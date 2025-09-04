The Republic of Letters

Brandon North
1dEdited

I appreciate what you're doing here, A.A., and Thaddeus, too, but metamodernism isn't really new. Vermeulen and van den Akker and others have been identifying its aesthetic "structures of feeling" for at least 15 years now. Interest in it seemed to wane by the mid-2010s (I blame Seth Abramson on Twitter for being overzealous about it, partly, but I also think it was seen as out of step with the identity-based aesthetics prominent since then). It's nice to see it making a comeback here.

(The "informed naivety" of metamodernist attitudes also undergirds the "neo-romantic" stuff being promulgated on Substack, but, of course, every movement practically demands that its members think they were the first to formalize an idea...).

https://www.metamodernism.com

Taylor D'Amico
1d

“To have yourself tested and be found wanting, instead of never tested at all.” Yes. Yes to all of this.

Also, Walter Mitty is the best film.

