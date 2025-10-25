Dear Republic,

We had a prompt calling for reflections on work, and particularly physical labor — and we are honored to run this piece by

on the lives (and deaths) of workers at major infrastructure projects.

-ROL

ON THE LITTLE LONG RAPIDS

“You can’t say it was like that.” “I can’t?” “Nope.” “Why?” “People don’t want to hear it.” -Talk Over Beer, Little Long Rapids

There’s something to be said for the little bush planes of the north. They can land wherever there’s water, and there are a lot of rivers and lakes in the north.

On one trip back to the place I lived—at a hydroelectric dam on the Abitibi River—I took the elevator down to the operations room where my father used to work. It was automated by the time I returned, and the room was empty, but there was an old Ontario Hydro coffee mug hanging on a peg in the lunchroom and a note pad on the table listing some items to repair. It had been there for years, abandoned. The little hamlet that housed the workers and their thirty-five families had been bulldozed and the forest moved back in to cover the fields where we once played ball.

But tonight, I’m thinking about another such dam on another river, one on the Little Long Rapids where I worked in the summers to put myself through college.

Little Long is a ghost town now, like the settlement at the Abitibi Canyon. It’s odd to have the places where one lived fade away so fast. Both places have been leveled. It’s made me feel as though I have no connection with place and home in the old sense. I suppose on some level I always thought that houses were supposed to last longer than the inhabitants. But permanence is a thing for monuments, not people.

When I worked at Little Long, we were brought into the camp by train on a two-hour ride from Kapuskasing. It was a big camp with a supplies station, a cafeteria, and bunkhouses for the men. There was a recreation hall with a pool table, and we ordered our beer by the case from town. Waiting for that and putting in the time on the job was all there was to do besides watching whoever tried to date the girl in the cafeteria, because there was only one woman who worked in the camp, and after four months, she seemed like the only woman in the world.

There were hundreds of men there, and the job never shut down: three eight-hours shifts every day but Sunday, and the machines worked that way too. The work was all about the big machines, the Euclid trucks and earthmovers with tires taller than a man, and the cranes that sat two hundred feet above the workers below. The eleven-ton hoppers were filled with concrete high above the canyon floor. The crane operators, who were, for the most part, artists at their work, lowered the hoppers at a phenomenal speed, seamless and smooth, and stopped them suddenly just short of the ground. The long cables stretched with the load as the brakes caught, and it took your breath away to see them come down so smooth and fast. Sometimes, they came down in the wrong place, or the operator misjudged the timing, and a big hopper would slam into the ground and, once on my shift, onto a man beneath it.

It didn’t happen that way often, but the sight never goes away. At night in the camp, I thought about it, and again for years after I left and believed I had forgotten about it. I remember the racket of the machines and the men who drove them. The rest of us, the laborers, were worked by them, trying to keep pace in the noise and shouting and dynamite. We’d hear that a man was gone and would remember seeing him around the camp and on the job, and then he wasn’t there anymore, but the work went on. He would have a family somewhere; we didn’t want to think about that because it was bad luck and could happen to any of us, and except for a few remarks to make the thing bearable and deny the danger, we didn’t say a lot about it.

We never knew when it was going to happen, and sometimes it wasn’t accidental. There were two attempts on my life there by rival crews. But it rarely happened in numbers the way it used to when my father worked the dams, the way it happened in 1932 on the Abitibi Canyon project. More than a dozen men at once fell into the wet concrete pour and were left because they couldn’t be recovered without dismantling the project. The dam was completed with those men encased in the structure. The bosses didn’t know who some of them were, and they never found out; they simply disappeared as far as family and friends were concerned. My father rarely talked about it. Now that I think about it, there’s much he never talked about. But he and his workmates went through WWII and were silent about a lot of things.

That’s the way it was in Little Long Rapids on the Mattágami River when the dam was going up, and that’s the kind of life we lived in the work camps—while (we complained), a thousand miles away and fifty years later people would turn on a light or kitchen appliance and never know about the work and the danger that made city living easy, and never think the heat in their homes came from a place where the dead were twisted in the concrete around the generators that powered their electricity.

Death was always a surprise but always present. The bones of the workers are in all the places where big things have been built, in the bridges and the dams. Hillside graves lie hidden in the woods by the rivers where the mills and dams and camps are crumbling and deserted and only the occasional drone of a distant Cessna high overhead breaks the silence: a bush pilot on his way to some remote settlement, bringing groceries and medicine to scattered outposts. Below, on stone markers are words like: “Unknown Worker, Fell, August 5, 1931,” and you know someone fell a hundred feet from a scaffold to the concrete below, and nobody knew where he came from, only where he went, and even that was soon forgotten.

Some of the old dams are capped with concrete monuments naming those who lie in the cement below, and on a brass plaque is a poem that calls them the “Sons of Martha,” meaning they are the workers who sweated and built and were killed and forgotten. It’s a poem by Rudyard Kipling that cites a verse in scripture that pretty much sets up and justifies a world of haves and have-nots. The sons of Martha and Mary.

Such dams are tombstones. As kids, we used to walk across ours to the woods beyond and think about the bodies in the concrete mere inches from the dials and switches our fathers controlled below.

At Little Long, some of us worked double shifts and overtime to escape the hours of waiting because a sleep was not a rest. A stupor settled on everything and spread to the work. Only the beer would thin it, so even in our own eyes we became ciphers in a story that was no longer ours, though it is the laborer’s story and always has been. Some of us worked intermittently on the dams for two or more generations. Where are those fathers and sons now, who would have risked their lives for me and me for them?

They matter because those who came afterwards to operate the projects came with their families and their careers, and for a while they enjoyed the workmanlike quality of the place when the term still had meaning and had not become a foolish thing to say. The Operators identified with it because the blood spent making it pervaded the physical elements of the plant and was still fresh. But people forget and become jaded and think about their careers and mobility, and about their retirement, and the thing they work loses significance because they never built it, but those who build places like the big hydroelectric dams of the north are making something like it somewhere else, and do not have careers—they have the work. That is what they have.

Sometimes the stories of the workers circulate for a few years and are remembered and told while their place in history is ignored. But I want to say here that the small parts are heroic and timeless too, because they are the lives of workers, and without them there would be no story to tell. When we thought about these things at the end of a long day, we agreed that the story of what laboring people had built spanned thousands of years. In a sense, the individuals and their work were inseparable, and what they built lasted, like the pyramids and the Roman roads, not just the Golden Gate bridges and the Hoover Dams.

That’s what we talked about at night when I was twenty-one and working on the Little Long Rapids. The projects seemed to have a life of their own, and had called us up, faceless and anonymous, (though we were only boys then) to build them. We were part of a thralldom that had been going on for millennia, and probably the camps then and now had a lot in common. In our camp of many hundreds, there wasn’t much to do besides work and drink and talk and sleep, and the work was hard, and workmates died, so the drinking was hard too.

There was anger in such places. I can still feel it.

Terrance Lane Millet

Leave a comment