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Alias El’Pseudonym III's avatar
Alias El’Pseudonym III
16m

I am not entirely sure if I should leave a comment on this? That was a tough read, which of course would have been infinitely harder to write. I am sorry that this is something that you (and many others) have had to experience.

Our daughters do not enjoy my education sessions about the realities of what some people do with their freedoms. We have been fortunate in terms of not running across this specific group of people directly, but the same cannot be said for other people close to us. The one that haunts me is this good looking talented musician who was married to a beautiful young lady. I am relatively good at seeing darkness within people, but I had absolutely no idea what was inside that guy. Nobody did. I think it is that experience by itself which has lead to me regularly reinforcing to our daughters that most of the wolves in sheep’s clothing are just strolling around completely undetected. They look like us.

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Elizabeth Kaye Cook's avatar
Elizabeth Kaye Cook
25m

I'm humbled to get to read this essay, Mel, and grateful to RoL for sharing it.

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