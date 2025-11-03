Dear Republic,

We have kind of a rolling series on whether money makes you a better or worse person — or what money does to you exactly. In case you’re feeling insecure about your bank balance, Kit Noussis is here to helpfully remind us that it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven.

-ROL

MO’ MONEY MO’ PROBLEMS

Andrew Wilkinson is a demi-billionaire who hangs out with multi-billionaires. According to him, ‘most successful people are a walking anxiety disorder.’ They are people who have harnessed their neuroses towards accumulation. I like this maxim because it makes me feel better about being unsuccessful, even though, logically speaking, it does not imply that being a loser makes you well-adjusted. For my part, my scars and ghosts have made it difficult for me to hold down a job. Often, I wish I could swap them for the type of mental problems that would make me hustle and grind like mad. Yet there is one aspect of crazy rich people that I don’t envy. To paraphrase Marx, the wealthy have a lot more to lose than their chains. The stacks of cash they have riding the markets give them a massive material incentive to keep those markets healthy. If preventing climate change or containing a deadly virus would require letting the stock market fall off a cliff, then you will have a dilemma. Their personal incentives have diverged from the best interests of humanity, and we should pity them for the devilish temptations they fall for.

Recently, The New York Times ran an ethics column prompted by a disaster prepper who asked, “do I have to share what’s in my shelter with people who didn’t bother to buy one?” Kwame Anthony Appiah cites an apt fable from Aesop: The ant stores grain for the winter while the grasshopper only sings his hours away. Come winter, the grasshopper begs from the ant, who says “dance for me.” The moral is to always try to be the guy with the granary and not the layabout without one. In his column, Appiah sort of dodges the question and recommends the prepper pursue a political solution on his small island to make sure all his neighbors are insured against disaster, preventing beggars in the first place. But does a person who is seeking advance absolution for hoarding seem like the type to become a community organizer? Appiah adds that if the federal government can be persuaded to perform their obligations and create backup plans, “then the odd grasshopper truly in need won’t starve, and the ants won’t have to choose between compassion and survival.” It’s a neat answer that balances respect for individual autonomy with the wisdom of public insurance. But did The New York Times review any of their recent articles about how FEMA is doing before publishing this advice? I worry that there will be more than a few odd grasshoppers swept away if we are hit with another Hurricane Katrina. When you read the ethics column side-by-side with the ones about gutting FEMA, you start to worry if you are ant enough for this cruel world; better get to work.

Everyone knows how money soothes anxiety. Still, people, especially wealthy people, used to say “money won’t solve all your problems” or “mo’ money mo’ problems,” which are true in a banal way. Later I recall people rebutting “you’re wrong—money would solve literally all of my problems.” Onerous medical bills, student debts, childcare expenses, grocery prices: these are the things ordinary people in rich countries face as daily challenges, and of course, enough money will easily dissolve them. Yet the fundamental sources of anxiety for human beings will remain untouched no matter how rich one gets. Aesop has fables that seem to have the opposite moral of The Ant and The Grasshopper, like the miserly man whose orchard is ransacked by monkeys. It’s been common sense since ancient times that wealth is overrated.

Roberto M. Unger defines the essential sorrows of human beings as death, groundlessness, instability, and belittlement. Money can treat the symptoms here, but not the diseases. Death is simply human mortality; groundlessness is the futility of finding ultimate answers; instability is our helplessness against the wheel of fortune; and belittlement is the gap that opens in every person’s life between who they are and who they could be. These four big baddies are the facts that every religion contends with, and they all come up with different solutions. Some will say there is reincarnation, or that Truth flows only from God, and so on. Harold Bloom said that the American religion was ‘freedom from other selves,’ and if such a religion has a god, it is surely Money. What else could be the meaning of the aspirational phrase ‘fuck-you money?’ It’s the dream of having enough cash to say no to your boss, your neighbors and even the government. [Apropos of nothing, I need to get something off my chest: I’ve never seen Citizen Kane. Does it have a happy ending?]

Once a person is materially secure enough to stop worrying about their next meal or the cost of a doctor’s note, he is free to start fattening up for the dreaded winter and worrying about these deeper issues. Some of the world’s wealthiest people are earnestly convinced they will be able to technologically conquer death, either through miraculous medical breakthroughs or by uploading our souls onto computer chips. They would be better off if they immediately gave up on their quixotic dreams and faced the truth—but they won’t. Ordinary people have an easier time facing the facts because they know that they have zero influence on medical science and space travel. That wisdom is a consolation prize for us plebes. Yet some people continue to identify with the uber-wealthy and their values, especially in the USA. The pick-me’s are forfeiting the bullshit-detector that a life of humble struggles is supposed to grant you, convinced that they are only temporarily embarrassed millionaires.

Unger says that some religions compromise with the four baddies by promising juicy consolations: you will die, but you will be a part of the heroic generation that secured the glorious future of humanity, for example. In addition to infinitely stacking cash, that’s what Elon Musk is doing when he tries to get us to Mars, and what Sam Altman is doing when he tries to usher in the Singularity. Fantasies of that scale are only for billionaires, but there is a run-of-the-mill version of this idea in every philanthropist.

Upper middle-class people have smaller fortunes and smaller fantasies, but I pity them the same. I encourage the uninitiated to look at /r/FIRE and /r/personalfinance, two major subreddits devoted to financial planning. There you will find some of the most secure demographics in the world, people with six-figure salaries, paid-off homes, and millions of dollars in the bank. Even comparing them only to other US citizens, these people have the best safety nets, but one can still read a plaintive, insecure tone in their posts. You are the most secure people on the planet, and you are still making posts fishing for reassurances that it’s enough! It will never be enough.

Of course, I can’t dispute the subreddits that espouse financial wisdom on their own terms. Indeed, it would be better for everyone, individually speaking, if they made more money, saved more money, and secured pretty nest-eggs for retirement. Many working class people would be well-served by some of the advice there, although much of it applies only to people with big incomes and deep pockets. The freedom from care and crises that comes from being rich and retired is surely sweet. Yet what positive freedoms do you get? Who and what are you free to become once you have ‘succeeded’ in the rat race? There is one post there, a man who has retired early to a life of smoking weed and playing video games all day. He says “I’ve made enough money for my wife and I to live on our whole lives, so why is she calling me a loser still?”

Under this competitive definition of success, we can’t all be successful. People who fail to pack their own parachutes will face the consequences. Conservatives will say that a mooching grasshopper always gets what’s coming to him. But what good are the fat piles of the ant-men when true calamity arrives? In the worst recessions in history, like Germany in 1923, prices doubled every few days. Such a rate can shred any fortune overnight.

Call me blackpilled, but I don’t expect another five decades of peace and security are coming to us, even for the countries that have long felt themselves to be on impervious high ground, like my country of Canada. I want bonds in my life that can be relied on after the banks and the states have abandoned me. Some people say it is utopian to think that there ever could be social bonds stronger than that. Since I don’t have a big bank account or a place in the Canadian elite, I am motivated to believe in such utopian dreams. Comfy, secure, upper-middle class people can smugly dismiss me as a doe-eyed dreamer, because they have ‘grown up’ and become conservative.

JD Vance insists that the Bible teaches us to rank our commitments to others in an expanding circle: America and Family come first. The further you are from that core, the less important it is to be charitable to you. The Pope, bless him, disagrees. Yet we mustn’t let ourselves be crippled by grief for every single soul who is martyred somewhere on the other side of the planet. There need to be more third places, more groups that can accommodate people who are neither intimate friends nor total strangers. In practice, the internet complex militates against us having unmediated social experiences, but that’s a topic for another time.

The angels at the edge are not small, just far away

Alain Badiou says that one of the biggest barriers to the arrival of revolutionary courage in the world is what he calls the “mandatory and meticulous calculation of risk.” He cites the example of teachers:

Nothing is more striking in this regard than the fact that teaching, for example, is organized in such a way that the necessary prioritization of the calculation of professional security and its adjustment to the dispositions of the job market is increasingly important. And thus, in a certain way, it is very early taught that the figure of the risky decision must be revoked and suspended, to the profit of an evermore premature calculation of a security, which, moreover, proves itself uncertain in reality. Our world delivers life over to the meticulous and mandatory calculation of this doubtful security, and orders successive sequences of existence according to this calculation. But who doesn’t know that real happiness is incalculable?

The dentists and billionaires are tragically cursed with the narrow, venal incentives that prevent them from joining hands with their fellows and taking a chance at real happiness. It falls to us normies to do the brave things. Despite their reputation for being risk-taking job-creators, being a rich person makes you cowardly, and we should pity them for that. They simply have too much to lose to do the right thing when it counts. It does not follow that being humble gives you courage or makes you righteous, though. Sometimes, belittlement can warp you. Yet I want everyone else who feels downtrodden in this world to remember to feel a bit of pity for our bosses. They know not what they do. The nicest thing we can do for them would be to take their money away.

Kit Noussis is a Canadian malingerer who hides out in southern China. He graduated from now-defunct Quest University in Squamish B.C. His interests include translation, sonic environments, and the philosophy of mental illness.