Pieter Bruegel the Elder, “The Blind Leading the Blind” (1568)

Dear Republic,

We have a real treat for you today. We’ve followed The Literarian Gazette for some time with great interest, so when he showed up with this barnburner essay, it was a no-brainer. More and more books today feature empty, vacant characters living empty vacant lives. These null signifiers are often propped up as some kind of postmodern message about how people live today. But there is something grim and anti-life about it, especially when the world is full of interesting, lively people. Is the idea of “character” dying off or is it being killed?

-ROL

LITERATURE OF THE NON-SELF

In 2018, English writer Rachel Cusk announced the death of character. It was only a matter of time, of course. Nominally killing off ideas is a long-held tradition in Western philosophy and literature. In 1882, Nietzsche put the funeral shroud over God. A century later, Fukuyama murdered history. Throughout the 20th century, we repeatedly saw the death of the novel and of its author. The culture has recently been trying to kill the paper book and is now skulking homicidally toward the final act of exterminating reading itself. Our species would be amusing, were it not so earnest. We seem constantly to be engaged in a sort of mental genocide, turning our anxiety into an intangibly terminal act. Death leaves no doubt, after all: it’s definitive, an absence that must be pondered even as its permanence releases one of all responsibility to others and to oneself.

In her interview with The New Yorker, Cusk tells us that character “is sort of a little low.” What could this mean? She says there is “a homogeneity afoot that I think everyone would accept in terms of our environment and how we live and how we communicate, and those things seem to be eroding the old idea of character.” What we see in her influential Outline Trilogy, she says, is a playing out of this vague idea. Passive characters. Inner monologues. Absence of drama. Absence largely of dialog. The living-dead author writing a living-dead book now produces living-dead people, demoting the human self to a mute functionary of bland reality.

Cusk goes on to say that the experience of life today is “more lateral” and “oceanic” than it was before—but I’m not sure what this means either. Her ideas can be a little hard to parse. What would it mean to live in a “homogenous” world that has no characters? I can only think of Dante’s Purgatorio, where cowering shades of once-living people move in timid crowds like sheep “simple and quiet and not knowing why.” Then again, La divina comedia is chock full of memorable characters. Even in death, Dante stopped short of robbing them of selves.

The story of the empty or alienated self is a literary tradition of its own by now. Camus’s L’Étranger is the most famous 20th-century example, but the list may include other works like Knut Hamsun’s Hunger and the less-often read The Notebooks of Malte Laurids Brigge by Rilke. What differentiates the current iteration is a pseudo-Zen sense of total cultural submission to commercial forces of identity annihilation. Meursault was clearly rendered as a grotesque and rare figure, made to defend his actions before a court and an inquisitive prison chaplain. He remains stubborn and relentless, angrily asserting an ugly truth; the implications at the end of the novel reverberate abstractly in the realm of philosophy, not in terms of contemporary life or selfhood. Camus’s point is a looming existential abstraction with which, alongside a host of other abstractions, one must deal.

A homogeneity in modern existence was not “afoot” for Camus, but the fact of mortality and the chaos of life, he suggests, made existence absurd for all time.

THE ANTISOCIAL TURN

After Cusk murdered character, the 2010s produced a minor strain of fiction preoccupied with themes of the absent self: emotional alienation, spiritual emptiness, existential dread-cum-physical ailment. Catherine Lacey, above many others, has been the American author who drilled down hardest on these ideas. Born in Mississippi in 1985, Lacey studied creative nonfiction at Columbia University before publishing her debut in 2014. She went on to win various literary prizes, a Guggenheim, a Whiting Award, and later a Lambda for her most ambitious novel Biography of X. Her most recent was last year’s The Möbius Book.

In Lacey’s earliest novels, we repeatedly see unwell female characters who are ciphers, phantoms passing through a world made impenetrable by their own apathy. If they do seek something, they don’t know what it is. It is an estranged literary type, and one that does not lend itself easily to empathetic readings, just as one, generally, can’t quite identify the inner life of Meursault.

Yet I admit that I did briefly recognize a piece of myself in one Lacey character. When penniless Elyria in Nobody Is Ever Missing travels to New Zealand for no reason and bums around for months, being a burden and imposing herself on others, it brought to mind my own trip abroad at the age of 21. I lived as a traveling expat for nearly a year. I stayed in odd or dangerous places and contributed almost nothing to the world. Why did I do all this, and what did I learn? Hard to say. Something in the makeup of elder millennials, as Lacey and I are, produced a certain antisocial desire to reject. Born skeptics, we doubted our news media, our families, our education system, the very American principles, values, ideals and history in which we were marinated from childhood. Especially after the Iraq War, the passing of the PATRIOT Act, and the years of jingoist zealotry that followed, I felt more like an alien in my own country than I ever did abroad. On departure day, looking through the airplane window, I remember a feeling of breaking through the force field that trapped my countrymen below as within a continent-sized bell jar, as the British Airways flight lifted me toward the stratosphere and onward to Europe. I didn’t know what I would discover abroad, yet I vaguely believed that it would make me free.

But such naive hopes do not exist in the mind of Elyria. Nor any of Lacey’s other protagonists. They have no dreams, no goals, no identity, and no desire to form one. And no real substance. They are merely present as the raucous world churns around them—a housefly crawling across a busy television screen. Elyria, in particular, is an extreme sort of this kind. She spontaneously vanishes from her comfortable life in New York City, leaving behind a stunned and hurt husband. We are never told why, just offered bits and pieces that suggest some kind of puzzle. The puzzle never coheres. When Kiwi strangers urge her to straighten up, try to be decent, show some kind of interest in the world—even in herself—she flees them and starts over elsewhere. She winds up back in America, turned away by an understandably angry (and nameless) “Husband” without a word. Near the end, she sits broken and alone in a diner staring into a cup of coffee—and, well, does this not serve her right? One feels only that Elyria should have more of this painful disappointment coming in future. Her numbness is communicated in the writing itself, allowing the reader to struggle with her beneath what is a vast ocean of suffocating weightlessness.

At least Meursault had the sweet release of death. When poor undead Elyria has fully destroyed her life through sheer lassitude, she thinks only:

I waited, patient, but no realizations came. Nothing felt real. A deep sense of unreality came over me until, finally, a half realization came and it was this: unreality was the only reality that I had and all I could do was believe that it was enough, that unreality was close enough to reality, that reality was unreality’s last name, and making do with unreality was maybe the best I could do.

Suffer then! I thought. Go on, suffer more! A person who, like a catatonic, has no volition, no vision, no inertia, no feeling, no self defenses, not even any reality, this is the hardest person in life toward whom to feel compassion. Or even interest.

In the next novel, The Answers, Lacey’s solution to such dulled and dysfunctional emotional equipment is to plunge her character, Mary, into forced feeling by employing her as the “Emotional Girlfriend” of famous dimwit and filmmaker, Kurt Sky. Kurt is conducting a research project with the intent of quantifying or measuring love. Here Mary is explicitly supposed to feel, her paycheck depends upon it in fact, but of course she does not. Around her, as part of the experiment, arises a proliferation of other emotionally stunted Meursaults: Angry Girlfriend, Maternal Girlfriend, a figure named Matheson, the entire staff of the Research Division, all of them are, if not lacking feeling, at least extremely disordered in their understandings of human connection and love. Here, it’s all about the data. Says a researcher to another identified only as the least-liked researcher: “Feelings are just data, not mysterious, not immeasurable.”

Dead-end relationships proliferate. Matheson is in love with Kurt, who not being gay is unavailable to him. Kurt, going against his own research protocols, falls in love with Mary, who is unavailable to him. Mary depends emotionally on her only two intimates, Ed and Chandra, who become unavailable to her. Aunt June ends up in a dementia ward, and thus unavailable. Mom dies. And so forth. The book seems a process of weaning off of every last human bond. Everyone is atomized, fired, abandoned, isolated, dead. Notwithstanding a rather unconvincing epiphany for Mary near the end, none of them, of course, come in contact with anything like love.

All this tsuris about love and identity and selfhood at last coalesces in the singular figure of eponymous Pew, the protagonist of her third novel. Pew is a kind of final boss of alienation, a voided character of so little internal content that also absent are even any external traits: Pew has no gender, race, background, name, hardly a voice box. Pew barely speaks. Pew only listens. Everyone tells Pew (for some reason) of their own struggles to understand God/guilt/pain/life. Pew is a Meursault to the power of a million. One arrives at the frenetic conclusion of this novel so overrun with windy notions of the absent self, the unreal reality, that I can only describe it as attaining a kind of nirvana in photo negative: all the wondrous rivers of light and bright infinitudes one expects to experience beneath the Bodhi tree are transformed into black wings of despair flapping in an eternal void.

After reading through these books in about a week, I had this sense of wearing an old tire around my neck. Thank God such people do not actually exist!

THE UNSTABLE SELF

Lacey’s central concern, confirmed also in interviews, is articulated in a single line from her short story, “Violations,” from her collection Certain American States, where she writes:

… there was no such thing as an immovable, constant self, and even if there were such a thing she certainly couldn’t claim she knew his, or if she did it was far too abstract to put into words

Suddenly it all becomes clear. The first four books are the staking out of a claim: we humans lack selves, says Lacey—or, rather, the self shifts and changes, is unstable. I admit that I never liked this idea, since it always seemed clear to me that, as with nature versus nurture, both arguments can be true at the same time. Like the river, which is at once definitely there yet never the same, the self is both all we have, as Descartes would say, yet also mutable, unpredictable. It remains and changes. It stays and it goes.

But read closely, Lacey’s novels demonstrate the precise opposite of the idea of the fluid self. All of her early characters, in fact, have very definite if dreary selves: Elyria’s self is one who rejects, wanders, lacks desire, has no direction, doubts others, is stubborn, selfish, and does not understand emotion. Something similar is true for Mary and Pew. Living in a cloud of unreality, these characters refuse to participate in the world. Is this not a self? If not, why not? Had the inner self been truly unstable, these identities would not be so recognizably outlined. Elyria, for example, would have been a kind of Zelig, rotating through a range of disparate identities. (Chapter One she’s a drunken polyamorous conwoman; Chapter Two, a pious housewife and Christian. Etcetera.) But Lacey does the opposite thing, giving us a single stubborn identity, notable precisely for her intransigence and selfishness.

To wrestle with this problem, Lacey produces just such a multivalent figure in what is her most ambitious novel, Biography of X. This book also marks a shift toward formal experimentation: it is a fictional biography of a nonexistent artist, named X, and the milieu is an alternative America, broken up into the Western, Southern and Northern Territories. Much about this novel is a distinct departure from her previous work. But the most dramatic change is that we finally have some characters, some selves. Differentiated individuals. Not only is X a woman of a thousand masks and contradictory past lives, but the narrator and secondary characters seem to have actual stakes, interests, motivations and idiosyncrasies.

The problem with the novel lies in its execution. The personalities and conflicts don’t amount to much. Instead we get a Cuskian string of interviews. Never for a moment was I convinced of X, nor that her various adventures with shifting identity could be plausible. The alternative history and the fictional biography elements felt gratuitous, as did the innumerable fake endnotes, which I stopped reading (why would one read fake endnotes?). After about the halfway mark, things get tedious. The ex-wife of the now-deceased X continues with the interviews, learning of the contradictory details of her wife’s increasingly preposterous lives, in which X comes across as merely manipulative and narcissistic. We’re meant to be astonished at X’s genius shapeshifting, but since the whole thing is ridiculous the impression is one of sarcastic collage. The concept of the ever-changing self here has the dreamy tall-tale quality of a pathological liar insisting something really happened when, quite plainly, it did not.

If all this feels forced it’s because it is. Lacey appears to want to have it both ways. She wants an alt history that is a fake biography. She wants one person who is everyone. She wants in some way to prove her thesis about the shapeshifting self while working with characters—the biographer and narrator C.M. Lucca—who must necessarily remain consistent in order for the book to work at all. What she ends up with is a litany of implausible anecdotes that never cohere. And, ultimately, the weakness of this sort of thinking introduces a kind of malnourished writing, a general faiblesse in the prose itself.

The London Review of Books said that Lacey has “the advantage of style—deliciously long, weaving sentences.” But her first three novels contain quite simple prose, trite observations, humorous errors, odd phrasings. From a random page in Nobody Is Every Missing, the typical line “Lipstick rimmed her mouth like ice cream on a toddler” perplexed me. Elyria then wonders whether she will “continue to chop lives like a tractor” and notes that a man has a “machine-smooth face.” Overstatement can sometimes induce absurdity. In The Answers, for example, a colleague comes into the office “wearing a dramatic trompe d’oeil [sic] of makeup.” She means trompe l’oeil (with an l’), and the idea that a serious researcher would come to the lab this way feels rather unlikely. For an example of what a “dramatic” one of these might look like, here is the work of Korean makeup artist Mimi Choi.

From early in Biography of X:

X was a nocturnal woman, but also a diurnal one—in fact, it seemed she never grew tired, or jet-lagged, not even weary on a warm afternoon—while I’ve always been a regular person, tired at certain intervals.

So X was a night owl—except that she was also a day owl. And she was never weary, not even on an afternoon. Okay. Then the amusing inanity of a regular person who is “tired at certain intervals.” If you told me ChatGPT wrote that last line I’d believe you. I can’t help but feel that some of this foggy writing, a kind of literary hand-waving, comes as a result of the author not believing in her own ideas. It’s not really convincing that this woman, X, lived a thousand lives and literally never sleeps, is it? So it seems, too, that individuals may carry around in them some form of an indelible self. Tasked with defending a false philosophy, the sentences themselves begin to weaken and crack, revealing the ruse beneath.

This brings us to her latest, The Möbius Book (June 2025). This one is interesting in its way because its very structure seems to rebel against Lacey’s effort to collapse opposites into a singularity, since the Möbius gimmick bifurcates rather than combines. It contains two interrelated books—one fiction, one memoir—which are physically linked back-to-back and inverted. What this has to do with a Möbius strip is not actually clear; the structural gambit doesn’t work. When finished with it, one is simply left with the feeling of having read two novellas, one of them upside down. We might try to view it, then, as a book of high-minded philosophical-literary writing, but alas it contains the usual Lacey lines like: “Weeks after latkes with the witch, an acquaintance, Molly, emailed to ask me what I thought of optimism.” I nearly cried out “Eureka!” when toward the end of the memoir section, Lacey wrote:

I’d been juggling these conflicting appetites: the desire to be unequivocally free and the desire for some kind of boundary, some kind of limitation to constrain my life. I want to be both protected from and given totally to the anything and everything I was now allowed.

And there it is, the essence of the doomed Lacey struggle. The bipolar struggle with self, identity. The person who wants talking and not-talking. Who wants it all, including limits. Who wants night owls and day owls, and two to be one, and one to be everything. Above all, she wants endlessness, yet settles for gesturing inertly at the symbol of a Möbius strip.

But in fiction limitations are required. In the world of a novel, true limitlessness does not and cannot exist. We can console ourselves only within the bounds of character and drama.

CHARACTER WINS OUT AGAIN

Toward the end of her interview, Cusk at last admits to the inevitable: “I realized at a certain point in Outline that it was all very well to say these things about passivity and disappearance, but the fact was that this person had to actually live. And so, unless she was going to throw herself off the boat on the way home, she had to actually turn up somewhere and exist, and parent her children. I felt I needed to finish it.”

In other words, life without character, identity, self, whatever you want to call it, becomes unlivable. So the Cusk character in question, Faye, is given an arc and a denouement, traits and attributes, and experiences of self. The inescapable reality of the self triumphs again.

One of the two things I learned while living abroad was that everyone’s culture lies to them. Nation-states create fictions, myths, and only if you pay close attention will you see through their dark allure. People everywhere struggle in a squall of contradictory data, urges, laws and cultural impositions. In this, all the selves of the world suffer similarly. It is one of the factors that both makes us human and makes world literature compelling. The individual self unites the globe.

But I also learned that the national character of my own country, America, retains immense interest and value. Some things have changed in bad ways, it’s true, but I came to understand that giving up on my people, or people in general, would be an act of cowardice. The USA is a nation of interesting and mysterious types. Maybe the billionaire class bunkered up through the Northeastern corridor won’t earn our love or respect, broadly speaking, but there is no doubt that they are uniquely, fascinatingly American. The same goes for our evangelical preachers and our conmen, our lit bros and our bossbabes. Our conspiracist radio hosts, big city beat cops, small-town makeup artists, rural paterfamilias, delinquent townies, and poetry-penning tweens. The truck drivers, thrill seekers, bit actors, comedians, ballerinas, taxi drivers, coke dealers, game show hosts, bull riders, school shooters, pill poppers, politicians, prisoners, and palm readers—they’re all American-made pathologies. They’re all my people. And, in a way, I love them all. We all of us smack of the corndog, the fish fry, the briney air at Big Sur, and the smoke of a Mount Rushmore fireworks display. And whether we like it or not, America has left its mark upon our writerly souls.

Every country is a place of complicated, abominable, wonderful characters. We must bring them out in our fiction. When you get two or three of us in a room together, the sparks of life start to fly—by sheer proximity we’re off already on some captivating adventure. So why all the loneliness, why all the searchingness, the unreality, the ennui?

If not to write about this—people, drama, life—what else is there but the mere self?

Tyson Duffy is a freelance writer living in Atlanta.