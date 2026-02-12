The Republic of Letters

Rosie Whinray
1h

My thought when I read that comment was that this person is not reading the same modern literature I'm reading. There's a huge body of work by women writers about pregnancy, birth, & motherhood: I can think of dozens of amazing books within the last decade. (Many of them, though, are not strictly classifiable as fiction, which is part of the point.) Leslie Jamison, Jenny Offill, Eula Biss, Maggie Nelson, Sheila Heti, Heather Christle, Maggie O'Farrell, just off the top of my head

Daniel Solow
2h

"I Stand Here Ironing" by Tillie Olsen is a classic American short story concerning motherhood: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I_Stand_Here_Ironing

It's probably the most direct exploration of motherhood, written by a mother & based on her own life, that I can think of. I think writing this story required violating many taboos.

