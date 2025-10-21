The Republic of Letters

Noah Smits
Noah Smits
11m

Beautiful piece. It’s funny to think: something I initially wanted to pursue for money and fame (being a writer) has brought me neither, and will likely never bring me either, but instead will grow my affection for humanity and make more room in my heart for people. Kind of meeting a goal I never set, in the “man makes plans, God laughs” tradition. If it’s true we bear God’s image – a *creator’s* image – that would explain our desire to create little worlds, and place our longing to create and be hailed as creatives within a grander story. Maybe that makes sense to you, maybe not.

I wish you luck in publishing, Gary! It is a monstrous beast of an industry.

Paul Clayton
15m

Thank you for sharing your experience. Like you, I’m an old guy. And like you, I had a few small successes. As you must know, everyone thinks they can write a novel, and more and more are, indeed, doing that. But … you know the rest. I think I’ve read a post by you before. I note on your Amazon page, you enjoy bourbon. So do I.

I belong to a couple of writing groups. One devolved into bullshit sessions, over pub food and beers. I stopped going. One was composed of mostly older women (and that’s not a complaint, just an observation). One person came up to me and said, “I wrote a poem.” Okay… I don’t often go to this one as many of them seem to be hobbyists who love to read their prose in front of the group. I consider that ‘performance art,’ and choose not to participate.

I recently found another group, six of us, the ‘Finished Book’ group. We took turns reading and critiquing each other’s work. A couple offerings were terrible, a waste of time to read, unsalvageable. One was technically good, but in the ‘cozy mystery’ vein, boring to me, based solely on my own tastes. Two were really good, with lots of promise. As a writer/reader I believe the problems with them amounted to unrealized plotting issues. Then there was mine. The group was divided, on it. That’s all I’ll say.

Anyway, like you I have been struggling with the issue of keeping going. (There are huge issues involved, one regarding the shrinking numbers of literate young people, another the stranglehold that deviant fanatics have on the publishing business.) The next year or so will resolve my issues with ‘going on.’. And, I have to say, that although your experience and many others (certainly mine so far) are the norm for hopeful, starry-eyed novelists, some writers never give up and go to the grave thinking they’ve written wonderful stories that, if noticed and promoted, would delight thousands, maybe millions. And some have.

