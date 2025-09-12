Dear Republic,

Dark times. Now’s a good moment to imagine that you’re in Naples in 1925 and founding the Frankfurt School.

-ROL

NEO-MARXISTS IN PARADISE

At the end of Naples 1925, the book’s author Martin Mittelmeier cites a short text from philosopher Theodor Adorno about a popular postcard picture featuring the coastline of the island of Capri. In the foreground stands a fisherman with a huge, flowing beard, a long pipe dangling from his mouth. The photo turned the fisherman, named Spadaro, into an “icon of Capri tourism,” Mittelmeier writes—a symbol for the region’s authenticity, especially in contrast to stuffy, rule-bound Germany, where many of Capri’s 1920s tourists originated. Adorno, one such tourist, wrote in his notebook that, prior to becoming commodified in the postcard, “the simple man” Spadoro “was just there.” “In the evenings, on the little boat, he helped illuminate the sea and its fish with his lantern, like a star.” But now with the sale and proliferation of his image, “he himself has been symbolically lit up, through and through. He has made the sea and stars unnecessary, you might say.”

Adorno would become one of the foremost midcentury thinkers grappling with the impoverishments of culture under “late” or highly developed capitalism. Along with the affiliated thinkers that came to make up the Frankfurt School, Adorno is the subject of renewed interest today, at a time when human experience and expression seem subject to forces beyond our control or even understanding. We are all Spadoros now—hardly capable of being “just there,” but conditioned and buffeted by interests and technologies that have made our images more real than our selves.

Mittelmeier’s book, with its subtitle Adorno, Benjamin, and the Summer That Made Critical Theory, is marketed as a general introduction, by way of travelogue, to the Frankfurt School. In addition to giving the short, digestible book further beach-read appeal, the subtitle draws on Walter Benjamin’s greater pop-culture allure relative to Adorno, whose image tends toward dour elitism (though a recent book by Peter Gordon aims to correct that perception). But Naples 1925 is really about Adorno’s early philosophical development—the book’s original German title translates to Adorno in Naples: How a Landscape of Longing Is Transformed Into a Philosophy. Mittelmeier makes the case, loosely and elliptically, that Adorno’s early sojourn to Naples, Capri, and their environs produced “the source code” for his philosophy, “one of the most successful and momentous postwar theories of the Federal Republic of Germany.” He seeks the germ of Adorno’s later development in the bourgeois attempt to escape bourgeois life using the most bourgeois means possible: tourism.

The idea that a stimulating vacation might provoke a whole philosophy is perhaps more plausible than it may first appear. The modern tourist easily assumes the posture of the theorist. An attitude of critical detachment is encouraged by the many amusements arrayed before vacationers for judgment. Leisure encourages rumination—the everyday concerns and habits of mind that dominate one’s thinking at home are disrupted. And exotic new peoples and locales light up resonant differences and put the shortcomings of life at home in stark relief. Finally, theorizing, like taking photographs (as Susan Sontag famously noted), proves a balm for travel anxiety: both turn the tourist’s embarrassing estrangement into a soothing mastery.

Adorno was following a wave of left-wing German thinkers to Capri. They were drawn by the island’s balmy weather and dramatic beauty, by its radical history—it was briefly a hotbed of exiled Bolsheviks around 1910—and, in the aftermath of hyperinflation in Germany, by the exchange rate. Just twenty-one in 1925, Adorno was the postcard picture of an arrogant intellectual prodigy, with wide-ranging interests in classical German philosophy, the critique of bourgeois capitalism, and classical and avant-garde music. A pupil of composer Alban Berg, he would later compose music according to Arnold Schoenberg’s twelve-tone technique. His traveling companion in Capri was Siegfried Kracauer, culture editor at the prestigious newspaper The Frankfurter Zeitung, who would go to explore the cultural roots of Nazism and develop an influential theory of film. Fourteen years Adorno’s senior, Kracauer tutored him in Kantian philosophy and fostered an admiration for the prodigy that bordered on the romantic (Kracauer once referred to himself as “homosexual in matters of the spirit”).

Much of Mittelmeier’s book revolves around a conversation the two vacationers had with Benjamin and Alfred Sohn-Rettel, both of whom had spent longer stints in Capri. It’s a thin premise, given that the precise content of the conversation is unrecorded. Mittelmeier’s case, to the extent he makes one, rests on the universally acknowledged importance of Walter Benjamin’s writings for Adorno’s intellectual development, even if their most important exchanges didn’t start until the end of the 1920s.

Benjamin arrived in Capri in April 1924 and rented a house with other members of what he termed the “itinerant intellectual proletariat”; then in his early thirties, he was short of funds as usual and embarking on a doomed effort to find a place in German academia—a long-running, ambivalent pursuit punctuated by episodes of self-sabotage and bitter arguments over his future with his businessman father. In Capri, Benjamin began work on a Habilitionsschrift (a second dissertation required to get an academic post) on German tragic drama of the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. But work was slow and his time in Italy was taken up with frequent travel around Naples, Pompeii, and the Amalfi coast—and with a love affair. With his wife and son at home in Berlin, Benjamin fell hard for a Latvian actress and theater director named Asja Lācis, a committed Bolshevik and collaborator of Bertolt Brecht’s. Benjamin recruited Lācis to co-author an essay with him on Naples, based on his observations of the city, that Mittelmeier treats as an ur-inspiration for Adorno’s philosophy.

Adorno did write, in 1953, that “[t]he essay on Naples marks a decisive breakthrough for Benjamin, and back then it had an indescribable effect on a few people, including me.” What was so pathbreaking about the essay? Benjamin begins in it to pioneer a form of essayistic writing that departs from rigid philosophical argumentation and approaches its subject matter on a materialist basis, from the ground up. The particular matter that occupies Benjamin and Lācis in “Naples” is tuff, the volcanic rock produced by eruptions from nearby Mount Vesuvius. Prized for its light weight, malleability, and porosity, it became Naples’ primary building material in antiquity. Its porosity, in particular, suggest Benjamin and Lācis, influences the architecture and culture itself:

As porous as this stone is the architecture. Building and action interpenetrate in the courtyards, arcades, and stairways. In everything they preserve the scope to become a theater of new, unforeseen constellations. The stamp of the definitive is avoided.

They describe Neapolitan culture, under the influence of porosity, as a site of resistance to the over-rationalized bourgeois culture in which both Benjamin and Adorno grew up. Where the bourgeoisie neatly separate public spaces from private, inside from outside, individual from community, in Naples, “each private attitude or act is permeated by streams of communal life.” “The living room reappears on the street, with chairs, hearth, and altar,” and “much more loudly, the street migrates into the living room.” Neapolitan buildings are not only porous in form, but also in function. They are “used as a popular stage,” where at any moment a parade, a musical variety show, a scene of romantic or religious drama might break out. “Porosity results...above all, from the passion for improvisation.”

Inspired by Benjamin and Lācis, Sohn-Rethel would become particularly fascinated by Neapolitans’ improvisational relationship with technology. In an essay called “The Ideal of the Broken Down,” he romanticizes their tinkering, turning it into heroic opposition to alienated modern machinery. A busted boat motor is turned into a makeshift coffee machine; a car is repaired, if only for a few more miles, with a block of wood found on the side of the road; light bulbs are mocked for working too hard. The Neapolitan, he writes, “makes use of his veto against the closed and hostile automatism of machines and plunges himself into their world.” For both Benjamin and Sohn-Rethel this removal of objects from their intended contexts was essential to discovering their truth. They could thus be “lifted...back up from their alienated and profane nature,” as Mittelmeier puts it. They could be, in Benjamin’s language, “redeemed.”

This form of philosophical writing, more literary than logical and drawing inspiration from the aphoristic tradition of Friedrich Nietzsche and Georg Lichtenberg, would become central to both Benjamin’s and Adorno’s work. The idea was that culture as a whole could be read much like a work of literature, that cultural objects could be liberated from their everyday, reified understanding to provide insights into social history writ large. In Naples the truth of the city isn’t simply grasped and articulated by the theorist from on high; it emerges from the objects themselves, meticulously observed and arranged in “constellations” in such a way as to uncover new, unexpected connections. Benjamin would spend the last decade of his life attempting to facilitate a similar process of revelation for 19th-century Paris, starting with the city’s enclosed glass and metal shopping arcades. “Method of this project: literary montage,” he would write. “I needn’t say anything. Merely show.”

The question of how Adorno took up Benjamin’s methodology is a complicated one, subject to a great deal of debate between the two thinkers at the time—before Benjamin’s tragic 1940 suicide in flight from occupied Paris—and among scholars today. For good reason, Mittelmeier doesn’t dig into this tangled terrain. Instead, he grasps, sometimes unconvincingly, for connections to Adorno’s early development. Of particular importance is a programmatic lecture Adorno delivered in 1932 called “The Idea of Natural History.” In it, Adorno draws on György Lukács’s interpretation of commodity fetishism. He is looking, Mittelmeier argues, for an image to characterize bourgeois culture itself, in opposition to the porosity of the Neapolitan resistance.

He finds one, according to Mittelmeier, in intarsia, a technique of inlaid wood-working, popular in the Baroque era, whereby carved pieces are inserted into a frame. Mittelmeier make much of the fact that town of Sorrento, on the mainland just east of Capri, was a center for intarsia. It becomes for Adorno a symbol for meaning-making in capitalist culture, which estranges us from the natural world, effectively rendering it dead or meaningless, and then inserts artificial meanings into it. This is comparable to what Lukács terms the realm of “second nature”: the world of alienated commodities where the reality of production and labor behind objects is hidden and replaced with a second, fetishized meaning. Consumer products appear to us disconnected not just from the exploited factory workers who made them but even from their genuine utility. They take on a fetish character, a “fantastic form” that facilitates their consumer circulation. Today one can live one’s entire life in this second nature or virtual reality, with only the vaguest sense that it is constructed—not to speak of how, by whom, and to what end.

In an essay ostensibly on Schubert and musical “potpourris”—essentially greatest hits collections—Adorno mentions another image for bourgeois culture. Of the apparently innocuous postcard, he writes, “the idea of a timeless mythical reality is presented in demonically depraved form.” Adorno’s vitriol is occasioned by the sense that natural beauty is, in the postcard, murdered and then revivified, to be pasted not just into tourists’ scrapbooks but onto the walls of their fantasy worlds. The postcard is both a means and a symbol for the self-undermining character of tourism. The Romantic search for an authentic destination free from deadened bourgeois life kills that destination the moment it lays eyes on it, creating a zombie version in its place. This is what contemporary philosopher Boris Groys calls the “the medusan gaze of the romantic tourist.” The very “dream of an unspoiled destination,” Mittelmeier writes, “undoes that dream.” The tourist brings his cage with him in his carry-on.

We stand toward the end of a process still in its early stages when Adorno went to Naples. One no longer need travel to be a tourist. We have entered an era that Groys dubs that of “total tourism,” where we are all “caught up in a permanent global journey.” Local architecture, culture, and customs now travel everywhere themselves, faster than the tourist can dream of, to the point that, in effect, “the tourist and the city dweller [have] become identical.” Whether at home or abroad we are locked into the position of observer looking upon the world at an aestheticized remove. Social media even turns individuals themselves into tourist attractions for each other, “symbolically lit up through and through.”

Do Benjamin and Adorno have a more viable escape to offer than boarding yet another airplane for a city just as homogenous and anodyne as your hometown? Perhaps only some faded signposts: reminders that second nature isn’t natural, that the truth of our culture can only be seen once its false illumination has been snuffed out, that despite the aesthetic detachment that paralyzes us, we can still improvise if we like—and that, no matter how distant and outshone they may seem, the stars remain necessary.

Alexander Stern is the features editor at Commonweal Magazine.

Leave a comment

Photograph of Spadaro