MOTHERHOOD IN BITS AND PIECES

The other day on Substack, a comment about no works of literature about motherhood.

Can anyone think of any novels/films/stories about motherhood? - like about pregnancy, childbirth, early childhood development? (I mean work that really goes in depth.) It’s obviously the most important thing in human life and it’s like nobody ever tries to write about it or otherwise ‘cover’ it. Is it just that it’s such an intimate, physical thing that art can’t really touch it except symbolically?

I had just been walking outside in the cold looking at the Charles River, covered with ice but with nobody walking upon it, and wondered about crossing it, and my mind went, of course to the famous scene of Eliza Harris, the young mother from Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin (1852) desperately fleeing to save her son Harry from being sold away from her, who then crosses the semi-frozen Ohio River, leaping from ice floe to ice floe with littler Harry in her arms.

The scene that became one of the most iconic images of 19th-century melodrama and abolitionist literature.

I wrote back:

In a way most work written by a woman touches on moments but only moments in a large novel or film because of being told “nobody will find more than a little of this interesting.” I think immediately of Silvia Plath, Louisa May Alcott, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Lucille Clifton, Gwendolyn Brooks, Nella Larsen. Most of my scholarship is on women writers and almost all works I study are in part about motherhood.

As the example of Eliza crossing the ice makes clear, “motherhood” is a matter of individual poignant scenes. The whole of mothering is too vast.

All of Uncle Tom’s Cabin is about motherhood, in a way. Early chapters are about Chloe, Tom’s wife, and her children. Eliza and Harry are saved in Chapter 9, by Mrs. Bird, the wife of an Ohio Senator who voted for the Fugitive Slave Act. Mrs. Bird has recently lost a child and gives Eliza his clothes, in a kind of bond of maternal grief that supersedes race and political law.

In Chapter 12, the slave trader Haley tricks another enslaved mother, Lucy, into believing she is going down river to join him. While she is sleeping, Haley sells her baby to a stranger. Lucy wakes in horror and despair, jumping that night from the side of the boat into the river to drown herself.

In Chapter 19, Tom meets Prue, a despairing, alcoholic enslaved woman long used as a “breeder.” Prue’s last mistress refused to let her buy milk or take time from work to nurse her last baby. Prue was forced to listen to her baby crying from hunger in the other room. When it finally died, Prue tells Tom, the mistress whipped Prue for crying.

In Chapter 34, Cassie tells Tom that after being sold away from her first two children, she resolves that no more of her children will suffer slavery. When she gives birth to a third child, she holds it and cares for it initially, but as she gazes at it, she decides to save it from her own fate. She administers an overdose of laudanum and holds the baby close until it dies.

Frances Ellen Watkins Harper’s poem “The Slave Mother” (1854) describes the shrieks of a woman whose child is torn from her. Her novel Iola Leroy (1892) is in large part about the search for lost mothers and children after the Civil War.

Nella Larsen’s novel Quicksand (1928) ends with Helga Crane, trapped in rural Alabama as a preacher’s wife, consumed by a cycle of perpetual pregnancy and childbirth, sinking into a “quicksand” of domestic exhaustion and biological entrapment, after her fifth child is born.

I think of the first stanza of Lucille Clifton’s “The Lost Baby Poem” (1972):

the time i dropped your almost body down down to meet the waters under the city and run one with the sewage to the sea what did i know about waters rushing back what did i know about drowning or being drowned

When I finally read Toni Morrison’s Beloved (1987), and Sethe’s “rough love” killing her “crawling-already?” daughter by slitting her throat, I felt the haunting return of all of these literary scenes.

And these are just scenes I’ve recalled off the top of my head. But when I think about the question about motherhood and literature, I note that in so much literature — by which I mean canonical literature by men — the various elements of motherhood, including childbirth, lactation, separation, and child death, are primarily useful pieces of narrative machinery that encourage the reader to think about “larger” issues like law, property, power, the economy, nation, community. When the scope of fiction is so broad, why does anyone need “real” babies?

My mind turns to L.C. Knights’ famous essay “How Many Children Had Lady Macbeth?” (1933), and how to reconcile Lady Macbeth’s line “I have given Sucke, and know / How tender ‘tis to love the Babe that milkes me” with Macduff’s later assertion that Macbeth “has no children.” Don’t focus on such irrelevant things, Knight argues. On the one hand I agree: it is important to remember that there is no actual Lady Macbeth and there are no actual children who are killed, like poor Macduff’s “all my pretty chickens and their dam, in one fell swoop?”

But the fictional “babes” do a lot of heavy lifting in creating the horror of Lady Macbeth’s:

I would, while it was smiling in my face, / Have pluck’d my nipple from his boneless gums, / And dash’d the brains out.

Without mothers and babes “in real life,” none of this works.

In other words, motherhood outside the pages of the book allow male writers to pick and choose bits inside their books. Note how much of the blood is kept offscreen. Hester Prynne, in Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter (1850), stands before the Puritan community with her three-month-old infant Pearl in her arms. She’s already gone through childbirth so no need to mention that. She holds the baby to her breast but also wants to show she is not ashamed of her beautifully embroidered letter, so shifts the infant to her arm. That is all it takes to show she is a competent mother.

I give Thomas Hardy credit for not shying away from the brutality of it all. The pregnant Fannie Robin in Far from the Madding Crowd (1874) trudges exhausted through the snow, helped by a stray dog, only to die in childbirth. The unwed Tess, in Tess of the D’Urbervilles (1891), labors in the fields while her baby, Sorrow, sickens. When it’s near death and her father refuses to allow a parson to visit, Tess performs a makeshift baptism herself in her bedroom. She later buries the child in the “shabby corner” of the churchyard reserved for the unbaptized.

Don’t even get me started on Jude the Obscure (1895), and the awful scene where Jude and Sue discover that their eldest son, “Little Father Time,” has hanged his two younger half-siblings and then himself, leaving a note that reads, “Done because we are too menny.””

I think too of the closing scene of John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath (1939) where Rose of Sharon, having recently delivered a stillborn baby, sheltering with her family in a barn, breastfeeds a starving dying man.

And of William Styron’s Sophie’s Choice (1979) where a Nazi doctor forces Sophie to choose which of her two children, her son or her daughter, will be sent to the gas chamber and which will be allowed to live in the labor camp.

And the season finale of M*A*S*H (1983) where Hawkeye Pierce is in a psychiatric hospital recovering from a breakdown. He recounts a repressed memory of being on a bus where he forced a woman to “shut that chicken up” to avoid alerting an enemy patrol then realizes that the woman actually smothered her crying baby to save the group.

Thus men write about motherhood. What is left for women to do but follow their lead and write in pointillist ways about the entire endeavor.

I think of the first stanza of Silvia Plath’s poem “Morning Song” (1961):

Love set you going like a fat gold watch.

The midwife slapped your footsoles, and your bald cry

Took its place among the elements.

There was a moment years ago in a graduate history seminar on the Civil War at Princeton led by Sean Wilentz and James McPherson. One or the other remarked that Civil War battlefields were the first time Americans had seen so much blood and death.

I was an English graduate student, not history, and this comment struck me as odd. American women certainly had been bathed in blood and death every moment of their lives. Every birth involves blood. The long history of humanity before tampons and flush toilets required women to spend much of their waking hours washing blood out of cloth. You couldn’t write about it, of course. And it doesn’t count as American experience, doesn’t register as violence or sacrifice. Only when blood is encountered on battlefields does it become history.

I was at the time writing about Maria Edgeworth’s famous short story “The Purple Jar” (1796), which I saw as a story of a girl’s sadness about learning about menstruation. I thought of the famous currant jelly scene, standing in for menstrual blood, in Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women (1868), and Marmee (Mrs. March), the perfect mother, saying to Jo: “I am angry nearly every day of my life, Jo, but I have learned not to show it.”

Even the film version of Margaret Mitchell’s Gone With the Wind (1936), that most complicated of Civil War stories, shows Scarlett O’Hara delivering Melanie Wilkes’ first baby during the siege of Atlanta. The loss of Scarlett’s Bonnie with Rhett Butler nearly ends her marriage and she suffers a miscarriage when she falls down the stairs. At the end, despite being warned, Melanie dies from complications of a second pregnancy.

It’s hard to say there is no literature about motherhood when there are bits and pieces everywhere. What it would mean to have a literary tradition that centered rather than used motherhood is a whole different question.

Hollis Robbins writes Anecdotal Value. She is professor of English at the University of Utah where she was previously dean of the humanities.