Dear Republic,

We have a great follow-up to our Jacob Savage coverage for you today, by the talented Arturo Desimone — who interviews Savage and proposes to extend his proposition beyond the “vanishing white male writer.”

-ROL

LATINOS ARE PART OF THE LOST GENERATION

Last year in December, Compact published Jacob Savage’s piece “The Lost Generation.”

The polemic went viral. He was subsequently interviewed in these pages.

Savage’s central claim is that around the beginning of the year 2014, cultural industries and a spectrum of institutions began quietly closing the door on millennial men who could not fit themselves into a preferred diversity category. The “Lost Generation” essay’s argument was, for once, presented in an empirical manner, rather than as a moral tirade, which is the conventional format of most who rail against DEI. Savage’s provocative lament was not that older white men had vanished. To the contrary, Savage argues that younger men entering the pipeline after the DEI turn, faced an institutional wall their Gen-X elders had escaped.

What Savage did not fully explore was the Latino case. In American cultural institutions, “Latinx” appears to be another diversity category. Yet Latino masculinity is also pre-coded as patriarchal, suspect, and carrying an embarrassing aura of the retrograde. In response, Chicano polemicist Richard Rodriguez confronts the term “Latinx” as an attempt at puritanical erasure: “X is the mark of the illiterate…Latinx is at war with the Spanish language, with the Sierra Madre and her favorite, her first-born son, Macho. Latinx is at war with centuries of romance and sexual chauvinism and humor. Latinx is an American word. (...) Latinx is puritan coinage.”

DEI championed the term Latinx, which implies castration (neutering) and the irredeemability of Latino men, over whom Latinas and Latinx nonbinaries were to be favored whenever possible. The illiterate’s signature, the “x” in “Latinx” also symbolizes the vanishing, the xing out of the possibility of a certain kind of writer and literature.

Traditionally, liberal hegemony treats Latino heterosexuality as a rhetorical weapon: it exemplifies a heightened, farcical version of white male heterosexuality. In liberal-progressive discourse, “Latino masculinity” performs a reductio ad absurdum. Its function is that of satirical magnifying glass, which serves to highlight and prove the absurd and anachronistic nature of white Anglo-Saxon masculinity.

The question, then, is whether Latino millennial men were spared the fate Savage describes—or whether they were folded into it under another dispensation.

A nagging, haunting discomfort stayed with me as I chewed on Savage’s thesis, which had been embraced within weeks as a casus belli by both conservative and left new media. Wasn’t he missing something? It fit the Compact ideology too neatly. Was the criterion for the now-dismantled DEI reverse-discrimination-machine strictly about pushing out white American young men? Despite its consumerism, North America obeys puritanical atavisms: these manifest not only in American sexual politics, but also in the Manichean, crude checkerboard conceptions of what constitutes “white”, “non-white” or “black”. For decades, creators who did not fit the formulations of that race-relations discourse which sociologist Barbara Fields aptly calls “Racecraft”, fell through the cracks. This has also cast its shadow on Hispanics.

If the Anglo liberal establishment’s tendency is to problematize Latinos’ supposed Toxic Masculinity, then should it not follow that Latino millennial males were also part of this second Lost Generation?

When I am here concerned with the exclusion of Latino “straight-coded” males by publishing and creative industries, I refer to male writers whose public bios did not foreground queer, trans, or non-binary identity. I claim no knowledge of private sexuality. I sing no overtures to Republicans who recently embraced the minority voters deserted by the Democrats.

To point out that Hispanics are adversely affected by HR melodrama does not require first joining the Republican National Hispanic Assembly. I hew closer to the postcolonial paradigm of Mexican-American thinkers like sociologist Alfredo Mirandé and folklorist Américo Paredes, who unmasked how “machismo” was used as a blanket term by an Anglo liberal establishment to associate Latino heterosexuality with emotional poverty, and with the spectrum of progressive bogeymen like patriarchy, “gendered” culture, and other archetypes of backwardness. Historian Benjamin Cowan has traced how anglophone social science and journalism turned machismo into an all-purpose explanatory device: shorthand conflating Latino men with rapacity, overpopulation, political irrationality, and Cold War susceptibility to communism—partly, this was about defanging the romantic image of the guerrilla.

I remained convinced that we were the untold Missing Links in the Savage story. Doggedly I pushed my hypothesis: DEI’s dekulakization campaign also targeted Latinos, by ensuring to only let Latin millennial writers through the pipeline if they, from the outset, were either women or openly advertising queer or nonbinary sexual identities on their CVs, bios, and applications. Such a policy also afforded corporate publishers a more strategic, and less embarrassing way to avoid having to force writers into signing morality-clauses stating I am not like Junot Díaz and if I turn out to be, you can withdraw and/or pulp my book at no cost and sue me down to my cojones.

RENDEZVOUS-INTERVIEW

Fuck it. I decided to contact Savage. Amicable despite his surname. In our correspondence, I suggested that even if straight male Hispanic writers confined their artistic activity to performances of self-denunciation indicting machismo—thereby indirectly vowing to keep the 82% of white women comprising New York literary agents safe from the Diaz’s and the Miguel Piñero’s, the newbies still wouldn’t get through, because of the systemic workings he delineated. Narrow Anglo-American definitions of race and otherness would pre-castigate and filter Hispanic writers out as being just more “white” millennial men. Let it be known I would never argue that gay Hispanic male writing is uninteresting, or that it went undiscriminated in the past.

Jacob maintained a skeptical though open mind to my thesis. Here is an excerpt of our interview:

AD: The way in which it is determined whether someone is a “Hispanic white” or “non-white Hispanic” in the US seems arbitrary, at times a comedy of errors. But I am trying to get to the core of this, in relation to your findings. Were “Hispanic” straight male writers given a pass by the strict (often, as you point out, borderline illegal) criteria of HR in the screenwriting industry? Or were they getting hit by the same filter as you, lumped together with the “white” straight male screenwriters? JS: My hunch is that some were, and some weren’t—and it largely depended both on one’s personal politics and how they chose to identify, both politically and sociologically. So someone like Jordan Castro, with vague right-leaning politics (and from what I understand, a Filipino grandfather), is talked about as a white man, but the Stegner fellowship could be awarded to a writer like Francisco Gonzalez because he writes about Mexican identity. But I think generally younger Hispanic men were hit with very similar pressures. Screenwriting a little less so than academia and literary fiction—I think they were particularly desperate in Hollywood to find anyone who fit a diversity bill. AD: Did these mechanisms in the cultural industries and in the literary field deal with millennial, male, straight Hispanic men in the same manner as they treated all white male millennial men? JS: Again, I think it was a little different—if you look through recently tenured professors in the humanities, there are many more privileged-sounding, white-looking men with Hispanic surnames who’ve gotten tenure than one might think. The universities came under straight pressure to increase diversity numbers while teaching mostly identical nonsense, so this makes sense. I can’t exactly speak to the experience of Hispanic men, privileged or not, but again my sense is one was forced to play it up if one wanted the diversity benefits. If your last name was “Hernandez” but you didn’t make a big deal about your ancestry, or country of origin, I’m not sure it would have been much help. As someone whose favorite writer of the 21st century is far and away Roberto Bolaño—not to mention Vargas Llosa, or the King himself, Borges—I do think the uniquely Latin American literary voice has been completely erased in the last decade. The last well-known American Hispanic writer was Junot Díaz (whom I never loved, but still), and he was cancelled for being too masculine. Your hypothesis — that millennial male heterosexuality was more definitive than race in the exclusion filter — is actually a little different from mine and I think more original for your purposes. It’s closer to the Jordan Castro / Francisco González distinction: the filter rewarded a performance of marginalization, and straight male millennials couldn’t perform it regardless of ancestry. AD: In much of the commentariat’s reactions to your piece, and whenever an article appears talking about the disappearance of the “white” straight male novelist, the literati keep insisting that most books being published are still by men. Is that claim accurate or nuanced? JS: They ALWAYS exclude the generational factor, they never try to grapple with it in any serious way. It’s “Jonathan Franzen still writes books, what are you complaining about!” again and again. AD: You mentioned Jordan Castro (born 1992). With his recent novel Muscle Man, does Castro cement his status as part of a cohort of Hispanic-sounding (he’s part Filipino, oft mistaken for Latino) millennial writers who perform a denunciation of toxic masculinity to win acclaim, by playing to the gallery of the mostly female, logged-into-Bluesky publishing world? JS: I think Jordan Castro is the exception that proves the rule—the protagonist of Muscle Man is a buffoon, and has to be, because the sympathy is only permissible when routed through ridicule (even if it’s a misunderstanding on the part of Castro’s critics). And notice that even then, nobody could quite bring themselves to celebrate the book on its own terms.”

I confessed to Savage that I was considering pulling a “Savage” myself and would endeavor to confront the numbers on this micro-minority (millennial male Anglophone Latino writers). A minority to which I somewhat belong, as a Latin American (Argentinean-Aruban) millennial who writes in English, with one hoof in the Anglosphere.

After a little digging around, and it became incontrovertible by any metric, that Savage’s thesis applies just as much to Latino writers.

THE NUMBERS

A 2023 study by the organization Words Rated counts the published Latino and Latina authors in recent years. Words Rated, which keeps stats and demographics related to the creative writing industries, reports the following radical and accelerated transformations:

“Male Hispanic & Latino authors account for 21.49% of all authors from this group as of 2023, and authors of other genders account for 4.96%.

“Over the last 5 years, female authors increased their share among Latina and Hispanic authors by 35%, jumping from 54.64% in 2018.

“During the same period, male authors went from 42.27% in 2018 to 21.49% in 2023, which presents a 49% decrease.

“Authors of other genders accounted for 3.09% of all Latino & Hispanic authors in 2018, and increased by 60% by 2023.”

That’s a 49% drop within five years! The warp-speed of these changes implies there is something inorganic, a system’s thumb on the scale. Precisely the kind of dynamic that was behind the supposedly white phenomenon of the second lost generation.

DRAWBRIDGES RISEN FOR LATINO MALE SCREENWRITERS

A count using the public spreadsheet “Latinx TV & Feature Writers List”, a staffing tool and directory collecting WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) Latinx screenwriters for inclusion purposes and circulated by the “Think Tank for Inclusion and Equity”, shows that roughly 31.5%, just under a third, are “straight-male-coded” Latinos; more than 58% were female and/or self-identifying as non-binaries; and another 9-10% explicitly stated in their linked author bios as to being queer and gay men. These results are interesting when contrasted with the Think Tank’s Pre-WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) list—which indexes novice screenwriters in Hollywood, those not yet established who are still trying to make their names in the industry. On the pre-guild list, at the very entry-level of the pipeline, Latino men and Latina women appear roughly equal in proportions (they had “parity”, a word I avoid because it sounds like “parody” or “parrot-y”).

In the general pre-WGA-initiated “Latinx” screenwriter pool, men are still present in equal or slightly greater numbers.

But as these lists become more prestige, industry-facing, professionalized, and diversity-hiring oriented, the visible “Latinx pipeline” increasingly skews towards women, the nonbinary, and men who publicly self-declare their queer, gay or non-binary identities in their author bios (also included in the spreadsheet) and on applications.

Zooming in closer on Latino screenwriters and playwrights, I prowled the lists for nominees and/or winners of Broadway’s Tony awards, the Oscars, and Emmys for screenwriting, using WGA (Writers Guild of America) numbers. The only quasi-but-not-quite millennial straight male is Lin-Manuel Miranda, born 1980—so, still in the endzone of Gen X, just before the millennials begin exiting the womb. Miranda got established on Broadway around 2008, well before the 2013-2014 “hinge year.”

Marcos Ramírez (born 1983) stood out as a lone exception: a Hispanic “straight-male-coded” millennial with an actual success story. In 2016, Ramírez’ play Royale about a boxer succeeded shortly after the year when the pipelines began to radically constrict.

PRESTIGE FICTION: THE BOOKER

When it came to literary fiction and poetry on the National Book Award (which launched the career of Philip Roth a half-century ago) and the Pulitzer, straight Latino guys, particularly millennials, after 2014 are wholly, almost entirely absent, except for those foregrounding and preannouncing a LGBTQIA+ sexual identity at the outset and in all industry contexts where a writer might be scouted or hired.

Even with gay Latino millennial men included in search criteria, there is almost no prize visibility for NBA, Booker or Pulitzer, or even the British prizes named after TS Eliot and Dylan Thomas. The Booker prides itself on promoting Latin American fiction but has almost exclusively championed Latin American women in translation in the past decade, as if keeping to a new industry rule when it comes to Latin America, the subcontinent needing to be cured of machismo. As an article in The Guardian accidentally revealed, (Today’s boom in Latin American literature is spearheaded by women, from Fernanda Melchor, to Mariana Enriquez, to Samanta Schweblin, who engage with femicide, trauma and violence through horror and speculative fiction) this might be the literati’s atonement for having once consecrated the macho generation originally called the “Boom” in the 1960s and ’70s. The afterglow of the then-recent Cuban revolution’s heroics had fed the interest in writers like Cortázar and Márquez.

Since the International Booker was reinvented around its current annual translated-fiction format in 2016, there have been sixteen nominations for books by Latin American women, and six for male Latin American writers for the same award. None of the six men were born after 1981—but among the women, three qualify as millennials: Fernanda Melchor (born 1982, Mexico, twice-nominated) Alia Trabucco Zerán (1983, Chile) and Dahlia de la Cerda (1985, Mexico). No Latin American has won. Ironically, the fascination with urban genre fiction by female nominees like Schweblin, has not revived much interest in the women who participated in the first “Boom.” Though male contemporaries like Octavio Paz advocated for them, the press nevertheless dismissed these women as un-hypeworthy in their time. They include Peru’s Blanca Varela, Uruguay’s Cristina Peri-Rossi (both of whom I translated into English) and Colombian novelist Marvel Moreno, who was in Márquez’s circle.

THE GUILDS

Fiction and poetry have, for some decades now, operated as mere substrata of academia. In large part this is thanks to the MFA cartel. The Creative Writing Masters’ guilds are one topic which Savage’s research did not factor in. The feminization of literature had at first seemed a mere byproduct of how the university became the only inroad toward publishing. I argued elsewhere, in articles reacting to disgruntled Iowa-graduate Alex Pérez, that the principal problems posed by the MFA stem from its aesthetic ideology and economics, rather than from sex-disparity. Yet it is impossible to ignore the demographics of the last survey of its kind ever conducted by the AWP in 2015: the organization reported how nearly 70% of MFA students were women, and only 7% Hispanic. The MFA threshold remains one of the strictest institutional gatekeeping mechanisms.

I followed Savage’s advice and ran my manual “census” of winners on major U.S. literary-award lists—the National Book Award, Pulitzer, Whiting, PEN/Jean Stein, National Book Critics Circle, and related prestige shortlists. This revealed that Latino male writers born after 1982 become extremely rare post-2014. And, once one separates nonfiction memoir about immigration, and manuals for positive masculinity-guruism from serious literary fiction and poetry, the number of straight millennial male Latinos is a clean zero. But this remains a dilettante’s finding—mine—rather than a Pew Center statistic.

THE THREE EXCEPTIONS CONFIRM THE RULE

I only found three straight-male-coded, millennial-adjacent Latino writers who hover in the vicinity of prestige literary award lists (there might be one or two I missed, but not more): Carlos Andrés Gómez (born in 1981, a few steps before the millennials, but still in the fading edge of Gen X) Francisco Cantú (1985) and José Olivarez (1988).

Andrés Gómez: After garnering numerous lesser awards, mostly for nonfiction work (Man Up: Reimagining Modern Manhood, Penguin Random House 2017 ) US poet laureate Natasha Trethewey selected him for the 2020 Felix Pollak Prize in Poetry, and his chapbook Hijito (Spanish for “Little Son”) won the 2020 International Book Award.

NBC News says this about his poetry:

Headline: Latino poet, actor Carlos Andres Gomez is challenging toxic masculinity.

“I cry every day, I change my daughter’s diapers,” Gómez tells NBC News, which goes on to report that “Gómez has been on a mission to promote positivity (...) going around the country and spreading the message through spoken word, poetry, TEDx Talks and a book, challenging toxic masculinity behaviors that often fuel bullying and “locker room talk.”

Gómez enacts the opposite of what thinkers like Mirandé and Paredes do. Rather than challenge hegemonic assumptions about cold Latin brutes, he confirms these for the neo-feminist era, with a serving of mindfulness platitudes. The leap from self-help industry fare into poetry did not even require a change in tone or language. This was enabled by the post-Díaz, mass pre-cancellation of organic Hispanic writers, which left a fillable absence in the market.

But does Savage’s impression that Latino writers were spared the curse of the “Lost Generation” still hold water, if this is the only sort of writing that can get through?

Whatever sparked the rise of this new genre of on-the-nose Hispanic pseudo literature calling for “positive masculinity”? It is not hard to imagine a cost-benefit analysis mindset that haunts publishing ever since the harassment scandals implicating Sherman Alexie and Junot Díaz. Those two went viral between April and May 2018, respectively. By June 2018, Publishers Weekly had reported a panicked consensus among the Big Five publishers, who openly announced plans to streamline the practice of weaving morality-clauses into book deal paperwork. Then, The Guardian explicitly named Alexie and Díaz as pivotal cases of the reputational hazards publishers now sought to police contractually. These market milestones generated demand for a new line of Hispanic anti-Díazes, who started auditioning before the police pre-crime unit.

Next up is Francisco Cantú. Here is a representative paragraph from his Whiting Award-winning memoir The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches From the Border:

Some politicians in the United States think that if a mother or father is deported, this will cause the entire family to move back to Mexico. But in fact, the mothers and fathers with the best family values will want their family to stay in the U.S., they will cross the border again and again to be with them. So you see, these same people, the ones with the most dedication to their family, they begin to build up a record of deportation, they have more and more problems with the government, and it becomes harder and harder for them to ever become legal. In this way, the U.S. is making criminals out of those who could become its very best citizens.

Latino Philip Roth, this is not. Cantú reads like straight reportage for The Atlantic, by an unusually sensitive U.S. border cop doing penance. His specialty is echoed in the artist-statements coming from a new breed of fiction writer who Savage describes: those capable of leveraging ancestry and marginality to skirt the postmodern censorship industry. Some of these writers harbor the ambition of becoming male versions of Valeria Luiselli (winner of the MacArthur, Guggenheim, American Book Award, et al,) who chronicles her volunteer work as an interpreter in U.S. immigration courts.

Forensic memoirs that reconstruct the militarization of the border in the 2010s surely benefit the democratic conversation. Whether these considerations are literary in any preexisting, twentieth-century conception of the word, remains debatable. Perhaps with the utilitarian realism of the contemporary immigration memoir, we have finally killed modernism, by leaping forcefully back into 19th century antebellum America, when Harriet Beecher Stowe embodied literary success.

The third and last author I could find while keeping strictly to the criteria of Latino millennial straight men winning anything, is José Olivarez. Like Cantú, Olivarez works within the narrowing spectrum of specialist writing which is Latino commentary on migration:

now i like to imagine la migra running

into the sock factory where my mom

& her friends worked. it was all women

who worked there. women who braided

each other’s hair during breaks.

women who wore rosaries

All elements in place: la migra, gender, invisible work of women, mother, fear of deportation.

When not doing the border, Olivarez pursues that other routine allocated to Hispanics wanting to publish—that of distancing himself from toxic masculinity. Olivarez accomplishes this through cute, sexless paeans to the joys of monogamous domesticity:

one wedding isn’t enough for me. i want to propose again & again. on a Wednesday because you did the dishes. (...) say yes. say less. i’ll be on one knee asking you to share in the delight of knowing each other. let’s get married (...) because your name is my favorite word. let’s get married because there are vows we can only make in the dark. because we don’t need a witness to say i do. (...) mi amor, mi cielo, mi vida, let’s get married in every language we can & can’t speak. under every god. my god, the way you look at me is a miracle i believe in.

Latino Norman Mailer, this ain’t. Olivarez comes with morality clauses pre-signed. But the question of Latino writers and sex in the 21st century must wait for another essay.

The two permitted channels reserved for these writers are far removed from the artistic purview. So much so, that one wonders if Savage’s numeric claim about them being let off the hook by Diversity Cops during the 2010s constitutes a fair assessment.

Castro’s Muscle Man attempts to artistically surpass the parameters while simultaneously keeping within them. But Ese... you can’t dance at two weddings at the same time, Homes.