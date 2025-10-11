Dear Republic,

ON STUDENT-TEACHER ROMANCES

“Is it unfair to set a genderless standard onto a university classroom?” asks the Australian, Madison Griffiths, in her provocative 2025 book Sweet Nothings: Power, Lust and Learning, which recounts the affairs that four female university students had with their teachers — or their teachers had with them — and the demoralizing fallout of those affairs.

In Griffiths’ book, a complainant in a case against a university teacher accused of serially dating students requests that universities “make sure that students (women in particular) feel that their tutors [roughly equivalent in the U.S. to teaching assistants or adjunct instructors] pay them attention on the basis of intellectual undertakings, rather than potential romantic or social interest.” Griffiths, who was also marked by a relationship she had, starting at 21, with her former university teacher, clearly agrees:

“What is the great loss,” she asks, “if we are to, say, outright prohibit these relationships in … universities?” She suggests that “to ban sexual and romantic relationships between staff and students” could “encourage, at least, some small cultural shift,” giving students “reprieve.”

In the U.S., no standard rule exists. Some universities impose blanket bans, most restrict relationships at the undergraduate level, or when faculty have evaluative authority over students, and a few just discourage them or require disclosure to H.R. Griffiths calls for a blanket ban, extending even to graduate school.

“Am I prudish to insist that women just be left alone?” Griffiths asks.

Prudish, I don’t know. I’d only add that men also want to be left alone — to not be tempted. The teachers, I mean.

“What, then, are we teaching students by making these relationships permissible?” she asks.

That we are free to seek, find, and fail at love as consenting adults, I would say. Such freedom foments a different kind of learning.

*

Griffiths provides more details about each of her four subjects’ affairs than she does about her own, which is too bad, because Sweet Nothings is most revealing when she writes about herself:

Over a decade ago, while in my once-upon-a-time tutor’s classroom, I tactically postured my body into its most ingratiating forms, careful only to be looked at on my good, better side. I was so aware then of my appearance and not much else. It’s not as if my tutor had insisted I comb mascara through my lashes each morning or pronounce my answers with a kittenish undertone. The work was already being done for him. No, it wasn’t his fault. Not yet. But how different things could’ve been if he had been heedful to his manner with female students. He was so come-hither, and I was so susceptible to it.

As far as how things could have been different, the book would not have been written:

Back [in the tutor’s classroom], I hoped that if he’d just see me, he’d notice how easy it could be to love me, would imagine — with me — some big, beautiful life. That he did. Now, he does not return my messages. Now, all I have is this tired investigation … Age and rage and time have made me blunted. I am older now, and biting.

Griffiths never interviews any of the teachers involved, basing her research mostly on the accounts given by “Rose, Cara, Elsie and Blaine,” all pseudonyms. She notes as well, “I have fictionalized elements of each of their stories.” Yet their stories ring true, even if — or perhaps because — the teachers involved come across as cowardly, creepy, or opportunistic, and the students as naïve and needy.

One nameless responder to one of Griffiths’ online polls opines, “I think it’s always the men who weren’t hot in high school, who are now powerful and proud and have something to prove, that embark on this behavior,” to which Griffiths responds, “Bingo.”

That was certainly my case. After eight years of awkwardly interacting with the opposite sex in high school and college, and later realizing that I lacked the skills, style, and suavity to attract women in the meat market of the New York City singles scene, I suddenly found myself, at 26, standing before a class of university students. I was speaking confidently and charismatically about what I loved — writing and books — never at a loss for words, and noticing how this very passion drew the attention of stunning, intelligent young women who showed clear interest in me right away, beyond the classroom. I didn’t have the personal character, much less the desire, to resist.

Many times during my ten-year stretch of dating former students, I thought, like Griffiths, that my “pedagogical relationships” were “buoyed up … by the U-shaped configuration of a discussion group.” Griffiths had to tell herself:

No, sweetheart. He never would’ve spotted you across the counter of a tiring bar, despite how handsome your face would’ve looked under the warm red lights. But bigger again, you never would’ve cared to look for him. Never would’ve spotted him either. He’d be as musty, as boring, as the others out there in the real world.

I would most likely have spotted the pretty young woman’s face under the warm red lights, although I doubt she would have spotted me. Griffiths adds, “It is easy … to imagine a professor, not equipped with some terrible lifetime chronicle of being ogled at, finding joy in the wanton gaze of his students.”

Griffiths asks, “Is admiration intoxicating?” For me, nothing was more intoxicating. Griffiths knows from personal experience that the “ache” for distinction exists in students as well: “A searing desire to be seen, to be plucked out of the humdrum of what once was and noticed.”

I always fell for the students who set themselves apart from the rest, convinced they belonged in more heady, cultured, and sophisticated company. If I believed them correct in their self-assessment, and felt a tug in my loins when they lingered after class, and intuited a tug in their loins too, then an affair was just an insinuating email away. A mutual admiration society of two, meeting in secret: the forbidden fruit of each other’s young body, at arm’s length and behind closed doors — few things are more erotic, until the novelty wears off and another star student makes a point of standing out with her intellectual and physical charms. And so a serial dater of students is born.

Griffiths laments her naiveté: “I had once felt special. Unique. The exception to the rule. … And now instead I am bestowed the wobbly outline of a cliché I don’t stand by. I have, in due time, become the rule. This is because here — in the institutional playground of male desire at its most banal — there are no exceptions.”

I think the banality — like the intoxication — goes both ways. For Griffiths, “[t]here is something so hackneyed about … fucking your student who happens to be half your age”; I would add that no less hackneyed is the woman who, after “liv[ing] a kind of wrongness,” protests, “Yes, I loved him. But I never should have been made to” — though clearly certain types of banality inflict more casualties than others.

Griffiths wonders if “the desire some teachers have to sleep with or hold their students” can be “tracked” to some “maladaptive want.” She writes about her boyfriend’s father, Tony, who once had a nine-year relationship, starting at seventeen, with his teacher:

No, Nora wasn’t his ‘ex’, she was his ‘teacher-lady’. … What, then, was he to her? This, I am not sure of. I wonder if that’s why these labels melt off of the chassis of these relationships, why they can’t seem to stick. Is it that the young man, who was once her student, awakes one day and finds that he is unable to be categorised? Is he her ‘ex’, or is he her symptom?

Pointing out other symptoms of that maladaptive want, Griffiths recalls the teaching methods of her “once-upon-a-time tutor,” who “willed into existence his life outside of the classroom,” and how these “nuggets of his personal life … would slowly blight the boundary lines between his students and himself.”

As a college professor, I still blight those lines. To be clear, I left university teaching at thirty-six and moved abroad to teach conversational English to businesspeople, hoping to jump clean from my “carousel of student romances.” I had an eighteen-year-old girlfriend at the time, a former student, and wanted to keep her but to never again be tempted. When the wise young woman left me after a month-long visit, saying she saw no future for us, my heart broke, and the protracted loneliness in a country where I did not speak the language and where I had no fresh set of romantic prospects at the start of the next semester revealed me to myself. I saw that, for ten years, I had been shooting fish in a barrel, while acting like some earnest angler in a timeless dance. A year later, I met the woman — never my student — who would become my wife and the mother of our children. Only after a thirteen-year hiatus, with my “maladaptive wants” holding far less sway, did I return to university teaching.

And yet, blighting boundary lines can be an effective pedagogical technique. If I share intimate details about my life, and this sparks an interchange of similar anecdotes from my students, this teaches them to see what in their lives might be interesting to write about. Thanks to the unprofessional practice of bringing nuggets of my personal life into the classroom, I regularly receive stunning and soulful class essays, and I have created lifelong bonds with some students. With young men, deep friendship has never been a problem, because I do not feel physically attracted to them.

In my opinion, Griffiths plays fast and loose with the term “power.” Simply put, power is having or being able to take away from others what they want. A pretty young woman has power if she knows she’s pretty and knows how much certain men value her youth and prettiness. Her professor possesses power, if she believes he can satisfy her yearnings for knowledge and experience in ways that no other man can. Sex — or at least erotic sex — is about ceding and taking control, as two or more people seek and give pleasure. It’s about consenting adults parlaying their power to achieve deep intimacy. At times, I wondered if Griffiths understood or conveniently forgot this: “Can one ever anticipate being made a notch on somebody else’s bedpost?” Occupational hazards, I’m afraid. Later, putting thoughts into the head of one of her subjects, Griffiths writes, “She cares not to be struck down by some brutish impulse, to be made a thing that moans,” as though even sexual pleasure should be resented. Too often, Griffiths and her subjects come off like women scorned.

Even so, Griffths lays out the following poignant metaphor:

We will eagerly pinch together the wings of a cabbage moth in our mothers’ gardens, only to have an adult spell out our crimes to us once the damage is done, once we appear before a parent, elated. We’ll stand, holding up our hands to reveal the floury evidence of having fondled the body of something far smaller and weaker than ourselves. But the creature does not die, as the old allegory goes. Instead, her colours and patterns may temper, making her more susceptible to peril. Is he who kills the bug the one who left thumbprints in her wings that time, or the wasp who notices her later, long after a tiny vandalism has taken place, her scales barely able to help her shield herself from danger?

Such is the scenario that haunts me when I recall my years as a professor “wheedled by sex.” I fear that the consequences of the mutual intoxication fell hardest on my lovers.

Griffiths’ subjects remain hung up. Years have passed since their relationships, and yet one “facetiously makes memes about horny professors … and sends them to … a handful of trusted friends, paired with laughing emojis,” another “paranoically logs [the] online movements” of her “studentfucker,” another “admits to wanting [her ex-teacher-lover’s] head,” and another “admits to having masturbated, in the spire of her anger, to the notion of being ignored in [his] classroom.” Rather than have these women get on with their lives, Griffith seems to find satisfaction in their obsession and anger: “If a professor can make unaccounted-for love to his student, why can’t his student — now slighted and resentful — make unaccounted-for hate to him?”

Griffiths writes, “I hoped … in revealing more of [Rose, Cara, Elsie, and Blaine] to my readers – their marvellous, big selves – I’d be able to make their scope obvious and beautiful, to insist they are more complex, more intricate than what was decided for them by their superiors.” This is specious. Griffiths ends up reducing each subject’s self down to a single unfortunate relationship.

Three times in Sweet Nothings, Griffiths mentions Helen Garner’s 1995 classic The First Stone: Some Questions of Sex & Power. Griffiths’ publisher, Ultimo Press, also alludes to Garner: “Thirty years on from The First Stone, Madison Griffiths is ready to blow the conversation wide open.”

I’d say that Garner blew the conversation wide open thirty years ago and that a certain strain of feminism has been trying to close it ever since.

The First Stone, a narrative account of unproven claims made by two female students against a Master at Ormond College, University of Melbourne, in 1992, stands out for not taking sides. It shows men in power being cowards, pricks and bullies, and women in power being vixens, cunts and shrinking violets. It shows those divested of power — both men and women — pushed aside or used as pawns. Ultimately, it’s the story of a man who may be innocent, paying for the legions of creeps who have never been caught, with the scapegoat’s character assassination led by those who believe “nothing will change without people who are prepared to go way beyond what is considered reasonable.”

In Sweet Nothings, Griffiths shows begrudging respect for her countrywoman Garner, calling The First Stone “at least a little compelling,” and remarking how “puritanical” Garner might find her.

More than puritanical, I suspect that Garner would include Griffiths among those who “find it impossible to believe that a man would ever touch a woman’s breast … without knowing he was exerting power”; or among those who perpetuate “this constant stress on passivity and weakness — this creation of a political position based on the virtue of helplessness … as if victimhood were the sum of [women’s] experience.” The Garner who wrote The First Stone might characterize the Griffiths who wrote Sweet Nothings as “a young woman who has not taken the responsibility of learning to handle the effects, on men, of her beauty and her erotic style of self-presentation,” preferring instead “to run to Big Daddy” — that is, institutional power — for protection.

The First Stone is a polarizing text. While Griffiths claims that “Helen Garner carved enemies out of her subjects, two young women who reported an instance of sexual harassment,” I would say that those two young women and their militant supporters carved an enemy out of Garner, casting aspersions on her and refusing to accept interviews, as if “expecting[ing] automatic allegiance from women to a cause they were not prepared to even argue.” Evidence exists for both claims.

*

As far as I know, no student ever made a complaint against me. No special commission ever reprimanded me for my sexual misconduct and inappropriate workplace behavior. Of course, 1995-2005 was a different time. Perhaps if this article reaches the wrong (right?) people, I’ll have my wrist slapped by some administrative body in the name of moral standards and safer communities. Perhaps my confession here will put my current teaching job in jeopardy. I doubt it, but who knows?

Occasionally, former student lovers reach out to me by email and we update each other on our spouses, kids, and work. I’m always glad to hear from them, although I never initiate contact, preferring not to know if their opinions about me have changed.

Griffiths writes, “I am reluctant to assume sex any more liberating for women if we are … to simply shrug at the thought of female students fucking their male professors.” In general, sex is not liberating; it’s binding. We might fantasize about fucking, but most of us prefer to make love.

For ten years, I abused the act of love — mostly with former students. Too often, we had sex prematurely, before the relationship could bear such an emotional load, and, when the relationship fell apart, that felt premature too, although actually it was long overdue. To soften the blow, I’d quickly find another student to roll around with. But the grip of the distraction diminished, ultimately exacerbating the hurt to all involved. I used sex to staunch doomed and hemorrhaging relationships and as a Band-Aid for my Swiss-cheese ego, and that took its toll, causing me to forever afterward associate sex as much with anxiety as with love.

So, no, I don’t believe I’ve gotten away with anything. The dog had his day, and then the chickens came home to roost.

“The professor,” writes Griffiths, “who whispers sweet nothings into his students’ ears makes sweet nothings out of them.” I’m suspicious of absolutes, but, okay, let’s go with her thesis, and take her at her word when she writes: “all of the women I have spoken to as research for this book … stitch together the cloth of their girlhoods … and show me their rips and tears. This is how they were found by these men, after all. As girls.” In the interest of protecting those who can’t protect themselves, let’s go a step further and assume that throughout university, and even grad school, women are still girls — without the agency or wherewithal to fend off Lotharios, bullies, and creeps. And let’s accept as reality Griffiths’ premise that lurking behind too many lecterns are bratty, cowardly kings of the “patriarchy,” looking to “frolic about in the playground of their desires” by finding helpless chicks to be “procured and plucked.” In such a panorama, extreme measures are in order. Prohibiting pedagogical relationships might not be enough. Perhaps Griffiths should be more radical in her pursuit of a “genderless standard” by proposing single-sex schools.

In The First Stone, Garner calls the banning of faculty-student relationships “a bit bloody Islamic.” She would probably consider the single-sex schools a lot bloody Islamic. But if what she writes is true, that “[t]he erotic will always dance between people who teach and learn,” then why not stop the music? Why not banish heterosexual eros to outside the walls of academia? By having only males teach males and only females teach females, then men who can’t control their monstrous sexuality and women — sorry, girls — who are trembling and helpless before it, will be saved from wrack, ruin, and regrets.

Such a system, though depriving me of experience, would have spared my conscience and will help ensure that future students and teachers be left alone, if forever gendered, inside the ivory walls.

John Julius Reel’s memoir My Half Orange: A Story of Love and Language in Seville was published by Tortoise Books in 2023. On Substack, he writes in English and Spanish at Rants from a Foreign Land. He reviews books on his YouTube channel Book Rants.

