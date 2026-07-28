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Lantern Light Workshop's avatar
Lantern Light Workshop
8h

Yankee I, no literatus, took her to lunch at South Street Seaport. In good ego fashion, I must have given a reason but I have forgotten what it was. It was really because I was spellbound by Lives of the Saints. Socially graceful, I orherwise found her inscrutable. I was intimidated. Very fond of her.

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Carolina Caterwaul's avatar
Carolina Caterwaul
12h

I haven't read Lemmann's work. I have to check this writer out.

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