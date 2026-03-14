Dear Republic,

In the first year of its existence, The Republic of Letters has had no better friend than Michelle Ma. Michelle has written on faithlessness, commencement, and sex abuse. She is a frequent guest in our inbox. And, in a word, The Republic of Letters exists to champion writers like Michelle, who may not have the most traditional path to publication but have something to say. Michelle is currently in Adult Foster Care and lived in a halfway house in 2010. We asked her to describe that experience.

We are also posting the second round of our interview with Dan Sinykin, the author of Big Fiction. We had a productive hour-long conversation on Substack Live until the wifi cut out, but felt there was more to cover.

-ROL

LIFE IN THE HALFWAY HOUSE

I turned 25. For anyone with an illness this is a big and important turning point. You’re no longer eligible for your parents’ insurance. No more going to the dentist and getting a well trained dentist who gives you a goodie bag with stickers, candy, and pens. Now you are on Medicaid and go to a dentist in a neighborhood where people get shot, where you wonder if your car is going to get broken into, where a root canal makes your tooth just fall out. When you’re on Medicaid you face the gaping toothless mouth of poverty.

I was living at my parents’ large house in the suburbs. I had been getting writing gigs working on academic papers. It paid pretty well. I made about $25 an hour. Suddenly when I turned 25 I no longer had insurance and got handed to the state. No more insurance so fancy it could have been laminated, enter the social worker and the state bureaucracy. You know you’re really poor when you’ve seen a rat for the first time or a social worker for the first time.

My first social worker was very nice, she had long, dark brown hair and looked like a female pirate. She got me on SSI (it should have been SSDI but I worked for years for a London based company). She got me $200 a month in general assistance. I thought she was as magical as a flying pixie and was shocked at how I got anything at all for “Free.” My social worker informed my parents that I would have to move out of their house if I wanted to keep my insurance. I was in shock when I first heard I was moving to a halfway house.

I pictured needles, HIV, Hepatitis, street prostitution, and coming back to the place trying to get the smell of latex out of your mind. Hell. It was going to be hell I thought. I was scared. I was going to a day program and a girl there, Anna, said she was currently at Emma Nortons and it “wasn’t too bad.” I felt better. My best friend and recent ex Thomas sent me a welcome kit: 3 computer games (Sims mostly), a mattress topper, a good luck necklace.

I talked to my friend at that time, Aman Kumar, whose father Anil Kumar is very famous for being a big participant in the biggest insider trading scheme in the history of the grand old USA. We had met at speech camp, we were working on our stammers and actually were helped quite a bit by that camp. I remember eating Hooters hot wings with Anil Kumar, Aman, and his wife. I wanted to whistle, “hey big spender” under my breath. Anil Kumar was one of the greatest consultants of all time. His son was nice and said that he’d get his friends together and try to “protect” me at the halfway house.

Months went by, a bed opened up. It seemed like they tried to give me the best possible experience. My roommate was Jesus’ hip, cool girlfriend. She did pedicures, she got me a blanket from Joseph’s Coat when I was cold. She helped me find a size 8 skirt at the rummage closet when a cute size 4 skirt would not fit me. She was an angel.

One day, not too long after I moved in, I think it was a Thursday.....she got drunk with a friend. She waved her arms and tried to start a fight, she was a mean drunk. She was told to find alternative housing, they did breathalyzers all the time, checking if we were sober and keeping our legs crossed too. Her friend lost custody of her children. I feel bad for that friend, that friend introduced me to head cheese.

Believe it or not, I actually liked Emma Nortons. They fed you, I never had breakfast but they cooked everyone a teensy lunch and dinner, then told us to get full with the salad bar. That would not work, I quickly got hired by a Macy’s within walking distance and oh boy were the other residents proud of me. Many women set aside black shirts for me so I could have many options for what I wore to work. Most of the women spent all day lazing around their rooms, most of their lives were matted in stark, horrific darkness and when I was there at least one woman overdosed and died. I heard one story that a woman was foaming at the mouth and losing consciousness, her roommate sat there watching her die. Some of the women were sociopathic and hard to the point of being knives instead of spoons.

When I was there I was aware that women were suffering but did not hear about the overdose which happened when I was living there until after I had moved out.

We did chores. We got paid $10 a month to do hard chores. Chores like “clean the whole cafeteria.” Damn, that chore was 1 hour of hard labor or more, and all for a saintly $10 a month in Target gift card form. I sometimes had to clean the bathrooms, bloody tampons had to be picked up, I’m lucky I didn’t get some weird disease. Lots of people didn’t flush, I don’t even react to feces anymore.

Chores were every day, and they paid us almost nothing. $10 a month????

Yes, seriously, this Methodist nonprofit was exploitative like a mustached capitalist in some Soviet sitcom on evil. I worked at Macys, damn I worked hard. I heard voices when I was on Haldol shots and just kept on working. I was starving and hated salad all the time and used my earnings to pay for food in restaurants and small diners. My new roommate, Anna, was just limber enough to find work too at Goodwill cleaning things and shelving books. We explored all around the city of St. Paul and got Japanese food, Vietnamese barbeque, Mexican, all sorts of good stuff.

We both agreed, Emma Nortons was giving out such small portions we treated it like it was a snack whenever we were there for a meal. I like Macys overall and loved the popovers that were freshly baked at the big restaurant in the downtown St Paul Macys location.

I was fucked up when Thomas went to Turkey on vacation, I got so depressed I drank laundry detergent. I didn’t tell anyone. I could understand why so many women wanted to overdose. We didn’t get much encouragement, and for all those broken women we were struggling to find a reason for life. Many women had lost lovers, were separated from their children, had criminal histories. The women almost never went out, except to prostitute or take short walks.

I don’t know how many prostituted but they left us with $80 to spend a month if you were not working and they weren’t feeding us much so it became a necessity in many cases. I will always remember the night a really pretty Hispanic girl was getting ready for a date. She wore a cotton dress with puffy sleeves. The other girls helped her wave her hair, she shown with happiness. Her date came, a short, nice, but dorky looking black guy who was the height of a sixth grader. I wanted to comment but she looked happy, maybe in the past she had a hot, thuggy boyfriend who beat her and she wanted someone gentle.

The women didn’t give a damn about men.

They didn’t go on dates.

They charged.

They were devoted to girl talk.

They cried about the people they loved who had gone away.

Death was everywhere in that home.

It was in the lips of survivors, not sure how long they could deal with ricochets of homelessness, frugal drug use, and abysmal nonprofits. That nonprofit led some women to kill themselves because overall we were given no motivation, no self help talk, nothing. I just focused on my university courses and working at Macys. I was turning in my stomach from how charismatic and kind the true face of the American underclass truly was.

Years later, about 13 years later I had acquired enough of a professional history to make it on the Board of Directors for Emma Nortons. I was in charge now. I devoted myself to fundraising. I went to the Gala, in my heart I really adored a lot of people I lived with and even liked the zombie-fied women with huge containers of laxatives, like that will just make them thin. I wanted to change their lives.

I took “Recovering Waters” as my gift to them only to find out that the women most in danger of being sex trafficked were not welcome in the new home. Our economy makes it hard for a poor, broken, beautiful girl to be anything but a prostitute. After I realized that the pretty girls had mostly been selected out, at least at the initial move in, I got angry.

I sent cursing texts to the people on the board. I got kicked out.

I was all alone again job-wise, in my schizophrenia, my latent dreams gone dry, and I felt like I carried the mentality of the halfway house even closer than ever. I swore to myself that I would never clean an industrial bathroom again. I felt godawful for the people who wipe shit off the toilet rim. Life in America is damn hard and part of me enjoyed the time at Emma Nortons but no one even checked up on me after I drank the detergent because I wanted to die. I did not die. I did not drink that much.

There was little staff warmth, the food was served in micro portions. On Sundays the Methodist female leaders would come. We got the snacks the girlscouts didn’t want to eat. We were treated like life sized garbage cans for the food the “girls from proper homes who ate finger sandwiches” couldn’t finish. We were consistently treated like shit.

There were not groups. The closest they had to a group was the receptionist giving a talk on planners, and how to fill out a planner. Then the maintenance guy gave a talk and made some plumbing jokes. The Christian ladies walked in with their french perfume and told us about God and all I could think was..... “damn’t, you’re exploiting us even more, we serve your persona as a rich woman with a morally outstanding family and quaint Church life.” “You go live in that Norman Rockwell painting.” We are trying to get enough food to eat in this horrible halfway house.

When I was on the Board of Directors for Emma Nortons we visited the old building. I could barely breathe and had a huge panic attack. I started hallucinating. The other board members massaged my back and sat with me. I couldn’t tell them how broken I truly felt in this halfway house.

I am lucky to be alive. I’m sure that 30% of the women who were there when I was there are dead or walk around with all their teeth gone, hooked on the new cheap street drug. Their Christian mission gave them things to do with good husbands supporting the Methodist women.

Most women, especially the halfway house residents, really have to figure things out. People leave, people die, everyone who’s ever been in a halfway house knows it’s halfway to something better, or two steps back into a homeless shelter that shoves you out after breakfast and leaves you to beg.

Michelle Ma is a writer whose work explores philosophy, literature, and the intellectual history of modernity. Her recent book that is available on Amazon, Strange Minds: Romanticism and Totality, examines the Romantic tradition and its enduring influence on contemporary thought. She writes about ideas, culture, and the strange intersections between philosophy and everyday life. She lives in Minnesota. Here is her LiveJournal. Here is the Meetup group she runs.

Photography by Cindy Sherman