The Republic of Letters

John Julius Reel
5h

Adam Fleming Petty writes: "I cannot help but wonder if I missed something, some crucial developmental stage in the life-cycle of an artsy young man, by failing ever to go through a Beat phase." I've often felt the same for not having "engag[ed] texts that largely went over my head." A very thoughtful review.

Paul Clayton
5h

Thanks for your intelligent review.

The blurb on Mohr’s Amazon page calls the book autobiographical fiction. Although I’ve written ten novels, sci-fi, historical, contemporary mainstream, lately I tend to plow the autobiographical fiction grounds as well. You seem to think that that lessens the work. I disagree. (And if I misread that, I apologize.)

Not in your/this review, but in others I’ve read (and full disclosure, I include the review of my latest that I got here on Substack), there seems to be lack of empathy for ‘lost boys' if they’re white and blue-collar working class. Big Six Publishing will pass on them in a heartbeat, which brings me to another point.

You state, “... thought of all this as I read American Freaks, a self-published collection of short stories by Michael Mohr.” I couldn’t help but wonder why you even mention that it was ‘self-published?’ It is now just about impossible for (straight) white male authors to publish in the Big Six Publishing houses. How many potential readers will not even bother to consider this novel because of that descriptor? You could have just ignored that.

Yeah, this is a big issue with me, as I have not been able to find a publisher for ten years because of the revolution in Big Publishing.

I didn’t read the book, so some may think I should not even be commenting here, but I don’t agree. You say, “On the Road is mentioned in multiple stories in the collection, always in reverential tones.” I wonder if in the stories, the author intended to show the fallacy (and potentially bad consequences) of being a fan of or attempting to duplicate that lifestyle? Maybe he did, maybe he didn't. If he did, maybe the author could incorporate that in his book blurb on the book’s Amazon page.

As to Mohr’s teenage self (“Mohr cannot outrun himself. That teenage self of his remain(s)…”), I don’t know anything about the writer, but he is apparently young, eager, and competent. I would not dismiss or limit any writer on their first time at bat. A real author never gives up, and I believe if Mohr embraces that ethos his future work will prove itself in more human areas as he goes forward.

