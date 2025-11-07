Dear Republic,

We continue with our exchange on psychology. Yesterday

for Freud’s continuing dominance. Today, it’s

,

Wim Hylen saying that, actually, Jung long ago outstripped Freud. We’re happy to take other pieces weighing in on this! — at republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com.

-ROL

IT’S JUNG’S WORLD. FREUD IS JUST LIVING IN IT.

Philosophically, temperamentally and physically, Carl Jung and Sigmund Freud were opposites. Jung was tall, charismatic, and spiritually inclined while Freud was short, reserved and an avowed atheist. Yet for several years they were intimate collaborators, bound by mutual admiration. Jung recognized Freud as the genius he was, an innovator who had brought the messy stew of unconscious impulses to the foreground in understanding human behavior and motivation. Freud, in turn, viewed Jung as his “eldest son… successor and crown prince,” the gentile golden boy who would carry on what had been dismissed by antisemites as a “Jewish science.” But their relationship was not fated to last.

The break between Freud and Jung is often portrayed as a disagreement over the importance of the sex drive. Jung noted that “before Freud, nothing was allowed to be sexual: now everything is nothing but sexual.” In Freud’s system, the id, driven by the pleasure principle, is in a constant battle with the moralistic, suppressive superego for supremacy. The task of the ego is to mediate the war between the id and superego and divert the id’s drives to socially acceptable outlets. Jung had always been uncomfortable with the importance Freud placed on sex. But their real break went deeper than that. Jung came to believe that the unconscious contains not only repressed wishes, drives and unpleasant memories, as Freud asserted, but also includes the seeds of personal growth and transformation. Jung accused Freud of improperly denigrating the spiritual impulse. As Jung states in his memoir, Memories, Dreams, Reflections, “Whenever in a person or a work of art, an expression of spirituality came to light… [Freud] suspected it and insinuated that it was repressed sexuality.” Jung couldn’t accept Freud’s mechanistic view of humanity. For Freud’s part, he considered Jung’s interest in mysticism, especially the occult, to be ridiculous and dangerous. Although Jung continued to recognize Freud’s greatness despite rejecting many of his theories, Freud didn’t return the favor. He never forgave Jung for wading into what Freud called “the black tide of mud.”

Freud’s influence does, in part, live on. Although the New Atheists’ (Dawkins, Harris, et al.) attack on religion is more straightforward than Freud’s psycho-historic critique, they double down on the hostility toward organized religion set out in Freud’s Moses and Monotheism. And Freud’s emphasis on the centrality of early childhood in the development of neuroses and formation of personality remains influential. Anyone who has ever found it convenient and cathartic to blame their dysfunction on something their mother said to them when they were five owes a debt of gratitude to Freud. And of course, calling a tightly wound person “anal” is straight from Freud’s theory of the psychosexual stages of development.

Despite these vestiges of Freudianism, Freud has become passeˊ. Theories such as the Oedipus and Electra complexes, castration anxiety and penis envy are either forgotten or mocked. The joke in 1977’s Annie Hall — “for God’s sake, Alvy, even Freud speaks of a latency period” — would almost certainly be met by crickets in contemporary movie theaters.

In contrast, Jung’s influence is deeply embedded in our culture and his work continues to spark interest. The concepts of extraversion and introversion originated with Jung. The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator essentially took Jung’s typology and turned it into a test. Several recent best-selling books touting the advantages of introversion merely amplify points initially made in Jung’s Psychological Types, published in 1917.

Although you can’t credit (or blame, if you prefer) the entirety of New Age/Wellness culture on Jung, his fingerprints are all over it. Whereas Freud saw the human psyche as forever at war with itself, Jung theorized that the unconscious was a benevolent force that seeks to lead a person toward wholeness through the process of individuation and the development of what Jung called “the Self” (always capitalized). According to Jung, the task of life is to integrate the ego, the part of the psyche that gives us a sense of personal identity, and the Self. The Self represents the unity of the personality and reconciliation of opposites. And here’s where mysticism comes in: unlike the ego, which is bound by time, the Self transcends time. Jung believed that the Self is what all religions were pointing to. In Buddhism, it is enlightenment — the realization of one’s Buddha nature. In Christianity, it’s Saint Paul’s proclamation that “Not I, but Christ lives in me.” In Kabbalah, it is the assertion that every human is a spark of the Divine Flame. In the Advaita Vedanta branch of Hinduism, it is the concept that Atman is Brahman — the individual soul is at one with ultimate reality.

The seeds of virtually every aspect of New Age spirituality, which has become deeply embedded in our culture, can be found in Jung’s work. As grating as some of the jargon may be — “trust the universe,” “awaken your higher self,” “honor the journey,” “find your center,” “everything happens for a reason”— they point to elements of Jung’s theories that are infinitely more complex and well developed than coffee cup slogans would suggest. Although Jung’s prose can occasionally be stilted and downright baffling, this quote from Two Essays on Analytic Psychology would be suitable for taping inside a tent at Burning Man: “Individuation means becoming an ‘in-dividual,’ and, in so far as ‘individuality’ embraces our innermost, last, and incomparable uniqueness, it also implies becoming one’s own self.”

Jung’s work checks many other moonbeam mysticism boxes: astrology (“astrology represents the summation of all the psychological knowledge of antiquity”); numerology; exploration of Eastern spirituality; and psychokinesis (there’s a great story in Memories, Dreams, Reflections where Jung attributes a loud crack coming from a bookcase in Freud’s home as the external manifestation of psychic tension, an interpretation that drove Freud so apeshit that he wrote Jung a long letter trying to refute it).

The exhortation to “trust the universe” seems to me to come closest to capturing the essence of Jung’s work. The universe is the unconscious, the part of the psyche that is beyond our control and like the wind, moves us even while remaining invisible. The trick is to trust the promptings of the unconscious even when they appear to be illogical or strange. Jung makes clear that this process is inevitably difficult and painful. Trusting the universe sometimes means traveling through profound darkness: “One does not become enlightened by imagining figures of light, but by making the darkness conscious.” This involves confronting the shadow, the repressed part of our personality that is incompatible with our self image. When we fail to recognize our shadow side, we inevitably project it onto others. Jung believed that bringing the shadow into consciousness was one of the primary tasks of adulthood because “Everything that irritates us about others can lead us to an understanding of ourselves.” Jung would have a field day analyzing the epidemic of online rage and virtue signalling as being, at least in part, a projection of the shadow.

Jung’s theory of synchronicity would also fall under the heading of “trust the universe.” Synchronicity posits that events can be connected not by cause and effect, but by meaning. Jung defined synchronicity as a “meaningful coincidence of two or more events where something other than the probability of chance is involved.” Thinking of a friend you haven’t seen in thirty years and then running into them at the airport the next day — synchronicity.

Way before middle-aged men started ditching their first wives and tooling around in Porsche 911s dressed like teenagers, Jung had a handle on the mid-life crisis. Jung believed that during middle age, after the ego has been developed, it is crucial to turn inward and do the work of individuating by wrestling with how to live the rest of our lives. Jung’s view is summed up beautifully by T.S. Eliot in The Four Quartets:

Old men ought to be explorers

Here or there does not matter

We must be still and still moving

Into another intensity

For a further union, a deeper communion

Failure to move inward leads to either a sterile, living death or pathetic flailing about in a futile attempt to recapture youth. But doing the hard work of aging with thoughtfulness and daring brings us closer to the goal to which the unconscious is leading us — the Self.

As influential as Jung’s views have become, by dividing ourselves into online warring factions dominated by groupthink, we have tumbled headlong into a trap he repeatedly warned against. Jung was deeply skeptical of collective ideologies, both on the right and the left. He was even wary of those who attempted to turn his theories into dogma, reportedly quipping, “Thank God I am Jung and not a Jungian.” To surrender to ideology is to become psychologically unbalanced and to morph into “the mass man,” someone who has abandoned individuality to the collective. And we know what Jung would make of our phone addictions: “In general it can be said that for modern man technology is an imbalance that begets dissatisfaction with work or with life. It estranges man from his natural versatility of action and thus allows many of his instincts to lie fallow.”

Finally, I imagine that Jung, a deeply learned scholar, would be appalled at how we have dumbed down his ideas. I can picture him in his wool suit, adjusting his round, rimless spectacles and declaring in a Swiss-German accent, “My dear people, you have missed the point entirely.”

Wim Hylen’s fiction and book reviews have appeared in The Adroit Journal, On The Seawall, The Westchester Review, JMWW, Rivet, Cafe Irreal, Crack the Spine and Brilliant Flash Fiction, among other places. He lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

