NOVELLAS FOR ALL

Creative writing instruction presents a curious case in American higher education. Surely this is true globally but I can only speak for what I’m directly familiar with. Creative writing instruction, too, at the undergraduate level, presents perhaps the most curious case of all. With the entrenchment of the MFA as the institutional means by which young writers pursue their work, there can sometimes be a feeling as though undergraduate work is, simply, a stepping stone, before the big show. Being a professor in this context, working frequently with undergraduates, I find myself caught between the clear brilliance and ambition of my students, and questions about when creative writing study is best approached with the level of seriousness usually reserved for graduate programs.

Exceptions exist, of course, and they continue to grow as our perception of writers continues to grow. BFAs in creative writing, for instance, abound, and I like to think I work in a department where our ambition is to treat our students’ interests in writing seriously, to take them at their word that they want to do this work. Historically, the notion that a writer is at peak maturity in the odd limbo between, say, 23 years old and 40—and thus prepared to do “real” work—proves not only biased and hegemonic, but also just plain wrong. The apprenticeship model, wherein someone amply demonstrates their desire to pursue an artform—and our present preference for demonstration does seem to be a BA, then an MFA—and is then tentatively given context wherein they can learn, is not a bad model, but we seem to be in a situation now that dictates it’s the only model, a phenomenon I find off-putting.

My own experience studying creative writing in undergrad was varied. I found that literature and theory classes more fully reflected what I observed writers I admired doing, and, again, that my creative writing classes leaned heavily on fundamentals, often half-heartedly taught by professors who seemed to liven up considerably the higher the level of the courses I took. I had good and bad experiences in both my BA and my MFA, but there was an undeniable sense that the work I did towards my BA was somehow lesser than anything that might follow. This perplexed me, because in the long history of work in the humanities it seemed as though “creative writing” had done well. Programs abounded at every level. An entire department existed for this weird thing I’d cultivated an interest in, so why did it feel like we were tiptoeing around things? Why did it feel like the only real writer in the classroom was the professor?

I’ll say, for certain, that my skill set as a writer was limited, and I did learn fundamentals that help me still, but most of these were sought in my own time, and built as I started to publish small press books and the like. The idea that I was, in effect, a writer, writing, seemed to be treated as beside the point. I was beneath something, and somehow, if I could push through and achieve an MFA, then the real work might happen.

I pursued an MFA, because I wanted to teach, and because I dreamt of finding a place all MFA applicants dream about—inspired by a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, whose approach to theory and criticism floored me. Now, I’m teaching, at Washington State University, and those I’m working with will frequently talk about what we want to offer our students. We don’t have an MFA program, so our conversations focus on what other undergraduate programs can offer. Our students are sharp, ambitious, and writing almost constantly. The possibilities are exciting, and it’s caused me to rethink undergraduate creative writing, and the ways in which I might give my students something I so desperately wanted when I was starting out.

This fall, when WE offered our most advanced fiction course, English 451, I decided to try and implement an idea I’d long considered. I’d teach a class organized around the writing of a book, a novella. I got terribly excited at the prospect, created flyers for the course, and found it filled up rather quickly with what seemed to be excited students.

The novella is, much like creative writing programs, a curious case. Longer than the usual work students might submit in a workshop, it’s sometimes taught in an approximation of same: a year-long course, reading short excerpts of one another’s work, building either a novella, novel, or memoir, embracing the traditional course model wherein some sample readings, and shared work, are critiqued, with a mind towards improvement. Creative writing programs, in turn, possess—in best circumstances—a mind towards improvement. Accordingly, there seems to be some hesitation to tinker with the works. Around the turn of the century, so many writers who’d spent chaotic lives, fighting for every book, the notion of consistent employment, and a relatively lax workload at that, seems to have encouraged an entrenchment of any models with even a whiff of efficacy.

This model has stuck around because there are ways in which it works. The Iowa Writer’s Workshop is sought after because writers do seem to improve there. But questions I’ve had about the universal application of workshopping fed into my thinking around a course wherein undergraduates, 23 or so of them, and myself, would write drafts of novellas not over a year, but in one semester. 16 weeks in the semester, around 1,000 words a week. I thought sure, certainly we can work towards a draft.

*

I picked a sampling of recent stuff to study, and some classics. The Stranger by Camus, Steve Martin’s Shopgirl, Mary Gaitskill’s “This is Pleasure,” published via The New Yorker’s novella series, Joanna Ruocco’s Another Governness/The Least Blacksmith, Denis Johnson’s Train Dreams, and Mark Z. Danielewski’s The Whalestoe Letters. In teaching the first time I’ve already decided to swap out the Martin, but otherwise I thought we had a range of material.

23 students and one semester, arriving at a manuscript of around 15,000 words. Difficult, certainly, but doable, and in my thinking around it I’ve tried to conceive of the class as a space to genuinely try something, to really go for it. It seemed only fair that I’d write a novella along with everybody, so I am. I wrote three sets of prompts for most weeks, from which students can draw, or ignore, if their momentum is picking up.

Some students were more inclined towards shorter pieces, so we’ve looked at lots of models for novellas that embrace fragmentation, novellas-in-stories, and as many forms as we can find to get the work done. More recently I listened to the artist and writer Brian Catling—whose Vorrh novels upend any ground sci-fi and fantasy writing previously stood on—discuss his approach to teaching, and found some comfort. He discusses the necessity of encouragement, of letting students experiment, and to encourage them in their experiment, and to support them first, before critique. This class is fueled by a similar mindset, wherein these students have proven their muster through years of study. I don’t hope to step in, and redirect their books into the place I think they ought to go. I send them links, recommendations, and talk to them as I would any writer, because I have found critique a severely limited tool in improving the works of writers.

Instead of a traditional workshop, I told the students to think of the classroom more like a literary “salon,” where we might read work, discuss intention, pose questions, and discuss problems we’re having with the process. Some days I lecture a bit, discuss novellas generally, or approaches writers have taken to book-length projects. As the semester moves, days focus more on editing and revising, and the course wraps up with discussions of submitting and publishing, wherein I’ll use myself as an example and share letters I’ve written to presses to demystify the process.

I was inspired to try this because of all the aforementioned, but also by Robert Olen Butler’s video wherein he records himself working through a draft, sharing as much as he can to highlight solutions to the problems of writing fiction. I’m inspired, too, by Sharon Oard Warner, whose Writing the Novella is one of the greatest craft texts I’ve ever encountered. It champions the strange animal that is the novella, and offers ways through the writing process that feel readily apparent and manageable. I didn’t assign the book the first go around, which is something I’m changing as well in going forward.

*

The idea, then, is to embrace the reality of the life of a writer, and to deal plainly with it. The novella is oddly generous, and potentially more generous than novel-length work I’ve done in the past. It gives the writer room, but also gives them shape, and the skills these students have cultivated in other workshops, poetry courses, and nonfiction courses, can now shine as they treat their work seriously, and attempt to exist as writers.

For the critical component of the course, I’ve assigned weekly entries into student Commonplace Books, which I joked at the beginning meant they could leave our class with two books—as a side note, I did share published commonplace books and quotation-heavy works, and students have assembled fascinating compendia of thoughts, lyrics, quotes from books we’re reading, and countless other things.

I don’t find the short story workshop model particularly flawed, or in dire need of correction. My only grievance is the notion that it represents the only way through which this kind of writing can be taught. I feel the same about the MFA. After all, I have one, and I value it endlessly, but a significantly higher number of students might seriously attempt creative writing in undergrad than graduate school, and thus I think it’s incumbent on professors to embrace that reality, and part of that would seem to call for undergraduate courses embodying the ambition and excitement sometimes reserved for graduate-level work.

Like anything in academia, I’m learning about what works and what doesn’t as we’re moving, but I’ve found the apparatus of the novella to be wonderfully capacious and reflective of our present moment. Short, fragmented fiction and nonfiction, even prose poetry, seems concurrent with our diminishing attention spans. Rather than ignore this phenomenon and slam a copy of The Recognitions on the table, I’m compelled by this phenomenon to see what works. Oddly, too, novels which are unquestionably of novella length—most of Don DeLillo’s late career work, Jenny Offill’s fragmentary narratives—will be published as novels because of pressures, and the perception that novellas won’t sell. I don’t see this as any detriment to our work, because it foregrounds conversations about contemporary writing and publishing.

Sharon Oard Warner, and others, have discussed the form itself often enough, but I think some characteristics of the novella make it particularly useful for instruction.

Brevity , this being probably the most obvious aspect. We don’t have all the time needed, even in graduate school, to work as a group on one prolonged narrative, but novellas bridge the gap between short stories and bigger projects that undergraduate students are frequently drawn to exploring.

Relevance . The vast majority of creative writing majors arrive in that situation out of a love of books. The best professors can instill a love of the short story, but the book remains the constant in what draws people to imaginative writing. My students might express excitement around writing and publishing shorter work, but the vast majority express interest in book-length projects.

Flexibility . Much like a scenario wherein a band holes up in a cabin for a month to get a record finished and recorded, the classroom in my experience thrives on material that attempts to welcome in all perspectives. Unlike novels, whose range is limitless, in taste and in length, novellas are performative, immersive works, whose aspects push writers to more fully realize their own vision.

Fun. I’ve taught plenty of workshops wherein I had no idea of the emotional register the classroom might reach. Sometimes it’s transcendent, sometimes dull, sometimes angry. These approaches seem to discourage uniformity, and doing the work along with my students allows me to remain in a state of openness. Most creative writing faculty are working writers, and bridging the gap between our own work lets us feel realized in our courses as much as our students. As someone who has been lucky to work with small presses whose mission I often share, I always wanted to find ways in which that experience could feed into my courses. Without being pedantic about it, that approach can generate a vulnerability that makes the work feel charged, like the best writing sections can.

Grant Maierhofer is the author of Peripatet, Traumnovelle, and others. He is the editor of Index Press, and is presently at work on a full-length manuscript for Against Workshop, expanding on everything here.

