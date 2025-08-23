Dear Republic,

MARRYING WELL WITH AN ABUSIVE PAST

It would be politically incorrect to say it, certainly to the supposed thousands and thousands of women and men who consider themselves “feminist” and champions of the “independent woman who don’t need no man” mindset.

But when it comes to the truth, I don’t believe in bandying words about or bullshitting people to save them their feelings or views:

I married extremely well, and consider myself significantly better off than I had ever hoped to end up.

My husband has the car (a used SUV from almost 15 years ago), we own a home which is allegedly the envy of millennials everywhere who cannot afford one, and we have a child, an active tyke of the most adorable order who woke us up at 4:45 a.m. this morning to cries which became giggles and babbles after my husband brought the baby down to nurse because I was too damn tired to get up, again.

I didn’t have the expectation that I would ever marry. At some point, I came to believe the boastful young Catholic men in my former dating and social circles who would, without any foresight or awareness, discuss women and their ruination from the culture — all in front of prospective future hopefuls. They would convey to one another about the kind of woman they wanted: virtuous, wants to stay home, desires children and to care for them, could cook, could clean, was faithful and devout.

These were all things that I could do, and do very well, since I moved out at the age of 26 and discovered that I did not know how to do even the most basic of tasks without anxiety. I barely knew how to cook, but I did know how to read and follow directions, and after many years of assisting my mother in the kitchen and watching numerous episodes of Two Fat Ladies, Good Eats, and Nigella Lawson, I felt intrepid enough to attempt to teach myself to cook. And it wasn’t half bad; with enough practice, I learned how to cook. And do laundry, no easy feat for a child of parents who insisted on doing everything themselves.

I learned how to keep my apartment relatively clean and orderly, and, since I was the only person living there, it had suddenly fallen upon me to keep after myself, instead of my mother.

I also learned how to buy a car, secure an auto loan, get an apartment, and became fairly adept at small apartment repairs, baking, and looking after my car.

But these things weren’t to my advantage. They were the unseen things.

What was stacked against me, and was the topic of debate amongst the most vocal of the men, was a woman’s promiscuity prior to marriage. Sitting quiet as flies on the wall, friends and I would observe the clueless debates between these upright religious men who desired virgins, stating that the world of dating had been ruined, and that women with previous sexual histories were undesirable.

But a sexual past can be forgiven, with the right kind of man. Who among the Christian men these days has not fallen off the wagon with either porn or had their own sexual forays? Plenty. One friend was afraid I would stop speaking to him because he had knocked up his girlfriend. I did not, and encouraged him to speak to other couples he knew at his parish who had been through a similar experience.

No, there was a worse unforgivable sin than sex or porn.

It was coming from an abusive background.

There comes a point in one’s life when you date that you just work to be up front and get the formalities out of the way.

Yes I have a past, I made bad decisions and poor judgments. I dated this jerk, I did this dangerous thing, etc. No single one of us is perfect, unless you’re Jesus, and then at least you have something to aspire to, or fail to be more like, if you’re Catholic like me and require an impossible standard to hold yourself and others to that you know you can’t meet. But I digress.

Growing up, when I’d get into a row with my father, which was often, and it had reached a certain point, he’d shout at me wrathfully through bared teeth, “You better learn to control that temper. No man is going to stick around if you don’t learn to control your anger. No one will ever be willing to put up with you.”

And this I believed, secretly in my heart, for many years: my temper was my greatest sin and made me unlovable, unworthy, and unwanted. If only people really knew how bad, how selfish and wicked and horrible a person I really was, they’d never want anything ever to do with me, just like my father had prophesied. Notwithstanding his own violent temper and tendency to build a a steady, quiet anger and resentment that would explode over the slightest, strangest, silliest infractions.

It took me some time to learn how to lead gently with the truth that I came from a level of dysfunction and abuse that to my sheltered potential would-be-something-more dates was often beyond their comprehension or desire to get involved in. Once, during a book club discussion of fellow Catholics, I heard a man around my age (29) explain that he could never date someone from an abusive background. His view was that people like myself would never be good parents or spouses; we’d just abuse our children and perpetuate the cycle. When I was 31, I dated a man who, knowing I came from a dysfunctional background, accused me of someday becoming an abusive parent to our future children as a justification for breaking up with me after a few weeks of dating.

He was a little presumptive and unhinged.

But there was a constant that brought me back, despite poor experiences like the ones I wrote about. I maintained one regular, fervent prayer: God, if you do intend me to get married someday, please let him be a kind, good, loving, faithful man who loves you.

As I learned, through experience and quietly listening to others, there were just as many men and women as myself who came from dysfunctional homes, Christian and not, who were aware and had accepted it, who were aware and in denial, or were unaware and incapable of recognizing that being punished for an infraction your sibling did isn’t really normal parenting behavior.

When I met my husband, I’d been a few years post-recovery from trauma treatment for PTSD, and today, I would say that it is very much in remission. I had been fresh off of a relationship with a man who, six months before, had expressed the desire to get married, but who had decided against it upon deeper reflection.

Coupled with the constant struggle to defeat that deeply ingrained belief that I was a horrible, unlovable person with a violent temper doomed to be alone the rest of my life, it only provided further proof that I was unlikely to ever get married or be worthy of love. On an intellectual level, I knew it wasn’t true. But it didn’t mean that I didn’t take my ex-boyfriend's rejection any easier. I had gone from wondering what our life would look like to accepting that someone I had loved did not want to be with me till death us do part. Sometimes, relationships do not work out, not because of abuse or bad tempers, but because despite both being good and kind people, you aren’t a match, or are a mismatch.

I met my husband on New Year’s Day, for a caroling event around town with the young adult group of Catholics ay our local parish. At the time, It had been three months since my ex had broken up with me, and there were still plenty of bruises that prickled and reminded me of that relationship. A few days before, I’d seen my husband in a bar, another Catholic event, and had wanted to go and flirt with him.

But this time, a different decision came to mind.

No, I will not go chasing another man. I will not chase this man. You just broke up with someone and you need to give yourself the time to heal from that heartbreak, I told myself.

And I resisted the temptation.

But circumstances are what they are sometimes. We couldn’t help but interact, and he had a kind, charming, wide smile, and brownish-green eyes, and curly tousled dark brown hair. We were both volunteering at the same event the following night, a ball in honor of the “Three Kings.” I wore a long, dark green off-the-shoulder dress, and after I was done with my shift as a bartender, I went down the stairs to find the man who later became my future husband.

As he tells it, everything changed when he saw me come down the wide staircase in my dress, hair and makeup all done for the ball, and asked him how he was doing taking tickets at the front.

I started this story saying I was proud that I had married well.

And I am.

I had reinforced a set of untrue, unhealthy, and for me, unchristian beliefs about myself and my self worth as an adopted daughter of God. About what it meant to be a woman, what made me worthy of love, and letting all of those untruths about being the right kind of mentally healthy, emotionally stable person, etc., inform my self-esteem. Even though I knew that what my father said about my temper, to a large extent, was a projection of his own fears of being abandoned by me and most importantly, by my mother. It was still the ghost that lived rent free in my head, rattling its chains to fill me with a fear that, perhaps, it really was true.

My husband is not a perfect man, nor is he a knight in shining armor. I don’t idolize or deify him. He’s not on a golden pillar held aloft above other men as an example to compare and tear others down with.

But he is a better man than I ever hoped to marry, especially since I feared I’d never fall in love with someone who would love me for all and who I was, dirty laundry and ugly baggage trailing behind. And in the few years since we’ve been married, he’s turned out to be a better man than I had even initially realized. My husband has helped me to learn that I am not to be judged by one small flaw, or that some minor issue supersedes the sum of all that I am.

He is gentle where my father was not. He’s intelligent and intellectual, and we never lack for topics that make us laugh, or can explore and muse about together when we take walks. He doesn’t push me away or shy or shove violently when I go to take his hand, hug him, or express a desire to give physical affection, as some boyfriends had done. My husband is kind and faithful, the type of person you read about when someone says, “They help me to be better.”

Before we married, he looked after me when I was bedridden with a horrible cold for weeks, when we were still under Covid restrictions and none of my roommates registered that I could barely get out of bed. I think it was then that I knew I loved him; that he didn’t care about Covid or getting sick himself. He stayed, stroked my hair, brought me water, helped me cook a meal, watched a movie together. And then he came back the following day after work to nurse me.

I had never had anyone, save my mother, ever take care of me like that before. I had taken care of boyfriends who’d been similarly sick, cooking a meal and bringing them fluids. But my husband was the first I had ever known to do that for me. We still do that for each other now, when we’re ill.

After having had a C-section, my husband had to practically half-carry me up five flights of stairs to our apartment, while my mother took the baby, and helped me get into bed when every part of me was in pain, after we discharged. I had never felt so vulnerable and dependent in my life on anyone. I didn’t know when I married him what kind of man he was really going to be, but he showed himself, in both the big and the small, to be the kind of man I had prayed for for many years.

It’s the way he looks at me, every day, and tells me that I am beautiful or look lovely that morning, when my hair is still in a tangly knot and I haven’t wiped the sleep out of my eyes. The way he brings me coffee, while I look after the baby and he gets breakfast ready for all of us. It is the way he loves me, and in that mysterious way that love compounds and expands, as he loves me like he does, I love him all the more, and it grows deeper, truer, and abides, for both of us.

I am proud that I married well, for it means that, hopefully, I will not condemn our children to a household of dysfunction and abuse. I broke the chain that existed for my father in his childhood dynamic, and I suspect, existed for both of his parents and their experiences as children. I married a man who put in the work to heal his own childhood dysfunction, and in this, he struggles in his own ways, I know. But he tries something terrible to be a better man than his own parents, every day, despite how tired we both are when the baby is crying and we’ve not gotten enough sleep and are getting on one another’s nerves.

We’re in the trenches, as he says, looking at me with those brownish-green eyes and curly locks.

It is together, through all the things that we’ve survived personally, that we go forward with our little one. I still have a short temper, and he is absent-minded about a third of the time, which ain’t half bad. We aren’t perfect, but we are happy and content, after many years of searching for someone to love and who loves us, however imperfectly, in return as we are.

Rachael Varca writes Inking Out Loud. She is a writer, cultural observer, working class philosopher, Catholic.

