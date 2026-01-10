Dear Republic,

For your weekend read, Jakob Sandberg brings us a lovely essay on the lost Limonov novel of the Soviet 60s. Sandberg’s translation of Limonov’s groundbreaking 70s autofiction novel It’s Me, Eddie is forthcoming in Swedish later this year.

So what remains of that epoch? Death, failures, a lot of bad and a handful of good poems, yes… but is that all? What remains of the epoch is a burning sense of tragedy, like port wine bottled in Moscow.

—Eduard Limonov, Moscow in May

There is an old prejudice in Sweden that the Finns are violent, crazy drunkards. This stereotype is best illustrated in a decade-old comedy sketch, where a group of Finnish intellectuals appear on national TV to discuss literature in order to disprove the stereotype, and the panel immediately devolves into a knife fight.

The sketch came to mind for me while reading the long-lost novel by the Russian writer Eduard Limonov. The previously-unpublished manuscript, Moscow in May, was discovered last year in the archives at Stanford University. It depicts Limonov’s life in bohemian circles of 1960’s Moscow. The Moscow poets run parties that on at least two occasions end up in physical fights. This is accompanied by the coarse and at times untranslatable Russian swear words known as mat. Limonov was one of the first writers to include the full vigour of mat in a novel. Given his stature in contemporary Russian literature, the discovery of this manuscript deserves recognition beyond Russian-speaking literature circles. It has not yet been translated to English, but it should be—I read it in the original Russian.

Limonov was a petty thief who became a poet, a Muscovite who became a New Yorker, a novelist who became a war tourist, and a bohemian Ukrainian who turned into a hard-line Russian nationalist.

He is today best known for his autofiction novel It’s Me, Eddie and a fictional biography of his life by Emmanuel Carrère titled Limonov: The Outrageous Adventures of the Radical Soviet Poet Who Became a Bum in New York, a Sensation in France, and a Political Antihero in Russia.

He also built the agitprop National-Bolshevik Party, which was the spawning ground for Russia’s current political reality.

Limonov shifted masks so many times, often holding several identities at once, that it can be hard to discern what hid behind his many guises — if anything. Although politically Russia is now on a path he himself prophesized before the fall of the Soviet Union, his writings are of such quality that he is more likely to be remembered as a groundbreaking writer rather than political extremist.

Limonov was born in 1943 in Dzerzhinsk, Russia, the only child of Veniamin and Raisa Savenko. In 1947 the family moved to Kharkov – known today as Kharkiv – in eastern Ukraine, where Limonov grew up to be a petty thief, rascal and poet.

In his twenties, he moved to Moscow and fell in with bohemian literary circles in the Soviet capital. His frequent invitations to embassies and parties arranged by foreign nationals attracted the interest of the Soviet authorities, who eventually forced him to choose between a life of cooperation, imprisonment, or exile.

He chose exile, and moved with his wife, Yelena Shchapova, to New York in the mid-1970s.

Yelena left him months upon their arrival, and the agony Limonov experienced at her loss was distilled into It’s Me, Eddie—which was definitely the first Russian novel to graphically describe gay sex. The book caused a scandal in Russian émigré circles, earning it the derogatory title It’s me – Peddie, but was also seen as a milestone in Russian literature for introducing a raw and “unfiltered” style, and was subsequently translated into several European languages.

the emigre poet becomes a New Yorker

Limonov relocated again to France in 1980, had his literary breakthrough, and eventually obtained French citizenship. As the Soviet Union began to crumble, Limonov was allowed to return home, and eventually resettled in Moscow, where he founded the notorious National-Bolshevik party, famous for being one of the first parties to blend elements of both Soviet communism, fascism and xenophobia. He was imprisoned several times. While he seemingly abandoned fiction, he started writing poetry again for the first time in decades. In the 1990s, he was a war tourist in several conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, the most famous one being the Bosnian Serbs in the Balkans, where he was seen with the famous war criminal Radovan Karadzic shooting at Sarajevo, something he later denied having done.

Limonov died in March 2020 as a result of complications during cancer treatment, at the dawn of the pandemic and just two years short of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine—a venture he more-than-likely would have enthusiastically supported.

He left a double-edged legacy—admired for his talent as a writer, while simultaneously being despised as a fierce political agitator with a hard-core fan base around him.

The manuscript for Moscow in May was long believed to have been burned in a Parisian fireplace, when a corporal who had volumes from Limonov in his possession started to use them to heat up the home. It was found in late 2024 in the archive of long-deceased Soviet dissident Andrei Sinyavsky, among papers that had been donated to Stanford by his wife, where Limonov apparently left another copy.

It is a historical irony that Limonov’s lost novel was found in the archives of one of the dissidents he so thoroughly mocked and despised. The book was written in the late 80’s, depicted the 60’s, and was finally published in the 2020’s. And it is erringly contemporary in its narration of the literary, aesthetic, and political struggles of the Soviet Union.

Moscow in May centres on three days in Moscow in 1969, following Eduard Limonov himself and his then all-but official wife Anna Rubinstein as they move from Kharkov to Moscow. A marriage certificate is supposed to grant them a kind of legalized status in the capital. The story flashes back to Ukraine, with plenty of scenes about their struggle to make friends with Moscow and its inhabitants. Limonov himself is caught between the sewing machine and the typewriter – he is aiming to become one of the foremost poets of his time, but to make a living he tailors clothes, a talent for which he was widely regarded among the literati at the time.

The foremost thing in the book, however, is the constant struggle among the poets to carve out a place in Russian literature, and the different intellectual discussions they have. At the centre is a group of poets and writers known as SMOG, the most important one being the poet Leonid Gubanov, but it also included Vladimir Aleynikov, Igor Kholin, Genrikh Sapgir and others. They were poets hailing from a tradition close to the futurism and absurdism of the 1920s. The ticket to these circles is the seminar led by the poet Arsenii Tarkovsky—father of the director Andrei Tarkovsky—who was vehemently disliked by Limonov.

The protagonist’s attitude towards Moscow is that of a conqueror attempting to subjugate the city. In the better traditions of realism, Limonov’s description of 1960s Moscow is mesmerising, striking a fine balance between details that are alien to the contemporary reader—such as the Soviet fashion of the time—and those that are recognizable, such as the couples’ struggle to find a decent apartment.

He tells us about bars and markets, invoking the smells and the noise of Moscow urban life, with the mud of the late winter thaw and the lilacs of spring. His prose is straightforward and manly, in the vein of Bukowski or Hemingway — with little resemblance of the typical exiled Soviet writer of the time.

The style is a kind of autofiction narrated in the third person. All characters—save for one called “The Revolutionary”—are referred to by their real names, and there is speculation that this might have been one of the reasons why the manuscript was rejected, as most of them are portrayed in a less-than-favourable light.

In Limonov’s prose, you find the combination of sensitivity and indifference. He shows great sensibility in crafting the emotional space around the character, while he simultaneously depicts the harsh realities of a life without pity, as shown in the epilogue where the grim fate of all the characters are recounted.

The book is also a statement on Limonov’s position on the Soviet Union and its politics. The political discussions seem eerily modern. Soviet troops entered Czechoslovakia in 1968 and crushed a popular uprising. Limonov, true to his nature as a provocateur and contrarian, takes a pro-Soviet position on the matter when talking to his Western-leaning friends, and an anti-Soviet one when talking to his father, a former KGB officer.

He embodies in his persona the notion of counterculture. In the second part of the book, he befriends a former Estonian SS-officer—a man who fascinates Limonov a bit too much in hindsight, revealing his attraction to fascism. In a twist of fate, some sentences in these sections have been censored by the Russian publishing house, hinting at a return to the censorship of the Soviet era, one of the few aspects of Soviet life we know for certain that Limonov despised.

But there are more revealing passages: Throughout the book he has conversations with the dissident called “The Revolutionary”, a flatmate forced upon him by his landlord. The endless quarrels between the two about politics and the Soviet Union do not prevent The Revolutionary from entrusting Limonov to deliver a manuscript to an apartment where the uncensored underground literature known as samizdat is being printed. As he enters the place hidden in a Moscow suburb, filled with the noise of typewriters, it doesn’t take long before he ends up in a heated debate with the owner – an encounter worth quoting in a short passage:

“Don’t you understand that communist terror rules the country? Don’t you understand that open opposition is unthinkable?!” responds the man. “Well, if it is unthinkable, then please go sit in the prison camps and stop complaining. Do you want them to serve the power to you on a plate, for those beautiful blue eyes of yours?” “If I didn’t know that you are Volodya’s friend, I’d assume you were from the authorities.” “What would you do in that case?” “I’d move my staff away from this place as soon as you leave.” “Don’t worry. I’m a criminal. As opposed to you intellectuals, we don’t give in. We have a developed sense of personal honour. Goodbye.”

Few lines better summarise the enigmatic figure of Eduard Limonov, in politics and in fiction. And the gravitational pull of his writing has lost little of its force.

Jakob Sandberg is a Swedish translator and writer, living in Gothenburg, Sweden. He writes about Russian and Soviet literature, translates texts from Russian, English and Persian, and earns his living as a Swedish-English and Swedish-Russian community interpreter.