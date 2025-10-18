Dear Republic,

We continue with The Depot — our regular review series of books emerging out of the, broadly speaking, Substack community. Today we’re happy to feature a review of American Freaks by

,

one of the most dedicated writers in this space, who writes fiction, non-fiction, YA, et al, and makes his digital home out of the

Substack.

-ROL

MICHAEL MOHR’S AMERICAN FREAKS

When I was a teenager, I tried and failed to get into the Beats. I checked out Allen Ginsberg’s Collected Poems from the library, made my way through “Howl,” and decidedly did not fall head over heels in love. Perhaps because Ginsberg’s brand of motormouth sincerity clashed with my Simpsons-shaped sense of humor; perhaps because the Beats had the feel of a hand-me-down, an older brother’s idea of rebellious cool; or perhaps I was simply shocked by the poem’s frankness when it came to homosexuality. Either way, any charm the Beat might have possessed was lost on me, and off I went to read The Waste Land and Thomas Pynchon.

I took pride in my development as a reader, engaging texts that largely went over my head. I still do, honestly. I am proud of that self-serious teen I was. Yet I cannot help but wonder if I missed something, some crucial developmental stage in the life-cycle of an artsy young man, by failing ever to go through a Beat phase. Had I worshipped “Howl,” and On the Road, and Lawerence Ferlinghetti, would that have connected me to a greater sense of emotional openness? To wear my heart on my sleeve without fear that it might get blown off in the wind?

I thought of all this as I read American Freaks, a self-published collection of short stories by

. When Mohr was a teenager, he appears to have fallen hard for the Beats, especially Jack Kerouac’s

He also appears to have preserved that youthful enthusiasm into adulthood, whether through concerted effort or simply a quirk of personality.

is mentioned in multiple stories in the collection, always in reverential tones. Mohr’s own newsletter is even called

, and as you can guess from that title, he tries to practice an open-hearted and highly personal form of writing, seeking to convey the truth of his own experiences, as he sees it.

On the Road.On the Road

This could make me an odd fit to write about American Freaks. I am not a devotee of the Beats, and perhaps lack the sensibility to appreciate the stories for what they are doing. In another sense, however, that could make me a highly suitable candidate to write about the book, as I can come at it without feeling like I need to judge it against the standard of the immortal Kerouac. I could, perhaps, give a better sense of what works, and what doesn’t.

Yes—let’s go with that.

+++

The twenty-one stories in American Freaks fall into three categories. Geographies, too. Place is a highly determinative factor here. They are: California, New York, and The Road. The stories that take place in California appear to dramatize Mohr’s adolescence, as he was raised there. The stories that take place in New York depict various Mohr-like narrators living the lives of adults in the city. Work, relationships, one-night stands. Think characters in their late 20s and early 30s. And the stories that take place on The Road follow the adventures of a Mohr-like character somewhere in his early-to-mid 20s, traveling across the country, meeting people and getting into trouble.

The strongest stories, by far, are the ones that take place in California. Which is to say, the strongest stories are the ones where Mohr does not leave home, does not travel, does not get on the road, but rather, the ones where he is stuck in his hometown and itching to get out. This illustrates an irony that often appears in stories like this. The desire to get out of town and go out into the world is often more compelling than what actually happens when you do manage to get out.

+++

The California stories all share a similar pattern, with a similar set of concerns. In each one, we see a teenage boy living in a small California town, one of many such places in the vast state. The boy hails from an upper-middle-class family, and his parents expect him to follow in their footsteps. Work hard in school, earn good grades, head off to college, earn yet more good grades, get a job, settle down, start a family. Lather, rinse, repeat.

The boy, however, does not want to do that. He is not interested in getting good grades and doing what is expected of him. Rather, he is drawn, again and again, to befriending other boys who are lower on the socioeconomic ladder than him. Average middle class boys, and especially boys from working-class households, which are often unstable in some capacity. One of these boys has a sister who initiates a chaotic, kinda-sorta sexual relationship with the narrator. In another, the working-class boy runs over to the narrator’s home in the middle of the night when his own father becomes violent. The narrator in each story—the Mohr stand-in, essentially—is always drawn to these boys, over and over.

This is interesting. It bespeaks of a compulsion within Mohr, that he revisits this material again and again, writing stories with the basic setting, same basic characters, same set of events. I would have liked American Freaks far more if it only consisted of this setting and these stories, and makes me suspect that Mohr’s insistence on including the other stories in the collection, the less engaging ones taking place in New York and The Road, means that he doesn’t fully understand his material. His heroes struck out on the road, and so he must as well. But what if, as a writer, he is meant to remain home?

+++

, whose newsletter A Good Hard Stare is one of the many bright lights in the Substack firmament, recently wrote an essay called

which considers

Kerouac, and the legacy of the Beats. He admits that, yes, Kerouac can come off as naive, embarrassing, what with his odes to the romance of the open road and the characters encountered there. Condescending, too, as in an episode where the Kerouac-character has an affair with a Mexican immigrant working as a field laborer. He has his fun, feels at one with nature as he picks tomatoes for a couple days, and then he is off, to another adventure, the Mexican woman left behind. Begler writes:

It’s just arrogant, insensitive cultural tourism in order to have some sort of groovy way-out identity-building experience, a perfect example of everything bad about the Beats and their purported vision quests that are really just interesting new consumer lifestyles. And yet I also find myself thinking: shit, at least it tries.

On the Road,

I’ll say this for Mohr: he tries, too. He does not remain in the privileged enclave he was raised in. He forces his way out and befriends the boys on the other side of the tracks, eager to bask in their perceived sense of vitality. Perhaps that is mercenary of him, siphoning authenticity from working-class people. But it is also honest. He is compelled to visit and revisit these types, and he does so. And any writer worth his salt follows his compulsions.

That is what I got from the California stories. The sense of a writer following his compulsions, embarrassment or morality be damned. These working-class boys are an object of fascination for Mohr, and he plays close attention to them. But when the stories veer out of California, there is a sense of going through the motions, of following in On the Road’s footsteps all too literally. For Mohr cannot outrun himself. That teenage self of his remain, and American Freaks comes most alive when that self is on full display.

Adam Fleming Petty is a writer living in Michigan. He is the author of the novella Followers. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, Commonweal, Vulture, and many other venues. He writes the newsletter Very Distant Lands.

Leave a comment