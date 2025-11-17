Dear Republic,

This piece rules — and is a great kick-off to our theme this week of “Dating Past a Certain Age.”

-ROL

MIDDLE AGE IS FOR SEX

Middle age, I always thought, was supposed to be a peaceful era — cozy pajamas, long novels and Netflix. Instead, my body decided it was the opening act of a riot. After years of being a quiet and studious wife and mother, my desire came barreling back with no interest in being respectable. Suddenly, I wasn’t the woman checking homework and wiping the kitchen counters; I was the woman wondering who else might be awake at midnight.

A little over a year ago, my husband of more than a decade and I separated. It was an amicable split after an increasingly sexless marriage. If I’m honest, the sexless part was mostly because of me: My sex drive withered as we drifted further and further apart. But I think it’s reasonable not to want to have sex with someone who shows no interest in you and declares that you’re always the problem. Our bed had become an indictment, not an invitation.

For a long time, I wasn’t even sure I had a libido anymore. I didn’t particularly notice or care about other men. Sure, I thought Clive Owen was hot, but I wasn’t fantasizing about him between PTA meetings and grocery runs. Maybe, I told myself, I was just too old, too tired, too done for all that.

As soon as the reality of divorce hit me, though, my body awoke. And boy, was it hungry.

Ravenous, in fact. Yet it was also uncertain and terrified. Could I even remember how to seduce? Did I actually want to touch a new penis or (gasp!) put one in my mouth? My body said hell yes you do; my brain said well but wait a minute. I was in my mid-40s. I had gray hairs, odd skin growths, varicose veins and C-section scars.

And yet, something primal was stirring. It wasn’t just about sex — it was about sovereignty. For so long, I’d been the one managing and fulfilling everyone else’s needs and emotions. My own desire had no room to breathe inside all that caretaking. When it finally gasped back to life, it felt less like lust and more like resurrection.

My friends — many in their own quiet, sexless marriages — egged me on. So one summer night while traveling, before my ex had even moved out, I joined Feeld and matched with a guy who had the disheveled artsy look I used to love when I was in my 20s.

We flirted. We sexted. We made a plan to meet up at the hotel bar.

I got there early, ordered white wine, and almost puked from nerves. He appeared with a sly smile and I nearly combusted. He really was hot. We took our drinks outside. I worried that he was going to move too fast, but it was me who couldn’t wait. I stopped him mid-stride. “Can I kiss you?” I asked. He laughed and said yes. On the grass of the hotel golf course, we laid down. He painstakingly unbuttoned my flowery dress and began kissing my thighs. His whiskey toppled over, spilling all over us. We laughed, wet and dizzy.

The start of that night was delicious. But soon, something in me split. I started to feel conflict growing deep in my gut. I hadn’t anticipated just how much of a mindfuck it would be to kiss and unclothe someone new — and a stranger, no less. My body was there; my mind was hovering somewhere above, clutching its pearls. Guilt flickered, as if monogamy had been etched into my DNA. I was a mother, and that little patriarchal voice whispered that this was wrong. Mothers aren’t supposed to be sexual. They’re supposed to fold laundry and pack lunches, not open their legs for a stranger on a golf course.

But those same suffocating scripts were exactly why my desire had detonated. They were why I was getting a divorce. Just like the protagonist in All Fours, I’d had enough. I was breaking out of the cage I’d helped build. I was seeing all my cultural conditioning for what it truly was: oppression.

But uprisings take time, and they are often messy. That night, I took my date back to my hotel room, and yes, we had sex — but I kept drifting away, retreating deep into my head. My date stopped and gently nudged me. “Hey, where did you go?” he asked. “Come back.”

After that first night of post-divorce sex, I was desperate to de- and re-program myself. Part of me knew I was allowed all the sex and the pleasure. It knew I deserved it. But another part of me narrowed its eyes and judged. This went on for a while, this push and pull, this ambivalence. It was made all the more salient by the fact that my kids didn’t know I was sleeping around, and I wanted to keep it that way. I couldn’t let them accidentally find my lace black underwear tucked into the family couch after a mid-school-day romp.

I found that I developed two distinct identities. There was the version of me that was the doting mother, and then there was Loretta. Loretta wore make-up. She styled her hair. She went to bars alone. She wore bodysuits and tight jeans. And she always had condoms in her purse.

Loretta was everything I’d suppressed: brazen, funny, flirtatious, a little reckless. She was the version of me that had been buried under decades of domestic performance. And though I sometimes felt silly invoking her name, she gave me permission to explore — to be the woman who ordered the extra drink, sent the sexy text and reached for her vibrator whenever she wanted. Loretta started writing a Substack, too.

Over time, guilt lost ground. My desire started overpowering the misogynistic voices. Things I’d once filed under “not my thing” — cunnilingus, blowjobs — turned electric again. Whereas in my 20s I had felt ashamed of my body’s quirks, at 45 I was starting to embrace them. I began telling and showing men what I liked, rather than hoping that they’d get there themselves.

But there’s only so much of this story I can control. Because men will still men. And they did not always make things easy.

There was the A/C repairman, one of my first post-divorce flings, who would ghost me whenever I had feelings — then would re-emerge and pretend like nothing had happened. There was the experienced sex guru, who promised he wouldn’t do anything without my consent and then proceeded to projectile spit into my mouth, causing me to dry heave, tears streaming down my face. There was the guy who talked constantly about himself, gave me patronizing advice, and told me what I was actually feeling. There were the guys who tried to talk their way out of using condoms.

Then came the energy healer. The sex was transcendent — tender, cosmic, as if he were listening with his whole body. For a few months, I thought I’d finally found a good one. But eventually his generosity waned. He stopped wanting sex, then offered to open the relationship so “my needs could be met,” only to punish me for taking him up on it with withdrawal and avoidance. We went on a trip; it fell apart in real time.

It’s exhausting, craving connection and finding only confusion. The disappointment can calcify into cynicism: maybe all the men are broken. And if they are — what then? Maybe the solution is to start dating women. Or maybe you build and maintain connection through friendship, using men merely as penis-delivery tools. But aren’t we wired through hormones to develop the strongest connections with the people we share beds with? It makes you wonder if we are biologically doomed.

Still, I refuse to surrender to that narrative — the “men are trash, full stop” line that feels righteous but dead-ends into hopelessness. So I am still hopeful that there are good guys out there — emotionally mature men who don’t simply want caregivers or trophies, who are open-minded and respectful and want all the sex, too.

So I’ll continue on my journey of midlife self-discovery and hope that I can find some fun partners to share it with. And either way — whether the men turn out to surprise or disappoint me — I’m determined to find and take pleasure where I can. Maybe my real midlife project isn’t about finding suitable guys but about finding new ways to be alive. Maybe sex at this age isn’t about conquest at all, but about communion — about learning how to inhabit and honor my own body without apology.

Loretta

Leave a comment