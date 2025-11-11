Dear Republic,

In this dark, difficult time, what can there possibly be to be Enthusiastic about? How about the street cats of New Orleans?

-ROL

ODE TO THE CATS OF NEW ORLEANS

I met at least one new cat every day in New Orleans. All of them were beautiful and insane. This was October, the humidity recently broken, as locals informed me, and the cats I mention were all streets cats, not indoor cats. Indoor cats tend to madness, which I associate with confinement. Outdoor cats have adapted to the reigning insanity, which is madness liberated, or perhaps they’ve brought it with them and spread it around. Several of these street cats screamed at me, likely for food, definitely for attention. One of them sat humped on top of a mound of dirt next to a tree, in serene and enlightened satisfaction, centered perfectly on a dried-up palm frond that had fallen or was placed there. She looked like an offering. Since I love cats and believe they have an alien but divine nature and are, above all, not to be trifled with, I complied on every occasion when I was begged for attention. I offered it when it wasn’t wanted, too.

At a party in a well-appointed carport in Uptown, a small white and orange cat appeared out of the dark down the driveway. He maniacally rubbed himself against the planters, the fence, and the driveway itself, sensuous about textures and his own scent. Shy of being touched, he clearly wanted attention, food, whatever chance he’d be afforded. He was intrigued but slightly intimidated, like any partygoer.

The host of the party frankly declared she wanted this cat to die, along with the seven other cats that all live together, she said, under the neighbor’s house, being dirty as hell and running all over the place shrieking and committing, I assume, acts of hysterical evil. Not entirely my words, but for all I know true. I read with sympathy a couple years ago Jonathan Franzen’s persuasive account of the ruin outdoor cats bring to those places where they form dense, predatory, and disease-ridden colonies, e.g. Los Angeles. A non-native species invading an ecology in which they have no niche, Felis catus in North America threatens other animals, particularly native birds, and is in turn threatened by its fellow creatures. These murderers of birds are sometimes murdered by raccoons or miserably hurt by each other.

The white and orange cat in the carport emitted tiny meows that pulled me from the crowd. I crouched and held out my hand. Cats, like gods, like for you to lower yourself. After a few tentative scratches on his head, the cat began to rub against my leg and soon, in repayment for my bowing to him, he scraped his head violently on my shoes. If the ashen streak on my foot hadn’t told me already, I would have known from my hands: This cat was absurdly filthy. It could have been dirt, urine, and chicken fat, for all I know. When I went inside to wash my hands, I saw a comically large cockroach scuttling under the porch light, and the cat ran away.

The infernal roach made me reconsider the cats of New Orleans. What if they’re alien vermin? I imagined myself petting not cats on the street but creatures I’d never willingly touch: squirrels, raccoons, and the two bunnies in my neighborhood back home that have sprouted horn-like warts from their heads. Rats scamper from sewer grates to my outstretched hand. I imagined petting the flea-infested coyotes we’d see at my friend’s farm growing up. I imagined petting irritable geese, with their vicious secret teeth.

A journalist once went to interview the writer and environmental advocate Edward Abbey. Abbey drove the journalist down a desert road to look at some randomly selected marvel of the natural world, probably a butte or a gulch. Maybe even a wash. As he drove, Abbey drank. When he finished a can of beer, Abbey tossed the empty out the window of the moving car, much to the journalist’s surprise. Startled that an avowed defender of natural spaces in the American West would litter like this, the journalist asked for an explanation. Abbey said he littered the public highways whenever he could; it’s not the beer cans that are a travesty, he said, it’s the highway.

Something appeals to me about Abbey’s unreasonable and impious attitude. He’s supposed to, what, keep a forever dirty thing clean? We’re here, after all. The place is already unredeemed. The cats are dirty and numerous. I think of this when I think of Franzen. The great and wonderful act of rationalism that whisks the detrimental outdoor cat off our streets strikes me as wishful, even unsuitable for the gratuitous existence of all creatures great and small. Consider the black cat with a nice collar that strode confidently through a crowded bar where I sat with people I had just met. Maybe the cat lived there, lapping up spills and killing mice. Its slinking looked professional. For all I know outdoor cats truly are a chaos that cries out to be undone. I can believe it. But the tumult of life, the noisy alarm of the creatures here on earth—that you see and that you are—strangely thrills me. Their sheer gratuitous presence thrills me. Their accidental or incidental design and the bizarre fact that they live in one place and not another, this thrills me. The idea of an “invasive species” seems accurate to a degree but also an alibi to deny the uncontrolled spread of everything.

Something lives here on this planet, defiantly. It roves, sometimes on its own two or four feet, sometimes through trickery, like being cute or a useful predator. It’s us; it’s everything. If I knew why I loved cats so much, it wouldn’t be love.

All this is not to say that I’m an enemy of whatever responsible thing ought to be done about the dirty murder cats. Caring for animals requires us to address difficult questions of life and death. Certainly neither cats nor birds should suffer. But there’s the great and unpromising glory of life. It takes over. It’s dirty, and it will rule you and all your controls. It will make you happy.

My final night in New Orleans, I saw another black cat. He was enormous and, on top of his enormousness, overweight. He met me coming home to the place I was renting, or, to be more accurate, I interrupted him in the middle of vomiting on the sidewalk. Still, he was quite happy to see me. He asked for and received head scratches, then stood leaning with his full weight against my legs, like a barge at anchor. Same as the white and orange cat, he was dirty, a street cat through and through, though clearly well fed. Not a scrounger, he scrounged anyway. The greed of a friendly cat for your time always charms me. I did the only thing I could think to do and named him, just for a moment, thinking of all the names these cats must get, from people like me. You have to name a cat. It’s like crossing yourself before you sit down in church. “Herman,” I said, “goodnight.” Herman’s just one of the cats of New Orleans.

MH Rowe Barrelhouse, Missouri Review, and Florida Review, as well as The Hinternet and Full Stop. He also writes the Substack newsletter Notes from the Neogene mh-rowe.com.

