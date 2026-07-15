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Greg's avatar
Greg
3h

"Richard Rodriguez confronts the term “Latinx” as an attempt at puritanical erasure: “X is the mark of the illiterate…Latinx is at war with the Spanish language, with the Sierra Madre and her favorite, her first-born son, Macho. Latinx is at war with centuries of romance and sexual chauvinism and humor. Latinx is an American word. (...) Latinx is puritan coinage.”

Luce Irigiray's spirit lives on.

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Abednegometry's avatar
Abednegometry
5h

An interesting article, but how do you deal with this group's elevation of Bad Bunny, and aggressively hetero Latino man, to cultural royalty status?

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