Dear Republic,

As we step into ROL’s new era, we have a series of fresh contests.

1.What are you enthusiastic about? As you may have noticed, it’s kind of a dark time in politics and the world in general, and — without getting too treacly about it — it might be nice to have a note of positivity somewhere in here. Tell us about something in society, the world, your own life, that you’re genuinely enthused about. Deadline is November 8. Send to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Enthusiasm” in the subject line.

2.What is the story of how you became an abject failure? Most biographies are all about successes, happy accidents, lucky breaks — and they, are of course, all insufferable. Tell us the story of a wrong turning, a mistake you can’t undo, a decision you can’t have back that led to whatever searing regret you have at this moment in time. I assume that many of you could go on quite a bit here but try to keep it to around 2,000 words if not less. Deadline is November 22. Send to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Abject Failure” in the subject line.

3.What is the worst generation? Our most successful piece — by far — has been dunking on Gen Z, but let’s give it out to some other generations as well. Who can disagree that the Boomers told that story about going to Woodstock too many times; or that millennials seriously overpaid for avocado toast; or that Gen X wasted precious years arguing about what ‘punk’ was without ever figuring it out; or that the Silent Generation just wouldn’t shut the fuck up about hard it was during the Great Depression. They all have their points, but there has to be a single worst generation. Which is it? Deadline is December 6. Send to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Worst Generation” in the subject line.

For the contests, winning pieces receive between $25 and $75.

4.Meanwhile, a new round of the Writers’ Cup opens. This is an all-Japanese contest with Haruki Murakami facing Kazuo Ishiguro. We are accepting pieces until November 1 arguing for one or the other. Please send your pieces (~1000 words a good target) to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Murakami” or “Ishiguro” in the subject line. We actually have a tie between Emma Cline and Colson Whitehead in this week’s contest. You have until Sunday, November 1 to vote in the comments for either “Cline” or “Whitehead.”

And there still a few spots open in the inaugural Republic of Letters Book Club! If you are interested in reading

’s

and in attending the Zoom group hosted by

on November 19, write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Unfixed” in the subject line.

Unfixed

In general, always feel free to pitch, to send pieces, or to suggest fresh ideas to the ROL mailbox.

-ROL