MOTHER BEACH

I show my daughter how to build a sandcastle. I fill the plastic neon yellow mold with wet sand, pack it down with the flat of my palm. Then, with a breath held, I lift to reveal a turret, a wall, a beginning.

She takes the mold from me and fills it on her own. She’s two and some change and loves these trips to the beach. She uses her little shovel to move the sand from one place to the other. When it’s done, I help her flip it over to reveal another castle. She continues working for a while on these small creations, a wonder to her, to build something from nothing here on the beach.

We’re in Ventura for the day. School is closed, and it looks like everyone else had the same idea. Harbor Cove Beach is nestled at the quiet end of Spinnaker Drive, a cove of stillness where the water barely stirs. Ideal for kayaking, kite flying, watching boats drift in and out of the harbor.

I watch the other moms at the beach.

Mothers in their floppy hats. Mothers with their snacks and sunscreen. Mothers making sure. Mothers standing with arms crossed watching their kids play. Mothers with palazzo pants over their one-piece bathing suits. Mothers who hold the towels and wicker baskets and half-full yogurt pouches. Mothers who braid damp hair, who shake out the towels and fold them neatly, who rinse sand from little toes. Mothers who carry the day quietly in every small gesture. Mothers who carry too much, who forget nothing. Mothers who call out “Be careful!” when nothing is wrong.

Do these other moms seem to belong in a way I don’t? Is it because their ease feels hard-won and holy? Will I ever move like them? Or do they fake it, hoping no one notices the tremble beneath their calm? And if I stood beside them, what would I feel? Would I feel steady, strong? My quiet nerves dissolved?

What if the nerves are part of mothering? What if they never go away and instead you just learn to carry them softer?

Maybe I just want proof that I'm doing something right, some silent nod of recognition from beneath one of their perfectly curated wide-brimmed hats.

*

I feed my newborn daughter in the middle of the night. The whole process takes an hour, from feed to change to burp to gently laying her back down to sleep. I sit in the rocking chair as she rests her head on my shoulder, my feet on the edge of the ottoman as I glide us back and forth.

I was certain I would no longer need my phone after my daughter was born. I wouldn’t have time; I wouldn’t care what else was happening or not happening in the online world. But in the newborn stage, time is infinite. Hours bloom thick and viscous turning days and nights into jelly. I might wear the same outfit for a week. I might not leave the house for days at a time. Everything is slow and dismantled, in dire need of arranging.

My phone becomes a buoy. I watch videos of mothers navigating new motherhood. A day in their life. A morning routine. “Get ready with me,” they say, and I watch, but I do not get ready myself. These women share sleep schedules and parenting hacks and I am comforted to be held by the glowing screen.

I watch mothers wrap their bodies in abdominal binders, postpartum recovery garments, ones that look similar to the one I wear after my own C-Section. Am I looking for camaraderie? Am I looking for kinship among the filtered lives of these women?

As soon as I place the empty bottle back on the side table, my hand reaches for my phone. I need to connect, to align my mind space with these other women. I need to feel like we are all in this together.

*

Mothers posting about how quickly time flies with a newborn. Mothers posting reels of their disheveled home interiors. Mothers want their babies to stay infants forever. Mothers want their husbands to do more, to be smarter, to forget less, or rather, to remember as much as they do. Mothers on the Internet are angry and sad and not appreciated enough. Mothers want their bodies back. Mothers want to accept their bodies as they are. Mothers post their struggles, their mealtime wins, their bedtime woes, their mom-fails. Mothers make jokes about hiding in the bathroom just to get a minute alone. Mothers cry in their cars after a “day of hell” solo parenting. Mothers fall in love with their children over and over again. Mothers compare, confess, apologize. Mothers record themselves while pushing strollers. Mothers post late at night, one hand on their phones, the other on a tiny back. Mothers look for each other in the comment section. Mothers look for themselves.

*

So much of mothering has become a commodity: the sleepless nights, the swaddling, the first foods, how to handle the tantrums. What was once whispered between generations now lives in reels and registries, monetized in the glow of ring lights and affiliate codes. A mother’s instinct is a niche market, her exhaustion—an opportunity. Even the mess feels curated, chaotic but make it aesthetic. And beneath it, all the raw, unspoken ache to be seen not as content, not as persona, but simply as a woman trying to love her child well in a world that keeps asking her to prove it.

I’ve found that so much of mothering is about listening to the voice inside, a voice that is easily drowned out by the noise of momfluencers, milestone charts, and complete strangers. When I'm tuned in, it feels like holding a map I drew myself, familiar yet imperfect but somehow always getting me right where I need to go.

Mothering, at its core, is about trust, trusting that I already know, even when the world suggests otherwise.

*

Locals often refer to Harbor Cove as “Mother Beach,” a name that reflects its calm, sheltered waters and its reputation as one of Ventura’s safest shorelines. Protected by stone jetties, the shoreline feels like a sanctuary, where small feet can wade without fear and even the wind seems to whisper. The tide arrives gently, as if careful not to wake a sleeping child.

Families stake out the day with umbrellas and coolers and beach appropriate accouterment. Kayaks glide past like silent birds and the rhythm of boats entering the harbor offers its own kind of lullaby.

But here, at the water’s edge, time slackens. It’s a beach made for remembering how to rest, how to look gently at the world, how to begin again.

My daughter and husband collect rocks in a green bucket and then toss them into the water. I take a picture of them from my blanket and think I must be doing something right. A long history of believing that I am getting it all wrong, that something is wrong with me, that everyone else has a normal narrative and mine is all messed up. But I must be doing something right to have earned this moment, to have it all to myself.

A group of sand-clad kids run back and forth from water to shoreline, again and again, not tiring of their game.

“That was a dangerous adventure,” a boy says to a girl, but they are smiling, faces full of life.

