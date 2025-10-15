Dear Republic,

Look. Nobody else has this. A memoir of a great Soviet writer by a woman he once tried to steal a kiss from when they were both teenagers.

It’s a treat to share this piece in what is rapidly becoming Soviet Writers’ Week.

-ROL

LOOKING FOR A HUMAN BEING

Sergei Dovlatov is humorous, ironic, and simply funny in his work.

- Liliane Briarwyn

1956 — my first year at Leningrad University. September 1 — our first day of starting lectures at the Faculty of Philology. But instead of the festive mood of starting our studies, we, with our suitcases or backpacks, are waiting for an open track to take us to some kolkhoz in a village, one or two hours from Leningrad, to collect potatoes on the kolkhoz fields.

In a village (I don’t even remember its name), we were placed in a club — a big room for movies, dances, lectures for local kolkhzniks. We occupied it for a whole month. Girls, I don’t remember how many were there — possibly 60 — slept on the bunks, which were placed around the room, against the walls. We slept side by side, not even knowing each other, making acquaintances by chance. The boys, maybe 30, from the Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, and Finnish departments, slept on the stage. Our living conditions were worse than primitive. Toilets and washing stands were outside. Bania was possible only once a week. The food was awful. But we were young and tried to find everything amusing, eating our vitamins — carrots straight from the rows in the fields.

One night, I woke up from somebody’s breath on my face. I looked at the other face. A boy. Dovlatov. I don’t think I even knew his first name. Huge body and small head. (His height was 197 centimeters.) How he could place himself between me and the next girl, stayed a puzzle. Why was he here, next to me? Hardly awake, I looked at him and heard: May I kiss you? Instead of answering, I turned my back to him, and he left.

This was my acquaintance with our future famous writer. Sadly, he became famous only after his death. And between lay the tough, restless life of Sergey Dovlatov, marked mainly by short-term jobs and unpublished manuscripts, not permitted by Soviet censorship. Thrown out of university, called up there and then to the military service for three years, divorced from his first wife (the most beautiful girl at Philphak) and married again to another beautiful girl, and still unsettled, and irrepressible, Dovlatov continued to write, and Soviet literary organs continued not to publish. KGB continued to follow, beat him, and in the end, offered him to leave his beloved Leningrad and country altogether. It was 1978. His wife was already living in New York with their daughter. He packed his suitcase — Chemodan (his story) and left Russia for New York, Queens. He joined his wife and their daughter, and that part of Queens became his home from the time he arrived in 1978 until the end of his short life on earth in 1989. He lived on 108 Street, and this part of the street, close to his building, now carries his name: Dovlatov’s Way.

However, this unsettled, hard life provided him with a wealth of material for his literary achievements: army service — Zone; work in Pushkin’s Sanctuary — In Pushkin Hills; and journalism in Tallinn’s leading Soviet newspaper — Compromise, among other stories.

Three countries and three cities were the accomplices of his life: Russia, Leningrad — water and stone, spiritual center; Estonia, Tallinn — artificial, vertical, the least, the Soviet; USA, New York — chameleon, awful architecture, really, a grandiose ship where there is a place for you.

Dovlatov as guard in the Soviet Gulag at the beginning of the 1960s

His army service was spent in the Komi ASSR as a prison guard. If during Solzhenitsyn’s time, Komi was a land of the Gulag, mostly political prisoners, in the 1960s, during Dovlatov’s service, Komi stayed a prison land, but now, not the political intelligentsia, but the brutal criminals, murderers, state thieves, and any thieves, and all kinds of the Soviet “mafia.” Zone — the bottom of Soviet life. He understood a lot, having worked in the zone. The deaf and dark energy of prisoners could provoke the same deaf and dark energy of guards. But life continued; grief and joy remained as before, but their content had changed.

Before Zone, Dovlatov writes, my conscious life was the peak of banality. 20 years of banality. There is a movement, but at its center lies instability and unsteadiness. The nature of literary work is a conflict between a dream and reality. Art creates an artificial noble life. His art is realistic and couldn’t be accepted by the Soviet literary organizations.

Prison represents a model of the Soviet state: people, regime, dictatorship. Lager’s guarding — Soviet establishment. In the lager’s life progress is totally absent. The resemblance between guards and prisoners is akin to the resemblance between freedom and prison. Two moral bills of fare:

The prisoner is a sufferer; the guard is a murderer. (Dostoevsky, Solzhenitsyn, Shalamov.) The prisoner is a fiend, devil incarnate; the guard is a hero-moralist. (Soviet morality.)

Becoming a guard, I placed myself into the first category, a prisoner as a sufferer. After one week as a guard, I realized that both categories are false. Prisoners treat a guard with respect and loutishness.

Prison presents all aspects of human relations. A letter from home is a sacred object. The receiver reads a letter to all, and all enjoy the letter. Unattainability of a woman makes her a wonder, a miracle, a cult. There are talents of the epistolary arts among the prisoners, and they compose voluptuous love letters to unknown women, who are in correspondence with them. Dovlatov writes about himself, while at the library, accidentally touching the hand of the village librarian and feeling how much he had lost over these years of fear and hate in prison.

Zone is a collection of stories, which Boris Alikhanov, a guard at a lager, recounts about his prison experience. His characters are both guards and prisoners; moreover, Dovlatov shows that both parties could exchange their places, depending on the situation, and it is impossible to divide people into good and evil.

A certain Kuptsov, a hereditary thief with 32 years of experience in different prisons, refuses to work. As a thief-in-law, he enjoys the respect of all prisoners. And the prison authority lets it go. But Alikhanov, the new guard, carrying out the orders, sends him to a punishment isolation cell for a week. After a week, Alikhanov watches how zeks (prisoners in the prison slang) entertain their thief boss with the best food possible to find in the prison: white bread, canned meat, and butter. They make a chefir, they put a pack of tea, 100 grams, in one can of boiling water. It is prohibited because of its narcotic simulant. But they drink it happily.

Next time Alikhanov enters the prison cell and sees a card game played for money —a banned form of entertainment. Kuptsov again. He stops the game, taking all their money. Somebody beats him, he falls, and the beating continues until he finds himself in the hospital for two weeks. After the hospital, he has a strange feeling that he yearns for this life. “One is always right,” said Kuptsov, meeting him. Alikhanov is glad to see him; he sees him as his double and hates him as he can hate only himself.

Another scene with Kuptsov: his wife had arrived from a great distance to see her husband. And she is prohibited from seeing him. She is exhausted from her long trip and implores a guard to see Kuptsov. The following scene is terrible. One of the guards permits her to see her husband in exchange for sex with her. Alikhanov observes the scene from afar. He sees Kuptsov, this proud person, an aristocrat in prison, in a degrading situation. Kuptsov doesn’t hear the conversation between the guard and his wife, but by her facial expression, he understands what the guard wants from her. He tells his wife loudly, “Toma, agree with it! Agree!” He wants to see his wife so much that he implores her to have sex with the guard, but the poor chaste woman can’t do that. She leaves, and her husband spends another week in the isolation cell.

And the last story with the same Kuptsov. As usual, Alikhanov sees Kuptsov sitting at the campfire while everybody else is working on felling the trees. He orders him to take an axe and start working. Kuptsov continues to refuse with a smile. The guard persists. Ok, agrees Kuptsov. He takes an axe, comes to the tree stump, places his arm on that stump, and chops off part of his arm. Thief-in-the-law stayed faithful to his laws.

If a lager is a Soviet establishment, it lives by Soviet laws. For the anniversary of the October Revolution, they prepared a play, The Kremlin Stars, featuring historical figures, including Lenin and Dzerzhinsky, the founder of the KGB and the Gulag. Who is going to play them? A certain Gurin with five convictions played Lenin brilliantly. For a female role, a free woman was invited, but surprisingly, the free people working in the zone resembled prisoners. Before the play, the lager’s boss read his paper about the Communist Party as a leader in the building of Communism and how their prison tried to instill a good spirit of the country in their inmates.

The play had a great success thanks to Gurin, who was inimitable as Lenin. At the end, when Gurin began singing “International,” the prisoners laughed but soon joined in, and Alikhanov felt that tears prevented him from seeing the people, and his throat was seized by emotion. He became a part of his country.

Dovlatov considered that if I weren’t in the lager, I would be a boy from the good families and couldn’t create literature.

Continuation of his literary work resulted in a collection of his stories, Compromise, which chronicled his journalistic work at the Estonian Republic newspaper. If Estonia was less Soviet than the other republics of the Soviet Union, it was still a Soviet republic. It operated under Soviet laws, particularly in the media.

It soon became clear to Dovlatov that a Soviet journalist was a political liar, and it was impossible to escape this rule. Once, he was sent to the hospital to write about a newborn baby, A Human Being Was Born, who was likely to be the 400,000th happy citizen of Estonia in 1975, on the day of Estonia’s liberation. Dovlatov came to the hospital, and the director of medical staff offered him a chair in his study. The moment came, and the 400,000th baby was born, photographed, and Dovlatov called the editor-in-chief with the news. Mistake — baby has to be Estonian, not Jewish, as happened. The baby’s father, a well-known Estonian poet, whom Dovlatov, his friend, had already called, was offended because, in the Soviet Union, all nationalities are equal. The next baby was from an Estonian mother, but an Ethiopian father — another mistake. The baby is brown. Night came, and Dovlatov wanted to sleep, but he had to wait until a real Estonian baby was born, and it wasn’t a matter of the number of babies born before him. The photographer was already drunk. But they still had to wait. At last, the normal Estonian baby came to life. Mother was Estonian, father was Russian, and drunk as a Russian can be. He didn’t want to give his baby an Estonian name, as demanded by the Editor. He agreed only when the Editor offered him money for the Estonian name, and Dovlatov taught him to change the name to Russian Volodia later.

Every story offers totally unbelievable characters skillfully written. Reading about them is absorbing and funny, and very sad, because you believe they are real people and you suffer with them. E.g., Bykover, in every editorial office, there is such a non-standard figure—a jew, crazy, educated in Kembridge. In the past, the son of Revel’s fabricant became a revolutionary. As a journalist at the Republican newspaper’s Foreign Department, he had to call the Bulgarian president. The secretary answered, and Misha said, Tallin speaks, using Jewish slang — “govoriat s Tallinn.” The secretary heard “Stalin” and Misha was arrested in 40 minutes for imitating Stalin. His journalistic career was destroyed, and he spent four years in prison.

Every subsequent story, such as Looking for the Human Being, or Moscow, to L.B. Brezhnev, and others, carries the necessary compromise because in the Communist newspaper, the truth is ruled out. It was becoming increasingly difficult to work with Dovlatov, who raised doubts about everything. And for him, the last straw was the breach of contract of publication of his first book. For the Communist Party of the newspaper, as Dovlatov explains the situation, everybody is permitted only one thing, I was all a little at a time—not Communist, Jew, drunkard, skandalist. He was discharged by his own wish, so to speak, i.e., sacked from the job.

He returned to Leningrad. With a troubled relationship with his wife and no job, he continued to write his stories, but nobody accepted them. To make money, he goes to Mikhaylovskoye, Pskov, our famous Pushkin reserve, or sanctuary, where, in the summertime, they always need more guides. The atmosphere of this reserve is holy, and this high holiness becomes primitive and importunate. All new guides must pass a test on their knowledge of Pushkin’s life, and having an independent opinion about the poet and Russia of that time is prohibited, as is the case with everything in the Soviet country.

One day, he sees his wife in the sanctuary and understands something critical has happened. Yes, his wife came to him for his permission to let their daughter leave Russia for America. He couldn’t believe that his wife, indifferent to everything and even to him, decided to leave Russia, alone, without support, and with a child. In the 1970s, the exodus of Jews began with the government’s permission for Jews to leave the country. Very upset, he signed the paper. Pushkin Hills is associated with this passage in his life.

All literary works of Sergey Dovlatov are autobiographical. And what the Russian reader (and I hope, every reader of any country, because Dovlatov is translated into many languages) likes about his writing — his main character is not necessarily a positive human being: there is no heroism, and life is a kaleidoscope. Everything constantly changes, not only in his stories, but in his life, especially in the challenges he endured when his wife left and he returned to Leningrad. As he writes in Old Cock, Baked in the Clay about himself: Small nonconformism. Meetings with scared foreign journalists. Charges in the den of prostitutes and parasitism. Then, beatings in the militia. And at last, prison for nine days and nights. I didn’t like the prison, sleeping on bare wooden planks, but the most terrible thing I experienced there was the public display of the organism’s physiological functions. An iron tub in the middle of the camera instilled in me the genuine horror. So, I understood that I am intelligent.

In his story, “Colonel Says—I Love,“ Dovlatov retells his dialogue with the smart colonel from OVIR —the Organization for Issuing Visas for People Leaving Russia.

Colonel is polite and friendly:

—You must leave. Your wife left, and it’s time for you to leave.

— We are divorced.

— It is just a formality. And we are not formalists. You do love them, don’t you?

—Whom — them?

— Wife and daughter… Of course, you love them…

So, my love for my wife and daughter became a fact thanks to the KGB’s colonel. I tried to orient myself. Only two real poles are in this world. Clear, own, suffocating — HERE; and unknown, half fantastic — THERE. Here — boundless expanses of the suffering life among the friends and enemies. There — only wife, the tiny island of her imperturbable calmness.

All my hope was there.

Dovlatov left his beloved Leningrad and Russia. Of course, he understood that if he stayed, he must be quiet and never be a writer, or worse, spend the rest of his life in prison with the charges brought against him. There were numerous troubles in bringing his manuscripts to America, some of which were lost; the others were smuggled in by American journalists, French ladies, and hardly-known individuals. He was very grateful for their danger to their own lives, having hidden his work.

He published some of his work in the USA in English, where he gained respect as a writer from notable authors such as Updike and Vonnegut, among others. Still, he remained prohibited in the Soviet Union. His fame came to him there only after his sudden death in 1989. Right after the Soviet Union ceased to exist, Dovlatov began his triumphant entrance as the favorite Russian writer; four volumes of his works were published along with collections of his stories. Movies have been made about his life or based on his stories, and even a full-size sculpture of him has been placed in front of the building on Rubinshtein Street, where he lived, in St. Petersburg. Whether he will be considered a great Russian writer in the future of Russian literature remains an open question, but his fame continues, while some voices speak out against his glory.

PS. I want to give a fresh opinion of our Substack reader,

(with her consent), about reading Sergei Dovlatov:

I’m already struck by how Dovlatov manages to make something so bleak in his time as a Soviet guard, oddly funny. It’s that dry, off-kilter humor, isn’t it? The kind that sneaks up on you midsentence, slightly absurd, but deeply human. I can’t wait to dive into a world that is both grim and strangely illuminative.

Thank you, Liliane, you are perfectly right about his style.

My deepest gratitude to The Republic of Letters for allowing me to present my favorite Russian writer.

Larisa Rimerman

Leave a comment