The Republic of Letters

Scott Dodgson
29m

I have been making this argument in my own posts and writing for sometime. European Salon writing is very different from the standard MFA workshop writing in that it often lacks character arcs preferring pressure systems and accumulation rather than propulsion. Cusk, Sebald, and Tokarczuk have written books that has brought life to literary fiction.

Waving From A Distance
31m

Interesting essay packed with information. Pulled two quotes to keep them nearby. The author has described the core of the issue with my own writing, which I couldn't identify, but knew instinctively was there.

"Like the river, which is at once definitely there yet never the same, the self is both all we have, as Descartes would say, yet also mutable, unpredictable. It remains and changes. It stays and it goes...." (I needed to be reminded of this.)

"But in fiction limitations are required. In the world of a novel, true limitlessness does not and cannot exist. We can console ourselves only within the bounds of character and drama." (That is an ah-ha moment for me.)

Thanks for the sharing this Guest Post.

