The Republic of Letters

The Republic of Letters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Julius Reel's avatar
John Julius Reel
6h

Wonderful piece. Profound and poetic. Reading it, I got angry at the universe. Then the sections on waves, rain, birds and sky eased that anger a bit. Get that book done, man!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Ain Khan's avatar
Ain Khan
7h

This is what AI cannot mimic - the soul of a person peering out through their words and entering your subconscious. I felt it all as I read it: your apathy, your heartbreak, your hope and disappointment in turns. Chronic illness is such a burden to carry and your writing shows that you have carried it with grace. Thank you for sharing this grueling experience of your life.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Republic of Letters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture