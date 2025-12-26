The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

User's avatar
Jemmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm's avatar
Jemmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
5hEdited

Sorry you’re in utter shit, life can be bitch but I wish you well for what it’s worth.

I really like your writing voice, it’s very distinct. Subbed to the publication recently after reading the freud piece but this is the first thing I’ve read from Ottoman so I’m pleasantly surprised. Wish I didn’t have discovered it through such unfortunate circumstances.

Moravagine's avatar
Moravagine
5h

Non-renewal is pretty much fine in every state, but retaliation typically will entitle you attorney’s fees, which makes it possible for attorneys to take a case like this. Don’t know the law in Missouri, but pretty sure under federal law, which is applicable here, it would be. If you have not you should contact equal housing and opportunity: https://ehocstl.com/

To be clear, they are not likely to be able to stop eviction (though what you report is egregious enough that they may be able to slow it way down) but can make it hurt for landlord and likely advise you about legal options and counsel friendly to your side.

