Dear Republic,

We’ve known Melanie Jennings for a while for her work as part of an estimable writer duo with Elizabeth Kaye Cook, but this deeply personal piece really gut-punched us. There’s definitely a “trigger warning” for this piece for the bracing discussions of sexual assault.

-ROL

ON FINDING A PEDOPHILE’S NOTEBOOK

My husband and I were picking up trash on a desolate stretch of highway in eastern Oregon as members of a volunteer crew. A vast plain of sagebrush lay beneath endless blue sky, and, in the distance, juniper trees clothes-pinned undulating yellow hills. Fifteen of us spread across the dusty shoulder, hedged in between barbed-wire fencing and the sparkling broken glass of the emergency lane. In the bracing wind, I regretted my sundress and bare legs.

There’s a lot of litter on the side of a high-desert Oregon road. Cigarette butts, bottles of urine, rainbows of drinking straws, and odd parts of vehicles. I dragged my black plastic bag through the sandy dirt, snagging it every now and then in a bush, yanking free, and moving on. An hour into the trash-picking, my husband found a hollowed-out wooden carrying case and a small metal pipe disguised to look like a cigarette, a “dugout” full of weed. He shoved it in his pocket and kept going.

My treasure that day was a diary. A simple thing mangled in a saltbush, pages torn here and there, but otherwise passing for a high schooler’s spiral-bound notebook with a flimsy black cover. I stood a minute flipping through the densely-filled pages, imagining whose notebook it might be and why it was out here on the side of the road. I scanned a paragraph. Her titties just small and pink, she was only three y-o. I did this same thing to her mother when she was little. I licked her hole.

A shock sizzled through me. The spring wind whipped my hair as my stomach somersaulted over the morning’s coffee and eggs. Suddenly dizzy, I gasped for air. I wasn’t seeing the ground, the trash, or a car whizzing past on the blacktop. I couldn’t hear the wind. I was being molested by my teenaged neighbor, struggling to breathe beneath him when I was six years old.

I shoved the notebook under my arm and kept collecting trash.

In the yurt my husband had reserved at a nearby state park, we smoked the weed he’d found. I had thumbed through the notebook on our drive to the campground. It recounted the sexual acts the writer had committed against little girls, many events over many years, with the ages of the girls and the dates of the events listed in chronological order. The handwriting was rugged and jerky and mentioned his genitals: a male writer. The entries were very, very specific. They did not read like fantasies, more like a catalog, or a trophy case.

I could only look at a few sentences at a time, and even then, I was so upset by the passages I wasn’t sure why I was reading them. Who would write this stuff down? Who would throw it out the window of a car on the highway? If the man had wanted to get rid of the notebook, say to destroy evidence, why hadn’t he burned it? Clearly he thought no one would find it.

I shared these thoughts with my husband, but he had no answers. He had read passages himself when we’d arrived at the yurt, and then turned to me saying, “Don’t read this. Just don’t.”

“But, I’m a writer,” I said. “I’m supposed to. And I want to.”

I took more hits from the joint and stared at the triangular sections of the yurt’s canvas ceiling.

My husband said, “Let’s go for a walk,” and we did.

Days later and back in Portland, the notebook lay on my nightstand. I had gritted my soul and read more of it. With twenty or so filled pages, each entry was more ugly and sickening than the last, scene on scene of girl-child sexual assault. Many passages described participating or complicit mothers, mothers in other rooms, and mothers who left the door open. The writer was proud of his intergenerational abuse.

I thought, I’m going to use this notebook to write an essay, to show people how sick and hurtful people can be, people we think are our friends—that are our friends, neighbors, and family members. My sisters, girlfriends, and male friends had had their own experiences at the hands of grandfathers, babysitters, cousins, teachers, and siblings. I’ve spent my whole life never trusting anyone because I am so sure that they are not what they seem, assuming every person in my life looks normal on the outside but hides something terrible on the inside. At some point, they will use it to hurt me.

I had known my neighbor. I had known his family. His little sister was my best friend on the block. Our close-knit, suburban neighborhood didn’t lack for adults, all of whom missed what was happening to me. And I never spoke up. Not because I was threatened: I didn’t want to add to my parents’ problems. My older brother was getting kicked out of high school for drugs, petty theft, and tagging. There was a lot going on at home.

I moved the notebook from my nightstand to another room, then another. I couldn’t be in the same room with it, with the burning intensity, shame, and confusion it churned up in me each time I touched it. My husband couldn’t understand why I still had it.

“Throw it out,” he’d say.

But I wanted to understand why this person had written down and catalogued his abuses, why it wasn’t enough that he’d done these things. I’d been in support groups for a decade processing the consequences that being molested as a child had manifested in my life: panic attacks, flashbacks, persistent anxiety, risky behaviors, an ongoing sense that life wasn’t real.

In the back of my mind, I felt I needed to be there somehow for the girls in the notebook.

I’m often told to pity child molesters, and I do pity them. No one wants to be a child molester. I know that. Mine would have been the kind of case that’s difficult to prosecute, that is if I had told my parents and if they had pressed charges. The abuser could have simply denied it. I was a little girl. There was no penetration and no bodily evidence, aside from some bladder infections that may or may not have been a result of the abuse; I’ve never been sure. There just wouldn’t have been anything to go on besides me saying it happened. Back then—in the late seventies—there wasn’t the level of awareness there is today. If I had told my parents, my best guess is they would have kept me away from the neighbor and never spoken of it again. Maybe my dad would have roughed up the kid, but I doubt it.

When I was twenty-two, I did tell my parents. I wrote them a letter and sent it in the mail though I lived nearby. We discussed it once, and after that, rarely. I’m guessing they were too ashamed.

A decade after I told them, I was visiting my parents in their new house, sitting outside drinking iced tea, when my mother announced that our now-adult former neighbor was serving time for molesting his own children. It stunned me to hear his name after so many years. I don’t remember what I said in response but I felt gut-punched knowing his children would have symptoms like mine. Symptoms are so docile here on the page, unlike in real life.

That night I lay in bed feeling overwhelmed with anger and grief that my neighbor had grown up and gone on to abuse his own children and maybe others. I wondered if he would receive treatment in prison and if he would be targeted for violence by other inmates. My parents and I hadn’t celebrated the fact that he was in prison, but we were glad he couldn’t prey on more children there.

Sexual assault continues to be one of the most underreported and unprosecuted crimes in the United States. Less than one in five reported cases are prosecuted, and only half of those cases resulted in a conviction or a guilty plea. In most states, sexual crimes against minors are punished by a combination of fines and prison time, depending on the acts committed and the age of the victim. Current best practice for convicted abusers of children, as with adult sex offenders, is group therapy, with the goal of reducing recidivism.

The thing is, I want abusers to pay—somehow. I want justice. But there isn’t an adequate, appropriate form of justice that suits the offense. Restorative justice, wherein the perpetrator apologizes to the victim, has been suggested to me many times. An apology can’t wipe away decades of living with the consequences of someone else’s actions. What can? Nothing. And trying to understand the perpetrator (also suggested to me many times) isn’t justice, it is just easier in the moment. What would make a person do such a thing? can be mulled over in the space of a conversation. How did this affect you and your entire life? is much harder to answer, and to live with.

Finally, I gave up. I put the notebook in the mail for the police. I didn’t know what else to do with it and I could no longer have it in the house. I’ve never come to any kind of understanding about why someone kept a journal of their crimes, or why they threw it away on the highway. My best guess is that like a serial killer, this serial predator enjoyed reliving his crimes. For a while I held onto the idea that the police had been looking for the notebook as part of their investigation into this man. But there were no identifying details on any of the pages, so what could the police do? Justice would not be served and the man, likely, still roams free.

I didn’t write an essay that probed the depravity of human beings. I wrote an essay about how being molested decades ago still affects me, how finding a perpetrator’s notebook on the side of a highway brought it all up again. I kept the notebook like a war survivor keeps a heinous memento. I moved it around the house, trying to understand it at different angles.

The notebook is gone now, but I’ll never forget it, or what happened to me. When I drive that stretch of highway, I think of the girls. I think of myself. I’m not sure what justice would look like. It’s not something I expect. I have to keep living anyway.

Melanie Jennings is a MacDowell fellow whose short stories, essays, and poems have appeared in Ploughshares, Hotel Amerika, and Crab Orchard Review. She lives in Oregon where she is working on a novel.

Photograph by Ansel Adams