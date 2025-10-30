The Republic of Letters

Daniel Solow
13hEdited

Before the scandal I remember hearing him talk about masturbation in an interview. He was talking about how when he was younger he had this fixed idea that he would buy a trumpet and practice all the time and get really good at it. So he went out and bought quite an expensive trumpet and then it sat in its box, he never opened it. So in the interview, he says, "I wish I'd just masturbated instead of buying the trumpet." So he learned to use masturbation to avoid certain compulsive behaviors, but then the masturbation became its own compulsive behavior. I think that's a good lesson for people regarding addiction and compulsive behavior in general.

I saw him last week in DC, wasn't a full house, but close, definitely more full than when I saw him a couple of years ago. He was good of course. He's always gotten dark and talked about death & aging but as he's getting older and slowing down it's more poignant. I somehow feel protective of him. I wish he'd leave NYC, it's no place for old men and the interchangeable young phone-addicts coming into the city aren't adding any vitality. Moving to New York seems like its own kind of compulsive behavior, the repetition of past behavior that once served a purpose but no longer does, a sort of pseudo-bohemian cargo cult.

I told a group of people I was going to see him and one woman whispered something inaudible under her breath. I said, "What did you say?" She smiled and refused to repeat it. I'm sure if she was behind a keyboard she would have laid into me.

Peter James
13h

The way Louis spoke on this podcast was what everyone expected when he initially came back. It took him a minute to get there, but I’m glad we finally have the full story. His level of insight is off the charts, we’re better off for hearing him talk like this. Can’t wait for the next special.

