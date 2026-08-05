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Ruth E. Holleran's avatar
Ruth E. Holleran
10m

So delicious. Thank you! Thank you! It lands in my day while I am discussing with writer friends my insecurity about the quality of my writing. I'm entering a contest for unpublished novelists with the hope that I make it to the round where I will get judge's comments. This letter puts into perspective the value of criticism. I would like to point out, though, there is a big difference between the writing of a fully developed artistic vision and technique, and the early writing of one whose skills are not so mature. I'd be an idiot if I did not take seriously the critique of professionals who seek to improve my work. The opinion of those who do not see the beauty and goodness of what I am attempting, though, that does not matter so much.

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Ruth E. Holleran's avatar
Ruth E. Holleran
17m

So delicious. Thank you! Thank you! It lands in my day

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