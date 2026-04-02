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Scott Spires's avatar
Scott Spires
4d

Editing is necessary drudgework. As noted here, different writers approach it in different ways. I think the old concept of doing multiple drafts is a relic of the handwriting/typewriting age, although some people may still follow it. I don't do re-drafting in the old sense. I write one big draft at the beginning, and then I make the hundreds or thousands of changes necessary to put it into finished form. That's how it works in the computer age, at least for me.

It's a bit like the quote attributed to Michelangelo, about how the secret of sculpting is to see the finished product in the block of marble you start with ("chip away everything that doesn't look like David"). Also, inspiration comes from writing rather than the other way around. You need to get something down on the page in order to have material to work with.

Why do this at all? I think Orwell got it right: "All writers are vain, selfish, and lazy, and at the very bottom of their motives there lies a mystery. Writing a book is a horrible, exhausting struggle, like a long bout of some painful illness. One would never undertake such a thing if one were not driven on by some demon whom one can neither resist or understand."

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Daniel Speechly's avatar
Daniel Speechly
3d

A mentor of mine recently wrote that she loved editing. I replied that "I was initially surprised" by her confession, "but on second thought realized that the 'real' writing often starts during revision. There's certainly something fun about fine-tuning the cadence of prose and ensuring there's a strong sense of purpose, cohesion, and immersion. That is to say it's fun when those elements finally fit together."

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