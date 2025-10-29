The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg's avatar
Greg
just now

Thanks, Sam.

I must note there are two errors which are entirely my own in this piece. Once is that 1920 is as far as the novel gets, but it is only at the very end that a definite time is made clear. I failed to recall I needed to change this.

The other is that John Sartoris does not die in the War Between the States but afterwards -- however, this error is more defensible to me because I am pretty sure the text itself initially gives this impression, and only later when a handy gravestone can tie it all up neatly, do we get an actual date. I have not yet been able to review the initial section which misled me for clarity, but neither of these errors materially affect anything else in this piece.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Republic of Letters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture