Western world has been so totally subsumed by Freud’s conception of human nature that we scarcely recognize him as the source. His influence is unmistakable in our core beliefs: personal identity has collapsed into solipsism, where subjective feeling overrides objective reality; social obligation has been replaced by an imperative to self-actualize; culture has been recast as fundamentally repressive rather than formative; and liberation is now defined as freedom from the constraints of culture.

That is the world we live in. Whether we praise or reject it, we must first recognize who built it.

Solipsistic Selfhood

Before Freud, Rousseau had already begun to turn the search for truth away from the external world and toward interior life. For centuries, men had looked outward to tradition, the church, or the natural order, to understand who they were and how they ought to live.

Rousseau proposed a different path. The truest knowledge, he claimed, was not inherited, but felt. To be authentic was no longer to align oneself with a higher order, but to remain faithful to one’s own experience. The inner voice, however inarticulate, was made the final arbiter of truth.

Freud did not initiate this turn, but he gave it scientific bearing. What had once belonged to philosophy, religion, or art — the murky terrain of inner life — was recast as something measurable and methodical. The unconscious became a thing to be uncovered, its contents catalogued and interpreted. He made private experience the object of clinical knowledge, and, in doing so, gave subjectivity a new kind of authority: not just emotional, but empirical.

We have witnessed, in effect, the coronation of subjectivity — a development whose consequences for our common life we have only begun to calculate.

The New Telos: Self-Realization

In elevating internal conflict to the realm of clinical pathology, Freud accomplished something much more consequential than simply creating a new discipline. He fundamentally reordered our moral universe.

The soul, with its obligations to the divine and social order, has been replaced by the independent psyche. The effect has been to transform what was once seen as a spiritual crisis into a technical problem: what once required confession and repentance now calls for self-analysis and emotional integration.

In this moral landscape, self-awareness and self-actualization have supplanted older, more demanding ideals. Even when unspoken, this inward orientation has become the default telos of modern life. The businessman speaks not of virtue but of “personal growth,” the pastor not of salvation but of “healing,” the academic not of truth but of “lived experience.” Each draws from a shared lexicon, one that privileges personal experience over moral obligation.

These subtle substitutions have profound consequences. As we have enthroned the solipsistic self, we have simultaneously dethroned the communal, the transcendent, and the objective.

Society increasingly lacks a shared moral vocabulary beyond the imperative to respect each individual’s sovereignty. The result is a peculiar form of isolation. We are alone together, each pursuing our private journeys of self-realization while collective purpose atrophies.

This is Freud’s most enduring legacy: not his specific theories of the mind, long since modified or abandoned, but his reconstruction of human flourishing as a fundamentally inward and subjective endeavor. We have gained unprecedented freedom to define ourselves, yet lost the external horizons against which such definition once derived its meaning.

Culture as Repression; Liberation as Escape

Freud argued that the very mechanisms necessary for civilization’s existence also produce our psychological ailments. In his formulation, the repression of instinctual desires, aggressive impulses, and libidinal drives, functions as the essential foundation of the social order.

By recasting culture as fundamentally repressive, Freud inverted millennia of social understanding. Where Aristotle celebrated the polis as the indispensable context for human excellence, where religious traditions revered cultural constraints for how they guided us toward virtue, Freud recast them as shackles.

The grand social contract, that ancient bargain between individual and community, was diminished to a psychological compromise: collective stability purchased at the price of instinctual fulfillment. In his zero-sum formulation, what benefits society must necessarily constrain the individual.

The Elevation of Inner Life and the Loss of a Communal World

The doctrine of civilization as fundamentally repressive became the charter of modern liberation movements. When the youth of the 1960s cast off traditional sexual constraints as psychologically harmful, they were drawing, knowingly or not, from the Freudian well.

Herbert Marcuse’s influential Eros and Civilization (1955) explicitly reinterpreted Freud to argue that sexual liberation was essential to overcoming social repression. What followed was a fundamental reorientation: from sex as a biological and social reality governed by communal standards to sexuality as an expression of authentic selfhood requiring liberation from external judgement.

This pattern is evident beyond bedroom walls. The counterculture’s experiments with drugs, with living arrangements, with every convention, proceeded from the Freudian assumption that civilization’s demands are chains constraining man’s deeper nature. Leary’s famous invocation to “turn on, tune in, drop out” was more than youthful rebellion; it elevated immediate experience above social duty. The older language of character and obligation withered before the call to liberation, that highest modern virtue.

Nowhere is this shift more visible, or revealing, than in the domain of gender. Identity was once understood primarily through the body and social relationships, with biology seen as conferring a set of social correlates: I am a woman, therefore I am a mother, a daughter, and a wife. It is now increasingly grounded in psychological experience: I feel like a woman, therefore I am one.

The body has become a canvas for the self. Biological sex and form was received as given, assumed as a limit. Now it is treated as raw material to be reshaped in service of inner truth. To feel a dissonance between one’s body and one’s sense of self is no longer a disorder to be reconciled, but increasingly an identity to be affirmed and a right to be defended socially, institutionally, and even legally.

This transformation has profoundly altered the terms of our common discourse. We increasingly lack a language to discuss the proper boundaries of self-expression or to articulate why some limits might be necessary for human flourishing. The result is not genuine pluralism but rather the fragmentation of the public sphere into competing claims of authentic selfhood, with little common ground for adjudication beyond the principle of non-interference.

Freud’s World

Freud’s vision radically transformed the Western conception of human nature. Our institutions have been rebuilt on Freudian foundations, where the authority of subjective experience, the primacy of self-fulfillment, and the suspicion of cultural constraints have become the premises of modern life.

The crisis we now face of atomized individuals pursuing personal validation while collective capacities deteriorate is the logical fulfillment of modern liberation. The hollowness many experience is the inevitable product of Freud’s understanding of human nature when carried to its conclusion. Our civilizational malaise is not happening despite our commitment to the sovereign self, but because of it.

Only by identifying the source of our assumptions can we begin to question them —and perhaps reclaim older, richer conceptions of human flourishing that understood the self not as sovereign but as situated, not as autonomous but as fundamentally relational.

For a deeper dive into the philosophical split between Freud and Jung — and how it shaped our modern concept of man — see Laura’s companion essay, “The Freud - Jung Schism that Remade Modern Man.”

Laura London writes Laura London's Blog The Roots of Progress

Leave a comment