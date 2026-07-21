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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
10h

NYC has always been my home so I have nothing to compare it to. Enjoyed this essay.

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The de Selby Index's avatar
The de Selby Index
10h

If you think New Yorkers are assholes, you should visit Massachusetts (they’re called “Massholes” for a reason)

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