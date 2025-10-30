Dear Republic,

The theme of this week seems to be meditating on one’s own afflictions with great artists as something of a guide — a really rich format, as Manuel M. Novillo demonstrates here.

-ROL

ON LOUIS C.K. AND ADDICTION — ALL DIFFERENT KINDS

1.

In May of last year, I had scheduled a trip to Buenos Aires to work on some things related to my Ph.D. The day before my flight —it was a Sunday— I walked through my hometown of Tucumán to a distant shop that sold coca leaves —which are not strictly legal in Argentina— and got caught in the rain. I had the flu when I arrived in Buenos Aires and chewed my last acullico at the airport. For some reason, that very night I asked an acquaintance for a reference, and the next day I went to a meeting of Narcotics Anonymous, whose sister fellowship had been mine for almost five years: AA.

I had started chewing the leaves to stay awake during college and study longer, but by now, if I could, I would start at 8 a.m. and go non-stop until midnight. I only interrupted it to eat, but if I had lunch alone, I allowed myself to leave the messy bunch of chewed-up leaves on a napkin and stuff it back into my mouth just after the last bite.

I have given classes coqueando and had work meetings covering my mouth with my hands to conceal the leaves. On my best days, I could wait until I was back on the street to start again, or, during a bathroom break, chew a little and throw it down the drain. The coca leaf doesn’t cause a sudden or strong high, but rather a steady activation of the senses, much more effective than coffee —and it can be sustained for hours. If you keep chewing, you can easily spend the whole night awake.

Now I started early, when Cecilia, my wife, left for her first job, and sat at the desk to work on my dissertation. I stopped at noon, an hour before she came back. I took a bath and started chewing gum and drinking Coke Zero to get rid of any trace of the smell. I held back from using it for a couple of hours during lunch. And when she went out again to her dental office, I picked up until around 6 p.m. and went through the same ritual while waiting for her.

Almost always, I got caught anyway. One leaf didn’t go down the drain and stayed floating there. A bag of baking soda —which boosts the effect— had spilled inside a backpack. A finger was still stained green at dinner time.

“You have to quit,” Cecilia told me coldly. “You must try harder.”

Other times she got angry or frustrated, but mostly she asked me, anguished: “What’s wrong? Why do you do it?”

In Buenos Aires, when I sat down in that room, I thought the others would say my case was nothing —that people there used real substances: coke, heroin, crack. But, on the contrary, what always happens happened again: almost every story was similar to mine. People who had arrived because they couldn’t control something that was quietly destroying their daily lives —faster or slower, but constantly and inexorably. When my time to speak came, I cried, as I had the first time I went to AA many years earlier, and said that I understood I had this problem too. At the end, one member gave me a hug and handed me an envelope with brochures and phone numbers.

2.

And here we arrive at last month, one afternoon when I’m about to cut off comedian Louis C.K., eighty minutes into his conversation with Theo Von. I’m running my laps around a square near home and feel they’re rambling too much, but then something happens: one of them says something like, “How lucky that we’re both fucked up,” and the other one nods.

C.K. changes his tone, focuses, and becomes serious. He says that, in his rise to stardom, he always thought he was being a good person and doing things the right way—until the allegations of sexual harassment against him appeared. “Accurate allegations,” they both say.

What Louis mostly did was ask women if he could masturbate, and when they said yes, he did it in front of them. It wasn’t normal sexual behavior, he admits now; it wasn’t being present with someone in intimacy and sharing something with that person. It was using somebody, and he did it because he could, back then.

One forgets how important Louis C.K. was in 2017: probably the most famous comedian in the world and one of the most respected figures in the mainstream. With a remarkable streak of comedy specials and his revolutionary TV show (Louie on FX), this outsider genius had become someone everybody in Hollywood wanted to work with. As we know, that moment ended quickly. At the beginning of the 2020s, when C.K. started speaking publicly about what he had lived through—the massive cancellations and the universal rejection of his persona—he spoke in a language quite different from the one we hear from him now with Theo Von. And soon enough, we realize why.

He says that a lot of people got angry when he came back to doing stand-up, and at the beginning he resented them: what else did they want from him? But now he accepts the reactions. He suggests there’s nothing to be done about it: you just have to take care of what’s yours and move on.

He no longer responds by presenting himself as a corrupted, useless, or vile human being, but instead acknowledges the harm he did and tries to live a better life. Then he reveals that some time ago he found a recovery program for addiction —which is how he refers to his problem— and that it’s SLAA (Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous), a sister fellowship to the ones I attend. With Von beside him, leaning back in his seat, he looks for a few seconds nervous and doubtful about talking about it —but he does. And for about 40 minutes, he goes all the way.

3.

I’ve followed Louis C.K.’s work with total admiration for many years. His honesty left a clear mark on my writing—that sort of subliminal optimism about the little things in life that his comedy and art convey. Later, of course, the #MeToo movement came, and he confirmed that he had done what he was accused of, and disappeared. When he came back, I watched the two specials that were released and enjoyed them, but I never stopped asking myself what place he would now take in my pantheon of heroes—that place where there are also other imperfect men such as Jorge Luis Borges, Philip Roth, or Karl Ove Knausgaard.

Because, for me, the separation between the author and the man is not as simple as many think. C.K. reached artistic peaks equal to those others, and he did it, to a great extent, by being who he is and by perceiving life through the senses of a real person. The author and the man are not the same, without a doubt, but the former exists because of what the latter lived—and the latter often grows when the former reaches farther than he himself would dare to go. Even if the author lives only for a second, as George Saunders said recently, that life remains somehow connected to the man who wrote it.

Now, in fact, Louis has written a novel that I might read, but these 40 minutes of conversation are enough for me to return him to the place where he used to be. And for that reason, while I run, I’m already taking notes to write another piece about addictions. Because just a year ago, I—who lived with the woman I wanted to live with, was trying to build the family I wanted to build, and was finishing an important academic project—when I lay in bed every night before sleeping, felt so intimately empty that I thought, for a few minutes, that maybe it would be better to put an end to everything.

I didn’t know what that meant—whether it meant abandoning my job, taking another sleeping pill, going back to my mother’s house, or crawling under the covers of my old bed and staying there forever. Something very sad and dark was growing inside me, and now, after a year and a few months, it’s almost completely gone.

Louis says that when he arrived at SLAA, they suggested he not have any sexual release for a while. At the beginning, he couldn’t imagine it. How would he do it? Since he had first masturbated, around ten years old, he had done it every day of his life. Yet, one day at a time, he managed, and soon celebrated two months. Theo remembers calling him that day and asking how it felt to live in that new world. C.K. emphasizes that it truly is another world: “It’s like being an astronaut who got cut off from the cord and is just out there,” he says. And he adds that, because you don’t press the button again—don’t watch another porn, don’t send another text, and finally don’t masturbate for those twenty-four hours—each day you find yourself in a new place, a new person living a new life.

And then he says the phrase that should be carved in marble: “I’m writing novels because I don’t jerk off every fifteen minutes.”

At first, I felt jealous that he’s still able to come up with a line like that, but that’s the real anxiety of influence—the overwhelming and luminous moment when somebody explains what you think better than you ever could.

I was able to submit that dissertation and move forward with a novel because, for these 24 hours, I don’t stuff a handful of leaves into my mouth every 30 minutes or suck a finger of baking-soda powder every five. I know my wife is still with me—and she’s almost five months pregnant with our first child—because I’m no longer waiting for her to leave the house so I can slip out to buy a spare bag and stash it somewhere.

A Spanish version of this piece was published in Seúl magazine on Oct. 26.

Manuel M. Novillo is a writer and academic living in Tucumán, Argentina. A former Fulbright scholar at New York University, he has published three poetry collections and is currently finishing his first novel. He also writes the Spanish-language Substack Curva de aprendizaje.

