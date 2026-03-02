The Republic of Letters

Helen Vogelsong-Donahue
12h

flagging this in good faith but blake (pictured right) is not part of this scene and doesn’t like being associated with it. he doesn’t even live in new york. frost children (pictured left) have publicly stated they don’t fuck with the dimes square scene. it feels unfair to use photos of people who aren’t mentioned in the piece

Daniel Solow
15hEdited

The stuff they produce doesn't seem great to me so far but they're trying to be honest which makes it better than most contemporary American art. It is very hard for me to imagine a New Yorker producing great fiction today. The city is just too hyperactive and internet-adjacent to sustain the kind of attention span required to write good fiction, and besides it's too expensive.

One thing I notice is that the "Dimes Square ecosystem" tends to produce self-sustaining offshoots. This is a sign of vitality. The reddit community /r/RSbookclub/ is one of the best literature discussion forums on the internet and they rarely talk about politics. I have never listened to the Red Scare podcast and I would guess most of the people there have no interest in it.

Today a woman who is being published at a big publisher made an "ask-me-anything" post. She describes her novel:

> It is about a homesick narrator who thinks everything in life is shit. To stop herself from endlessly cursing the world, she spends a year trying to probe where she lives from unfamiliar angles, in the hopes that giving herself little projects will let her see the world anew.

> So for one week she goes out and lets every cursed mosquito she can find bite her. And for one week she goes out and tries to smell everything her dog sniffs (the remnants of old piss and shit, mostly).

> It is either a history book pretending to be a novel, or a nature book pretending to be a novel, or probably both.

I am not going to read Madeline Cash, but I would probably read this book and the author is, by virtue of posting on that forum, Dimes Square-adjacent even though she lives "in the middle of the prairie, far from any town." I think that is really going to be the legacy of Dimes Square: they are walking so more stable people can run.

Another thing: Dimes Square proves that the counterculture of today is kinda right-wing, or at least centrist. You may not like that, but it's true.

