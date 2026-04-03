Dear ROL,

Our third-prize winner of our recent short story contest comes from Judson Vail. Mr. Pineapple Man is basically about an AirBnB guest from hell. But the actual guest plays quite a small role in the story. It’s just that he refuses to leave unless the manager of the property — its his great-grandmother’s house— assists him in organizing a swingers party. Things in this strange little town — which, for some reason, reminds me of the ambiance in Ken Kesey’s Sometimes A Great Notion — spiral down from there.

-ALS

MR. PINEAPPLE MAN

It was the first time Boyd had ever been extorted, at least that he could remember. The terms were these: Let the current Airbnb guest overstay his reservation and hold a swingers party, or else have the listing tarnished by a bedbug report. The guest, Grady Grimley, said that he found the home perfectly appointed for one of his famous Boudoir Couples Swap Meets, and that he intended to hold one there the following weekend. Boyd didn’t know what the guy was talking about. He told him they didn’t allow parties, and that it was past checkout time. Boyd needed to clean for the next guests.

“I referenced the calendar and you don’t have anyone booked all week. I will be staying for the duration, preparing for the event,” said Grady Grimley. He also said that he wouldn’t be able to pay the fee for the additional nights until after the proceeds from the swap meet came through.

“We don’t allow parties,” Boyd said again.

“It’s a swap meet.”

“We don’t allow those either.”

“Well you’ll need to make an exception this time. Or else I’ll leave a review informing the public that this beautiful little mid-century cottage is completely infested and totally uninhabitable. It’s as simple as that.”

They were speaking through the screen door, Boyd standing out on the porch. It was a mild spring Sunday morning. Grady Grimley was very tall and bulky. He wore a loosely tied robe, thick glasses, and one of his eyes didn’t move too well. Boyd suddenly hated him.

“If there’s bedbugs in there you brought them,” he said.

Grady Grimley ignored this, but he had one more favor to ask. He said that he would recompense Boyd an additional amount equal to that of the weekly rate if he recruited local talent for the B.C.S.M. Boyd peered past the sick bastard into his great-grandmother’s house. He saw several cameras set up on tripods and lingerie spread around the living room. Grady Grimley leaned on the door frame to block the view.

“I don’t know anyone around here who’s into that sorta thing,” said Boyd.

“It’s more common than you’d think, Roid.”

“Boyd.”

“I need five couples by Friday.”

“Five?”

“Thank you, sir.” Grady Grimley closed the door.

Boyd stood there like an idiot for a moment then went back across the street. His great-grandmother was sitting on the porch, smoking a cigarette. She was 96, a lifelong smoker, and refused to either die or give up her two properties in the small town of Fundament, Texas, where tourists stopped by now and then to walk down withering Main Street or buy a sack of pecans. Sometimes they needed a place to stay and rented her cottage. Boyd had been sent to help Great-grandma Digs with the rental, even though she thought he was “lazier than an old pile of dog shit.”

Boyd hardly disputed this. He was too lazy to. Naturally indisposed to work. When people asked what he did for a living he usually said As little as possible. Fundament was a real joke of a town but he didn’t mind it too much. He could fish from his canoe on the river, go to a bar and drink beer in the evening, and live at his great-grandmother’s house for free. He had been more or less exiled there by his family, and didn’t care about finding anywhere else to go.

He took a seat in a wicker chair next to Great-grandma Digs on the tall porch of the big white house that they lived in. They stared at the smaller house across the street.

“Why you ain’t cleaning?” said Great-grandma Digs. She didn’t look too bad, all things considered.

“He wants to stay another week.”

“Did he pay for it?”

“He’s gonna.”

Great-grandma Digs sucked on her cigarette.

Boyd’s family told him to get Digs to quit smoking. Boyd felt this was beyond his role as B&B Manager. He didn’t understand why they cared either, since the cigarettes were obviously no match for her indestructible lungs. They said she was going to burn down the house, their inheritance, sneaking cigarettes in bed like she did.

“You try those nicotine patches I got you?” Boyd asked Great-grandma Digs.

“Fuck no,” said Digs.

“Alright.”

“I like a cigarette. You can depend on it.”

“How about that drug they came out that helps you quit. Would you try that?”

“Maybe. But them pills cost money. And you ain’t got any money, do you, you bum?”

***

That night at the bar Boyd asked Little Cricket if he knew any swingers. Little Cricket was drinking and working. He took a shot of Jägermeister, grimaced and growled, and slammed down the glass.

“What?”

There were a few other people strewn up and down the long bar but no one turned. They were watching the TV with drool about to spill out over their lips or hitting on the high-schoolers running drinks and food. The place was in an old bank building. It’d be gone in a year. Just like most everything else around there, coming and going, coming and going.

“Swingers,” said Boyd. “I need some.”

Little Cricket was short, though not as small as his name would suggest. He was balding but ignored it and grew his thin, blonde hair out down the back of his head and over his ears. He wore skinny jeans and old t-shirts that stretched over his belly. He had one random big tattoo on his forearm of an angel. When COVID got bad he left New York City and started making his way back to the California desert where he had a shipping container he could use as a bunker. His old Mercedes diesel station wagon only made it to Fundament, Texas though, so here he was, another exile among us. He said he had taught archeology at UCLA and cooked in Michelin-star restaurants in the Village but no one really believed him or cared.

“What kind of swingers?” Little Cricket wanted to know. He poured both himself and Boyd another glass of beer and looked him in the eye, like what they were doing right then was serious, worth something.

“You know multiple kinds of swingers in a town of three thousand people?” It was true that Little Cricket was a chatty and generous bartender, and soon after his arrival knew almost everyone in the area.

“I’m just trying to get a feel for your question.”

Boyd laid out the situation for him. He concluded by saying he didn’t really give a shit what kind of swingers they were, he just needed five pairs of them.

“Why don’t you just call the cops to kick his ass out of there?” Little Cricket wanted to know.

“He’s got me by the balls with this bedbug thing. One bedbug review and you’re ruined. I seen it happen. Then I’m out of Great-grandma Digs’s place with nowhere to go. I could use the money too.”

“Money?”

“Uh….”

Little Cricket looked him in the eye some more and said that if Boyd wanted his help getting out of this jam he better be straight-up with him. Boyd didn’t exactly want a partner but saw that it was already too late. He explained that he stood to make about a thousand bucks. Little Cricket was in: He’d help secure the swingers in exchange for a clean half of the profits made on the deal. It seemed a little lopsided but Boyd was too lazy to haggle. And $500 was still enough for the quit-smoking drugs for Great-grandma Digs. Little Cricket poured two shots of Jäger and they drank to seal the deal. Little Cricket let out a yelp of angry pleasure.

“I like older women with big tits,” he said. “Big old knockers. You think they got any of those types in there?”

“In where? They don’t have anything. That’s what we have to do. And what’s it matter what you like?”

“I was just thinking. Maybe I’ll join up. If I can find me a partner with big old milk jugs.”

“You want to be a swinger?”

“Why not?”

***

Later on Rae showed up to the bar. Boyd had texted her after having a few drinks, like he usually did. Rae sat down next to him, tiny and wide-eyed, nodding around at everybody. She had grown up there, was still growing up there. Sometimes she went to college in the city and sometimes she worked at the gift and coffee shop in town, where she sold tchotchkes and espresso to tourists and a few locals who got twisted pleasure out of feigning a cosmopolitan lifestyle in Fundament. Rae was cheery but strange. One time she slept with a married man and had told Boyd she didn’t care if the wife killed herself, and it had upset him. Another time when their conversation had dried up she asked him what his favorite color was, which had also upset him.

Little Cricket fixed Rae a drink and told her about the Boudoir Couples Swap Meet situation, getting most of the details wrong. Rae had long pink hair and a round face and wide blue eyes that got wider and wider as Little Cricket spoke.

“I want in,” said Rae, before Little Cricket was even finished.

“In on what?” said Boyd.

“The deal. I’ll help find some swingers for a third of the gains.”

“Done,” said Little Cricket.

“What the hell,” said Boyd. “I need this money.”

“And we’re helping you get it,” said Little Cricket. “Don’t be so stingy.”

“Yeah,” said Rae. “Don’t be so stingy.”

Little Cricket poured a fresh round of Jäger to seal the new deal.

***

Later Rae and Boyd drove around in her car. Boyd was kind of drunk. He rolled down the window and felt the warm spring air on his face and it felt good. They stopped at the 7-11 and got some more beer and went and parked near the river and drank. Rae lived with her mom and Boyd didn’t know what Great-grandma Digs would do if he had a girl over so they hung out here sometimes. After a couple of beers they got in the back seat and fooled around for a little bit and then had mediocre sex that they both wanted more out of but didn’t know how to ask for.

“Let’s go spy on him,” said Rae when they were done.

“Who?”

“The swinger guy. Come on.”

Boyd wasn’t much up for it but he needed a ride home. Rae drove them back across town towards the cottage. She seemed fascinated by the Airbnb nightmare guest.

“What’s his name again?”

“Grady Grimley.”

“What a creep!” she squealed.

They parked in front of Great-grandma Dub’s place and scoped out the scene. It was about midnight and Boyd was hoping the guy was asleep but all the lights in the house were on. They crossed the street and snuck around the side yard and peered through the living room window. There sat Grady Grimley completely naked on the couch, no sitting towel, flipping through a homemade book of his own boudoir photography, sipping a cup of tea. He appeared to be half erect. The cameras were still set up and all pointed in his direction. Lingerie of leopard print and lace and bedazzled with sequence lay in neat displays across the chairs and tables. He fiddled with his penis a little.

“Good god almighty,” said Boyd.

Rae shrieked with delight and they ran back across the street, up onto the porch. They watched as Grady Grimly moved across the room and pulled down the blinds. A cop car drove slowly by but kept on cruising.

***

The next morning Boyd woke up to a text message from Little Cricket, sent at 3:50 AM. It said: “We’ll have plenty of swingers in no time!!!!!!” Boyd rolled over and went downstairs for some coffee. When he stepped outside with his mug per his morning ritual he saw the cottage porch across the street lined with upside down pineapples.

“What the fuck.”

“That’s what I said.”

Boyd spooked and sloshed his coffee everywhere. Great-grandma Digs was already out there, smoking.

“Jesus,” said Boyd, sitting next to her.

“What kinda homo is this guy?” said Great-grandma Digs. “You’d think you’re letting just anyone stay over there at my house, for as long as they want.”

“He’s fine,” said Boyd. “I’m dealing with it.”

“Dealing with what?”

“Nothing. How’d you sleep?”

“Like a rat. You smell like booze.”

“The sock hop was cancelled.”

“Real funny. I went to a sock hop one time in nineteen forty-nine and got so tight on moonshine whiskey some Fort Worth fellas brought down that I slept with all three of them at once. Me and Annette Lowery both did. It was a regular orgy. So don’t try to tell me about any goddamn sock hop.”

“That’s a real great story, Digs. Thanks for that this morning.”

Boyd stared across the street through bloodshot eyes. There was no sign of Grady Grimley this morning.

“I’m going to get you those pills,” he said. “Will you take those pills if I get them for you?”

Great-grandma Digs smoked for a while and then gave a very slight nod, very slight. “Do the grocery shopping first, you bum.”

Boyd went inside, washed his face and dressed, took the handwritten list off the counter, and left the house. He drove his old pickup down the pleasant little streets in the shade of budding pecan and sycamore trees and over to the Brooksville Brothers grocery store. On his way in he saw Gerald collecting carts in the parking lot. Gerald was in his mid-forties and had some kind of mental disability but Boyd didn’t know exactly which. After almost two years of going in the store multiple times a week Gerald was the only one who Boyd talked to. Gerald was wearing his apron and collared shirt as he always did. His jaw sat a little crooked and his teeth were small and shiny with spittle when he smiled.

“What’s up, Gerald.”

Gerald held up his fist for a bump. “How you doing, man?” His voice was deep and strained and his words not fully articulated.

“I’m okay. How you doing. It’s nice weather.”

“I’m just working.”

“Okay. I’m going to do some shopping.”

“Okay. I love you.” He gave Boyd a hug.

“I love you too, Gerald.”

Boyd was walking through the automatic doors when he paused and took a step back. There on the glass window was a handwritten flyer that read:

SEEKING ADVENTUROUS COUPLES

FOR A PARTY

THIS SATURDAY 3/23

CALL OR TEXT

Both Boyd and Little Cricket’s numbers were listed. He snatched the flyer from off the window.

“Sir,” an unhappy voice said. Boyd turned. A local cop had walked up right behind him. “Is that your flyer, sir?” The cop pointed to the flyer in Boyd’s hand. He was short and rotund. Boyd looked at the flyer as if to see whose it was.

“Um.”

“You can’t just tear other people’s flyers off the flyer section of the Brooksville Brothers window. You can’t just select a flyer you disagree with and rip it down in a fit of anger,” said the cop. “Let me see it, please.”

“It’s got the wrong information on it.”

“How do you know that?”

“It’s got my number on it.”

“I thought you said the information was wrong?”

“It is wrong.”

“Let me see the flyer, please. In this town we believe in something called freedom of speech. You aren’t allowed to take down a flyer from the flyer window just because it upsets you. That’s not how Democracy works.”

“I’m not angry, the information was wrong.”

“You sound upset. Hand me the flyer. Please don’t cause a scene at the Brooksville Brothers entrance. Hand me the flyer.”

Boyd handed him the flyer. He stared at the man’s name tag. Officer Blummy read the flyer. He looked up at Boyd and then back at the flyer. “This is yours?”

“Someone else put it up but it has my information on it.”

“Is it yours or not?”

“Someone used my information without permission.”

“Who?”

“Uh…I don’t know anything about the flyer other than it has my number on it and it shouldn’t.”

Officer Blummy nodded slowly and suspiciously. He read over the flyer again and then neatly folded the piece of paper and put it in his breast pocket. “I suggest you get your story straight, son. I don’t like whatever it is you’re doing around here.” He pointed a stubby finger at Boyd and the flyer window and into the store. Gerald passed by pushing a train of carts through the doors.

“I love you, Boyd,” he said.

Officer Blummy looked at Gerald and then back to Boyd. His chubby face had gotten all screwed up with confusion. He told Boyd to go on and get his groceries and get out of there. And to keep away from the flyer window.

***

Boyd found several more flyers around town that morning while running errands. One at the auto parts store, a few up and down Main Street, and another at the Fundament Bazaar, where Rae hawked espresso and gewgaws. Boyd marched to the back of the store. Rae was behind the counter, doing nothing. One person sat on a couch drinking coffee and watching YouTube videos and a very old woman was shuffling around looking at mugs and small pillows that said LIFE IS FUN (in) DA MENT. Otherwise the place was empty.

“Did you see this?” Boyd said, holding out the flyer to show Rae. She glanced up from her phone for a moment and then kept scrolling.

“Already in the window when I got here this morning. I guess Little Cricket was up early. Or really late.”

“They’re all over town. My phone number is on it.”

“Any takers yet?”

“I don’t want to be publicly associated with all this.”

“Why not?” said Rae.

“What do you mean why not?”

“What’s the big deal?”

“The big deal?”

His phone buzzed. It was a text from a number he didn’t know, three pineapple emojis. He showed it to Rae and asked her what it meant. Rae just shrugged.

“You asked for this,” she said.

Boyd told her to keep an eye out for more flyers and to tear them down if she saw any.

“I’m working,” she said.

“Just do it!” Boyd called to her as he left the Bazaar.

Out front a cop car slowly passed, the driver staring him down. It looked like Blummy but he couldn’t quite tell. It had to be Blummy. Across the street in the old brick building a new sign was up. NOW OPEN: PASTA AND ICE CREAM. Boyd stared at it in confusion and then got in his truck and headed out to Little Cricket’s place. On his way there he got two more text messages from unknown numbers.

Little Cricket lived in an Airstream trailer on the edge of town. It was afternoon but he wasn’t awake yet. Boyd banged on the door for a few minutes until the bartender answered in his underwear. His thin blonde hair stood out at different angles and his puffy eyes were barely open. He looked past Boyd around the barren land dotted with a few mesquite trees, as if to scan the place for enemies. Then he ushered his visitor inside.

“Come in. Come in. Are you well?”

“I’m fine. Kind of. What’s with the flyers.”

Little Cricket took a seat in a chair by the sink, drank some water. He was wearing a stained white t-shirt and boxer shorts. His legs were thin and almost hairless. He grinned. “Pretty slick, huh?”

They spent the next few days trying to assemble the party of swingers. They met all kinds, at their homes, at the bar, in parking lots. People had questions.

“How much is this going to cost?” A decrepit man wanted to know. “I’m as poor as an old goat. But I’m vigorous.”

A quiet yet determined woman of middle age sat them down in her living room, closed all the shades, and looked them in the eye. “What’s the policy on anal?”

At midnight at the Brooksville Brothers a small and dodgy man who refused to get out of his car wanted to talk window to window. He adjusted his glasses. He had a slight lisp. “I like women with big naturals,” he said. “Will there be women with big naturals?”

“My man,” said Little Cricket.

Boyd had been staying at the bar late each night in distress, going home and sleeping fitfully. One night he saw Great-grandma Dub’s cigarettes on the porch and helped himself to one and then another. The lights were on in the cottage across the street and he stared at them and smoked with a dull rage behind his eyes. Before he went in, a cop car slowly passed.

In between interviews he visited Rae at the Bazaar, sitting at the little coffee counter and bemoaning his fate. She went about making a drink now and then and ringing people up. He stared at her ass and watched other people stare at her ass. He stepped outside into the bright sunshine. Across the street from the Bazaar the sign on the building had changed. It said it was now an art gallery and axe throwing lounge. Boyd took out a cigarette and lit it and smoked and squinted. Just two days before it had been something else, right? He got in his truck and headed towards Little Cricket’s.

A couple of blocks off of Main Street a cop car pulled behind him. He turned the radio down, smoking and ashing out the window and driving slowly, eyes darting back and forth between the mirror and the road. It looked like Blummy. Was that round bastard following him? He tried to shake him and took a right towards the railroad tracks, then a left on First Street. The cruiser kept on his tail. Boyd felt his heart speed up. He glanced around his car for drugs or something illegal even though he never had anything like that on him. Then the lights flashed and the siren blipped. It was very bright out and Boyd’s eyes were all dry and bloodshot and he thought he might be imagining it. He was going about eight miles an hour. The cruiser blipped at him again and he pulled over. The cop car slid up next to him. Blummy was sitting in the passenger seat, a much taller man staring straight ahead behind the wheel. Blummy rolled down the window right next to Boyd and just pouted at him for a moment. Then he passed his flattened hand edgewise across his neck, rolled up the window, and left.

***

That night Boyd lay in bed with Rae in a postcoital stupor, staring up at the ceiling of his second story room. It was a cool night and the window was open, looking out over the street. He wondered if Great-grandma Digs had heard them. He wondered if she’d care. The past few nights he had listened to her through the window, opening and closing the front door at odd hours, stepping out to have a cigarette probably. Rae rolled over and laid her head on his chest and asked him what was wrong.

“Nothing,” said Boyd.

“I think I found a couple that wants to go to your party.”

“It’s not my party.”

“They come in all the time. I always knew they were interesting.”

“Interesting?”

“Yeah. Interesting.”

They were silent for a while. Boyd turned his head and looked out the window. Silver light from a gibbous moon shone down on the newly budded leaves of a sycamore.

“What if we were one of the couples?” said Rae.

Boyd made a noise, a grunty half-laugh. Crude, primitive, simian. A simple and ineffective defense mechanism. An unfortunate man-noise. “Huh?”

“You know. We could try something new. Spice things up.”

“That’s a horrible thing to say.”

“I think it’d be fun.”

“Really?”

“Yes.”

“Hanging out over there naked having sex with Grady Grimley and a bunch of flabby Fundamentals.”

“You don’t have any imagination, Boyd. That’s your problem.”

“False,” said Boyd. “Extremely false.”

“At least I might get a chance at an orgasm over there.”

Boyd ignored that. “I’m not a swinger and neither are you,” he said. “And we aren’t a couple.”

“You’re a loser and a dud is what you are,” said Rae, sitting up and reaching for her clothes.

“A what?”

“A dud!”

“Where are you going?”

“I’m outta here. I don’t like your attitude.”

Boyd watched her go. Then he stood and went to the window and saw her leaving through the front gate, getting in her car and driving away. A cop car sat parked down the block but it didn’t follow her.

The next morning Great-grandma Digs was all in a huff wondering where the hell her cigarettes went. She usually kept at least three packs and she was down to half of one. Boyd said he’d been a little stressed recently and had dipped into her stash.

“That’s rich. You’re all hypocrites. Go buy me some more.”

In the Brooksville Brothers parking lot was a shed called the Tobacco Hut. Boyd went in and surveyed the wares. Cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, dip, pouches, and cases and cases of vape pens. He bought three packs of Virginia Slims. Outside he unwrapped a pack and put a cigarette in his mouth. Gerald was rounding up carts and came over. They embraced and sat on a parking block outside the Tobacco Hut.

“How you doing today?” said Gerald. He looked back and forth between Boyd and his shopping carts. Boyd lit a cigarette and smoked.

“Not so good, Gerald. It’s been a tough week.”

“What’s wrong?”

Boyd smoked the long, thin cigarette thoughtfully, daintily. “You ever get the feeling that everyone around you is going crazy? Like suddenly everyone is nuts?”

“Oh yeah,” said Gerald. “What’s wrong?”

“I don’t know, man. I’m not a dud. I like sex. But everyone wanting to have sex with each other all at once. I guess I just don’t get it. But everyone else does. Everyone else has done it and wants to dress up in Grady Grimley’s underwear and have sex with each other in Great-grandma Digs’s cottage and take pictures of it and put it in a book or something. And now the lady wants to get into it, too. I just don’t see the appeal.”

“You have a girlfriend, Boyd?”

“Well. Not really. Kind of.”

“Which is it?”

“I don’t know.”

“Love is good, Boyd. I love you.”

Boyd smoked. “I love you, too, Gerald.”

Back at his truck Boyd was confronted by Officer Blummy. The short plump man appeared out of nowhere as Boyd was opening the door. Blummy pushed the door back shut and put a finger in Boyd’s face.

“I know what you’re up to, son,” the officer said. “I know what you’re up to Mr. Pineapple Man.”

Boyd remained quiet. He looked around but Gerald was gone with the carts.

“Polygamy is illegal in this town, kid.”

“Polygamy?”

“That’s right, Mr. Pineapple Man. Polygamy. We’re onto you. The flyers, the sneaking around. The nighttime encounters. We’ve got surveillance on all of it.”

“I’m just buying my great-grandma some cigarettes.”

Officer Blummy did a little twist and kicked the truck tire. “Don’t give me that cigarette crap. Listen up. This is a nice, clean, quiet town. Nice and clean and quiet. You got that? Folks here don’t participate in these twisted, degenerate activities like wherever it is that you’re from. So quit trying to corrupt the citizenry. Or else. Final warning. No more excuses. Lights out. Goodnight. Hit the road Jack. Balls to the wall. Sayonara sucker. Move it or lose it. The jig is up. The boys are back in town.”

Blummy stared up at him with beady little coal eyes stuck in his head and then turned and left. Boyd looked around the parking lot and then got in his truck and delivered the cigarettes.

Afterwards he went to the Bazaar. It was Friday morning, the day before Grady Grimley’s party was supposed to go down. Boyd and Little Cricket and Rae were meeting to discuss what they had come up with. Before he went inside Boyd finished a cigarette and stared across the street. The sign now read: OLDE TYME CONFECTIONARY AND ANTIQUES. He felt an intense vertiginous disorientation. The Virginia Slim was going straight to the head. The sign, Blummy’s beady little eyes. All of it. The sun was incredibly bright and hot. The streets were completely quiet and empty. The entire town seemed unreal, a mirage. He turned away and slipped into the Fundament Bazaar.

Inside there was a crowd of Fundamentals, more people in there than Boyd had ever seen. They were mostly towards the back near the coffee bar, hanging out on the leather couches and at the small tables. All were engaged in gregarious chatter. Boyd went to the counter where Rae was making espresso and Little Cricket was sitting, looking over a small notebook.

“Who are all these people?”

“There he is,” said Little Cricket. Boyd didn’t like the way he said it. “These are our finalists for the Boudoir Couples Swap Meet.”

“There’s too many of them,” said Boyd, looking around. “Way too many.” There were about twenty men and ten women.

“We’ll figure that out, don’t worry. Better to overdeliver. I think your man is going to be very happy with us.”

Boyd kept trying to catch Rae’s eye but she wasn’t having it.

“We need to get all these people out of here,” said Boyd. “The goddamn cops are onto us.”

“What, people can’t have coffee?”

“They saw your stupid fucking flyers, man.”

“What, people can’t have a party?”

“We’re gonna get busted. I’m calling this whole thing off.”

“Just take it easy, Boydie,” said Little Cricket. “This isn’t just about you, brother. Rae and I are involved in this too now. We’re providing these people with an experience that’s going to make them happy. The folks of Fundament have been waiting for something like this for a long time.”

“What do you mean you and Rae are involved in it?” She still wouldn’t look at him.

Finally Little Cricket quieted everyone down and said that while there were more participants here than they expected, he hoped that everyone would get to participate. The swap meet was an all day affair and would begin at 9:00 the following morning. Rae then began handing out hand written cards with the party address, expected attire, accessories, fees, etc. Little Cricket took on the air of someone conducting an organized birding walk or a historical tour of a courthouse. He said that Fundament was a very special place and that he was proud to call it home. The citizenry gave a round of applause.

***

The next morning Boyd awoke at 8:30 to the smell of smoke. He had decided the whole party thing had grown beyond his control and just to let it happen as Little Cricket wanted it to. He wouldn’t be a part of it anymore. Tomorrow he’d just collect his money and get Grady Grimley out of there. He’d barely slept the night before, mostly staring at the treetops in the moonlight. Great-grandma Digs had gone outside at least once.

He rolled out of bed wondering where the smoke smell was coming from. Digs wasn’t supposed to be smoking inside but she did it anyway sometimes. He went down the hall and checked her room but she wasn’t there. He brushed his teeth and searched the rest of the upstairs but there was no sign of her. He dressed and went downstairs. No one in the kitchen or living room. He went out to the porch and saw the cottage was on fire.

Boyd stared at it for a long moment. He couldn’t see flames, just smoke billowing out the back, where the master bedroom was. The morning sun was casting a strange light through the sycamore and pecan trees onto the smoke. It was becoming heavier and thicker every second. He had no idea what to do. Everything appeared to be turning sideways. The morning sun was very bright. Upside down pineapples lined the front porch. Flames started shooting up from the backside of the house.

He finally reached for his phone and dialed 911 and reported that his Great-grandma Digs’s little cottage was on fire. He hung up the phone and yelled for Digs in the house but no answer.

“The fucking cottage is burning!” he called.

When he turned back around she was stepping out onto the porch across the street in a robe, moving swiftly for a 96 year-old woman, shuffling down the steps and into the front yard. Swingers were now arriving for the party. The flames were spreading and the front bedroom appeared to be catching on fire. Soon he heard sirens whooping and screaming down the block. Rae showed up and ran to the porch to ask Boyd what was happening. He couldn’t seem to move, staring at Great-grandma Digs in her robe across the street in the yard. Eager partygoers were stepping out of their cars and trying to figure out what was going on.

When the firetrucks made it to the scene the sidewalk was filled with people. The house was going up in flames and finally Grady Grimley emerged, completely nude. Boyd thought he heard him hollering something about his cameras and photos. Finally he picked up a pineapple off the porch and covered himself with it. Horribly, horrendously, Great-grandma Digs took the naked man into her arms to comfort him. Boyd reached for his shirt pocket and dug out a pack of Virginia Slims.

“Can I have one of those?” Rae asked.

“Sure,” said Boyd, lighting a cigarette for her. They stood there silently next to one another, smoking and watching the firefighters spray the house and put out the fire.

Judson Vail is a carpenter and writer who focuses on conservation, ecology, and the ways in which the natural world lends itself to storytelling. He writes Catfish Caviar.