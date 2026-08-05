Dear Republic,

I came to Aaron Zeitlin through his poetry, which I consider one of the 20th century’s great bodies of literature, and which should be required reading for anyone interested in the intersection of mysticism and modern writing. One of the major Yiddish writers, Zeitlin was best known for his poems and plays, but as Isaac Bashevis Singer said, “Zeitlin the essayist stands not a hair lower than Zeitlin the divinely endowed poet.” His astonishing command of European, Slavic, Jewish, and American literary traditions in many languages, his wit, his compassion,and his rigor are on their fullest display in these letters. Their guidance has helped me to disregard envy and literary squabbles and passing trends, and to recommit myself to the kinds of reading and writing Zeitlin exemplified, and to which I aspire. As a translator, these letters present two particular challenges: First, conveying his lucid, broad-minded tone of welcoming humor combined with elegance and erudition; and second, accurately and gracefully presenting his astonishing range of literary references.

-Daniel Kraft

LETTERS TO A YOUNG WRITER: OPINIONS

You are a young writer. With a pounding heart, you say, you are waiting to hear what I think of your work. I have not read it yet. But I would caution your heart: I hope it starts to act a little more respectably, and stops pounding over nothing.

With that being said, let me share some facts about opinions and those who express them.

You must know that there has been a dispute for generations over whether Shakespeare was Shakespeare. It is quite possible that he was not that particular Shakespeare, but was another Shakespeare instead. But do you know that there is an essay of sorts by a Russian count, in which the English actor and playwright who may or may not have been that Shakespeare, or was perhaps another Shakespeare, is called, in plain terms, a bad writer? Bluntly and explicitly, and with no fancy language: A bad writer. That Russian count (you’ll certainly recognize his name), Tolstoy, did not confine himself to any particular Shakespeare, but demonstrated quite clearly how vulgar, how vapid and stunted, was the author of Hamlet, Macbeth, and more.

Given that Shakespeare helped to shape the English language, and that a good deal of his words and phrases and even complete sentences have entered English usage, one Englishman who decided to look into his work felt misled because, he said, Shakespeare consists only of quotations. Nobody knows who the Englishman from this anecdote was, but everybody knows August Strindberg. This same Shakespeare whom Tolstoy shows to be an incorrigibly bad writer, a genuine graphomaniac who duped the world, Strindberg honored with the title: The Father of Plagiarists. And Voltaire, incidentally, considered Shakespeare a drunken barbarian, an oafish clown.

I almost forgot: A famous German who has now been forgotten for centuries, Johann Christoph Gottsched, wrote that Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar was crude and revolting, and that one cannot find even a tiny crumb of pleasure in Shakespeare unless one is entirely tasteless.

Fredrick, whom Germans call the Great, disparaged both the “unfortunate” Shakespeare, whose comic clowning was fit only “for those brutes in Canada,” and Goethe’s Götz von Berlichingen, which he saw as a pitiful imitation of English writing, full of “disgusting banalities.” At the same time, that German king, known as the Great, was himself scribbling bad French poems, and when Moses Mendelssohn suggested that this royal verse was doggerel — and he was right about that — the king cancelled Mendelssohn’s candidacy in the Prussian academy.

I mentioned Goethe. Goethe maintained that Shakespeare was more poet than playwright. Others maintained that Goethe, properly speaking, was neither. A contemporary of Goethe’s claimed that no raving madman babbled as much nonsense as Goethe’s Faust, that Faust is a stall which no Hercules could possibly clean. A good poet would be incapable of writing something like that. Perhaps Goethe intended to express something with Faust, but it was beyond his skill.

Right after Goethe’s death, someone announced the good news: Goethe has already been forgotten. No one today is sure who that news-bearer was, but Goethe’s identity remains widely-known.

Coleridge and De Quincey, two famous Englishmen, the first a poet and thinker, the second an essayist and the author of Confessions of an English Opium-Eater, spoke about Goethe as if they were above him. They did not say, like Victor Hugo did, that Goethe was a monster and a brute, but Coleridge knew that Faust was vulgar and obscene, and De Quincey designated Goethe the most vapid and pathetic German idol. I myself have not been a Goethe disciple for some time now, as I was in the foolish years of my youth. I cannot always tolerate the sound of the German language, not since the Germans revealed their true faces. But still, I cannot forget those eight golden lines of Goethe’s “Wanderer’s Nightsong II,” and I can only laugh when I read that Victor Hugo would lose his temper when Goethe was so much as mentioned in his presence. Almost nothing, Hugo would sputter, written by that monster, that brute, deserves to be read, except for The Robbers. When he was told that The Robbers was written by Schiller, he announced, victorious: Of course! Don’t you see? Goethe, that nothing, he couldn’t even write The Robbers!

This reminds me of a Warsaw anecdote. Writer number one asked writer number two for his opinion of a published work. The latter said: “You described the kittens well.”

Writer number one replied: “Kittens? There weren’t any kittens. You weren’t paying attention.”

“Well,” said writer number two, “if there weren’t any kittens, I guess it was worthless.”

I too am a man who happens to have opinions, and I can say that I have a very positive opinion about Thomas Mann the writer, but a mixed opinion about Thomas Mann the artist. What Chekhov could do in a few lines, Thomas Mann doesn’t do in ten pages that are dense, packed with beauty, highly erudite, stylistically refined, orderly and dignified. But a writer? As a writer Mann is first rate. Here is what one literary historian said about Mann: First of all, Mann doesn’t know German. And second, Buddenbrooks is a pointless story about pointless people having pointless conversations.

How Dr. Nordau mistreated Ibsen, and others too, is well known. Everyone he didn’t understand he pronounced disturbed, with nothing more to be said. Insignificant, perhaps — but he was, after all, something of a psychologist.

Frank Harris indulged himself in claiming that in all of Byron there is not a single line of poetry. This is how people talk about the author of Manfred!

Chekhov’s dramas, in addition to his stories, have universal acclaim today. But Tolstoy, a disciple of Chekhov’s fiction, whispered in his ear, when he went to visit Chekhov on his sick bed: “Very good, but Anton Pavlovich, you cannot write dramas.”

It is curious to read how long-forgotten, subpar talents denigrated such contemporaries as Tolstoy, as Dostoevsky, as Chekhov. The history of literary criticism is mainly a history of missing the mark. When the person with an incorrect opinion is an artist, it can be justified by saying: It is hard for an artist, who lives in his own world, with his own images, his own colors and shadows, to depart and enter the world of another.

It is worse when the one who expresses an opinion like, colloquially speaking, a blind horse falling into a pit, belongs to the tribe of professional critics. The problem is that criticism is a kind of creation that depends on another creation: The creation of the artist. Criticism wants to be free from this dependency. It wants direct creation. This is a vicious cycle: Criticism is necessarily secondary, given that its essential existence is dependent — without an object, the work of art, criticism is impossible. If it becomes its own creation, then for better or worse it is art, and stops being criticism.

This is the situation for critics who deserve the title. The rest of the critics are simply opinion-proclaimers, and will be forgotten. They are either the sycophants of artists or propagandists. This situation prompted Schopenhauer’s bitter comment, that the history of world literature is the history of wrongs committed against talent. But it seems to me that the aggrieved talents themselves bear some of the guilt. Of what does this guilt consist? I am afraid that they have placed too much stock in opinions, both those of critics and of fellow artists, and this has prevented them from soaring above everyone’s heads.

The ideal way out would be for literary artists to occasionally leave their own worlds, and try to enter the worlds of other writers and artists; for writers (I refer here to writers of literature) to admire or even love other artists who are spiritually close to them. This is nothing new, and should not be a shock. It would be shocking if they can become — again, even if only occasionally — so objective that they should have the strength to understand what is completely alien to them. Theoretically, this would heal the wounds of what is called criticism. Yes, something like this does happen from time to time, but for now it remains largely theoretical. If you want a small comfort, forget Schopenhauer’s comment and look for yourself. You will see: Although the “graphomaniac” Shakespeare is correct when he says that it is human nature to hate old gold and to love, forgive me, new shit, nevertheless the shit will be forgotten, and the gold will never stop giving light.

They still shine, both Tolstoy and the writer Tolstoy cast as a graphomaniac. The opposite is true of those who were fashionable in their times, and saw Chekhov as worthless. They lie in the trash heap of literature, of interest at most to bibliographers, while Chekhov rises anew and different, a contemporary playwright in every generation.

I should probably provide examples from Yiddish and Hebrew literature as well, but instead I will end this letter.

Even from my small selection of citations (and I would need to write an entire book if I wanted to expand this topic, if not even to exhaust it) you can clearly see, my young friend, that opinions are things which, if a writer should take them to heart, will cause him either to develop a heart condition, or to stop writing entirely.

Imagine for a moment that the “graphomaniac” Shakespeare lived in the time of Tolstoy, and asked Tolstoy for his expert onion. Or imagine that Zola had become demoralized when his contemporary Anatole France (who believed in him after death) viciously criticized his portrayal of a French village. Or if Pushkin had taken to heart the negative opinions of his critics, who claimed, based on philology, that he, Pushkin, the father of Russian poetic diction, did not know Russian. Or if the great poet Słowacki had stopped writing because Poland’s national poet Mickiewicz did not like him, or if Wyspiański, Poland’s great playwright, had believed Sienkiewicz, Poland’s Nobel laureate, when he claimed: Either I am a terrible writer or he is.

What do you think? What would world literature look like then?

I return to the pounding of your heart. Listen to the guidance of an elder: Do not wait for any opinions. If there is a good opinion, great. If there is a negative one, it is one of two things. Perhaps it is true, but you will insist that it is incorrect, so what does it matter? Or maybe it is incorrect, but malevolent, coming from personal rivalries, from the desire to settle accounts or something similar — this, of course, you can dismiss. My only advice is this: Do not listen to opinions even when they praise you. Always demand the utmost from yourself, the utmost that you can give. Become your own critic. To put it otherwise: The opinion you listen to must be within you, not beyond. In order to achieve this, you must accomplish the most difficult thing. You must comprehend from within yourself.

Daniel Kraft is a poet, translator, and educator living in Richmond, Virginia. His work has been in many places including the Kenyon Review, Poetry Ireland Review, Jewish Currents, Slate, and leading Yiddish studies journals like In Geveb, and he’s been supported with a Translation Fellowship from the Yiddish Book Center. His newsletter of Yiddish poetry translations can be found here; it's semi-dormant due to parenting responsibilities, but will restart next month, and his debut poetry collection is forthcoming from Slant Books.

The essay is reprinted by permission of the Congress for Jewish Culture.