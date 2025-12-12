Dear Republic,

Our Substack series continues with this generally pro-Substack piece from ROL's metamodernist-in-residence Thaddeus Thomas. How can we make fiction happen here? He's brainstorming with Simon K. Jones.

-ROL

We say it often; Substack is an ecosystem that allows us to build an audience that desires to support our writing. Everything works together towards one goal, the growth of our reading audience, and to that end, it works. What remains in question is the ultimate potential of Substack for the fiction community and whether that ecosystem can ever be sufficient on its own. Will Substack always be one part of a larger effort or can it be everything an author needs?

Let’s start with where we often start wrong. The dream for many is for Substack to become a viable, meaningful alternative to traditional publishing, but the dream we usually insist upon would become Substack’s nightmare. They will never position themselves as a competitor to Amazon. Yes, we can see how Substack could partner with authors to publish our books and then market them through integrated systems within our newsletters, but for Amazon, it would be a matter of spare change to respond by incorporating author-branded newsletters into the largest bookseller system in the world. Substack won’t invite its own destruction. If we are to imagine this as a space to revolutionize publishing, there must be a viable, sustainable, commercial gain for the company.

This is where we begin. We most likely end with the realization that the leverage we desire is found in aligning our efforts with Substack’s business model. That feels like an argument for the corporate status quo, but the change we need isn’t industrial. It’s personal. All companies are bastards. Revolution is personal and waged with Substack as a tool. It is societal and waged with Substack as a community. It’s unlikely to come as a copy of the present publishing model which sustains itself through a few high-sales titles. Substack depends on thousands of small successes, each of us a revolution of one.

The company has branded itself on our capacity to take our audience and leave. While we’re small, that ten percent we pay is a bargain, but it becomes an unnecessary burden for Substack’s biggest names, each of which would do better to return to a standard newsletter if Substack weren’t working with them to make their stay here the rational choice. It would be the same for any of us. As small producers, we need Substack, and communally, Substack benefits from our efforts. The big names draw attention, but I suspect the company’s financial health depends most on many smaller successes, not a few large ones.

For fiction in particular to become an important focus of innovation for the company, I suggest we need to play their game. Turn on paid subscriptions. Don’t use outside payment systems. If you’re concerned about price, start with a $40 annual subscription and offer eternal discounts from there.

In itself, this is not the final solution but merely us agreeing to work with Substack and not against it. When the company sees us as an ally, they’ll have the motivation to understand our needs, which don’t always mesh with the company’s original vision. We are an alternative-use case that still needs to prove its merit. With each victory, we come closer to gaining the features the community most desires, like easier options for navigating through chapters. Ultimately, though, improved and added features will be a welcome bonus, but I’m more interested in making sure Substack never sees us as either an economic drain or irrelevant.

To better explore these ideas I turned to Simon K. Jones, author of the Triverse.

“The main advantage Substack offers authors is the ability to leave,” he told me. “After 15-or-so years of social media and siloed platforms where years of effort could be wiped away by an algorithm or UX tweak, being able to build a sustainable foundation that can move with us is vital.

“The second main advantage is that Substack is incredibly fast and easy to use. I can write an article and send it out to my entire mailing list in the same amount of time it would take me to write it in Google Docs. There’s none of the fiddling around you get with something like Mailchimp.

“Even if I add video, or audio, the production process is very slick. I can publish a podcast to all the usual libraries without having to manage multiple platforms. I can send a video to my list and it’ll automatically distribute to YouTube and LinkedIn..

“This is why I don’t tend to worry about new features on Substack. As long as I can do those two core things I’m good: a) take my readers with me and b) write and send really fast. All the stuff around the edges that Substack adds doesn’t encroach on that core.

“As for where Substack might be going, and what it may offer for fiction writers and readers. They definitely have an interest in fiction, and have stated as much in interviews and when I’ve talked to Substack staff in person. I suspect it’s a matter of priorities, though. Is fiction going to bring in as much revenue as politics, finance and tech writing? Probably not!

“I think they’ll get to us eventually. There’s a hugely vibrant fiction community on Substack even without direct platform support. That suggests to me that there’s huge potential there, as and when they get round to making those UX improvements. Structurally a lot is already in place behind-the-scenes. A couple of interface elements would go a long way.”

What about the potential for a Substack-only business model?

“That fills me with dread slightly. Not because I have any reason to think it couldn’t work, but because I’ve been paying attention to the last two decades of tech companies. The Substack founders seem to know what they’re doing, but it doesn’t take much for a company to be taken over and run into the ground. We should all use Substack to its maximum potential, but ‘Substack-only’? That screams risk to me.

“I don’t think Substack needs to be the ‘everything app’. They don’t need to start doing POD. But it’d be nice if they could work on really tight integration with existing POD services. A bit like how Substack propagates video and audio across multiple platforms with a single click, that kind of integration could extend to all sorts of services and other platforms.

“As someone who writes online serials, I find it hugely encouraging that a bunch of people have chosen to support my writing with paid subscriptions, even though I put almost everything out for free. It’s not retirement money, obviously, but it’s a cozy little bonus on top of my day job wage. Even traditionally published fiction writers have to run multiple jobs to pay the bills, so the fact that I’ve got to this point simply by writing my own weird stuff on my own terms is testament to the potential in the Substack/newsletter model.

“I started using Substack in 2021, when I was 40. Imagine teenagers today who are dreaming of being writers, who are starting their own newsletters and improving with each post. By the time they’re 40, it’s not impossible to think that they could be earning a very tidy sum from their writing, and be reaching tens of thousands of readers. That model, and the technology infrastructure required for it, simply didn’t exist back in the mid-90s.

“Substack may or may not exist twenty years from now, but it won’t matter as long as we can continue to contact our readers directly.”

Given the idea that only a few core benefits truly matter, maybe we can allow ourselves enough room to experiment within and slightly beyond the boundaries Substack has set before us. Substack has reminded us that they’re not the usual newsletter company whose users depended on driving external sales. We exist in a gray area, needing to maintain the option to sell our books.

People read. They pay for subscriptions. They visit bookstores and buy books, but all of that begins with true readers. Therefore, the most revolutionary thing we can do is cherish our readers. Take care of them, and by that, I don’t mean offer more paid-only material. Nor do we have to produce new stories and articles at an unhealthy rate. Take care of your readers by writing well. Fight the urge to chase metrics. Those numbers don’t represent the right people, and they reinforce the wrong behaviors. Allow yourself to lose subscribers in order to gain and satisfy your readers.

Your true readers are your revolutionaries. They change your Substack experience at points where they connect with what you’ve written. They impact your life when you’ve impacted theirs.

Thaddeus Thomas is a literary fantasy writer. His Substack is The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas.