Dear Republic,

Q: What can everyone all agree to hate? A: Dimes Square. But Jesse Relkin does the near-impossible and makes us consider the scene on its artistic merits.

-ROL

Leave the Dimes Square Kids Alone!

antiart’s viral declaration last year that Dimes Square is dead and nothing good came out of it is almost convincing. After all, it’s hard to see that any good art has come out of anywhere in the content surfeit of the last decade. But while his essay skewers the scene’s film and music output, it overlooks the writing. Before we drag the corpse of Dimes Square through the streets of Milan and mutilate it beyond recognition (the fate not just of fascist dictators and their mistresses, but of any scene when it gets distorted into myth), it’s worth asking what its writers have left behind and whether it has truly run its course.

The first problem with the discourse around Dimes Square is that it means different things to different people. Any meaningful discussion about the scene requires a kind of triangulation of its physical actuality (the neighborhood itself, the people, the output), its mediated representation (the media coverage, the discourse around it), and, finally, Dimes Square the meme. As it is the natural unit of expression in a digital world, the meme may be the version that carries the most cultural weight, but underneath its recursive layers, there’s something more substantial: a small but significant body of literature, which might be among the least discussed aspects of Dimes Square.

The downtown scene takes its name from a Chinatown restaurant that once stood at the neighborhood’s epicenter​, “an unremarkable concrete triangle speckled with a few good bars.” In the years leading up to COVID, Dimes Square gained cultural cachet, drawing the young, the rich, the beautiful, and the art-minded. During the pandemic, it took on a controversial overtone as it became a gathering spot for maskless twenty-somethings flaunting their well-functioning immune systems and their youthful indifference to death. Whether they meant to or not, they were also making a political statement at a time when mask-wearing itself had become politicized. Whatever the intentions, a new zeitgeist seemed to be forming—or at least a narrative about one.

Playwright Matthew Gasda, who observed the scene from its edges, inadvertently packaged Dimes Square into a marketable concept with his play of the same name, which was staged in apartments and featured scenesters doing coke and talking about all the things you’d expect Dimes Square scenesters to talk about on coke. A New York Times profile on Gasda and his play helped put Dimes Square “on the map”—and, in so doing, lifted it from the physical plane into digital myth. As coverage increased, so did chatter about its right-leaning politics, casting the scene in online infamy. According to Gasda, the reality of the scene was more nuanced: the area attracted a spectrum of political views, with the usual extremists at the margins.

Like America as a whole at this time, Dimes Square is less an art scene than a content scene, with podcasters exerting the largest influence on its public image with shows like Red Scare, Cum Town, and The Ion Pack. Red Scare host and filmmaker/actress Dasha Nekrasova—the “doyenne of Dimes Square” (or its “madame,” for those who are so inclined)—in particular lent the area its politicized aura. Such figures are not always artists like Nekrasova so much as “creatives,” an ever-growing class of content creators stomping out the artist class in an age where branding increasingly replaces art. This phenomenon is visible in the broader culture from the slop of “prestige” TV and movies to the would-be artists who seem to spend more time cultivating their online brands than doing art.

The accusations of fascism that cling to downtown are as much a meme as the scene itself—a surefire way to rouse the outrage-hungry online mob that needs its villains. While ominously hinting at these allegations and the implications of the scene’s politics is a great way to hook an audience in an essay, it’s a bit of a cheap trick, and it misrepresents the complicated reality. And if you do want to play the ominous card, it participates in a long tradition of making sweeping generalizations about groups of people, and we all know where that gets you.

Like every movement of its kind (the “Lost Generation,” fin-de-siècle Paris, etc.), Dimes Square isn’t unified by a single ideology or aesthetic but is a loose confederation of poseurs, patrons, and a smattering of genuine artists who mine the scene for material. These artists capture Dimes Square’s nuances, as well as larger cultural forces, more purely than any headline, podcast, or shitpost ever could. And as we’ve traded in ZIPs for URLs, it’s easier than ever to get sucked into its vortex whether or not you’re a downtown denizen. Writers merely orbiting the scene, whether digitally or geographically, have been subsumed into its amoebic perimeter.

Who are the writers worth reading? The scene is as much a mixed bag as mainstream publishing, with the same penchant for overhyped back covers. But it’s likely no spottier than historic scenes whose duds we forget, having been eclipsed by the best artifacts.

There is surely other worthy fiction scattered across Substack and the indie presses and online zines; in an age when it seems impossible to get to the bottom of any rabbit hole, I won’t pretend this is exhaustive.

My First Book

If Nekrasova is the doyenne of Dimes Square, Honor Levy is its spirit memoji. What would a book written by the first generation that lived their lives completely online look like? Old people seem fascinated by this question, and I suspect they gave Honor Levy a book deal not just because of her prodigious young talent but because My First Book appears to answer it—just the sort of market positioning that corporate publishing finds irresistible.

In fact, sometimes I wonder if the book’s an in-joke—Levy performing Gen Z for the old people; she seems to lean hard into online-saturated coming-of-age schtick, replete with emoji art and featuring a gensplaining dictionary of zeitgeisty terms including “based” and “cringe.”

There’s less edge to the Big Five–published Levy than when two of her stories, “Cancel Me” and “Internet Girl,” stood on their own on the website of Tyrant Press. As a whole, the book adds up to something far more sincere and vulnerable than I originally detected. Personally I prefer edge. But that’s okay! It’s still the work of an artist at play (“[L]ife is a game and playing is the prize, so play! How lucky are we to be a part of this RPG?”). And I choose the word carefully—Millennial corporate culture has all but killed the spirit of play. This is where Levy’s Gen Z sensibility shines, exhibiting the sort of anarchic freedom that was rampant in the early days of the internet—before our IRL selves were tied to our user “identities,” when we could hide and shapeshift behind anonymous screen names. Or before “I” was equated with the author and signaled autobiography even in fiction.

In breaking with the familiar storytelling templates of Web 2.0, Levy is like a post-internet Donald Barthelme, using a protean voice and absurdist tonal shifts to capture life “shaped by the digital landscape” in the same way that he riffed on mid-century media forms, with the same interplay of sincerity and irony—and she adds layers of meta-sincerity and meta-irony to boot. Try as you might, you can’t pin her down. You see it across the whole book and most clearly in “Z is for Zoomer,” her dictionary of terms, which in its ceaseless toggling between glossary, prose poetry, and parody—between irony and sincerity, ironic sincerity and sincere irony, post-sincere ironic sincerity and post-ironic sincere irony (just kidding—I made up those last two)—refuses to settle into a single mode or give millennial readers the satisfaction of a clean legibility that would allow them to write their damning think-pieces and cancel the author.

Earth Angel

People who have dismissed the Dimes Square writing scene tend to highlight Madeline Cash’s Earth Angel as the exception to the rule. Like Levy’s My First Book, it’s a collection of short stories that seem indebted to both an online childhood and Donald Barthelme, while being much more accessible to the “everyday reader.”

Often operating in dreamlike, logic-bending worlds, the stories are a cross between surrealism, fabulism, and allegory—such as “Slumber Party,” where a woman for her thirtieth birthday hires a company to give her a slumber party whose curated agenda includes mani-pedis, prank calls, mining bitcoin, freezing eggs, networking, and conjuring the dead.

In “Jester’s Privilege,” in which a junior strategist at a creative marketing agency takes on the Islamic State as a new client, Cash is at her sharpest. “We’re in the business of reality production,” her Guy Debord–reading boss educates her. “Marketing is the bedrock of late capitalism. As a junior strategist, you are the arbiter of twenty-first-century America.” This selling-out of the creative class to late capitalism hits the nail on the head and is a dominant theme across Dimes Square and Dimes Square–adjacent literature.

With a Barthelmian impulse for absurdism, Cash is an experimenter of unexpected juxtapositions of objects, genre, and tone. In “Plagues,” for example, she unleashes biblical curses—frogs, locusts, and drone strikes—on modern Los Angeles in a surreal escalation that exposes the moral and spiritual collapse behind our hyper-mediated reality. She can be funny too.

Fabulism is a mode I generally loathe. When normal logic is suspended and “anything can happen next,” it’s often like listening to someone else’s dream. But unlike other works in the genre, like Temporary by Hilary Lechter, there’s enough nihilism and shrewdness in Earth Angel to temper the whimsy and tweeness common to the mode. And Cash has range; I appreciated her turn toward realism in “Mark’s Turtles,” where she depicts a stock amateur photographer who hangs out with teenagers at Hollywood nightclubs (I wonder if Cash and I knew the same “Mark”?). And even while she undercuts autofiction in the final story, “Autofiction,” she borrows some of its best tricks—observational neutrality, hyperreal detail, and cool-toned minimalism.

Sillyboy

Aside from the Red Scare gals, perhaps no one is as “controversial” in the scene as filmmaker, actor, and memelord Peter Vack. While his novel Sillyboy starts as the kind of irony-saturated satire you’d expect from its author, it quickly reveals itself not just as a hyper-self-aware parody of artistic ego and self-mythologizing but also a hyperreal portrait of the disintegration of a relationship told mostly from the perspective of Sillyboy’s bae, Chloe.

As I wrote in a longer review, it’s in the “too-realism” of Chloe’s depiction that the “real” story emerges: the pain is rendered so precisely that it’s impossible to imagine that it wasn’t the “author” himself who inflicted it. But this isn’t your typical autofiction; Vack skewers the genre’s self-seriousness (and himself) while reinventing it into something more grotesquely self-aware and ironic—not to mention more entertaining. This, along with his gut-wrenching empathy for others, shows Vack can gaze well beyond his own navel.

When Chloe searches through Sillyboy’s phone to pursue her suspicions, we get a taste of both Vack’s gleeful, self-flagellating irony as well as his capacity for expressing Chloe’s interiority with unexpected sincerity.

Chloe kept scrolling through more of the same, stunned by the enormous quantity of whining. Sillyboi’s texts to his analyst: the My Struggle of pathetic self-evisceration. To read them, you would believe Sillyboi’s life was constant pain caused by acute and chronic grandiosity and pretension. Disgust flooded her every organ.

And when she finds what she’s looking for:

... Her stomach relaxed, her breath became deep, the muscles around her heart released, and from the bottom of her groin a pleasant rush of energy surged. She was not angry. This was true relief. The months of anguish were over. Chloe was not incorrect to be in a constant state of imbalance. She was not wrong to question her sanity. This is what vindication felt like.

Typos and some tonal whiplash aside, the book’s vitality and risk outshine the polished emptiness of much of corporate fiction. In the end, Sillyboy humanizes the narcissistic young creatives who might populate Dimes Square while still saying fuck you to the cultural establishment that has produced them.

The Novelist

Jordan Castro’s The Novelist follows a writer who spends a single morning trying—and mostly failing—to write his novel, getting lost instead in social media and distracted by self-doubt, obsessive thought loops, philosophical digressions, and pooping.

You wouldn’t know from reading the ample and well-deserved critical praise that The Novelist has received that the book isn’t just a critique of the distractions of the digital age or a scatological farce, it’s also an illumination of the creative paralysis that comes from the stifling ideas—which Castro has described in hindsight as “pre-woke”—that have become rampant among the establishment creative class. Inspired by Thomas Bernhard’s Woodcutters, Castro excoriates the contemporary literary scene:

Undifferentiated and only cosmetically varied, the literary world had become one swarming mass, like a rat king. Their cosmetic differences hid a frightened, stifled sameness, which sought only more of itself, and which cast out any true difference, often in the name of difference, while pretending, even to itself, that it didn’t know what it was doing. Any time a group wasn’t sufficiently differentiated, I knew, it aggressively descended into delusion; in which case only those who firmly stood outside could see the truth. The crowd is untruth …

And yet, somehow the novel retains a sweet sincerity that keeps it from feeling mean-spirited. For all its lightness—and humor (the book is very funny)—The Novelist is also a deep philosophical work that explores human consciousness in a thrillingly original, hyperdetailed way, such as when the narrator is looking at Instagram on the toilet:

My jaw unclenched, reminding me, impossibly, of a time in the far future when I would click my dentures together after having lost all my teeth in a war, the motion of my mouth coupling with the frantic intensity of Instagram to trigger vibratiuncles of false, future memory. I breathed out through my nose, letting my last resistance yield, as poop began to fall in the toilet.

In exploring his narrator’s consciousness so deeply, Castro suggests that one can find truth through self-observation. In this way, the novel becomes a fascinating and optimistic affirmation of the artist’s capacity for agency at a time when it’s under existential assault.

Happiness and Love

zoe dubno’s Happiness and Love follows an unnamed narrator, newly returned to New York after years abroad, as she attends a dinner party hosted by her former art-world friends, just hours after the funeral of their mutual friend Rebecca. As the guests—comprising the cultural elite of the downtown NYC art scene and the young artists they’ve ensnared—await the guest of honor, a famous rising actress, the narrator watches them and monologues a ruthless, and hilarious, 200-page evisceration of the company before her:

I was the only one that dared to wear black to a dinner that may as well have been Rebecca’s wake, or her shiva or whatever Rebecca’s Italian-American ancestors call it when your closest friends get together to pretend you never even existed and talk about their movie projects and solo shows as they hang about and devise schemes for mid-level social climbing as if you had not just died.

Happiness and Love is a rare thing indeed—within the literary world at large, let alone any scene—a truly great novel worthy of bookjacket superlatives, especially those praising its sharp observation and wit. Aware of its place in the literary tradition, it is written by someone with a breadth and depth of reading that goes against the pseudointellectualism it criticizes. It’s not just brutal in its critique but in its heartbreaking depiction of how utterly powerless an artist can be in the grip of such a culture, and how lasting the damage can be, as we see with the downfall of the narrator’s friend Rebecca.

Dubno’s novel is supposed to be a takedown of downtown, but its debt to Woodcutters, written about the Viennese art world of the 1980s, underscores the universality of such scenes. Its aspirants’ shallowness is only exaggerated in the post-digital, late-capitalist age, where the performance of creating art seems to be even more important than the art itself.

Dubno gives the impression this world is probably not much different from the rest of New York’s art world, and the narrator satisfyingly takes down some of the beloved institutions and shibboleths of the liberal intellectual establishment.

The book gives an up-close look at Dimes Square the place—its wealthy benefactors, climbers, dilettantes, sellouts, and a few genuine talents whose promise seems hopeless in a scene so allergic to sincere ambition. It also captures the scene’s political consciousness, which does not skew fascist in this particular milieu but remains bourgeois in its left-leaning pieties. I got the feeling that many of the people trash-talking Dimes Square—from a distance or from within—might be the same sort whose creative ambitions and benevolence have been blunted by people as terrible as the ones in this book, and by a culture that enables them.

Dimes Square (the play)

There’s an unevenness to the work of Matthew Gasda, but also a sincere artistic ambition which puts him at odds with the jaded scene that he and Dubno depict—and this makes it hard to be ungenerous.

At his best, Gasda realizes that ambition most fully in Dimes Square, the foundational text of the scene.

Along with Berlin Story, it’s the strongest of his works (judging from the page, as I haven’t seen the plays performed). These two plays—along with his novel The Sleepers, surprisingly classical in mode—are unified by his preternatural gift for evoking a multiplicity of psyches.

The tableaux that compose these plays feel like curated fragments frozen in time, like the self-contained, aestheticized images of an Instagram feed. Gasda refuses the catharsis of the traditional arc in favor of a deliberate flatness that sustains a monotone thrum of irony and detachment—the dramaturgical equivalent of Nekrasova’s vocal fry.

In an interesting display of hopeless self-awareness, of the sort that’s rampant in our post-irony age, the characters spit out self-commentary and observations at each other to no illuminating effect, confirming a deeper generational futility.

[T]here was this moment where I was like, this person is cool, but like, they’re just a chain of references… they’re actually nothing.

People who attract a following without any discernible talent annoy me.

It’s a bunch of social climbers railing coke at 4am shitting on their so-called friends. ... This whole group of people is not going to be hanging out in a year, let alone six months. It’s rotting. They don’t make anything, they don’t feel anything, they don’t make anyone feel good in any way. They can’t give. They just neg the world and get rewarded.

Wait, are they talking about Dimes Square, or the art world in general, or the internet as a whole? Could that be why so many people decry the scene? Perhaps the “cocaine mirror” is angled a little too much in our own direction.

Crumpstack

The most notable post-digital aspect of Dimes Square is the sort of meta-literature that has formed around the scene. An example of this phenomenon appears on “Crumpstack,” the Substack of Mike Crumplar, who has greatly profited by his proximity to the Dimes Square scene. His ”My Own Dimes Square Fascist Humiliation Ritual,” a nightmarish work of “nonfiction” that reads like autofiction, is a core work of what I like to call “literature of the simulacrum”: writing that, in the Baudrillardian sense, documents a “reality” so mediated and theatrical that it no longer functions as a stable referent, making its representation fiction.

In this piece, Crumplar, a communist-leaning critic who’s been chronicling the Dimes Square scene, is invited to appear in Peter Vack’s new movie, only to discover the “filmed party” is actually a rigged public trial meant to punish him for a scathing review. He endures a YouTube comment thread come to life, a mob-style humiliation, and exposes what he considers to be the scene’s “fascist” vanity while confirming the power of his own writing.

“They know nothing about the real power of art to express truth in all its infinite complexity,” he writes. “To them, the power of art is nothing but a zero-sum game of vanity and manipulation, a desperate clawing for relevance.”

Written in a performative, operatic tone (the “trial,” the crowd “in a frenzy,” the “tears … welling up in Honor’s eyes,” the “psycho fascist mob struggle session”), Crumplar’s account of the shoot reads less like reportage than myth-making. The so-called “public trial” he describes may well have been just a disorganized film set, but through his narration it becomes a morality play—a parable of fascist vanity pitted against the critic’s integrity. Performing the narcissism he condemns in the Dimes Square scene, he engages in the same self-mythologization and asserts his moral and artistic purity:

Allowing myself to be humiliated without breaking was intensely empowering and harrowing of the self, giving me a new understanding of my own art—as both a mirror and a bomb ... I said that my writing was also an art, and that in my writing I’ve been reaching higher levels of creative expression with every new piece I publish… and that the art of writing is equal to that of cinema.

And thus he is inducted into the very same crowd he sought to expose and distinguish himself from. All your favorite Dimes Square characters are here—Peter Vack, his sister Betsey Brown, Dasha, Honor—and they are at once humanized and mythologized. It is one of my favorite pieces on Substack.

Refreshingly, there is little of the neo-autofiction of the aughts in the books above—and not surprisingly, as I think we’re all a bit tired of it. People like to call The Novelist autofiction, but while the book clearly draws on Castro’s own life, he doesn’t lean on autobiographical fact or navel-gazing for its effect. In fact, he goes out of his way to create another character named Jordan Castro, who is a controversial novelist figure in the book—a classic non-autofiction move right there.

There’s an interplay of irony and sincerity—which is hardly an observation worth noting, but I’m only noting it because people like to note it. That’s what we do in the age of metamodernism: we swing between irony and sincerity. This oscillation exists in varying degrees across the books on this list—Happiness and Love probably the most ironic and biting, The Novelist the most sincere, and the oscillation between the two reaching the most absurd extreme in Sillyboy.

Their work has been accused of being too online. Levy’s book is the only one that truly breaks with convention to assimilate internet vernacular in a few of her stories, but the others stick to conventional prose. Castro is far more interested in the way consciousness interacts with technology than in the technology itself. You might chance upon characters engaging with technology, but just as it’s rare to find a filmmaker truly experimenting with integrating elements of the internet into film—among the few is Dimes-Square-adjacent director Eugene Kotlyarenko (who, interestingly, dated Levy and directed Vack and Nekrasova in his movie The Code)—there’s nothing actually “extremely online” about this generation’s literature. (Check out John Bois’s 17776 if you want to see some truly online literature.)

The strongest books are Jordan Castro’s The Novelist and Happiness and Love, and they are truly great, polished works. How coincidental is it that their novels are indebted to Woodcutters, albeit with the authors’ unique twists? They critique an artistic and intellectual class that is subversive in aesthetics, but deeply authoritarian in its structure, one built on and maintained by late-capitalist market incentives—which, when you think about it, isn’t far off from how Crumplar describes the “fascist avant-garde”: “how it promises some exhilarating mayhem that ostensibly transgresses the ideas of the ruling order but ultimately takes the side of hierarchy and authority.”

Anti-establishment in the purest way, the artists above are actually subverting the existing institutions without the blessing of their gatekeepers. This, ultimately, is what this zeitgeist is all about—and while it may be the source of its controversy, it’s also what gives it its promise.

Jesse Relkin is a fiction writer and critic. She publishes The Dreaded Word, a Substack on literature and culture.