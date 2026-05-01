Dear Republic,

To be honest, we’re ODing a little on John Julius Reel. He has a couple of strong pieces that we’ve had to hold back just because we don’t want to run too much from any one contributor. But our short story competition was completely anonymous and one of John’s stories — the racy, haunting, and altogether unique “No Strings Attached” — was selected for the final round, so, despite our best efforts, he gets another piece in that way. Well played John, well played.

-ROL

NO STRINGS ATTACHED

Wally, who’d just turned thirty, managed an office supplies megastore with a ton of job turnover. In five years, he had made dozens of acquaintances whom he called friends—high school and college kids mostly, who still lived with their parents and loved knowing a chill guy with his own place, where they could drink and smoke weed without an uptight adult walking in to kill the buzz.

Back when Trisha was still at Wally’s beck and call, he would spread out in his black vinyl recliner when company came over, leg propped on his knee, wearing a T-shirt and loose sweats, a genie-bottle bong propped on his belly. He’d scrutinize his guests and think: “I was banging their boss just forty-five minutes ago.”

Once, Gina, an eighteen-year-old who’d just finished her third week at the store, marveled at him having his own place.

“How come you don’t have a girlfriend?” she said.

Wally lifted his beer as though toasting a vision of loveliness. “Got something better.”

“Porn without parental controls?” someone said.

“Look at you guys,” Wally said. “All young and innocent. I remember those days.”

None of his co-workers knew about his affair with Trisha until it ended, after which Wally told absolutely everyone.

***

Wally had trained Trisha as a manager before she got transferred to Brooklyn. Her fiancé Paul also once worked at the store. On break during the last day of training, Trisha had shown off her engagement ring and said in apparent jest that she wanted to have one last night of wild sex with another man before her wedding day.

“Pick me!” Wally said, raising his hand, much to his co-workers’ amusement.

After work, Wally stopped off for a take-out pizza. When he pulled up to his apartment, Trisha stood waiting at the side door. Although at least fifty pounds overweight and none of it in the right places, compared to Wally she looked svelte.

“Gotta go where the enthusiasm is,” she said.

The pizza hadn’t cooled before Wally busted a nut inside her. He brought the pizza over to the bed and ate the first slice butt-naked, sitting Indian-style on his twisted sheets, dangling the limp slices over his reared-back head. Trisha lay beside him, head resting on the pedestal of her hand, pulling chips and pretzels from two separate bags and making sandwiches out of them. She’d open as wide as she could to eat them whole.

“Did you know your jaw pops when you chew?” she said. Then she reached over and changed his mp3 player to a Weezer song.

Wally popped his jaw in time to the music. Trisha began cracking up, then Wally did too. They laughed side-by-side, mouths full.

Let it all hang out… boy do I need to release.

Not a bad song, thought Wally.

He pushed the food off the bed, mashed his greasy lips against hers, and they fucked for the second time in twenty minutes.

***

A quick bang after work soon became the norm. And the fucking didn’t get old. They’d get right to it as soon as they stepped through the door. Once, when Wally had trouble finding his keys, they fucked standing in the driveway at the side of the house, pants at their ankles, leaning on the screen door, two big bodies pounding each other, oblivious to the world. On Wally’s final orgasmic thrust, the screen tore right down the middle with a great, sonorous groan.

“Are you like this with all your girlfriends?” she said afterwards.

“What? Horny?”

“Passionate,” she said.

Trisha told him she hadn’t made love to her fiancé in six months and couldn’t remember the last time he’d wanted to. She complained that he never wanted to talk about anything interesting either, that he spent every spare moment on his hobby: taping and compiling hockey fights. When not reorganizing his collection, he’d watch games, thumb poised over the record button in case he sensed a brawl brewing.

“The irony is that he’s gentle,” Trisha said.

Wally told her about his mom, how happy he was to finally be living alone. His whole life she’d called him “Tubbo” and “Shitbum.” He told Trisha about the time in college she’d caught him and a girl in his bedroom. Instead of kicking the girl out, his mother started taking photos with her cell, laughing and clicking away as they rushed to pull on clothes. Then she posted them on his Facebook page. All his friends saw, which would’ve been fine if the girl hadn’t seen them too and never spoken to him again.

“Should’ve been proud to have it on record that she’d done it with a stud,” Trisha said.

Wally felt himself getting hard again. He pictured the two of them on a Caribbean cruise. A fuck-fest, twenty-four seven.

“Paul treating you okay?” he said.

“Sure.”

“You don’t regret…” he twirled a finger in the air. “Our den of iniquity.”

That was a term Sam, his older brother, picked up at church. Back when they were teenagers, their dad, a factory foreman, got transferred to Mexico and basically dropped off the map. Wally started tagging along after Sam, who was winning body-building competitions at sixteen. At twenty-one he used his prize and sponsorship money to open a gym. Boy, did the females start falling all over him then, until he became a Christian. A shame, because these days they could be comparing notes.

“Paul has my heart, Wally,” Trisha said. “You have...”

He gave her pussy a light pat.

“That’s the key to your heart,” he said.

He pushed her back down on the bed. This time they made love slowly. He knew the best lovers could hold out indefinitely, so he thought about doing time sheets, then the regional supervisor droning on about inventory techniques, then how Trisha’s sweat sometimes stank. He thought he’d held out too long because Trisha—bent over the couch—suddenly grabbed the cushion beneath her face and wrung it out like a giant sponge.

“You okay?” Wally asked after her body went limp.

“I can’t believe it,” she said. She slid off the couch to her knees, then turned and hugged his waist. “Thank you! Thank you so much!”

She began kissing and fondling his penis as if it were someone else—someone, it suddenly occurred to him, she wanted more than him.

But wait, he told himself: I fucked Trisha. My penis is me. We are a great team.

With that realization, he came.

***

They met Mondays and Thursdays.

“Marked on the wall calendar as ‘Masseuse,’” Trisha said.

Both finished their shifts at the same time, Trisha in a different store just over the bridge. That gave Wally time to get home, shower, and straighten up before she arrived. Then they’d have two hours, before Trisha met the express bus that brought Paul back from his job in Manhattan at eight.

“‘You look like a million bucks,’ he tells me. Never fails,” Trisha told Wally. “Poor thing.”

Trisha kept the sex fresh, not with acrobatics or fancy positions, but with candles, which made it mellow, or with some playlist she’d compiled for the occasion, which gave them a rhythm. Once she put on lingerie and started grooving to these crazy Moroccan flutes. She wouldn’t let him touch her until she’d finished her dance. Watching her, he thought he was going to shoot a load into thin air. To control himself, he shut his eyes and concentrated on the hydraulic hissing and groaning of a garbage truck out front.

As weeks became months, there was always that stretch, longer and longer, just before climax, which remained gloriously the same. They’d both go quiet, as if listening to something far away, and look at each other in disbelief, as though neither could fathom how this was happening—again.

After coming, he’d pull out with his eyes misty. Instead of fucking twice, or even three times, they’d make love once and draw it out for the entire visit.

“I never thought it could be like this,” Trisha said.

Wally had never gone down on a woman before. One afternoon he shored up his courage and went for it.

“Wally! Come back here!” She tried to pull him up, but Wally stayed put, determined to go through with it, tongue at work—the masseuse.

“Oh my God!” she said, and let her legs fall open, releasing her grip on his hair.

Afterwards, she put her hands over her face and laughed. “I’m so embarrassed! I didn’t shave. Did it smell?”

Wally pulled her hands away. “You know you loved it.”

She held his gaze. “How come I’m so comfortable with you?”

Wally leaned back against the headboard and put his hands behind his head. “Could you move my dick, please?”

“What?”

“My dick. It’s hanging to the right of my balls, and I want it hanging to the left.”

“Who’s got it better than you?” she said, adjusting him. Then she lay her head on his chest. “I’ll never forget you.”

***

Wally had a group of friends he’d known since childhood, guys from his old neighborhood.

One night they went to Chevy’s Fresh Mex and Wally began flirting with the waitress.

“Juicy and raw, so it drips down my chin,” he said, when ordering his steak.

His friends stared down at the table, shaking their heads.

“Sorry. Can’t take him anywhere,” someone said.

After she left, Wally said, “You see how she looked at me?”

“Yeah, like a fuckin’ stain.”

“What—you don’t think I could bag her?”

“Shitbag her, maybe.”

“I could stick her in a heartbeat,” Wally said.

“All you, Romeo. We’re watchin’.”

Wally shrugged. “I already got a good thing.”

“Who? That married ‘ho?”

Wally sipped his Margarita and looked for the waitress. “Engaged.”

“So what’s it like sharin’ pussy?”

“No strings attached,” said Wally. “No dinner, no flowers, no meetin’ her stupid fuckin’ friends.”

Wally imagined buying her a gift—something she could wear every day, maybe a locket to hang off a chain, the snipped-off reservoir tip of one of their used condoms concealed inside.

He pictured her wearing it forever, kissing it at random moments, even at home, when Paul wasn’t looking.

He and Paul would probably get along. They could watch hockey fights together.

Later that night, with everyone smoking weed and watching a movie at Wally’s place, he stood and thrust his hips at various places around the room. “I fucked her there, and there, and there…”

***

One evening, as their two hours together dwindled, Wally sat at his desk, breaking up weed, separating out the stems and seeds, thinking how next time he should treat himself to the hybrid. Why waste time with this low-grade shit?

Trisha, all dressed to leave, sat on the edge of his bed, staring into la-la land.

“Why all mopey?” Wally said.

“We sent out the wedding invitations this weekend,” she said.

“I’m getting one, right? What do you want for a gift? I’ve got ideas.”

She glared at him. “You don’t get it, do you?”

Wally felt a tickle in his sinuses, then sneezed. He opened his eyes and saw only the stems and seeds on his desk. “Balls!”

“You don’t even care!” she said.

She started to leave, but Wally caught her at the door. “Why you gettin’ all hysterical?”

“We can’t do this anymore!”

“Yeah, we can.”

She pushed past him out the door.

Wally put his hand through the torn screen and waved as she looked back, eyes filled with tears.

“See you Thursday,” he said.

***

But she didn’t show up Thursday, and not the following Monday either. He called her company cell, but got no answer. His messages went unreturned. He kept expecting a surprise visit. If something came up at work and he had to stay late, it took all his strength not to lay into the first fuckwad who asked a dumbass question. He’d race home when the work got done, shower, straighten up, and wait.

Finally, on his day off, he drove over to the Bay Ridge store, planning to invite Trisha for pizza and calzones.

No one knew him at that location, so he walked in like any other customer, going straight to the stock room in the back. The door happened to be wide open. He poked his head in and saw Trisha in her office on the desk phone.

“Hey, stranger,” he said, popping in.

She turned with a start and accidentally hung up. “That was stupid,” she said, staring at the receiver.

Before he had a chance to mention lunch, she slipped past him. “Be right back.”

“Sure, babe.”

While waiting, Wally sat at her desk. A picture of Trisha kissing Paul at a Christmas party sat facing him. Someone out of the frame held mistletoe over their heads.

He turned the photo face down, covering it with a stack of supplier receipts.

Fifteen minutes later, Trisha still hadn’t come back, so Wally left the stock room to find her.

No sign of her. Not in the aisles. Not at check-out either. Finally he approached a shelf stocker with a sticker gun. “Seen Trisha?”

“Who?”

“The manager.”

“She left.”

“Left?”

“Can I help you with something?”

He wondered if Trisha had told this girl what to say.

“Just wanted to let you know that the Employees Only door is wide open. Anybody could walk right in and steal the codes.”

Then he stormed off.

***

That night he called all the people he knew and invited them over.

“If I’m out, let yourself in. There’s beer in the fridge, weed above the sink. Make yourself at home. Crank some tunes. Good times, baby.”

He had people over his apartment for fourteen straight nights. An open-door policy. Anyone could drop by anytime, even walk in without knocking. Sometimes, with his place still in full swing—speakers hooked up to his mp3 player, Xbox hot with use, a half dozen people kicking back, sipping Coronas and passing the bong—he’d get tired and go off to his room to sleep. He’d just tell his guests to shut off the lights when they left. The music and chatter soothed him. Only silence ever caused him to start awake.

Mostly he took advantage of the company—always someone new to hear his story, to agree that Trisha was a two-timing bitch, that he was lucky to be free of her, that he should thank God he wasn’t Paul.

“Poor bastard,” Wally said, whenever Paul’s name came up.

One night, with the place full again, Wally overheard Gina, the eighteen-year-old, describe herself as a “kissing slut.”

“The other night I took E in a club and began kissing this girl, Millicent,” she said. “Then I started going with this guy, too. That’s normal in clubs. Nobody even cares.”

Wally, feeling nice after a dozen bong hits, blurted out, “You haven’t kissed me yet.”

Gina seemed not to hear.

Wally sat up in his chair. “I said, you haven’t kissed me yet.”

The apartment got quiet.

“Ew!” said Gina. “You’re my boss.”

People left early that evening.

The next night, waiting for his apartment to fill up, Wally punched a hole in his plasterboard wall when his Wi-Fi went dead and he couldn’t fix it. A few days later he stomped his gaming headset out of commission when it kept falling off his head. At work that week, his plastic fork snapped when he tried to spear a piece of pork in his wan-tan soup. He threw the whole bowl against the wall. The soup splashed against his two employee-of-the-month plaques. He had to clean up the mess himself.

***

On the morning of the twenty-second day after the break-up, Wally woke with a huge piss boner that touched the bottom of his overhanging belly.

“What a fuckin’ waste,” he said, shuffling to the bathroom. He had to bend nearly double to get most of his urine into the toilet.

It was his day off—Trisha’s too, he remembered. By seven p.m. he had smoked a half-dozen blunts all by himself. He was baked cross-eyed when he finally got into his Jeep.

Who knew how long he’d been sitting parked across the street from Trisha’s apartment when the front door opened and Paul stepped out in a long black overcoat, a white scarf at his neck. Trisha emerged behind him in a blue ball gown, the bottom billowing out so that she appeared to float. Both carried festively wrapped gifts. They hesitated at the curb and leaned in to kiss, then Paul hooked his arm in hers and they skipped into the street, not even noticing him and his conspicuously parked Jeep.

Somehow, he got home, plopped down in front of his computer, and started looking up escort services. He decided to splurge, $300 an hour. Hell, he had savings. An hour was enough. A blinking box encouraged him to make his appointment right then. He chose “Trisha,” no photo included.

He fantasized about it being his Trisha who showed up, having had to leave the party early, on call. He’d open the door, stare at her with a sad smile, hand her the $300, and say, “You already earned this,” then slam the door in her face.

“Petite,” it said next to Trisha’s name.

Would be just like the bitch to lie, Wally thought.

***

Just before midnight, after Wally emptied his house of guests on the pretext of preparing for a “special visitor,” a car honked in the street. Freshly showered, he stepped outside, hands in his pockets, and saw a black Lincoln idling in front of the driveway. The window buzzed down as Wally approached.

“You Georgio?” said the driver, wearing shades.

“Yeah,” Wally said.

“Benjamins first, big boy.”

Wally had slipped the $300 between the pages of an old issue of Ghost Cult, so the tips of the bills poked out.

“Something to read,” Wally said, handing it to the driver, trying to sound slick.

The driver shook the bills out on the seat and counted them.

“You’re square,” he said. Thunk!—the door locks sprung up. “Knock yourself out, Chief.”

As the window buzzed shut, the back door swung open. Wally rushed to assist as the girl stepped out, barely five feet, in three-inch heels and lost in a blue bubble jacket with the collar up. The jacket dropped almost to her knees. Wally shut the door, and she followed him up the driveway.

When they got inside, he bolted the lock, and the sound brought a rush of the old anticipation.

Watching her remove her jacket reminded Wally of a science fiction movie he’d once seen, in which beautiful women emerged from pods after intergalactic voyages. Three inches of smooth belly showed between tight, low-slung jeans and a dark blue Polo Sport T-shirt, the logo stretched large by her breasts.

“Want some pot?” Wally said.

“Nah, but you smoke if you want.”

Wally didn’t move. “My ex-girlfriend’s name was Trisha.”

She nodded and looked around. “You live alone?”

“Yup,” said Wally.

She stayed put.

“Want some water?” said Wally.

She shrugged and dropped to the couch, perching on the edge of it. Wally went to the kitchen and searched for a clean glass. He rinsed out the one he used to water his pot plant, and came back with it full.

She took it and peered at the bottom. “What’s that?”

Wally looked. A bug had gotten squashed to the base.

“Sorry,” he said, and returned to the kitchen. He dumped the water, wiped the base of the glass on his jeans, and refilled it. “Want ice?” he called out.

She didn’t answer. He poked his head out. “Ice?” he said.

She shook her head. When he came back with the water, she stared at it suspiciously, but took it in her tiny hand.

“Wanna watch TV?” Wally said, searching for the remote.

Trisha pointed to it poking out from under a cushion.

“Thanks,” said Wally. He grabbed it, hit the power button, and porn flashed on the screen before he could change it.

“Wait,” said Trisha. “Go back.”

Wally did as she said.

“Oh my God,” said Trish. “He is not that big.”

“This is stupid,” said Wally, changing channels, finally stopping at celebrity news. Trisha pointed to the screen.

“I used to know a lady in Santa Monica whose daughter went to school with her brother. He had twelve toes,” she said. “I think that’s cute.”

“You lived in Santa Monica?” Wally said.

Trisha nodded. “I did nails.”

“How come you quit?”

Trisha leaned forward to put her unsipped water on the coffee table, provoking a muffled pop.

“What was that?” said Wally.

She did it again. “My hip.”

“My jaw…” said Wally.

“Huh?”

“My jaw. It pops, too.”

She returned her attention to the TV.

“How many nights a week you work?” said Wally.

“Three.”

“Only three?”

She shrugged. “I’m in school.”

Wally watched her watching the screen. “What do you study?”

“Veterinary Science,” she said.

“Cool,” said Wally, and shut off the TV. “I heard that during Spring Break there are special deals for hot girls. You go down to Daytona Beach or wherever, the bars pay you...”

She looked at him.

“You know, to be in contests,” he said.

She watched him fidget with the remote.

“You ever done this before?” she said.

He turned the TV back on.

Trish stood, grabbed his hand, and led him into the bedroom, as though it were her own.

***

When Wally finally got his clothes off, he was panting. Trish stood naked before him. She knelt to clean him with odorless wet wipes, her tiny hand fondling him.

“Think about your ex, if you want,” she said.

“No way I—” But Trish did something so amazing with his ball sack that he never got to complete the thought.

As soon as he laid her tiny body out on the bed and stuck himself inside her, she began to buck and squirm, twisting her head back and forth, her little fists pounding the mattress at each of Wally’s thrusts. “Oh, yes! Yes!” she said.

Wally picked up the pace.

“Harder!” she said. “Don’t stop! More!”

Wally suddenly stopped.

“Are you faking it?” he said.

She looked up, bewildered. “Why did you stop?” She reached for him again, already drooping.

“What’s so bad about wanting you to have a good time, too?” he said.

She went back to work on him.

“You think too much,” she said.

“Me and my ex used to do it all afternoon,” he said. “I gave her the time of her life.”

She looked up as though she knew exactly what he meant. “I hope you come,” she said. “You’re sweet.”

That gave him back his stiffy. She leaned back, and he stuck it in and began to pump.

“Yes!” she said. “Yes!!”

Just as he felt his ears get hot and the tickle start at the base of his spine, the doorbell rang. He tried to ignore it, but it kept ringing. Finally, he pulled out.

“Don’t move,” he said, swinging out of bed. He grabbed his robe off the hook behind the door, and stormed into the living room, ready to rip into whoever hadn’t gotten the memo.

He flung open the door.

“Time’s up, Chief.”

As Wally stood there perplexed, Trish slipped past him out the door, rewrapped in her bubble jacket, clothes balled under her arm.

“Bye,” she said.

“Your screen’s ripped, Georgio,” the driver said, sticking his hand through, dropping the issue of Ghost Cult to the floor.

***

When Wally turned back around to face his empty apartment, he saw its disgraceful state for the first time in months: overflowing ashtrays on the arms of chairs, half-empty beer bottles on every table and patch of bare floor, bags of chips torn open and spilling onto the rug. In the kitchen, garbage stuffed into grocery bags sat piled near the fridge, cases of empties stacked beside it, and a dozen cardboard pizza boxes, one on top of the other, blotched with grease. Beer caps and dried lime wedges littered the counters and floor.

Wally felt something wet against his foot. He looked down and saw that the condom had slipped off and fallen over his instep. He kicked it off and headed to his bedroom, determined to follow through on a plan that had been brewing since morning. Ten minutes later, on his way out the door, he grabbed a frozen Snickers from the fridge.

The driver’s side window and door of his 1990 Jeep Cherokee Wagoneer, inherited when his granddad had died three years earlier, had been jammed shut for a year and a half. Wally climbed in the passenger side, then slid over to start the ignition. Billowing exhaust obscured all six windows as he sat gnawing at the Snickers, waiting for the engine to warm up.

The drive should’ve taken fifteen minutes, but Wally turned down a one-way by accident, just as a patrol car approached from the opposite direction. Wally pulled over at the whirling lights, then slid to the passenger side—a suspicious act, he realized, so he did it with his hands up.

The officer opened the door so he could get out. “What’s the matter with your driver’s side door?”

Wally spoke incoherently until the officer pulled the Snickers out of his mouth and threw it in the gutter. “I’m getting it fixed tomorrow,” Wally said.

“Maybe you should concentrate more on driving than stuffin’ your face,” said the officer. “You realize this is a one-way?”

“I’m not familiar with the neighborhood, Officer.”

“Why you driving in a neighborhood you’re not familiar with?”

“Meeting a girl.”

“Well, you look like shit, pal. Make a U-turn and drive out the right way.”

Wally considered it a good omen that he’d gotten off with just a warning.

***

Trisha and Paul lived right above Mitch’s House of Flowers. Wally parked across the street. Through the blinds, he saw two women with drinks in hand, blowing smoke through the cracked-open window.

“The more the merrier,” Wally said under his breath.

He got out of the jeep and paused in front of his reflection in the flower shop window to straighten his clothes and run his hands through his hair. The Valentine’s Day stuff was already on display—Teddy bears, roses, and huge felt hearts. A framed poster of two children in grown-up clothes caught Wally’s eye. The boy handed the girl a rose as they both leaned in to kiss, the photo black and white, except for the flower. “Love Gives Color to Our Lives,” it said.

“What a crock of shit,” said Wally, and stepped up to press Trish and Paul’s buzzer.

Beyond this point, Wally hadn’t thought anything through. He’d only imagined returning home with Trisha, triumphant, and fucking her till dawn.

Through the upstairs window, he heard Trisha call out, “Honey? Could you get that?”

He felt his throat constrict as heavy feet descended the stairs. The door swung open and there stood Paul, in a dark suit, unbuttoned shirt collar, and loosened tie. Even though Wally had seen Paul on his way to a wedding a few hours before, he expected him in red T-shirt, beige khakis, and soft-soled black shoes—the store uniform.

“Wally?” said Paul.

Wally let go of the door frame, which he’d been leaning against.

“You don’t know anything,” he said.

“What? You okay, Wally?”

Wally waved his hand wildly, losing his balance for a second.

“You drunk?” said Paul, grabbing Wally’s shoulder to steady him.

Wally leaned onto the door frame again.

“Who is it, Hon?” Trisha shouted from upstairs.

Wally put a finger to his lips.

“No one, Bupple,” said Paul.

Wally and Paul moved away from the front door to under the awning of the flower shop. Wally propped himself against the storefront window. Paul plunged his hands in his suit pockets, hunched against the cold. “Why not come inside, Wally? It’s fuckin’ freezing.”

“She doesn’t love you,” Wally said.

“What?”

Wally pointed upstairs.

“Trisha?” said Paul.

Wally nodded.

“Trisha doesn’t love me? We’re getting married in two months.”

“I had an affair with her, Paul. It ended two weeks ago.”

Paul stared at him. “Trisha had an affair with you?”

Wally felt his strength return. “She initiated it. I can’t let her ruin your life.”

“You’re making this up, Wally.”

“Ask her yourself,” said Wally. “Call her down.”

But he didn’t have to. When Trisha appeared and saw Wally, she reacted like Riddles, the fox-terrier Wally owned and cared for as a teenager. One day when he bent down to kiss her on the snout, Riddles ripped his face open.

“GET AWAY FROM HERE!! GET AWAY!!” screamed Trisha.

Her fists flailed against his face and chest as she backed him across the street.

Paul remained standing beneath the awning. People upstairs had poked their heads out the window to investigate the commotion.

Standing in front of his Cherokee, with Trisha in front of him, Wally saw her expression change—eyes pleading, no longer angry—like that time he’d waved at her through the screen door.

With a surge of feeling, Wally shouted across the street.

“I’m the masseuse! Look at the wall calendar! Every Monday and Thursday for four and a half months!”

Four months and three weeks to be exact, he thought as he got back into his Jeep.

***

Driving back to his apartment, Wally vowed to clean up his act, go on a diet, get a membership at Sam’s gym. He’d stop smoking pot on weekdays, maybe even return to school to study business management. He’d have objectives and follow through.

He parked his Jeep in front of his apartment, picturing his rumpled bed inside, where tiny Trisha had coaxed and guided him. Escorts had to have regulars. They probably had favorites. He wondered how much Trisha charged to stay the night.

He imagined her kitty paws batting harmlessly at his ears. “Stop!” she’d say. “Don’t do that!”

He’d ignore her and keep working his magic.

Her heightened breathing… her arched back… the release as her body relaxed…

“I can’t believe it,” she’d gasp. “Thank you. Thank you so much.”

John Julius Reel lives in Seville, Spain, where he is a regular voice on Andalusian public radio. He’s the author of the memoir My Half Orange: A Story of Love and Language in Seville (Tortoise Books, 2023). He posts weekly videos about literature on his YouTube channel, Book Rants.