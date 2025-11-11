The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerard DiLeo's avatar
Gerard DiLeo
6h

As a New Orleans native, when I see a cockroach, as a vertebrate, I go the other way!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Republic of Letters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture