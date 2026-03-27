Dear Republic,

Chuck Strange’s “Jim Marshall Needs an Enemy” is the second-place winner of our short story contest. He won our second-place $200 cash prize. From our judges:

“Jim Marshall Needs an Enemy” took me on a ride along with the protagonist, a boy who comes to understand during the events of the story that there is no such thing as easy justice. But the central subject of the story is Jim Marshall himself, who surprises the protagonist by zigging when he seems like he will zag, as humans often will. In an afternoon, Jim shows the protagonist — and the reader — more about life, death, cruelty, and kindness, not to mention the unpredictable and often opposing instincts of ordinary humans, than any adult ever could.

-Susana Daniel

JIM MARSHALL NEEDS AN ENEMY

Jim Marshall had a pool in his yard that his sister used to flop around in even though it was green and slippery from all the leaves.

I’d sit there in the brown grass and watch her come up for air all day if I could. She was a big girl and her weight made her look full, like a woman. That’s what I went over there for every day. Jim hunched over in the grass and muttered and squeezed ants until their heads exploded and I watched his sister’s fat feet shake like white flippers above the lip of the pool and disappear back into the muck.

Jim knew the whole time of course, but I was lost in her. We were standing overtop a little fish tank with clouded glass walls, watching a cricket and a slug move around it.

“They aren’t fighting,” he said, smacking the glass with his hand to shake them up.

“They’re probably nervous from you hitting it,” I told him, not really paying attention. His sister came up out of the water like a rocket and fell backward. Her splash was like a big stone plunging from a cliff into the creek.

“If you want to sit here and stare at my sister’s tits, you need to contribute something,” Jim Marshall said. He smacked the glass tank a few times. “Do something, fuckin do anything!” My face was hot. I looked around for a lie but it was all swirling. He gave me that wry smirk a guy gives you when you both know he’s won.

So the next day I walked from my house to his with a little mouse from our garage, its four legs sunk into the glue of the sticky trap and yearning with all it had to break free with my every step.

Just the sight of a mouse put my guts in a vice grip. Whenever I see one along the wall, for weeks I catch their ghosts darting from the corners of my eyes. That morning when I walked this one over to Jim’s, I wanted to puke seeing it wriggle and writhe there on the trap. I dropped it four times when the thought of it breaking free and running up my arms took over my head. But this was love. I was in love. I saw her while I slept. Big clean pools with her rounding its edges like the hour hand on a clock, making tidal waves.

But even more than the mouse, I feared Jim Marshall.

Jim was a couple years older and I only got to know him from rough housing in the crick behind the school. There were these three Benjamin brothers that lived around there and it was the lone beanpole among them that could really fight. The fat brothers looked strong by way of girth but moved like slugs. One day Jim and the skinny one got into it real bad over a frog they both had a claim on. Well the fat brothers couldn’t do anything about that. They stood on shore and cried out like sisterless hens when Jim brought the rock down.

Jim’s house was right dead center of town, a little prefab doublewide on a pad and their dad was never home. He did hot, dirty work for the county in summers. In winters he got out around town with a plow on his lawn tractor, freelance.

My own parents wore nice clothes to work at the hospital. We lived three blocks up in a nicer house than Jim Marshall’s, and they were gone every day by the time I got up. My mom said it was great that I was getting out and making friends in summer. The summer before I stayed inside all day hiding in closets, scared of robbers.

When I got there holding out this beady eyed mouse on a sticky trap, Jim Marshall was already outside, staring into his tank with the cricket and the slug.

“Oh perfect. Just perfect,” he said, the colored part of his eyes glistened when he got a look at it up close. He picked out the cricket and tossed it, then took the mouse in its glue trap from my hand like he was tending a baby bird. “Gotta get this fucker unstucked.” When he caught me trying to will his sister into coming outside with my mind, he promised she would be out soon. He said she was having her breakfast still.

He worked on the mouse’s feet with his tongue between his lips for concentration. Jim Marshall had a mean streak, which I had seen both at the crick with the skinny Benjamin, and also right there, in his yard. The mailman kept his head down when he came by every day, leaving the pile of yellow letters to Mr. Marshall on the sidewalk and quickly moving on. The first day I stood around the yard with Jim, the mailman walked right up to the pool while Jim’s sister tumbled and stirred around in it. He soaked a handkerchief in the water to cool himself down, rubbing it over his balding head like he was polishing a bowling ball. I straightened up and tried to act well-mannered, which I was, what with there being an adult there then. The mailman stood at the edge of the pool and talked to her about school, about what it was like when he was in school and how mean some kids could be. He listened to her like a friend.

And then Jim Marshall dug a hot flat stone from the dirt and chucked it at the mailman. It hit him right in the arm and the mailman fell to his knees, rubbing his elbow. But Jim just kept on going, digging up stones and whipping them at the guy until he grabbed his bag up and slipped and ran off down the road losing letters in the street.

“What the hell was that for?” I said to Jim.

“He’s a rapist,” he said to me.

I didn’t know what a rapist was. I heard “rakist.” Like someone who handles the leaves in fall. “I think he’s a mailman,” I told him.

“He’s both,” said Jim Marshall.

She waddled out the door onto their little porch not long after Jim took the mouse and I held my breath. She had her bathing suit on and she fell out of it all over the place like a bowl of Breyer’s vanilla bean. Jim Marshall was hunched over his fish tank, prying free the little mouse’s feet. It was nibbling on his knuckles and it made me sick to see it but he was too focused on the work to care. “Easy now, little guy,” he was saying. Its teeth were too little to draw blood anyway. He got three of the feet free and it dangled there by its last remaining appendage, only a couple toes had been lost to the glue.

“We need an enemy,” he told me, just as his sister climbed the ladder.

She turned her wide head over her shoulders and caught me bug-eyed and frantic like the mouse. “Take a picture,” she said, “it’ll last longer.”

As soon as she went under I had to flip my pecker up into my waistband with a trembling hand. Jim didn’t even lift his head. He got the mouse free and dropped it into the tank there. It moved pretty good despite its losses. Many things were new to me that summer and I did with them what I could. Even the sun seemed to burn hotter than it ever used to.

And more than that, I began to develop a penchant for lies. My mother would ask me how my day was every day after work, and I told her stories. I’d say things about making new friends by way of my classmate Jim Marshall, and how we’d go looking for critters in cricks and play football with his cousins. I told her I thought I was interested in biology and was also thinking of maybe getting on the football team when school started. Mom thought that was great. She said nothing would make my dad happier than to see me get involved in athletics, seeing as he had once been a first baseman in junior high school.

The mouse and slug seemed indifferent to each other. The slug seemed to know his fate and the mouse had not yet given up on his freedom.

“I don’t think a mouse will fight a slug. Everything is just scared in that tank,” I told Jim. “It’s unnatural.”

“A snake,” he said, starring off into nothing, the words trailing off, like an old memory had just returned to him. “A mouse and a snake are mortal enemies.”

“Maybe we just need some sticks, some grass. Give them a home.”

But he was set on getting a snake, so that’s how it would be. Jim Marshall told his little sister that we were going out for the day and he’d be back home before their dad returned, which I guessed was after dark. He also told her not to drown or do anything stupid, or he’d kill her.

“You really think it’ll take that long to find a snake?” I asked him when we got going down the road.

“No. But what if it does? Can’t have her worried.”

Whatever cracks there were in the concrete road had been patched with tar and under the sun it melted and stuck to the soles of your shoes. The school and its crick were just a few blocks from Jim Marshall’s house, right on the ridge of the hill before it drops off like a ramp to Main Street and the river.

“Can I ask you something, Jim?” I said to him, swallowing down a mouthful of cotton spit from the nerves as we went.

“Shoot,” he said.

“Well, if I did like your sister. Would that be OK?”

He thought about it a minute. I half had the idea he might turn and cold-cock me right there, but we were supposed to be friends, and I thought that gave me some buffer. Also I brought him the mouse, and the mouse had enough toes left to skitter around in that cage in a way he liked to see.

“I’d rather guys like you like her than the old men. Every old son of a bitch wants my sister. I’m tired of it.”

Old? I couldn’t really square it. The only old people I knew were my family. My parents were kind of old. My grandfather was old, but he lived in Tennessee. Old people and Jim’s little sister were as different as deer and beetles, ball bats and grilled cheese sandwiches.

We didn’t even make it up to the sluice pipe, which is where Jim said the snakes would be. We dropped down off the bank through the weeping willows and right there on the rock shore was a kid. He was red shirted and wet and little, whimpering a bit to himself and when he heard our shoes shuffling in the rocks he found us with his big sad eyes like a spooked fawn.

We watched this kid lay there a minute and he watched us. His arm was broken at the elbow and it swung backwards in an L shape. I couldn’t do anything but look at it. I felt like I was seeing a certain kind of animal that wasn’t supposed to live in America. Or like something dropped from an army helicopter on accident. When I turned to ask Jim Marshall just what the hell we should do about this, Jim’s eyes were the size of silver half dollars, his lips wet like my dog’s mouth right before he gets his dinner. I thought to myself, God I hope Jim doesn’t kill him. I said in my head, God I know I ask a lot lately but please don’t let Jim Marshall kill and eat this little boy.

Jim took off across the rocks on springy legs and I followed after him. The boy tried to rouse himself to run but Jim held his hand out in a settle down sort of signal, and said “hold on now. It’s alright. It’s all alright.”

The boy cried and whimpered and barely got the words out, but he eventually said it was the skinny Benjamin that had done it to him. He said when the three Benjamin brothers saw his arm like that, they went running off screaming themselves.

And that’s when the strangest thing I’d ever seen in my life happened. Jim Marhsall bent down by the boy like a school teacher, hugged him around the head and patted his back. Then he lifted him up to his feet and had me wriggle the broken boy up on his back like a backpack.

“I’m gonna get you home, buddy,” he said, turning his neck back to look the kid in his eyes. “Do you know where your house is?”

Jim told me to see if I could find a snake while he was gone. He said to put it in the tupperware on the porch if I caught one, not the glass tank, because he wanted to be there when the mouse and the snake squared off.

They walked out of the crick bed, and Jim was saying to the little boy, “don’t you worry about the Benjamins. I’ll kick their ass again.” I couldn’t hear them good as they went, but I thought there were some little laughs out of the broken boy when he said that.

Of course, I didn’t spend any time looking for a snake. And Jim’s kindness to that kid didn’t last long as the strangest thing I’d ever seen. When I turned up the road for Jim’s house with my tongue hanging out dry from all my breathing, the mailman had beat me to it. His mail shirt and hat hung off the ladder and he was holding Jim Marshall’s sister like someone holds their baby, walking in easy circles around the pool.

Chuck Strange is a writer from rural Pennsylvania. He lives with his wife and daughter and tends a small but growing rabbit farm. You can find his work at linktr.ee/chuckstories or on Twitter @Normal_Chuck.