The Republic of Letters

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James Chapin's avatar
James Chapin
just now

@The Republic of Letters , what has Republic of Letters, what has happened to Michelle Ma’s Substack account? Why does it appear to be deactivated?

I read a short story by her that was easily the finest piece of fiction I have read on here. I wanted to tell others about it. When I went to revisit it, her account was gone. yet now this shows up with no author link. Can you help provide some information on this?

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Ain Khan's avatar
Ain Khan
5m

This piece has soul that is resonant. Thank you to the writer for sharing such a difficult, vulnerable experience and thank you to ROL for publishing perspectives like these that we often dont get to see in the writing world.

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