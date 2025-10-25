The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones
3h

My God, this reads like Steinbeck wandered into the Anthropocene—beauty and industrial brutality in the same breath. Gorgeous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
James Chapin | The Fixings's avatar
James Chapin | The Fixings
12m

This is an astonishing piece.

"Death was always a surprise but always present. The bones of the workers are in all the places where big things have been built, in the bridges and the dams."

Two days ago there was the following headline in my local newspaper: "Undocumented workers built Florida's roads — and died in the process." A contractor leaned on by the State has both an outsized number of onsite deaths and an outsized number of undocumented folks working for them.

"We were part of a thralldom that had been going on for millennia, and probably the camps then and now had a lot in common." You're damned right.

This piece will stay with me for a while.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Republic of Letters
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture