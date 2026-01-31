Dear Republic,

Another missive from The Depot—our review series of books emerging out of the Substack community. It's Kate Hodgson on Lucas Smith.

-ROL

LUCAS SMITH’S SPARE US YET AND OTHER STORIES

In fiction, to address the moral—the religious, even—is not fashionable, but it is extremely current. Lucas Smith’s collection of short stories Spare Us Yet holds forth in ways both sly and devastating on life, death, and Christianity.

Hopping between Australia, Fiji, Mexico, America and London with characters that are experiencing deep crises, Smith’s creations have a familiar grittiness, known maybe from your daily commute, passing the discomfiting line up for the food bank, or perhaps the family occasions gathering everyone except the cousin struggling in recovery.

Several stand-alone stories are intermixed with the linked ‘Father O’Riordan’ stories (at least that’s how I refer to them in my head) which feature said Father, the pandemic, masculinity and handful of recurring characters. Smith’s writing occupies spaces and places where faith or God or the remnants of religion are present but at a remove in people’s lives. While most take place in our current time, some occur in Australia’s colonial past and a couple reach speculatively into the future. The characters seek out or are pressed into a variety of Christianities, most often Catholic. They are faced with circumstances ranging from “taking the jab” and masking up during the lockdown years to dealing with recalcitrant grandparents in a raging bushfire season. They are struggling to formulate a morality—questioning their lives and how to grieve. Almost all of them desire to form their world into a moral place- though we may not agree with their specific morals. The ideological is centred here, it is the undergirding of Smith’s stories. If Catholicism of a sort is the infrastructure in the worlds of many of Smith’s characters, its trestles and bridges, there are a lot of people sleeping in the rough under them, just trying to survive. Religion in these stories is less a foundation and more of a chaotic scaffolding that is not necessarily up to building code.

The proposition of how to be, how to create some system to live by—even if it is occasionally deranged—is undertaken by most of the characters populating Spare Us Yet. That scaffolding of religion is their known option, a foil, or a familiar if problematic promise of ascent to…something else. In “Compline,” Nathan, ensconced in the rectory as a deacon to Father O’Riordan, is trying to arrange a kind of gathering in defiance of lockdown rules. He invites his friends to the choir vestry after hours, filled with a need to create a disruption against the restrictions and the Father he idolized pre-COVID, before scattershot public health measures wreaked havoc with mass and outreach to the public. While Nathan describes himself as rage-filled, his night time party coasts limply along on alcohol and grief and a destroyed statue of Our Lord. In the midst of the sadly unspooling party Nathan imagines the judgement of the angels at his death, how he would respond to their questioning. Smith is able to convincingly lay out a weariness with the hypocrisy of laws, politics and icons through disaffected and yearning young men.

That worn out rebelliousness, a dysfunctional and impotent type of unrest roils throughout the stories. In The Olive Pit, the policeman narrating the story is married to a painter, Janice, for whom he left active duty to do a desk job on the force. He secretly volunteers to be on the firing squad for a killer (who claims his murders were “God’s work”). He wants to know what it is like to shoot someone, he is self-aware of his envy of fellow officers who have killed people, he glowingly describes his skills as a marksman. Janice’s paintings, the wish of the doomed prisoner to eat an olive as a last meal, the lying of the cop to Janice about his volunteering for the firing squad, an accident involving a batting cage—all culminate in a satisfying absurdist ending, one that feels like a judgement of the cop, a judgement that awaits his full comprehension. I was grounded in Janice’s dreams, her intuitive painting at the end of the story, her canvases of the Traverse mountains (I pictured them as Salt Lake Valley equivalents to Jake Longstreth’s California paintings), her working on her art in moonlight. These scenes form a warm realness which the cop’s hypermasculinity is set against. It is a hypermasculinity that seems disturbingly normal, rationalized in its everydayness. Smith’s writing is comic, paired with a deep compassion. He has made the cop and all the characters throughout the book relate, breathe, feel sincere, even if the worlds they inhabit (our worlds!) are at once bleak and desperate.

As I was reading Spare Us Yet over the last several weeks, I was also engaged with Nicholas Boggs’ Baldwin: A Love Story, with the 1997 collection of Iris Murdoch’s essays Existentialists and Mystics, and Emma Goldman: Revolution As A Way of Life by Vivian Gornick. In Lucas Smith’s work the pessimistic bent to many of the stories comes not from the author’s outlook but from characters that are trying and frequently failing to access basic human empathy. They are waylaid by the church or state structures along the way, and then become unsure if compassion was their destination. Boggs references James Baldwin’s comments at the height of his engagement in the Civil Rights movement: “I’m terrified at the moral apathy, the death of the heart, which is happening in my country.” The inhumane inability to see Black and Indigenous people as human poisons our world and is articulated in the characters and the populace of Smith’s stories. The death of the heart is rife. Vivian Gornick describes Emma Goldman as intuiting that “a successful revolution includes a healthy passion for the inner life…[t]he right to stay alive in one’s senses, and to live in a world that prized aliveness…” Those in Spare Us Yet are struggling with a theoretical god and a real state that does not prize aliveness or heart. They fall upon icons, priests, the institution of the church to fill that void. Unlike Emma, they are not connected to people or movements, to a community.

Iris Murdoch has noted that “Good represents the reality of which God is the dream.” Smith is able to make eloquent the very human failure to reach Good in the everyday where god, empires, rampant viruses, wildfires and radicalization is what we are up against. Jim Harrison-like figures with undercurrents of addiction and loss are here. They are both repulsive and endearing. All are trying to dream but seem muffled against understanding one another or fully grasping the dream, struggling in the situations of their lives. Trying to know one’s feelings is something familiar to the men in Spare Us Yet, who struggle to hazard a way through loss to a possible God or Good.

Men are also defeated in their attempts at action, without a community to support them, as in “Farewell to the Well-Known Old Bailey.” The action here is a slow burning desire for revenge by one Aboriginal youth who has traveled to London. He wants to throw himself into the gears of the empire, in some way that could make meaning and be legible as resistance. Smith is able to deal deftly with Indigenous rights and the legacy of colonisers in Australia while interweaving the disjointedness of a young man not Black enough, who is desperate to place his grief, his broken love somewhere. He tries to write a manifesto encompassing everything from the Spartans to Beowulf to the Australian inferiority complex but comes up short: “The impulse to write quickly dies. Who would listen or be capable of understanding? Where would you publish? You are again alone with your thoughts.” Indeed.

Smith does something in his written universe that I love, by including allusions to books and writing within the stories themselves, so that they are rich with origins: characters reference Borges (“The Immortals”), Kierkegaard (‘we’re always wrong before god’) while also sharing myths and stories, as in “Three Visions of the Bean-Nighe.”

I want to ensure that the Catholicism and religious contexts in Spare Us Yet do not lead you to dismiss the book, because, as Brandon Taylor has commented, “American writers love to call things ideological like it’s a slur.” Of course, writing does not need to explicitly refer to organized religion or capital ‘P’ political theory to be ideological, but I think Smith offers something moral, complex and very entertaining here, and depicting the reality of the Church in people’s lives make it so.

I do not read through collections of short stories often. There is frequently something anemic and cynical in the irony of many contemporary short stories. Steady diet of novels, poems and essays for me, thank you. So when I say that I loved this book and what it did with place, religion, and the pandemic that is (me) saying something. To be able to take on topics which could be tripwires for many authors is skillful. The currency of this book is in the characters’ often crippled responses to life through faith and faithlessness in all the limitations, possibilities and hypocrisy.

Kate Hodgson lives on Coast Salish territory (unceded Skwxwú7mesh, xʷməθkʷəy̓əm, and səl̓ílwətaʔɬ lands) with her husband and two children. Her biographical role model is Harry Dean Stanton: in answer to David Lynch's "How would you describe yourself?" he said "As nothing. There is no self." (both laughing). She grew up north of Winnipeg, Manitoba (Treaty One Territory and heartland of the Metis people) and is a community worker in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.