Dear Republic,

Returning fire first in our Substack debate is Autumn Widdoes, who won't let A.A. Kostas just enjoy God's gifts. She suggests a ban on satan-spawn, otherwise known as AI slop. And why stop there?

-ROL

IT'S OFFICIAL. SUBSTACK IS ENSHITTIFIED.

“A precondition for reading good books is not reading bad ones: for life is short.” – Arthur Schopenhauer

Since circa 2020, Substack has been bashed repeatedly by writers and journalists who aren’t on Substack. In fact, there’s a new article on Dazed this week, which poses the question of whether Substack has entered its slopification era and if it is still a space for writers and readers. It’s no surprise that there has been a continued fight against Subtack, because of how much it is upending culture. But the question of whether it will remain a space for writers and readers is important for those of us who are invested in Substack as we continue to contribute to it with our own writing and content. Will Substack protect itself from becoming the next slop-filled platform?

Substack embraces and supports free speech and free press, and has chosen not to have too much oversight in monitoring what gets published on the platform and who is publishing what. This has created a sense of freedom on the site, in a world that is increasingly threatened by freedom. It’s one of the reasons I was attracted to Substack to begin with. Unlike all the other platforms, it felt different. Since 2020, the platform has changed drastically, but Substack’s mission to support freedom of expression continues.

This unrestricted flow of ideas, literature, and art has largely been embraced by those of us who found other platforms suffocating. Its approach has afforded many of us the opportunity to connect with other writers and editors, to form communities, and provided us more agency in our writing careers. Because of this, those of us who are on Substack generally ignore the haters.

Recently, I started to notice a worrying trend on the site though. A few weeks ago, I posted the above note just before bed without thinking too much of it. The next morning, I noted that it had caught the attention of some of my fellow Substackers. The note was a response to reading a Substack post that read like a personal journal entry run through ChatGPT. I normally wouldn’t have thought much of it, but I noticed that the essay had hundreds of people engaging in the comments, and that the Substack itself also had thousands of followers.

I was slightly envious at the engagement level, because the writing itself didn’t seem to warrant the attention. Even the subject matter was rather boring. It made me wonder if Substack’s leaderboards had incentivized people to do whatever it takes to win the engagement game, just like they’ve done on every other social media platform. Even more troubling, I wondered if the gamification of the platform is encouraging the creation of Substacks filled with AI generated writing and images, engagement bot farming, and all the notorious tricks of the trade that have long taken over other social media sites, clogging them up with misinformation, hallucinations, and garbage content. Thus making it difficult for genuinely good work to get noticed.

I appreciated the interesting discussion that occurred in response to the note. Some agreed that there is a copious amount of bad writing on the platform that garnered high engagement, and that there is also excellent writing that too often has little to no engagement. They had noticed Substacks that are likely written with AI, large numbers of finance and crypto blogs that may have migrated from LinkedIn or elsewhere, and overall, a feeling that there has been an exponential increase in poorly written Substacks littering the place. But there was also some pushback to my note.

The main argument against it is that bad writing and bad content are everywhere, including bookstores, so why make a big deal about it? Have I not seen what’s happened to YouTube, which is now overrun with AI slop? That the internet itself is a cesspool isn’t a new observation. Jia Toletino wrote about this years ago in her essay, “The I in the Internet,” and recently followed up with “My Brain Finally Broke,” an even more disturbing piece on the state of Internet, the proliferation of fakeness, and its impact on not knowing what is real and what isn’t anymore.

On the one hand, the internet (and the world itself) is filled with bad writing. You can, indeed, find tons of poorly written books published by publishers in your local bookstore or library. So why should we care? It’s like stating that large American cities are littered with trash, but that the trash doesn’t really detract from the significance of the city itself. The norm is to expect trash, because there is so much of it everywhere. Thus, it is likely that a platform such as Substack will eventually become riddled with trash as well. But what if that trash is building a culture based on lies, hallucinations, and deepfakes? If we’re tolerant when it comes to bad writing, how far do we go? As Toletino describes it, consuming hallucination upon hallucination creates a cognitive dissonance that can cause one to disassociate from reality.

Substack markets itself as an “a new economic engine for culture,” and “the home for great culture” filled with “world-class video, podcasts and writing” that is designed for us to “discover the best work.” Substack is, in many ways, a different platform that’s more democratic in nature, allowing writers, artists, and creators the ability to directly be in connection with other writers, artists, creators, and audiences that like to read and engage with cultural pieces. It is exactly this reason that I was compelled to begin writing here.

Like so many writers, I’ve spent years writing and sending my work out and receiving thousands of rejections or no response at all. While rejection is the norm for writers, the gatekeepers’ gates have seemingly become fortresses that seem unlikely to ever be breached. To overcome a sense of futility, I decided to take the bull by the horns in 2022 and began writing on this site.

Since joining, I’ve discovered many amazing writers, artists, filmmakers, and thinkers on Substack. The platform has begun to do what it has set out to do. It has reinvigorated literary culture in a way that felt impossible several years prior. It is moving us out of a stuck, fearful era that has made everything into a copy of a copy of a copy. People want to read about, write about, and discuss issues that impact us. And they’ve been doing this here, without the fear of reprisal. Many people are truly excited about the possibilities that Substack has created for those of us who long felt it was impossible to ever find audiences for our work.

This is why writers and artists (and editors) should be concerned, because in many ways writers and artists have traditionally been the change agents of culture. If we’re crowded out on every platform on the Internet by bad writing, or soulless writing that isn’t even created by a human being, we should be deeply concerned about what is happening.

If Substack is to be the home for great culture, it can’t be filled with slop. The only way to prevent this is for Substack to go to great lengths to create guardrails against bad writing, in particular AI-generated writing and art, so as to prevent it from clogging up this platform. This will protect Substack writers and artists from competing with non-human LLMs that can easily generate large sums of soulless work. It will also provide a firm stance on what great culture means as we continue to understand what it means to be human in an increasingly technological age.

Without this guardrail, small accounts like mine will likely never get discovered on this site as it continues to fill up with accounts created to generate marketing funnels, bitcoin tips, celebrity gossip, and fake literature. Creating safeguards will protect original writing and allow it to be what drives this new economic engine of culture.

While bad writing is everywhere, if we want to continue driving culture in a more positive direction, Substack can’t be allowed to fill up with the detritus of the Internet. It will become increasingly difficult to discover great work by writers who aren’t well known. We can’t become complacent about it, or we’ll end up with the same problems we’ve encountered on every other platform that’s come before it. We’ll have invested our time and energy in a place that will become corrosive, difficult to navigate, and exhausting. Worse, we’ll end up with the same broken publishing model, the one we were all hoping to escape from.

Autumn Widdoes is a writer and theater artist. She was a managing editor and editor-at-large for Interim and edited issues 35.2 and 36.3. She has a Substack where she is serializing a novelette and self-publishing poetry. Originally from Florida, she now lives in Las Vegas, NV.