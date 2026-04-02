Dear Republic,

Our meta week—writing on writing—continues with author Grant Maierhofer on coming to grips with the process of editing his writing. The process of actually reading what was written during those “revelatory moments sitting at the typewriter” is, often, excruciating.

- ROL

NOBODY TEACHES YOU HOW TO REVISE

I remember quite vividly a moment when I had finished a draft of a novel, written on a Brother typewriter in 2009, maybe 2010, and then held onto the entire manuscript as a kind of talisman, an acknowledgment that I’d actualized something I’d aspired to do for years at that point. I was nineteen, and the novel was dreadful. The novel went by several different names, I think first it might’ve been Pale Blue Eyes, and then it might’ve been In the Wayside, when I printed it in a kind of zine format, and left it anywhere I could think of alongside a zine I’d made called Eden, which contained some art by friends, some writing, and excerpts from another novel manuscript I wrote the summer thereafter called The Persistence of Crows, which was also dreadful.

It was not then about the experience of some potential reader, which is the part of either book that can rightly be called dreadful. It was about trying to realize what I imagined a writer does. I imagined this because I had only anecdotes from writers in interviews, from films depicting writers, and from the finished books I’d read that reflected only one thing: a finished artwork, begun at one point, drafted, submitted to publishers, and published.

Most of the imagery we have of writers features this, the revelatory moments sitting at the typewriter, the inspiration striking and the first sentences being written, until finally they’ve got a stack of pages next to them, which represent their achievement. I was chasing an abstraction, a pile of pages, written under excited conditions, listening to music, drinking liters of mineral water, drinking coffee—writing was more a vague notion of pages piling up than anything else.

When I went to edit them, in either case, after devoting probably six months to sending the former to pretty much any publisher foolish enough to list their email online, and receiving no response from anybody, I experienced a new sensation. It was a bit like that feeling you’d get when younger, after sitting at the computer for three or four hours, or spending a similar amount of time staring into a Gameboy. Your head hurts, your neck hurts—and suddenly someone says to read this autobiographical novel, to transcribe it on a laptop, and maybe to make it better.

I think the transcription came first, because even then, months after the first manuscript’s writing, the notion that I could do things to make it “better,” or to make my neck hurt less, or to feel less embarrassed and awful, were not that apparent to me. Simply looking at the pages, then, and typing them into a laptop, was brutal work. I had a friend who’d volunteered to help me transcribe, and I gladly took him up on it, but in retrospect this is, of course, mortifying.

I don’t recount all of this to act as if I’m somehow a victim of the prominent depictions and myths we have of the writing process. I’m simply recounting my own experience with editing, and tracing how it’s changed.

There’s a feeling when you’re starting out that certain things—the novel, for instance, or the poetry collection, or the memoir—are the goals for you as a writer. In classes, you’re shown smaller models, the story, the poem, or the essay, and expected to write many of these, and expected to push the envelope mostly in terms of imitation, of following what’s interesting, of offering something to the reader. Drafting, then, in most contexts, is what’s emphasized. In part, this would seem to be the result of the weird range that exists for writers and the number of drafts they might write, or the rigor of their editing process. David Foster Wallace pretty consistently wrote three drafts longhand, then transcribed them, edited them twice, and then sent them to an editor with whom he began a yearlong tousle over their contents, rewriting and adding and changing and improving. Others work quickly, in a condensed span of time, like Jesse Ball, who seemingly waits for a notion to strike him, then fixates on it quickly, exhausting himself on a draft over three or more weeks, then never revisiting it thereafter excepting in the process of putting it out into the world. Some agonize while writing, like George R.R. Martin, whose first drafts seem as though they’re more like final drafts, written with such deliberation that they take him a famously long time to finish, but instead of rewriting one long text multiple times, he’s particular enough over every piece that rewriting seemingly has little to do with the process. Lydia Davis often works directly in notebooks, dashing off anecdotes with such immediacy and intimacy they work quite well in the manner of story writing she’s established.

Obviously we can’t definitively know which method produces the best writing, or whether every writer who’s shared these anecdotes consistently works in only this way, but it at least explains the logic of the admonition early in a writer’s life, first articulated (I think) by Steinbeck, that the important thing is to write, a lot, to get all of the bad stuff out of your system, improving over time more like an athlete getting reps in than a sculptor, reworking and poring and reworking over months, or years.

I now tend to write a draft, and rewrite it at least once, with a mind towards editing it, before entertaining sending it anywhere. There have been exceptions to this, since my books are published mostly on smaller presses with adventurous spirits, wherein the speed and the crazed nature of the thing seemingly allowed for less deliberation—to revise and revise endlessly. I find, though, that I struggle after the publication of these books to feel strongly connected to them, and I dislike this feeling, and so I try to allow the editing and rewriting process to exist for as long as it can.

Grant Maierhofer is the author most recently of Societyspectacle: the Eye in Don DeLillo (Erratum Academic), and Synecdoche, New York (Bloomsbury).