Dear Republic,

Imagination Week continues with this piece from W. G. Lloyd.

-ROL

MY AUTOGYNEPHILIC IMAGINATION

It is the forbidden love.

You put on a dress which you had discarded years ago and had meant to throw away because you thought it didn’t fit you. You see yourself in the mirror and realise you are a goddess.

Even the labels have not been removed. You are amazed at the perfect complement to your entirely male body. It’s a long way to the throne for those who cannot recognise themselves. But for us it will be easy. We will wrap up the whole world like a gift. I walk towards the mirror and then it eats me.

I wonder when I became like this. The radio whirs at us in the auburn heat.

‘No matter how you slice it, crossdressing is an expensive undertaking. There are, of course, ways to minimize expenses such as visiting thrift shops, etc., but even so, crossdressing costs plenty.

I was wondering, on average, how much you spend per year on crossdressing?’

A collage of sunlight, anarchy in my locks. Emerald eyes. The economics of the ‘CD’ lifestyle are phasing and shifting in the haze like a holographic stock exchange. Costs are non-negligible…still, I don’t have to pay the price of losing my job or my family. Nobody knows. I’m a goddess for a captured hour or two. Onna-musha.

Maybe it was all the comic books. Maybe it was Dungeons & Dragons. I used to love the world wide web. But whenever I log on these days I think, this isn’t Geocities we’re dealing with.

Sometimes I paint my face like Helen and I zip myself into that tight dress of furious red flowers, my cheekbones sparkling with glitter and gemstones, my body gleaming in June, and I dial up strangers through the net, waiting to be paid, waiting to be loved. I remember when cyberspace was vast and infinite. Tik Tok… tick… tock…

What am I waiting for?

If there are still nymphs in the world, you won’t find them in the water. They’re wearing suits and carrying briefcases and preparing quarterly earnings reports, just like I do. The nymphs are highly educated and they’ve got too much to lose.

‘I try to be sensible when it comes to money. My financial pockets are like the pockets on my favourite female jeans. Quite small. This demands a high degree of financial care…’

You flew all the way to Mindanao for the wetware plug-in. You can get a more recent version in California but what are you, some kind of chump? Every month another useless update—no, I’m not queuing up outside a megastore, you said. ‘More Everything Forever’ is the slogan. But you just want some more of that hour when you’re free, when nobody calls you Mr. Arkwright or asks for further insight on our key performance indicators. Even with the round trip, plus accommodation, it’s cheaper to get plugged in from the Philippines. Anyway, you wouldn’t have met Cass, would you, if you’d stayed home…

She was unreal. Nex-8 model. She had been human once, but you wouldn’t have known. I did wonder, one of those nights under the murmuring Katmon tree, looking into her shiftware eyes: should I get the Nex-8 chip too and leave this world for good? What would my family think. I wouldn’t be the first.

But it didn’t matter anyway. Because it wasn’t NexCorp that killed you. It was the motorbike ride to the airport.

It could have been her arms around your waist or the rush of her bloodbrown hair in your eyes that was so distracting. It could have been the daylight. When they remember you, they will say that you were a good man who went off the tracks.

I only thought, as the bike careened across the road like a broken drone, we could have been something else, you and me.

I thought, we could have been the sun.

Whether she had been male or female was something you never found out. ‘That’s academic now,’ she said. She was a real androgyn which, for an autogyn, is the only possible lover. All other partners are just business. Cass could have been a wrestler, the way she was shaped.

I couldn’t love a woman like that. But a Nex-8…

Well, it’s academic now. Death got you, jagged and sudden in the Davao heat. Death gets everyone, no matter how you dress it up. Doesn’t it?

‘As humans merge with computers, human consciousness can move from fragile biological substrate to enduring technological materials. In addition, the costs of computational knowledge are dropping exponentially toward universal affordability. Consequently, everyone who is alive during the epoch of humanity’s full-fledged merging with computation will always be alive (if they wish) via computer substrate…’

The radio’s whirring again. Cass survived the crash—she had a BlackBox drive tucked into the small of her back. The swarmcraft landed by the expressway and downloaded the data from her mangled body. Your plug-in wasn’t BlackBox safe, but why should that matter? You had told her everything.

And now you will be with Cass, forever, wherever she is.

You sometimes wonder about being human again. They didn’t love you, and it was because of them that you hid away in a closet. Still, it was real, the meat you were. As rich as the new life feels, you can’t help knowing that it’s… wetware. But Cass doesn’t care. She returns sweating from the beach. ‘Don’t be such a foundationalist, Miss Arkwright.’

So I just lie back and close my eyes and listen to the radio.

W. G. Lloyd is a writer from England whose work has been published in Futurist Letters and The Republic of Letters.