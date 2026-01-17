Richard Brautigan, Thomas McGuane, and Jim Harrison — The Key West crew.

Before I understood who Thomas McGuane was and what he did with his life, which is as much as any writer today could hope to achieve, I found a copy of The Sporting Club at a used book sale in Colorado. The novel, a sort of buddy comedy about two guys who set out to undermine an elitist summer resort for rich Michigan families, was alive with action and comic male bravado, but perhaps too plotted, too character-driven for me at the time — personal narratives and a general rejection of the traditional devices used by most novels. I later realized I was interested in all the wrong things if I wanted to tell compelling stories. I went on to learn that McGuane tells compelling stories.

I eventually came around to his way of thinking. I read craft books like Lisa Cron’s Wired for Story and studied the plotting and storytelling skills of Peter Heller, Stephen Graham Jones, S.A. Crosby, Gabino Iglesias, and many other contemporaries. McGuane was right when he told The New York Times in 2010 that the novel has only one obligation: to be entertaining.

Today, the life McGuane built for himself on his writing alone seems hard to attain. There are a lot of people trying to do what he did in some form. There’s a whole culture of people who endorse the TV series Yellowstone as a lifestyle and personal brand. The writer of that show, Taylor Sheridan, allegedly went out to McGuane’s ranch to see his horses.

But who has his life as a novelist today? Not many.

Since the late 1960s, he’s written more than 10 novels, several books of short stories (many published in The New Yorker) plays, books of non-fiction, and for a time in the 1970s was a sought-after screenwriter.

McGuane got his MFA from the Yale School of Drama, then studied with Wallace Stegner at Stanford, launching his career in 1968 with The Sporting Club. When he first started out writing, his friends called him The White Knight because he was so disciplined. He said he had come from a family of Irish Catholics who were great storytellers and he sharpened his own skill by working on screenplays for Hollywood films that featured some of the brightest movie stars of the time, including Marlon Brando, Jack Nicholson and Steve McQueen.

The films were often crudely edited, tonally uneven and thematically inscrutable, but they’re also hilarious and wild, and they depict people in environs and situations outside of the usual slick silver screen fare.

Take 92 in the Shade (1975), about rival fishing guides in Key West, where McGuane was allowed to write and direct the film based on his 1973 novel, despite having little to no directing experience. Peter Fonda, who was already a celebrity at the time after the success of 1969’s Easy Rider, starred as the lead, alongside a future Lois Lane — Margot Kidder.

Thomas McGuane, Tennessee Williams, and James Kirkwood in Key West, after the filming of 92 In The Shade .

The movie was a disaster, and it changed the course of the lives of several people involved with it. Fonda ended up with McGuane’s first wife, Becky, who was a direct descendant of Davy Crockett, and they stayed married for more than 35 years. McGuane had an affair with the actress Elizabeth Ashley, then ended up marrying Kidder, but their marriage didn’t last a year.

This was a guy who had lived a full life by his mid-30s, and there was an entire second act on the way.

Through all of it, McGuane had a best friend who was also an accomplished poet, master novella writer, and all-around man of many pleasures: Jim Harrison. They had met in college in Michigan, both hungry to live a free life as artists who could write and drink and fish.

No “smutty little cog in the culture,” as Harrison put it.

McGuane says Harrison stole the title for Legends of the Fall off his desk.

They wrote each other letters for 50 years. “There was a point where we didn’t know where one guy’s brain ended and the other guy’s began,” McGuane said. “It was the friendship of a lifetime.” They both moved to Montana and, through much of the ‘70s, spent winters in Key West, where the true debauchery went on.

The Florida crew also included the novelist Richard Brautigan, writer/filmmaker Guy de la Valdène, artist Russell Chatham and musician Jimmy Buffett, whose sister Laurie would make McGuane’s third wife. That one stuck, but not before he got the “plug in the jug,” he said.

Before McGuane got sober, the Key West team liked to fish for tarpon when they weren’t drinking and doing blow. This saga is well-told in the documentary Tarpon, which was also repurposed here by a cooler company you might recognize. Legend has it that McGuane got in a drug-taking duel with the king of the weirdos, Hunter Thompson, but that can’t be independently verified.

After enough success and time in the Keys, he let himself flirt with alcoholism to the point that his friends called him Captain Beserko. Hard to blame him. Joyce Carol Oates had reviewed his first novel in The New York Times and called him a “writer of promise.” When his second novel came out, another reviewer said he was a writer of “Faulknerian potential.” And it was the 1970s in the United States. Who among us wouldn’t have gone berserk?

By the late ‘70s, Key West had gotten dark. The party always has to end. “It was not a pleasant atmosphere,” McGuane said. He retreated to Paradise Valley, where his novel-writing slowed down and, as I understand it, he wrote beautiful non-fiction about fly-fishing and horses.

McGuane is not simply a regional writer of the American West. The people in his stories are dislocated — they’ve arrived in Montana and they like the big sky and the rivers but they don’t have any people or community. His themes are more aligned with F. Scott Fitzgerald’s than Hemingway’s. The sense of dislocation and displacement is the true power in his work.

It’s no wonder he cited Malcolm Lowry’s Under the Volcano as an influence. People falling apart as they pursue happiness wherever they can find it will always run through the work of a certain type of writer.

In his later career, he became proficient in the short story, publishing his first short piece in The New Yorker in 1994, with many more to come.

The shorter form is where you get a full dose of his sense of humor and his poignancy.

In “The Millionaire,” young Iris has gotten pregnant as a teenager. The young man partly responsible isn’t around, and her parents are insisting that she put the baby up for adoption. Her mom, Betty, has arranged a meeting with the adoptive parents, the Anses, who are promising a comfortable life for the newborn. Iris doesn’t feel too good about this plan, but she’s lost control. Toward the end of the story, Mrs. Anse has asked Betty all the questions she can, so she turns to Iris for the last question:

“What was the young fellow like?” she inquired. “A real gorilla,” said Iris. “Have we mentioned Iris’s grades?” Betty asked in panic. “Straight As.”

In “Aliens,” 75-year-old Homer Newland is a retired lawyer living out West. His wife drank herself to death long ago, and the quiet and stillness of his home got him thinking about a fling he had back in Boston in the fifties with a woman named Madeleine Hall. “He might have been in love with that one,” McGuane writes. Homer reached out and she agreed to come meet him. This is how McGuane shows us the moment they reconnect:

Madeleine’s leggy tennis player’s body was full of wanton electricity, and this memory was not entirely absent as Homer greeted a nice-looking old lady as she got off the plane. Her smile was the first thing that caught his eye—it was drawn off center—causing her to remark lightly, “I’ve had a stroke. Is it still okay?”

Nancy Cook, a professor of English at the University of Montana, told me that she has seen a shift in his writing over the years — his early Montana stuff was more satirical, and as his work matured, the comedy became more expansive, and now he skewers everyone.

“This expansiveness, the broader canvas, both in characterization and theme, sets him apart from most of his peers,” Cook said in an email. “His stories are often compact, yet rich with detail that establishes a world or a character with a few deft strokes.”

She went on to say that McGuane’s attention to the minutiae of his characters’ lives — what they own, how they speak, how they work, and what they value — sets his work apart. He “has had no peer in describing the rituals and processes of manual labor and outdoor sport,” Cook added.

McGuane is now 86, and from recent interviews, seems to still be at it.

When he finally does put down the pen, who will carry his legacy forward?

I don’t believe that he’s the last of his kind, even if his way of life has all but vanished. Heller and Jones from the list above are putting out exciting work. Bryce Andrews writes from his cattle ranch in Montana. The writer Callan Wink was also a Stegner fellow and runs a fly-fishing guide service. Melinda Moustakis’s “Homestead” is a beautiful novel about homesteaders in Alaska. But are they able to live his life?

It seems as though the moment for a writer of the American West to have his stature and celebrity in the culture has passed. McGuane knew that, too. In a book of “literary conversations,” he was asked in 2000 for his assessment of the current state of the publishing world.

He said, “I think that writers are fairly safe in the academic environment now, but I worry about their actual intercourse with the real public. People used to be impacted by writers — writers had an audience. I don’t see much of that anymore. But for the most part, writing seems to be relegated to a branch of the academic world.”

He goes on to say that he believes there is still a core group of 30,000-40,000 people out there who want to read books that “never seems to go away.” A small pond. Not that many fish. But worth casting your line all the same.