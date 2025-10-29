Dear Republic,

Greg Gipson has from the beginning been one of ROL’s stalwarts, with excellent pieces on Antonio Di Benedetto and André Breton. Now he does it to Faulkner.

-ROL

ON READING FAULKNER AND WEEPING IN THE CAR

Horses

When you find yourself barreling down the Interstate, weeping to Horses, you’re in trouble. Something wrong has continued itself wrongly, and worked itself deep into the craw of your suffering; it’s no longer a splinter that can be squeezed, or tweezed out to relief and secret pride that your eyes haven’t yet gone and you didn’t need readers to see where to pinch. The weeping is wrongness and also warning, it’s time to fix this before it’s too late, and you know this because it isn’t even one of the best songs, not “Gloria” or “Birdland” or even “Kimberly” none of which really call for weeping but more like fierce and painful grinning as creative joy releases from every pore. No, it’s “Free Money” and why the hell am I crying? Because I woke up in the middle of the night thinking about money, its lack, and how I worry about that lack for so many reasons which are largely besides the point. In solidarity with the narrator who believes, against all evidence, that buying you everything you need will fix all the problems. But there’s that line “I know it’s stolen but I don’t feel bad” that sings every time, that little thrill from childhood of doing something forbidden, something minor or something large makes no difference, so long as it was forbidden and you fear discovery.

The Wrong Thing

In my case, many potential wrong things could be to blame, as I age and feel them settle more heavily across my chest and shrink the limit of my breath just that much more, and my heart trips harder all the time and every meal is a thought of death. My dad used to say, of some or the other writer he was enjoying “I’d kill to be able to write like that!” because, despite being neither superstitious nor religious, he very clearly believed in fate when it comes to creation. Some people have it, some don’t.

My dad would have killed to be able to write like Peter Taylor or William Faulkner. They aren’t the same in style or manner, but they took the world of his youth and they found a way to make art out of it, was his great and abiding shock. “I saw nothing there worth talking about” he often said, contrasting with Faulkner, who did. I never noticed how much guilt for leaving there was in the line. It isn’t like he went far, or left it all totally behind. I wanted the blue hat at the Civil War museum and he dutifully expressed dismay. Later as we both aged I could say the South was a horrible place (it wasn’t a place at all, it was a social system, a world, a culture, a prison) and it deserved to be wiped clear. He wouldn’t disagree.

Flags in the Dust

In the dust, fallen due to the death of their bearer? Or in the dust, stored away with other memories and never again to fly free? I haven’t decided. Maybe there isn’t an answer. In the same way that Hemingway exists as a kind of caricature of his most vital style and innovation because everyone reads The Old Man and the Sea in high school, dislikes it, and also hears about what a son of a bitch he was in life to others, especially but not exclusively women, everyone thinks Faulkner is just weird and confusing because they read (maybe) As I Lay Dying and get stuck on “my mother is a fish” which is weird and to my ear the best part of that minor work.

If anyone follows up on Faulkner they read that at the height of the Civil Rights Movement, he was not John Lewis or Fannie Lou Hamer (RIP to two genuine eternal heroes) but was, instead, a white liberal some guy once wrote a letter from jail about. In his “Letter to a Northern Editor” of 1956, Faulkner wrote:

From the beginning of this present phase of the race problem in the South, I have been on record as opposing the forces in my native country which would keep the condition out of which this present evil and trouble has grown. Now I must go on record as opposing the forces outside the South which would use legal or police compulsion to eradicate that evil overnight. I was against compulsory segregation. I am just as strongly against compulsory integration. Firstly of course from principle. Secondly because I don’t believe it will work. [. . ] So I would say to the NAACP and all the organizations who would compel immediate and unconditional integration: ‘Go slow now. Stop now for a time, a moment. You have the power now. . .But stop there for a moment; dont give him the advantage of a chance to cloud the issue by that purely automatic sentimental appeal to that same universal human instinct for automatic sympathy for the underdog simply because he is under.’

Sometimes, if you sit very still in a very quiet place of the right humidity, surrounded by kudzu or other creeping vines, you can still hear the echo of the sonic boom Nina Simone’s eyes made rolling up in her head at that. Mississippi GODDAMN. But, despite his failure to hate the South with enough fervor to see it burn again, this time with the blessing of its people, Faulkner was plenty good at observing his homeland and depicting it, mining its deep drifts of fateful portent and superstition and everyday insecurity, abiding racism, and the toxic fumes of all those miseries mixed together. If Hemingway is famous for “iceberg theory” (and Taylor is quite adept at the same kind of implication), he should also be famous for not having the faintest idea just how vast that iceberg was.

Flags in the Dust is Faulkner’s first novel set in his fictionalized homeland of Yoknapatawpha County, the place where he set most of his fiction and in which a variety of dynasties, clans, subplots, and gothic melodramas play out. In a sense, Faulkner did to Mississippi what Tolkien did to Middle Earth and countless other “genre” writers have done with their various romance, fantasy, mystery, and science fiction universes, and he won a Nobel for it. So, Sarah J. Maas and Brandon Sanderson, there is hope.

Originally Faulkner’s agent (and a number of editors) told him the book was unsalable and no good, and he agreed to a pruning, publishing the book in 1926 as Sartoris. After his death, working from a variety of typescripts, editor Douglas Day restored the book to something like its original condition and it was published under its original title in 1973. It is hilarious to read now, and realize that what made it so uncommercial is what makes it feel so contemporary now. The story is not lacking in plot, but plot more or less happens while the narrative voice tries desperately to discuss other things, and the story periodically shifts focus from one character to another, so that events meander to some sort of brief climax, then continue drifting. The novel opens about 1920 or 21 (and stays there, more or less) on Bayard Sartoris, aged scion of a family of some note; he works in the bank his uncle (also Bayard) founded after he built a railroad. His father, John Sartoris, died in the War Between the States. His death is merely an aside to the story of John and his men galloping their horses directly across enemy lines into a Union mess tent, surrounded by soldiers, in order to drink some hot fresh coffee, in the course of which they also steal horses and briefly a befuddled officer. This is presented as comedy, and is funny in the telling; it is also part of the fabric of dreary past-worshiping that Faulkner treats as both part of the furniture and, more subtly, the great curse of the land.

Bayard’s grandson, also named Bayard, is absent but returns in this first part, from service in the War, that is, World War I. Young Bayard had a twin, named John, who did not survive the war. Young Bayard is, to be blunt, fucked up by the war. He buys a car, drives everyone and everywhere too fast, goes to pick up his grandfather from the bank, but ends up on an epic drinking binge (during which three negro musicians end up in the back, and are duly driven to various homes to serenade the occupants and are allowed to share the whiskey, but initially only by drinking from a car part repurposed to keep their lips from the jug), eventually wrecks his car and breaks ribs and suffers other injuries so is bedbound for some time. His great-aunt, Jenny, who also lives in the house, mocks him for his damage, claiming that John Sartoris of the Civil War era was not fucked up by war, and he went to one. Of course, he also died in one.

The novel shifts too, to non-Sartorises, the Benbows, where Horace also returns from the war to his sister Narcissa (you don’t have to belabor this) who he is weirdly close to, and he is sober and not all fucked up. Except.

He was a lawyer, principally through a sense of duty to the family tradition, and though he had no particular affinity to it other than a love for printed words, for the dwelling-places of books, he contemplated returning to his musty office with a glow of… not eagerness: no: of deep and abiding unreluctance, almost of pleasure. . .His life was a golden and purposeless dream, without palpable intent or future with the exception of that law office to which he was reconciled by the sheer and youthful insuperability of distance and time. . .wondering if to be cultured did not mean to be purged of all taste; civilized, to be robbed of all fineness of objective judgment regarding oneself.

And wait! There’s more! Because Horace is a dirty dog having an affair with Belle, the wife of Harry, his tennis partner, who takes all the male guests upstairs for hits of whiskey at every event, even his daughter Belle’s (yup) birthday party piano recital, and adult Belle tells him “I want to have your child” and Narcissa, who is a shining flower of Southern womanhood, disapproves, and calls Belle “dirty” and you can figure the rest out, right?

Narcissa is such a hothouse flower that at Aunt Jenny’s insistence she visits young Bayard, who terrifies her (because, it is clear, she is attracted to him but knows he’s bad news), to read to him during his convalescence. He hates books, and has no interest in stories. He is a kind of appalling walking appetite, and Narcissa knows it: “’That’s the trouble, right there,’ she said. ‘That’s the way you act: doing things that – that – You do things to hurt yourself to worry people. You don’t get any fun out of doing them.” John was not this cruel void, but Bayard sure is, and Narcissa is repulsed but fascinated, while Aunt Jenny thinks if young Bayard would just marry he would settle down and stop being this wild beast, and clearly expects that Narcissa will provide this opportunity.

See? There’s soap opera a-plenty, and in perfectly readable language, not the epic drunken languor of reputation. But woven throughout are the reminders that this is a society that is rotten, stinking and fermented, evil even. Narcissa, despite her terror visits Bayard when the rest of the (white) occupants are away, because “I don’t think a sick person should be left alone with just negroes around.” Bayard teases her, using the crasser taboo term, as both negroes speaking of themselves and white people do, casually, throughout the book. There is never not a moment when the interplay of white supremacy and racism is absent, and it is always churning the story. The key point of all of Faulkner (and, too, of some of his more perceptive imitators and derivatives), is not that he is celebrating all of this; he is reporting it, inventing it from his own and others’ pasts and presents, living, like I do when I weep to fifty-year-old punk delirium, in a place he both dislikes and cannot leave, and knows better than any other he can ever be in (this last part I cannot share). Early in the book, Aunt Jenny ventures to the parlor and sums up all that is to come:

This room was opened but seldom now, though in John Sartoris’ day it had been constantly in use. […] But during his son’s time it fell less and less into use, and slowly and imperceptibly it lost its jovial but stately masculinity, becoming by mutual agreement a place for his wife and his son’s wife and Miss Jenny to clean thoroughly twice a year and in which, preceded by a ritualistic unswaddling of brown holland, they entertained their more formal callers. . . And so it stayed closed nearly all the time and slowly acquired an atmosphere of solemn and macabre fustiness. . .[T]hey did not enter; already in their minds the room was associated with death, an idea which even the holly and tinsel of Christmas tide could not completely obscure.

Anti-depressants

This wrongness can be made right. I am scared that doing so will lose something of value, because isn’t suffering supposed to be good for you, somehow? More and more, I’m convinced that trauma doesn’t have to be the source of your art, but is unlikely not to be if you have ever suffered any. Which is how you get Claude Simon and Patrick Modiano, endlessly retelling of their war and its aftermath, circling a single core of experience, and you get Faulkner, revisiting endlessly and in myriad incarnations, the slow decay of aspiration and choking off of hope by the sickening cancer of white supremacy, of family, of expectation and social restriction, and most of all, of inward-looking insularity that hides the possibility that you could. . .just leave. Just leave.

Greg Gipson remains at present a pseudonymous lurker on Substack. He (long ago) published at Grist.org and The Believer but has largely marinated himself in books and thoughts about books and ideas for books (as well as some other notable experiences) for the last few decades, never quite starting the grill. As this essay describes he hopes to change that, at least a little. In his day job he writes, but not that kind of writing.