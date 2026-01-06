Dear Republic,

In case you haven’t noticed, there are a lot of literary publications on Substack (including, ahem, yours truly. Even epigones like The New Yorker and The New York Review of Books have gotten with the program. Here to take stock of the landscape is Anthony Marigold, founder of Substack’s own Magazine Non Grata.

LIT MAGS AS FAR AS THE EYE CAN SEE

I have a natural resistance to the names of internet platforms, especially during sincere conversation. Every time I talk to an unacquainted friend about Substack, I start blushing as soon as I speak the proper noun. Since there isn’t an accurate translation for the platform—not exactly blogging, not quite social media—I start feeling like a traveling doctor who wants to say “clinic” but only knows the native word “circus.” My embarrassment decreases when I talk to someone in the know, but I still cannot shake it off entirely: Company names, in the field of technology, pierce my ear with a painful insignificance. I associate them with online content, which is usually stupid, shallow, and ill-conceived. I think of how quickly they proliferate and collapse, such that no one writing for even a proximate posterity can rely on any website or application’s staying power. Hardly any of them have earned their fortunes through major invention; almost all generate revenue by making category-creating breakthroughs more convenient. Taxi cabs already existed before Lyft, delivery food was available before Grubhub—and why must they choose such insipid names?

Yet no matter how foolish “TikTok” may sound, or how puerile its content is, one must take it as seriously as a government putting trace amounts of LSD in the world’s water supply. At the rate of one billion minds per second, its algorithm tunes and tweaks core preferences and beliefs from Dodoma to Kauai. Though Substack is a much smaller platform, it too must be taken seriously. Since cities are as much constellations of minds as they are physical places, one can think of it as a digital city. Not a city like Boise or Toulouse (too obscure), nor New York or London (too major), but one like Tel Aviv, Austin, Lagos, or Oslo. These are discreet cities, with just a handful of well-known companies, celebrities, and movements, which have had an outsized cultural influence. Though the vast majority of Americans don’t know who Curtis Yarvin is, his ideas regularly make their way from Gray Mirror to the White House. Bill Maher has invited Substack writers, like the great Andrew Sullivan, onto his talk show to further propagate his ideas. Now it is not uncommon for a major publication to link to an idea that started here; the fiction department at The New Yorker is even starting to review our novels. Just as a city goes through distinct periods, “you should have seen New York in the ’70s,” there will come a time, regardless of how this experiment ends, where we will talk about Substack in the early, mid, and, hopefully, late ’20s.

2025 will mark the year where the literary scene of this city exploded. On January 27th came The Metropolitan Review, which was soon followed by this publication, the Republic of Letters. Since then the magazines have spread faster than syphilis, a growth that is remarkable but not terribly surprising. The demand for insightful, honest, and diverse perspectives on literature did not die when the nation’s craziest hijacked every esteemed publication. Tied to either universities or large corporations, there was no reforming from within. For a long time there wasn’t a way to reform them from without, either, until Substack provided the means (a social network, payment rails, mailing lists, text editors, etc.) for people to create alternatives. In flooded the parched readers and writers.

Whether they state their goals explicitly or not, all of the good magazines are contributing to what could become the most significant literary renaissance that the Millennial, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha generations will ever come to know. Of course, this result is far from guaranteed. At any moment the nascent movement could sputter out and freeze in its current form: A vibrant, but still relatively niche, ecosystem of literary fanatics that, in-between passing around a few good books and many great essays, spend hundreds of hours and thousands of words jerking each other off. Alternatively, as more people get sick on the digital junk food we’re swallowing whole, there could be a widespread revival, the sort that makes novels cultural cornerstones again and, subsequently, exalts their writers. In this world, people will be able to talk about new novels at parties with common understanding. Authors will become local heroes if not fully famous. Teenagers from Dallas to Madrid will read The Wayback Machine and Hell or Hangover. Usyk Alexander will invite Andrew Boryga to write about his next fight. Serbian models will invite Anthony Marigold over for what at first took two minutes yet, eventually, starts lasting nine hours, like Sting:

“You’ll remember me when the west wind moves

Upon the fields of barley

You’ll forget the sun in his jealous sky

As we walk in fields of gold

So she took her love

For to gaze a while

Upon the fields of barley

In his arms she fell as her hair came down

Among the fields of gold”

The literary magazines on Substack will play a pivotal part in determining if the renaissance is realized. Popular literary novels are downstream from publications galvanizing communities around reading and writing. Successful magazines educate artists, connect them with each other, and spread their works out into the world. Simultaneously, they grow the audience of readers by making people fall in love with novels again. Though there are many more out there, for the purposes of this piece I’ve focused on three publications that are well-poised to accomplish these missions.

Romanticon

Back in 2023, Ted Gioia drew comparisons between the present conditions and those that ushered in the Romantic movement of the 19th century. After the grim, overly-mechanistic Industrial Revolution, artists like Goethe, Wordsworth, and Blake turned away from the rational and realistic towards emotion, imagination, valor, adventure, spirituality, and nature. While Gioia and other writers continue to contribute to the neo-Romantic movement from the flank, Romanticon attacks it head on. Their publication is a coagulation of writers and readers seeking to nurture and expand their Romantic sensibilities—all the way until they’re eating plums with the top down while the hitchhiker up front reads Keats aloud amongst the Redwoods. Its essays range from bullfighters to nomads to theories on what the hell Romanticism even is, who is counted amongst its cohort, and why. The pieces tend to be erudite—it is not uncommon to trace etymology and/or historical events back to before J.C. was born—and make the reader feel like he is getting a doctorate in the movement. They are not fun (in the way taking MDMA and rolling around naked on an olive-oil-covered tarp might be) but nourishing—a much-needed remedy in a world where so much is fake, frivolous, unambitious, and unfocused.

The pieces I linked to above provide a good starting point (they’re my favorite), but the reader will be happy wherever he goes: Romanticon’s editorial team maintains an astounding bar for quality, especially when one considers the publication’s velocity. In four months they’ve released nearly forty pieces, a little more than two per week.

Zona Motel

The perfect complement to the black-coffee Romanticon is the Sprite(ly) Zona Motel. Since launching in March of this year, they’ve put out over one hundred pieces—effervescent essays, stories, and gossip columns that amount to a living breathing community organized around the written word. In their manifesto they state that “ZONA MOTEL exists not just as a publication but as a BROTHERHOOD,” which aims to create “a literary World where things feel exciting, inspiring, and fun.”

Fun they are. Brian Allen Carr’s piece on getting arrested during a book tour reminds me of stories I used to send friends via email (though mine were more crude and vulgar). Juliet Escoria’s take on readings served as a personal pep talk (I am soon hosting one) and reiterated Zona’s raison d’être:

“I grew up in a beach town where “culture” was skateboarding and burritos. I’d loved books since I was a kid, but my tastes were unsophisticated, honed solely by the selection at my local Barnes & Noble. Before I transferred to UCR, the only person I’d been able to talk to about books was a boyfriend who introduced me to Anaïs Nin and Oxycontin.”

Lovers of literature have always known isolation because, often, it is isolation that they are escaping through books. But, as reading rates have dropped, the modern reader’s isolation has worsened: It is becoming less and less likely that he can find a single friend to share one of his greatest passions with. But here comes Zona Motel, as physical a space as can exist on the internet, down at the end of the highway. As I enter the shitty wood-panelled smoke-filled bar there are, to my surprise, people like me. People are talking new novels, experiences, what it’s like to try to ascend this obscure, prized world. As I’ve noted previously, these spaces are essential for the renaissance:

“It is vital that these artists abandon the silos confining them today. In the past, much of great literature came from small bands of kindred spirits working in close proximity: the Lost Generation artists in Paris; the Barranquilla Group in Colombia; the Literary Brat Pack in New York. Nowadays, they are all too disparate, making it difficult for new ideas to reach escape velocity. The lone wolf is at a great disadvantage compared to the outsider surrounded by other rebels like him, groups that can riff on ideas and band together in the face of the Establishment’s fury.”

PILCROW

If Romanticon and Zona are the mind and the heart, then PILCROW represents the legs. Each quarter it runs a lucrative contest, by literary standards, where subscribers vote on a novel to serialize on Substack. In their announcement post Tom Watters, the editor-in-chief, notes that some of the greatest novels in history were published this way: Madame Bovary, The Brothers Karamazov, Ulysses, and more. PILCROW’s contests provide up-and-coming writers an opportunity to make a name for themselves amongst readers and, potentially, agents and editors.

Though their mission is both noble and vital, their execution is off. Substack, in its present form, does not offer a satisfactory reading experience for fiction. Nearly everyone struggles to immerse themselves in an imaginatory world when they are reading on small screens designed to purvey endless hits of distraction and dopamine. The writers that Watters interviews on his podcast express similar views. Though John Pistelli published his novel Major Arcana online, he admits that his friends preferred to wait for a physical copy, which he himself prefers: “I’m a bad reader of people’s serialized novels on Substack. I’m always like, I’ll wait for the print edition.” Sam Kahn, the founder of this publication, notes that his decision to serialize his novel Henchman on Substack may well be “quixotic” as he recognizes “[p]eople want to read articles. They don’t want to sink themselves into a story.”

My hope is that PILCROW will continue to use Substack for what it is good for—community, discovery, promotion, payments, polling, etc.—and offer a paid print edition alongside their online posts. Charging a small monthly fee will cover the costs of production, and it will give readers the choice of how they’d like to read. This is similar to the approach we’re taking at Magazine Non Grata, a quarterly print magazine I recently started. If their team is amenable to the idea, I’m happy to talk shop; barring an exorbitant monthly price, I’ll be amongst the first to sign up.

Literary magazines, as of now, are not competing with each other as much as they are colluding against the outside world. When publications, like ROL, succeed, they divert attention from other sources where people currently spend the majority of their time (e.g. The New Yorker, Snapchat, Pornhub, etc.). This brings more readers onto the platform who, through the discovery of other magazines, become better readers. The competition that does exist, which, to date, has been kept quiet, is more useful than it is damaging. By my estimation it won’t be until mid to late 2026 until we really start going at each other’s throats. Assuming I haven’t pilloried ROL by then, maybe they’ll invite me to write another one of these pieces. More than a look at the landscape this was, to me, an ode. An ode to all the mad people on this website that are spending time and losing money, fucking up all sorts of performance reviews, all to make their contribution to what, history will eventually prove, are the glory days of Substack.

Anthony Marigold is the co-founder of Magazine Non Grata, a print magazine for literature and culture, and writes his own Substack, Local Hero.