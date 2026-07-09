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Sugarpine Press's avatar
Sugarpine Press
4h

Strangely,

I enjoyed this

account

of your suffering

all writers are

automasochists

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Scott Spires's avatar
Scott Spires
3h

Literary analysis/theory is a two-edged sword; it can provide striking insights as well as obvious absurdities. It's also not something that particularly helps you write, since the creative impulse usually stems from some deep emotional need that can't be reduced to symbols and metaphors and the like.

As for roses, I like Angelus Silesius: "The rose has no 'why'; it blooms because it blooms."

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