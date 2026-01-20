Dear Republic,

High society parties are alternately grotesque and fascinating. For those more inclined to fascination, Emma Burger of Zona Motel reviews a short story by David Roberts that addresses wealth, status, parties, and the desperate loneliness underneath it all.

- ROL

MIDNIGHT IN THE ZOOLOGICAL GARDENS

David Ryan’s short story collection, Alligator (Cash 4 Gold Books, 2025), is filled with poetic, trippy, magical realist stories tied together not in theme but in tone. Ryan’s characters feel dark and surreal, barbaric and degenerate, often toeing the line between this world and another. It reads, to me, like a Roald Dahl book all grown up. The collection, as a whole, is extremely readable and each story feels like a carefully hand-picked jewel. It’s glittery and lush, and all together, these pieces toy with the idea of human consciousness. While I’d like to say something about all of them, for the purposes of this review, I’m going to focus on one of my favorites from the collection, “The Zoological Gardens.”

In the story, our narrator leaves the zoological gardens where he’d been observing monkeys like an amateur anthropologist, to go to an A-lister party at the townhouse belonging to the son of a famous Italian artist. The first person he sees at the party is an Elite model he’d once seen overdose, and he refers to her throughout the story as just that: “the Elite model I’d once seen overdose”. The second most memorable character is “the former British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief’s heroin chic pouty son.” We meet many others like them though: the Wilhelmina model, the energy baron’s super progressive son, one of Auteur’s 25 Under 25, several progeny of rock legends, the newspaper magnate’s daughter, the fracking scion’s degenerate lover, the daughter of the convicted teenaged murderer, and so on.

At the party, our narrator takes to the dance floor, hoping that others will come and join him. When no one does though, he begins to explore the townhouse. He opens the doors to several rooms. He opens one to find “the former British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief’s heroin chic son’s belt slackened in the broken crevice and his body tumbled to the floor. He was groaning and confused.” Autoerotic asphyxiation. Embarrassed by the scene he’s stumbled upon, he goes back downstairs and returns to the dance floor where still, no one joins him.

Just like he watched the monkeys at the zoo, he people watches, noting the “demon screwing up [a strange solitary man’s] eyes.” The strange solitary man sits in a wingbacked chair doing nothing, as if possessed, like “Salvador Dali was observed once sitting by the fire at a party, drinking bottle after bottle of wine, speaking to no one, urinating in place in his chair all night.” He’s always people watching, our narrator. He flashes back to his train journey, en route to the party, where he observes a nebbish man. Grotesque, by his description, and seemingly possessed by the devil. “I watched his profile glare at his isolated reflection in the window, his fat Roman nose, the nearly doubled chin and a kind of chittering stream of epithets seemed to pass through his body… the devil screw had lodged in the vision ball, the devil having let loose a sack of exotic moths now, each a haloed conversation his mouth bickered with in a bare brittle whisper.” These people he witnesses often seem possessed by forces outside themselves: devils, demons, perversions, and drugs.

Our narrator watches people from the dance floor, where he remains alone. He begins to grow self-conscious about his aloneness, when suddenly, an argument breaks out between the Elite model he’d once seen overdose, and the former Wilhelmina model. As the fight escalates, the Elite model stabs the Wilhelmina model “at the base of her neck where the lovely divot at the center of the clavicle holds the little god in us all.” The Elite model then begins to drink the other woman’s blood from the puncure wound she’s made, soon followed by others at the party, “each vying for a chance to feed.” Even as the entire party gorges themselves on the Wilhelmina model’s body, the narrator continues to dance. “Though I was exhausted,” he explains, “still I thought, listen, surely now, surely soon, once they are sated, someone will come join me.”

“The Zoological Gardens” is a tale of decadence and depravity. It’s a salacious glimpse into what goes on behind closed doors at a high society party, something that’s piqued the curiosity of commoners since the times of ancient Roman Bacchanalia, which featured ritualistic abandon, scandalous excess, secret rites. The party described in this story reminded me of the parties that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were known for throwing. Elites performing depraved acts in each other’s company to gain one another’s trust, such that everyone leaves the island with blackmail on everyone else. These high society bonding rituals not only brings these people together, but also ensures that the power structures that be remain intact. I won’t tell anyone what you did at the party, so long as you don’t tell anyone what I did. In this case, a human sacrifice. An act of rogue cannibalism. A shared secret, that none of them will go on to reveal, as all of them are implicated.

As much as this is a story about power and control, it’s also one about substances and their abuse. “Of course, I loved [the Elite model I’d once seen overdose], I said, true enough,” Ryan writes, “she and I had done a lot of expensive drugs together; we’d confessed a lot of our deepest secrets, woken hours later with that deep melancholic sense of loss.” Drugs and alcohol here, are part of said bonding ritual. It’s imperative that these characters use in front of and with one another, as that’s part of what brings them together—on some shallow level—as well as part of what compromises their consciousnesses such that they may act out in ways so decadent and depraved.

The narrator has a certain refrain that’s repeated often throughout the story: “I would not call any of these people close,” he says. I’m thinking, now, of the literature in certain 12 Step programs. The way that substances, there, are written about. “The primary fact that we fail to recognize”, it’s said in Twelve Steps and Twelve Traditions, “is our total inability to form a true partnership with another human being [when drinking or using].” Drugs and alcohol, though on their surface might lower inhibitions such that their imbibers become more social, ultimately diminish the depth of the connections we’re able to make when we’re on them. Relationships become transactional. Because we meet our using friends when our consciousnesses are narrowed, we can’t possibly know them on the level of true friends. Ultimately, like this party, wherein relationships are formed based on status and mutual blackmail, drugs and alcohol limit our ability to truly grow close to another human being. Everyone at this party can chart a who’s who of who’s in attendance, but who among these people truly knows one another? It’s limited, just as our capacity to really know someone is, when our relationships are built on drinking or using together.

The line that most resonated with me from this piece was abject and truthful. “I realized, dancing there in my holding pattern,” Ryan writes, “that the only thing keeping me alive was the fear of being lowered into the ground with no one caring enough to bear witness.” A fear I, and many readers, can relate to on a profound level. We all want to be seen. To be understood. To connect with other human beings and know that on some level, we left our mark on this world. This is, ultimately, a tale of bearing witness, told by the witness, as he observes a corner of society to which many of us will never gain access. He is an anthropologist, of sorts, just watching the monkeys at the zoo—the models, and nepo babies and murderers at this townhouse. As a writer, that’s what I like to do. Absorb people at their most vulnerable, most compromised, and exploit them for the plot. That’s what Ryan does, too, I suspect. Fascinating creatures, people and animals. He’s a keen witness to the processes that make us human, and that comes across acutely in this collection. In it, he often reveals to the reader what makes us so vulnerable and fallible. So decadent and depraved.

Emma Burger is a Chicago-based writer, originally from New York City. She is the author of two novels, Little Rich Kids (2025) and Spaghetti for Starving Girls (2021). You can find her work in Hobart, Write or Die Magazine, and X-R-A-Y Lit, at emmaburgerwrites.com, or on Substack at emmakaiburger.substack.com. She is an essays editor at Zona Motel.