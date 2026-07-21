Dear Republic,

It’s Scene Week at The Republic of Letters, so naturally enough we start with the great Blake Nelson and his dispatch from the New York-that-was.

-ROL

MOVING TO NEW YORK

This was 2016. I was living in Portland. I got to know this young guy, Brett. He was a pretty sharp guy. He was active in the local literary scene. He did graphic design at Nike to pay the rent.

Being talented and ambitious, Brett got himself transferred to Nike’s New York offices. I happened to move to Brooklyn a little while after that. I made a point of looking him up. I was curious to see how he was doing.

I always like stories of people moving to New York, especially from smaller cities like Portland. It’s a big step. It’s scary. Some people don’t make it. Some people literally have to turn around and go home.

*

I met Brett for coffee, and we sat at an outdoor café on the Upper West Side. I looked him over. He’d been in New York for about 3 months. He seemed a little out of place. He still dressed in a Portland way.

I don’t know how to describe that exactly. I think he was wearing a shirt with writing on it. A “statement” shirt. And his glasses weren’t the best. And his shoes were not good. Not terrible. But not good.

All of that would come. It takes time.

*

I remember a woman I met at a dinner party when I had just arrived in Brooklyn in 1997.

Since she and I were both single, we were seated across from each other. But she quickly announced to the table that she never dated anyone until they’d lived for at least one year in New York.

Such people weren’t ready yet, she explained. They weren’t up to speed. They still had psychological and aesthetic growth to get through, and she didn’t have time to help them through that process.

Suspecting these comments were aimed at me, I made a joke. But she was right. There was that gap of understanding with new arrivals. Even though I had lived in New York before, I had been gone for several years. I was effectively starting over.

*

But back to Brett: I asked him how it was going. How did he like the city so far?

He said it sucked. He didn’t like it at all. Everyone in New York was so conservative!

I was surprised by this. People in New York were conservative? How so? Did he mean politically?

He meant in every way! They were so cynical! All they cared about was money! And status! They were cut-throat in their work and social lives. Just getting an apartment had been an ordeal . . . .

I tried to gently suggest that New Yorkers weren’t more conservative, they were just more realistic. Living in the city was so much harder than in other places. People had to be more practical in their thinking. They had to look out for their own interests.

He wasn’t convinced by my logic. He thought New Yorkers were assholes. I could see that he was happy to finally say that out loud.

In this way, I’d done him a great service by meeting him for coffee. He could vent to me. He was miserable. He needed someone to cry to.

Which is part of the process of moving to New York.

*

I’ve moved to New York five different times. These were all major moves. All of them from the West Coast. And each time I went through a similar crisis.

You arrive, and you’re super excited for a week or two. You can’t believe you’re actually there. You walk out of your apartment, and you’re in NEW YORK CITY! (Or Brooklyn).

Then reality sets in, and you find yourself crying on the toilet, because nobody likes you, nobody cares about you, and everyone would prefer you go back to Puddleville, Wisconsin, where you belong, with all the other small-town dorks.

*

Maybe that’s what Brett meant by conservative. He thought New Yorkers were snobs. He thought they were looking down on him. Which I’m sure they were.

The trouble was that Brett was compounding his situation. He was doing the worst thing possible: fighting back. Asserting himself, and his own personal worldview. Instead of adopting the better strategy: shut up and keep your eyes open. And adapt as quickly as you can.

No, Brett was defiant. He seemed determined to hold onto his West Coast values, to maintain his Portland-ness. He wasn’t going to let these big-city people change him.

He didn’t understand that there was no actual danger of that. He would always have his Portland-ness. He couldn’t get rid of it if he tried.

*

And really, the adaptation is the fun part. That challenge to adapt and elevate to the point where you can hold your own in the great metropolis. You have to embrace that challenge. You have to try and fail. You have to withstand the inevitable humiliations.

You don’t just arrive from the hinterlands and have immediate success. New York is going to beat the hayseeds out of you, one way or another.

*

I remember early on, during my second stint in New York (1986 – 1988), I was hurrying down the subway steps, and I bumped a Puerto Rican woman. She turned on me and savaged me with insults and expletives.

Before I could think, I turned around and savaged her right back.

I was shocked by my own viciousness. And when had I learned to talk so fast? And the words that came out of my mouth! It was like I was a completely different person. I will never forget it.

Not that it affected her in the least. She just kept walking.

But it affected me. I was becoming a new person.

*

It was during my third stretch in New York (1993 – 1994) that I went through a Brett-like crisis. This was when I moved to Manhattan in hopes of selling my first novel.

I had sold a few articles to Details magazine and thought that pursuing magazine writing—and being physically present in NYC—would be my best shot at connecting with agents and book publishers. This turned out to be true. I did eventually sell that book.

But it was during the months before, that I had my Brett moments. I had written what I believed to be an excellent first novel, and now I had to convince the hostile gatekeepers and literary power brokers to publish it.

This seemed like an impossible task. Fearing failure, I consoled myself by resenting every New Yorker I met. These people were arrogant. They were self-important. They were ASSHOLES. (Just like Brett said.)

I began to think of New York as a kind of “ego prison”. Because of their psychopathic drive for fame and fortune, these sick people had forced their way onto this island, where they found themselves surrounded by people as horrible as they were.

In this way, New York City was like an Australian prison colony. All the worst criminals (narcissists) were put in one place. Where they could torture each other forever. Which was exactly what they deserved.

*

I laugh now at how much resentment I carried around. One night, I met up with some Portland indie-rock people who had come to visit. One of them was the most popular girl in the entire Portland music scene.

In Portland, I couldn’t get near her, but because I now lived in New York, I found myself walking with her down St. Mark’s Place. She was saying how she couldn’t believe how dense New York was, how filled with interesting people, and with so much to do and see, so many possibilities.

And I said to her, “To me it’s like a vast desert of soul-lessness. All these vain, self-centered people. All this greed and selfishness. There might as well not be any people.”

I can’t believe I actually said this. But that’s really how I felt. I’m not sure why. During my fourth stretch in New York (1997 to 2007), I loved the people in the publishing industry. Probably because I was getting published.

But back in 1994, during my “resentment period,” I was repulsed by the Big City. So much so that the minute the ink was dry on that first book contract, I put my futon, my sleeping bag, and my word processor on the sidewalk and got my ass out of there.

*

I lived in Portland from 1994 to 1995. Those were tough times in the Pacific Northwest. Kurt Cobain was dead. The other top Seattle bands were becoming rich and insufferable. The lesser talents had fallen away. Elliott Smith emerged from the ashes in Portland. But his despairing songs only seemed to confirm the general downturn.

During this time, I struggled to write my second novel. When it came out, it got massacred. Terrible reviews. Angry readers.

And then during the following year, I fired my agent and was dropped by my publisher. The film adaptation of my first novel, which could have launched me into the stratosphere, was literally unwatchable.

And so I went back to New York (1997 to 2007), in hopes of salvaging my career. I did not succeed at this. Not at first.

Instead, I ended up in Alcoholics Anonymous. Where I thankfully forgot about my career for a few years, and eventually got my head on straight. And then slowly began publishing again.

*

I think about New York all the time. Everything important that ever happened to me happened there.

I read about New York. I listen to New York podcasts. I follow the trends from afar. I can picture how it’s changing. And it’s always changing.

I wonder if I would enjoy being there now. This might be one of those rare times when it’s best to avoid the great cities. That’s what I tell myself at least. “This is a good time to live in a shack in the woods,” I say. Which is how I think of my current Portland life: living in a shack in the woods.

*

During my last stint of living in New York (2017 – 2018), I was in my 50s. I quickly realized that if you didn’t have a definite purpose, New York was often more trouble than it was worth.

I never believed the old adage: “New York is only fun if you have money.” I would say instead, “New York is only fun if you have a goal.” If you want something that only New York has. And there are a lot of things that only New York has.

Anyway, I miss the Big City. I look out my window at the forest and the falling rain and remember the hard concrete of Manhattan sidewalks.

Would I want to be there right now? No. Do I still miss it with all my heart? Yes.

Blake Nelson writes TRAVELS TO DISTANT CITIES at Substack.

Image by Saul Leiter