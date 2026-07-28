Dear Republic,

We’re putting you on that Southbound train today, with a response to the works of New Orleans-born novelist Nancy Lemann by one of our own, Aaron Lake Smith.

-ROL

NANCY LEMANN’S SOUTH

You shouldn’t let things get to you. You shouldn’t be filled with doubt and ambivalence and vague shames. You should be like a tank or a warhorse. You have to be weirdly autistic towards your “goals” and “dreams.” By autistic, I mean insensate. To normal human feeling. It’s what they say. All the most successful people are.

I’ve seen them, I’ve hung out with a few of them, it’s usually the same show. They never talk about their family, their friends, their ambivalence, their doubts—they just talk about how great everything they’re doing right now is. What it’s like to meet Mark Cuban.

Nancy Lemann’s The Oyster Diaries (NYRB, 2026) begins like this:

I was plagued by remorse, but my remorse seemed inspired by insignificant dumb things—things not really worthy of bona fide remorse. That didn’t make it any less painful or plague-worthy, as I was still riddled with disgrace on a minute-to-minute basis, so I decided to conduct a scientific study to analyze the cause. Remorse is akin to regret but more violent than regret. The overall atmosphere seemed like generic self-loathing. But that was too vague.

That is a good opener. It is her first book in over 20 years. The book is marketed as a novel, but it is a collection of autobiographical essays.

Lemann proceeds to collate and identify the sources of her remorse/regret:

-failure to act.

-self-absorption

-laziness/apathy/lack of energy

-spiritual paralysis

All very relatable.

I do not know what Nancy Lemann is talking about when she talks about regret. But if I had to speculate, I would guess she’s at least partly talking about her not doing the things to get more famous and solidify her career to Strike While The Iron Was Hot when she was young and hot shit and on the rise with Lives of the Saints.

Makes me think of Mark Kozelek’s profound song “Twenty Something” about a cocky young self-published writer named Johnny St Lethal who shows up at one of his shows. The lyrics are worth quoting at length:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Right now, you’re on top of the world, Johnny St. Lethal But let’s take a look at Johnny when he’s 49 years old, people I wish you the best, I truly do, Johnny St. Lethal I wish the best for each and every one of us people You could end up the next Oscar Wilde or Ernest Hemingway Or you could end up like Lux’s boyfriend in Virgin Suicides , Trip Fontaine You never really know what’s around the corner, do you, Cool Hand Luke? But truly, I wish the very best for you.

The Oyster Diaries is not about anything specific really, it is about her life these past few years. It has a wonderful David Sedaris quality to it, David Sedaris without all the early singing and dancing, like later David Sedaris, but not as dark. She goes between New Orleans courtrooms and the suburbs of Washington, DC and on an African safari with her family.

Her subject, her overriding preoccupation, remains the Gulf South. She is famous for writing about The Gulf South. When she writes about The South it’s always awe and majesty:

“A smooth flight in, despite a storm, the swamps in darkness, the pavement glistening, a black sky, palms. The Gulf South. The curtain rises. The tragedies begin.”

She lives in DC but is constantly going down to New Orleans. She doesn’t live in New Orleans or want to live in New Orleans and hasn’t lived there in many years. But she goes back there to restore herself. It is the only place she feels alive.

Those are two paragraphs from Lemann’s debut novel Lives of the Saints (1985) that I feel are central, that I return to again and again:

I left New Orleans when I was young, to go to college in the East. But I came back immediately after and spent many palmy days there. The Defeat and Humiliation of the South is a true thing. Among the Yankees I have known, I only met one who had the grace to apologize to me about the War. So as peoples throughout history have been chastened and put down, I retreated in Dignity and Pride back to New Orleans. As an obscure provincial who was once in New York, I can say that my experience in New York was not a pretty one. I went on dates with New York boys who were writers and journalists who were total strangers who were intellectuals. It was mentally exhausting. I thought of my absent beloved, who was wise in the heart, who did not talk like them. But he, who had his own money, and did not appear to have ambition, was sweltering in the dream of his native town.

The novel, as everyone is saying, is a masterpiece.

It has been rediscovered and has recently made waves in literary circles, passed hand to hand among friends, and brought Lemann a second round of literary fame. Forty years after it was published.

How could Nancy Lemann have been so wise and precocious at such a young age?

My first prejudice upon reading Nancy Lemann and learning of her story was: so the Northerners ruined her.

So she went up to those big skyscrapers and they wined and dined her and told her she was going to be The Next Big Thing and In-The-Inner-Sanctum-of-Publishing-Forever, but then something happened. Who knows what. Maybe she didn’t play her cards right, maybe she got dealt a bad hand, whatever it doesn’t matter. Something always happens. To everyone.

But that’s just my prejudice: if it rains in the morning, if my back aches, I blame the Northerners. I love individual Northerners, but I am prejudiced towards them as a group. Besides, Lemann went to school in the North, her brother is dean of Columbia J-school. Not a Perfect-Uncompromised-Southerner report card.

And it’s not like she fully disappeared. She wrote many other novels. They are just out-of-print and weren’t so hyped, so it only seems like she disappeared.

Reading Nancy Lemann. Thinking about Nancy Lemann. Her books. Her disappearance. Her recent rediscovery. By much younger publishing industry people. Editors and influencers in their 30s and 40s.

I feel like I’ve found a spiritual friend. I’m having long conversations with her in my head in the backs of New Orleans bars that no longer exist. Or historic New Orleans bars that still exist but are no longer natural are now tourist traps.

Thinking about The South and The North and the dark swamp and that green tropicalness and the lonesome sound of the train whistle and the camellias and all the projection and time, that takes hold somewhere just south of Richmond, maybe in time-worn Petersburg.

And why “It” happens for certain people and not for others. Happy accidents, singular individuals (Caitlyn Phillips and Emily Stokes in Lemann’s case), fetishes of the times, hype, bygones being bygones. And now I’m thinking about the talented people I’ve known in music who are rotting in obscurity who didn’t get recognition who moved on to other workaday lives while the people I least thought “deserved” fame (on account of talent in songwriting… indie-rock Spotify festivals commercials level of fame, mind you) became quite famous and are still in business, while the others’ work sits at the bottom of the river...

Listened to her on the Harper’s podcast. She’s trying to do it right this time around, be mature. Asked about why she disappeared, she spoke about her fears of Getting All Napoleonic. Ego things.

But darling, my little shrimp remoulade, I want to say, if you’re not going to be all Napoleonic someone else will be, some guy named Ben, and you’re good, so maybe you should just be kind of Napoleonic?

Something about her self-doubt and not wanting to be too grandiose is making me sad. I think she deserves so much more than this self-effacedness. She is very very good. The gates are always clanging open and clanging shut. All this (gestures around) is Napoleonic and attention-seeking.

“A flawed thing may be more full of life than a perfect thing. You can only state the condition of the thing you love, despite its flaws,” she writes in Ritz on the Bayou (1987). “You may be filled with longing and unease, but one thing you know—when you are there, your ticker’s back in business.”

Ritz on the Bayou (re-issued this year in a beautiful edition by Hub City Press) is ostensibly about the 1985 racketeering trial of Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards. The book came out of an assignment for Vanity Fair. Tina Brown hated Lemann’s draft because it was all color and vibe. She did not do investigative journalism and barely touched on the facts of the trial at all.

But it captured the feeling of the trial perfectly. And the feeling of New Orleans at that time. Facts are a dime a dozen but you never forget a feeling.

There is a kind of reporting that is so deep that it goes past all the “proper set-up of New Yorker narrative long-form reporting” nut-grafs and set-piece interviews and gets to the heart of how things are, traps reality and time in amber, that I love. But it almost goes so far can you even call it reporting anymore? And that’s what Nancy Lemann does in Ritz on the Bayou. Magic in a bottle.

It was interesting reading about the Edwin Edwards trial because Earl Long, three-time governor of Louisiana and brother of the infamous Huey Long flits in and out of the shadows, as does Huey’s ghost, and Louisiana politics starts to feel more like a tainted lineage, an Old Testament succession where corruption always rears its head.

I find myself falling in love with Claude from Lives of the Saints. The perfect man. A sweaty smoking clumsy curious constantly-drunk Southern wreck in a seersucker suit, egoless, reaching, filled with saintly goodness and curiosity. I want to love Claude and also want to be Claude:

I pictured him with Yankee girls. He would probably go to their rooms and ask them small infuriating questions. They would be standing in kitchens frying eggs, and he would probably stand there in wonderment saying, ‘You’re frying eggs? Scrambled eggs? What time is it? Why are you cooking them right now at this particular hour? What does it all mean?’ Then he would send them weird clippings in the mail, pick them up in his car with Louisiana license plates (The Bayou State). How could it help but wring their hearts? I could picture everything that would probably happen. I could see it all. The doorbells would ring, and some Yankee girl would go to answer it. There would stand Claude, in a seersucker suit, and her heart would immediately break into a million pieces on the floor. At the end of the night, he would be screaming the lyrics to “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” and then possibly he would pass out in the bathtub, fully clothed. Then he would try to get up and crack his head against the porcelain, and she would have to take him to the emergency room to get stitches, and all the nurses would love him and he would ask them out on dates. But I knew the Yankee girls would love him, his mild normal handsomeness.

And I was equally crushed to read in The Oyster Diaries that in real life, magical romantic Southern youth Claude had gotten old, as we all do. And had been tamed and beaten down by the world as we all are. And was no longer aglow and raising a disabled son all by himself; and that this wonderful loveable man Claude Collier had ultimately died.

I read Lives of the Saints and The Oyster Diaries in North Carolina, and read Ritz on the Bayou in New Orleans. I was desperate to keep reading her but her out-of-print novels are going for $100 each on Abebooks. She’s too fashionable to be out of print. I’m sure NYRB will correct that.

My mother’s family originally came out of the New Orleans area (lotta Lebanese in New Orleans) and went up to Mississippi and Texas and southern Alabama. I haven’t spent a lot of time in New Orleans — I’m from another more forestry, staid Protestant part of the South — but I’ve been maybe six or seven times over twenty years. I still have some family down there that I visit. In the 70s and 80s, my cousins started the two best gay bars in town, bars that pioneered the modern drag show, and I like to stop in and say hello.

I have a photo of me and my friends in June 2005 — right before Katrina — in tank-tops and tattoos, on a rotted wooden dock in front of a chain-link fence in the Bywater by the River, about where Piety Wharf is now. Crescent Park didn’t exist yet. It was nice to return to the spot and find Crescent Park gloriously empty, lots of old rotten wooden docks and homeless people living down under the reinforcements at low tide. Someone told me that the elevator to Crescent Park doesn’t work because the city put all the electrical equipment under the docks and the tweakers found it and stripped it for the copper wire.

The first place I stayed in the Bywater had a second-floor porch overlooking the courtyard garden smelling of jasmine and I spent long lazy mornings in the big four-poster bed with the ceiling fan blowing on me, listening to the train horns and the riverboat horns, and I felt like I was in Guadalupe or Martinique, but better than those places because those aren’t really cities where you could fall asleep to riverboat horns and train sounds.

I love the names of everything in New Orleans, I love the food, it all reminds me of grandpa. I rented a blue bike and made my rounds, going up Esplanade to Bayou St. John and City Park and Mid-City, and then I came back down to good old Bywater and St. Claude and got in my friend’s car and we went to a concert out at an old steamboat house in Holy Cross. Then the next day I met my friend for a nice Vietnamese lunch, and afterwards he wanted to go on a drive, so I got in my friend’s van and we went to lower 9th ward and 7th Ward and out to god knows where else, everything was still wrecked from Katrina.

Then on another day I got on a bike and rode through downtown, Central Business District, the expanded Caesars, the Warehouse District to Lower Garden District, then to Irish Channel, then up through the beautiful giant-oak streets to St. Charles alongside the streetcar line then back to Center City where I had a wonderful oyster dinner by myself at Seaworthy then went over to the dive bar/gay strip bar to meet my cousin. It is a great scene, all these older Southern gay men taking care of each other, playing video poker and watching the dancing boys.

We had a steak dinner and played pool and young men that ranged from very twinky to really masculine gyrated in front of my face like pigeons until I put a dollar in their G-strings to make them go away.

Then late at night I took an Uber home down North Rampart, which seems like the vortex of homelessness, all the way out to the far edge of Bywater by the old naval station to the second place I was staying where the trains blared and shook the walls all night and I slept like a dream.

Before reading Lives of the Saints, I read Robert Penn Warren’s 1947 novel All the King’s Men.

I was Reading Southern Novels (You can tell I’ve been reading Lemann because now I am randomly capitalizing phrases for emphasis) but I felt I had to eat my vegetables first.

I had been meaning to read it for a long time, but something about it provoked resistance. Which was odd because I have long been interested in anything about Governor Huey Long—his rise from the flat-road swamps of Louisiana to Stalin of the South—maybe he can even be the President, his corruption, and his eventual assassination by a local doctor. (And I love all the theories about FDR having him assassinated because he was a rival candidate on the left flank)

I guess the reason I hadn’t read All the King’s Men was I had a kind of grudge against Robert Penn Warren. As a critic, Robert Penn Warren and his literary faction, a kind of Algonquin Round Table South—were very ungenerous to my beloved Thomas Wolfe, when he published his novel Look, Homeward Angel in 1928.

The gatekeepers of Southern literature—Robert Penn Warren, Allen Tate, John Crowe Ransom, Donald Davidson, who gathered together under the banner of the Southern Agrarians —attacked Wolfe, his style, and questioned if he was a “real” Southerner and whether it was real Southern writing.

For a long time Thomas Wolfe was my literary hero and I felt him to be my angel and predecessor, and I felt hostility and protectiveness towards anyone living or dead who criticized him—and especially hostile to big critics of the 1920s who gave him a hard time, but the betrayal multiplied by the fact that Robert Penn Warren was a SOUTHERNER trying to build A New Southern Literature and here he was, Judas, smacking Southern Christ in the face.

I believe that the criticism 28-year-old Thomas Wolfe’s youthful-innocent novel received made him feel the need to defend himself; which led him to feel the need to write different; which I believe destroyed the unguarded youthful Original Writing; which I believe put him on the lost road to perdition and contributed to his early and tragic death.

So mixed feelings about All the King’s Men.

Better than I expected, but kind of shocked to find that after attacking Wolfe, Robert Penn Warren seems to have kind of eaten Wolfe’s soul. Appears to be trying to emulate him in long purple flights of fancy, pages and pages of run-on sentences about the swamps and the train and the old lady standing on the porch and how it will break your little heart into a million little pieces, gushing free-flowing prose, before the editor inside taps Robert Penn Warren on the shoulder and says “get back to the plot about politics and Huey Long.”

And it’s always sad when he gets back to the plot. Because the plot is kind of 1940s detective potboiler.

When we try to do two things at the same time or be something other than what we are, when we suppress our youthful wastrelness and try to fit things into acceptable frames we split ourselves in two and destroy the innocence of the one thing that is innocent by trying to disguise it in a more acceptable thing.

So where am I going with this. I’m going back to Nancy Lemann, somehow.

One of the best parts of Lives of the Saints is its un-datedness. There are no references to politics or external events. The characters live in a little green terrarium of New Orleans. There are constant thunderstorms and lightning and people run across the lawn of the country club and get struck by lightning.

Nancy Lemann helps you uncover memories of your old wild southern wastrel youth — landlines, late-night swimming pools, hanging on street corners and meeting people in dark weird bars and at forsaken places out in the green country.

There is a kind of noir aspect to the books. But not an artificial noir. Noir based on the reality of the region. I kept wondering while reading, “When is this taking place?” The book was put out in 1985. I assume the events took place sometime between 1975 and 1985, but as I said there is a timelessness in that era of New Orleans it could also be the 1920s—everyone is wearing seersucker suits and smoking by the telephone and drinking cognac at big houses in Lower Garden District and wandering on the Avenue and studying Ancient Greek—I suppose this was done self-consciously.

The back blurbs and plot descriptions don’t do it justice, as they rarely do any book they describe. The descriptions I read of the book before reading it was that it was about a timeless love in New Orleans high society and people are constantly having Breakdowns in it. This did not sound like an appealing novel to me. But it turned out to be a pure novel of youth and love but with quite a bit of wisdom for its age, a funny, feel-good read with tragedies.

There is also the wry, teasing way she deals with the South and the North. She pokes fun at the Yankees, but the characters in the book are often going North to escape their suffocating families and the society they were born into. But then the North is presented as a kind of calm, de-neutered place where nothing of interest in the book really happens. People vegetate there and recover to head South again. All the Big Events and the real drama of human life happens down in New Orleans.

Aaron Lake Smith is Executive Editor of The Republic of Letters. He has written reviews, essays and reportage for Harper’s, Vice, Commonweal, American Affairs, among other places. He writes at his Substack, Empty Railroad Gulch.