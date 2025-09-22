The Republic of Letters

This is so good, esp. what you say about creative writing for undergrads. The fresh sparks that can happen in undergrad classes often feels more exciting and somehow purer than what often happen at the graduate level.

You might want to get in touch with Michael Gills who has been teaching a novel writing course to non-English majors in the University of Utah’s Honors College. Not only do all students complete a novel in the course, but a number have been published. Ambitious work. I’m sure Gills would be happy to discuss techniques. The novella is a beautiful form that you seem to have a strong instinct for. (The 60-120 page work is a kind of sweet spot for hybridity.) Congrats for such effort.

