The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Klin's avatar
Richard Klin
8h

That was fascinating. I just wrote a piece for ZONA MOTEL about rediscovering THE GODFATHER--is there new interest in Mario Puzo?

Reply
Share
wswld's avatar
wswld
7h

I believe stories I rudimentary to good literature, but then I'm heavily influenced by the likes of William Burroughs. For me it's almost like classical art vs contemporary and abstract, the first one keeps doing the same thing with various amounts of skill, the second one is trying to get to the essence of things even if it's grating to the viewer. Especially if it's grating to the viewer.

Just as a comment on high literary aspirations vs lack of character growth and story development.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Republic of Letters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture