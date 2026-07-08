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Ramya Yandava's avatar
Ramya Yandava
4h

Swimming is probably my favorite sport (though I never did it competitively) and often wish I had more opportunities to swim. Backstroke is my favorite! I just love to lazily float by and stare at the ceiling/sky.

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