This is one of the very best essays we’ve ever run — and it’s somehow fitting that I have absolutely no idea who wrote it. In any case, it’s a very, very worthy contribution to Pride Week.

I was, on the day I got the call from Andrew that he had tested HIV positive and he was crying and telling me I probably would need to go get tested, sitting by the window with my phone in my hand and my favourite football team had just won a match. It was a strange collision of emotions, joy and dread meeting in the same hour. I could hear the noise of the street outside, people laughing and honking their horns, celebrating. Inside my chest, the air had changed. I remember looking out the window and feeling as though the whole scene was suddenly behind glass. I said a few words of comfort to him, my voice quieter than I expected, my attempt at a joke landed flat. I told him to take care of himself, that it was going to be alright, though I did not know what alright meant anymore.

After the call ended, I did not reach for my keys to go to a clinic. Instead I sat at my desk, unmoving. My body felt like something apart from me. The idea of a test became a door I could not open. I told myself I would go tomorrow, then the next tomorrow, and then I stopped telling myself anything at all. I let my mind be taken over by the habit of searching for symptoms. I became a student of illness. I read the stories of people who had contracted it, memorising their words as if they might be prophecies. I looked at my body in the mirror each morning, tracing my skin for signs, examining my tongue, weighing myself for imagined changes, checking the HIV subreddit on Reddit, and watching movies that detailed the genesis of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the eighties.

I was working from home at the time, which meant there was no need to face the outside world. My apartment became a shelter and a prison. I lived in a kind of suspended animation, each day folding into the next. I told myself that what I did not know could not hurt me, but the truth was that what I feared to know was hurting me more than I could admit. I avoided friends, avoided family, avoided mirrors when I could. There were days I forgot to open the curtains. I was waiting for something to find me, waiting for the illness to come and claim me without warning.

This went on for six months. Six months of half breathing. Six months of quiet panic. Then, one morning, I woke with a strange clarity. It began with a dream I had the night before. In the dream my grandmother appeared. I had not seen her in my dreams for years, not since shortly after she passed. She stood in a garden, her dress the colour of cream, her hair tied back in a scarf. She looked at me and told me I should not be afraid. She said there is no trial that I will go through that nobody else in the world has ever gone through. There is nothing new under the sun. Every trial has been lived through by someone before me. Now it is my turn, and when I pass through it, I must show others that it can be done.

I woke up with the echo of her voice still in my chest. I lay there for a long time, staring at the ceiling. My fear had not gone, but it was as if her words had placed a hand on my shoulder. I thought about the fact that she had never appeared in a dream in so long, and I could not ignore the weight of that.

That day I showered, put on clean clothes, and walked out into the sun for the first time in weeks. My legs felt shaky, my hands clammy, but I kept moving. At the clinic, the waiting room smelled faintly of disinfectant and something floral. I filled out the forms, my handwriting uneven. When the nurse called my name, my heart was pounding so hard I thought she might hear it.

The test was quick, a small sting in my finger, a strip that would decide what I had been avoiding for months. I stared at the wall while I waited, counting the tiny cracks in the paint. The nurse’s voice was calm when she told me the result. Positive. The word landed on me like a weight and a release at the same time. My fear had been confirmed, but the waiting was over. There was no more hiding. There was only the life ahead.

From that day something shifted. I began to form habits I had never bothered with before. I bought vegetables and cooked my meals with care. I began to walk in the evenings, at first just around the block, then further. Two months later I joined a gym for the first time in my life. I learned how to lift weights, how to breathe through the burn in my muscles. I started sleeping with my phone far from my bed so I could wake without immediately scrolling through stories that fed my anxiety. I read books again, not about illness but about living. I took my medication each day with the same reverence I used to reserve for prayers.

Before, I had been waiting to die. Now, for reasons I still cannot fully explain, I wanted to live. I wanted to see what the next year would bring, and the year after that. I wanted to call my friends again, to hear their voices, to laugh without wondering how much time I had left. I wanted to make plans and actually believe I would be there to keep them.

Sometimes I think about that first day, the way the joy of a football victory and the shock of a phone call collided in me. I think about the six months I spent frozen, as if holding my breath. And I think about my grandmother in that dream, telling me not to be afraid, reminding me that my trial was not unique, but my way through it could be.

Taking that test did not erase my fear, but it gave me a way to stand in it without collapsing. It was the beginning of choosing my own life, not just waiting for it to happen to me. And when I think about all the ways that day could have gone differently, I feel something warm inside me. Pride. The quiet kind that comes from knowing you could have stayed hiding, but you didn’t.

