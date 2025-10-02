Dear Friends,

We launch the Writers Cup and The Agitation! For the somewhat abstruse scheme, read here. The Writers’ Cup is an elimination tournament of top fiction writers in an attempt to select The Leading Writer of Our Era. The first round features Percival Everett v. Ocean Vuong. Before the voting opens, we’ll have one pro-Vuong piece (below) and one pro-Everett piece (tomorrow). Voting is scheduled to open Monday. For anyone who wants a bracket and a chance to win (fairly substantial) cash prizes by predicting the course of the tournament, write to republic.of.letters.substack@gmail.com with “Bracket” in the title. I need 10 people to write in by Sunday, October 5, with a request for a bracket, to launch the tournament as planned. So please do write in! The entire course of 21st century literary smart aleckery may well hinge on it.

- The Editor

OCEAN VUONG: ROMANTIC HERO

It takes years for actors to learn how to cry on command, yet for poet and author Ocean Vuong, crying comes as easily as breathing. Vuong cried on NPR, he cried with The New York Times, and when he is not actively crying, he is often near tears — on Oprah, on Colbert, in several other unnoted venues. I’ve seen these tears myself, in person, in real life, at a book festival I stumbled into in Washington, DC in 2019. I don’t remember why Ocean Vuong was crying. All I remember is his quiet, whispery voice, and something about how the typical novel structure—with rising action leading to a climax—is both patriarchal and violent. And then, out of nowhere, came the tears. And let me tell you, the room was captivated: many audience members were crying themselves. I won’t pretend I was moved, but I was extremely baffled, which is almost the same. This was my first exposure to the phenomenon of Ocean Vuong.

Ocean Vuong is a force that bends the fabric of space-time to his will until even our dads are talking about him. People are talking about Ocean Vuong, talking about talking about Ocean Vuong, and talking about talking about talking about Ocean Vuong. Is anyone tired of it? No. If you were tired of it, you would feel nothing when you saw yet another Ocean Vuong thinkpiece, instead of frustrated curiosity, which is what I’m guessing brought you here. Aside from attending the aforementioned reading in DC, have I read a single book by Ocean Vuong? No. Have I read a couple dozen thinkpieces about Ocean Vuong highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of his work? Yes. So here I am. Yet this is not a thinkpiece, because I haven’t done too much thinking about it, but I do have feelings, including a gut-level sense of protection for our Ocean, and for the joy he has brought to the far-flung corners of the internet, both sardonic and self-serious. Ocean Vuong is an artist, in writing and in life, crafting his story one tear at a time. He creates tears and is created by tears, in a constant state of self-renewal. Here is a sample of things he’s written about crying:

I used to cry in a genre no one read.

I wanted to cry but did not yet know how to in English. So I did nothing.

I’m a big fan of crying. (Well, I cry a lot, which must mean I’m a fan of it. For the past two years I have resolved to go a full month without crying, and I lose every time.) Crying is a relief. Crying is an outpouring. A physical break between our inner and outer worlds. There is a limit to how much one can feel on the inside before breaking through that limit, with excess feelings spilling outwards in the form of water, salt, and mucus. There’s a thin barrier between Ocean Vuong and the sublime—the thinginess of our lives, the unexplained forces that move us all—which he steps through often and easily, via tears. All we’re trying to do with writing is to break through the barrier between one person’s head and another’s. It’s a two-part translation process. The writer turns thoughts into words, the reader turns words back into thoughts, and something happens in between. What happens? Something unexplainable. And sometimes, tears. Which are very explainable.

Ocean Vuong is correct to say that tears have many languages and genres. Tears are not a universal language. But they may be the closest thing we have to one. We emit hormones through our tears. Different types of hormones for different types of tears. Crying while laughing relieves our stress. And according to science, tears from sadness make men less aggressive by lowering their testosterone. As noted above, Ocean Vuong hates the patriarchy and he hates violence. Tears are his weapon against weaponry. A physical act of violence against violence. If you have to be in the same room as Ocean Vuong to feel the effects of his tears, so be it. So shall he cry in as many places as humanly possible in front of as many people as can fit. Do not try to run! Submit!

This makes Ocean Vuong far more of a Romantic hero than any of us, swash-bucklingly cavorting from place to place, shedding tear after tear. As for the writing itself, again, I haven’t read much of it, but I have read what others have to say about it, which is that he tries too hard. So what? I want him to try even harder. A Romantic writer lifts words as high as they can go, opens apart metaphors until they make no sense. “What is a country but a borderless sentence, a life?” I have no idea! But do I know anything at all? If you stare too hard at anything, nothing makes sense. It’s up to each one of us to create our own sense. Or, we can reject this. We can delight in the absurd. Ocean Vuong does both at the same time.

Besides, like any great hero, all the hatred thrown his way has not impacted Ocean Vuong at all. Ocean Vuong says he loves having imposter syndrome. You are giving him more material and he will transform this, too, in some way, through his tears and Oprah book club appearances. And even if I never read a book by Ocean Vuong, I’ll still be following where it goes.

Revel in the nonsensical, let it flow through you. Eschew logic. Read Ocean Vuong.

Or maybe cry instead.

Denise S. Robbins is the author of The Unmapping. She is a Pushcart Prize-nominated writer whose stories have appeared in literary journals including The Barcelona Review, Gulf Coast, and many more. She writes on Substack about noticing things.

Leave a comment