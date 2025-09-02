Dear Republic,

The Republic of Letters is deeply honored to be able to share a piece as personal as this one.

PSILOCYBIN & DEPRESSION

My alarm goes off at five in the morning even though I don’t have to be there until eight, but I am already awake. It’s been a restless night, tossing and turning, full of anticipation, the only brief sleep I got filled with uneasy dreams, like Gregor Samsa before he turned into a giant insect. Will I be transforming too? I hope so. Not into a giant bug, perhaps, but maybe, just maybe, into a happier, more equanimous person.

There are to be two sessions in total, separated by three weeks. The first, today, I'll be given a relatively small dose—10mg of psilocybin—which I am told is the equivalent of about a gram or a gram and a half of magic mushrooms. It's been over a decade since I have consumed any kind of psychedelic, but a gram-and-a-half seems like nothing, a body high, maybe, similar to MDMA, or ecstasy. Regardless, I'm not supposed to drive home after it's over, which is why I am up so early. I'll be taking the bus to the Semel Institute at UCLA, which takes about an hour. My wife will have to come scoop me up after the session. On the way there, to get myself in a spiritual mood, I listen to a conversation on podcast between Sam Harris and Joseph Goldstein. I get to the clinic about half an hour early and sit in the waiting room, not as nervous as I had imagined I would be a few days before. If anything, I'm ready to get started.

, and Joseph Goldstein. I get to the clinic about half an hour early and sit in the waiting room, not as nervous as I had imagined I would be a few days before. If anything, I’m ready to get started.

A young woman named Annie (all names have been changed), one of the program coordinators, comes to greet me. I have spoken to her a couple times on the phone and communicated with her by email but this is our first time meeting in person. She asks if I’m at all nervous and I tell her maybe a little. She ushers me into a small room I have been in once before, a week prior, during my final evaluation. It’s a converted office space with a desk and a computer against one wall but soft lighting, plush carpet and a futon that folds out into a bed. On the futon are blankets and pillows. There’s a set of headphones there, and eyeshades. I take a seat and she and another program coordinator ask how long it’s been since I’ve had alcohol, marijuana, other drugs. They ask how I slept and take my blood pressure. They give me a cup to pee in. One thing that’s unique about this room is it has a large, fluorescently lit bathroom attached to it for me to use during the session. The urine test is to ensure I am not intoxicated on anything.

Soon after, the pair of doctors I have been working with, let’s call them Michael and Shirley, enter the room. We make small talk about my bus ride. The way the session is to work is that the two doctors will always be with me to observe me and make sure I am doing okay, to offer support if I need it. They will also be taking my blood pressure once every hour. They are both psychologists. Before we begin they ask me to think about intentions, which is what they’ve been asking me to consider for the past week—what is it exactly I want to get out of this session—and they take my blood pressure again. Then Michael pulls out a little pill container from his shirt pocket and pops it open. Inside are two white capsules. He tells me they are five milligrams apiece and asks if I am ready to get started. I am. He dumps the capsules into my palm. I look at them briefly. “Here goes,” I say, and pop the pills into my mouth. In the past, when I have taken psychedelic drugs, music has been a big part of the journey, and I had asked if I could use my own music, but they said no. They have a specific playlist of classical music that I’ll have to listen to. Not my favorite kind of music, but I’ll have to deal. Michael tells me that if ever the music is too grating or there is something I don’t like about it, that he can always skip to the next song, but he encourages me to try my best to work with it. Sometimes, he tells me, working with something that is difficult, even music, can reap rewards. In life, sometimes things are not pleasant. We don’t always get to manipulate our environment to be as pleasing as possible. There isn’t always the possibility of “changing the music” to suit our preferences. Sometimes we will wish things to be other than how they are. Thinking of the music in this way, he insists, can be transformative. I am not entirely convinced. But it seems a moot point. I put on the headphones and the eyeshades and get under the blankets. I lie there for about twenty minutes before I begin to grow cold. And colder. And colder still. It is a wave of utter cold that seems to roll over me, then envelop me, its icy fingers penetrating the deepest part of my being. I shiver so badly I can feel it in my bones. I am trembling all over. That’s when the hallucinations begin.

***

There is a scene in Darren Aronofsky’s film The Fountain where the Grand Inquisitor says, “Our bodies are prisons for our souls. Our skin and blood, the iron bars of confinement.” This is how I often think of myself—as a mind confined to the skull of my body, taking my body around and making it do what I want but in essence a prisoner to my body, as well as my mind, as though there is some other creature, me, trapped within “my” mind, which is trapped within “my” brain, which is trapped within “my” body, as though all of these things are different and separate from one another. It wasn’t that I was a mind. It was that I had a mind. But who or what possessed this mind I did not know. I only knew that it was trapped in some kind of inescapable hell of hopeless malaise. Psychological pain is worse than physical pain because we don’t know what causes it and so cannot shut it down. Some say it’s an excessive tendency to ruminate. Great. How to solve that problem? Mindfulness, they say. Oh, and it may take you your entire life to get it right. Others will talk about serotonin depletion, but the medications they provide to boost serotonin levels work at best fifty percent of the time and are in no way consistent. For physical pain there is morphine. Tylenol. Whatever. We have, mostly, figured out how to quiet physical suffering. But mental suffering…well, that’s a mystery.

***

My first thought as I blast off into hyperspace is that I have been given the wrong dose. That they have mistakenly given me the heavier 25mg dose I’ll be due in the next session rather than the smaller 10mg dose I was expecting in this one. It is that intense. Now if you’ve ever done psychedelics, you probably know that the initial blast off is oftentimes the most challenging part of the trip. Once it passes, however, it becomes much easier to settle into things. In the past, whenever I had tripped on magic mushrooms or LSD, I would tend to get up and pace just as the drug was starting to take hold. Or find other ways of distracting myself from the outset. I’d put on some trippy music videos on the TV. I’d take a hot bath. Or maybe I’d go outside and get some fresh air, walking around the block as I started tripping harder and harder. I was aware of this tendency in myself and had also become aware, recently, that I had a similar tendency during other challenging times. I think this is probably true for most of us. When we aren’t feeling well, if we are sad or have had a bad day, we want to distract ourselves from thinking about it. So we’ll go to the gym, or throw on a sitcom, listen to music, masturbate, whatever. But here I was stuck in a little room with two psychologists whom I hardly knew, with no way of distracting myself from the events at hand. I have no choice but to force myself to lay there, hands resting on my stomach, watching the kaleidoscopic images unspool behind my closed eyelids, images of vines and other plant life spreading outward and forming new patterns, my body still freezing, my thoughts a jumbled mess. I try practicing mindfulness by counting my breaths, attempting to stay present with all I am experiencing, but it’s practically impossible. I will count two or three breaths and then get carried away by some fantasia, and all the intentions I had formed for myself beforehand go sailing away into the ether. I choose not to cling to them, either. Rather, I decide to simply lay back and enjoy the experience. It is over in about three hours.

I do feel good. Mostly. The knot of anxiety I have been carrying around in my belly is still there, like it almost always is, but I feel proud of myself for making it through and the doctors also say they are impressed with the way I was able to lie so still throughout the experience which, according to them, is uncommon. Afterwards, before I leave, they make me fill out an hour-long survey on an iPad, which is its own sort of challenge, as I’m not really in the place to be punching buttons on a screen. Then, as planned, my wife picks me up and we go to Tender Greens, and it tastes better than anything I’ve ever eaten in all my life.

***

One of the primary symptoms of depression is to have severely disproportionate responses to events that most people can take in stride. Everyone experiences hardship, but for the depressed person even the slightest hardship can destroy you. Events are misinterpreted so that they seem far more dire and irreconcilable than they would to the ordinary person. A passing glance, an off-handed remark, the lack of response to an email, or the tone of response, can send one spiraling into a pit of anxiety and despair.

I had been interested in using psychedelic medicine as a treatment for my depression for some years. Sam Harris, whom I am a big fan of, often talks about the therapeutic and spiritual uses of psychedelics and I remember listening to him speak to Roland Griffiths on his Making Sense podcast. Griffiths is a neuroscientist who for a long time was a leading figure of MAPS, the Multidisciplinary Association of Psychedelic Studies, which describes itself as “the leading organization building the movement to foster evidence-based approaches to psychedelics and the people who use them.” Even the former republican governor of Texas, Rick Perry, I learned, had been advocating for the therapeutic use of psychedelics.

After hearing Griffiths, who died shortly afterwards, I began looking into organizations locally that were conducting psychedelic research, and that’s how I found the program at UCLA. They were researching how psilocybin would work on depression when combined with Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) vs regular, non-CBT therapy. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is a kind of therapy that purports to transform negative patterns of thinking to treat mood or behavioral disorders, so that, for example, if you have a tendency to catastrophize all the time (as I most certainly do) you can learn to, you know, stop doing that. I just emailed them one day, telling them about my depression and that I would be interested in participating in their study. It was Annie, the program coordinator, who responded to my email. She said there was a very long waitlist which she would add me to, but I never expected to hear from them again. It was just a shot in the dark, after all. And I forgot about it and continued living my life, such as it was. Then, about eight or nine months later, she emailed me and said a spot had opened.

I spent the next four months being endlessly evaluated to make sure I was a good fit for the study. At the time I was taking Lexapro for depression, which worked maybe about 60-70% of the time, though I still had quite a few low points even when taking it, and Ropinirole, which I used for my restless leg syndrome. The first thing I would have to do was stop taking these, since they could interfere with the study. This made me nervous—I was concerned about withdrawal and potentially slipping into a catastrophic depressive episode, as had happened before when trying to get off SSRIs, but I went slowly and under clinical supervision and, surprisingly, it wasn’t too difficult. Being off the Lexapro also helped improve my sleep as well as my restless legs at night.

In terms of preparation for the study, it started with an hour-long phone consultation with Annie, then a Zoom consultation of equal length with the psychiatrist who was running the study. A physical. Two in-person psychological evaluations, one that lasted nearly three hours, and a plethora of surveys to be filled out along the way, before I was finally approved to move forward with that first session. There was one downside, however. I had not been selected as a participant for the group who would be receiving CBT between sessions. Rather, I’d be in the non-CBT group. I found this disappointing, because I had long been interested in CBT but have never had the opportunity to practice it in a clinical setting. Nor, unfortunately, would I have that opportunity now. But regardless, I was excited to learn what this study had in store for me and if it could help.

***

The three weeks between the first session and the second one are a little rough. In no way do I undergo the kind of insight or transformation I’d been pining for. During those weeks I am irritable and surly and full of anxiety. There is a knot in my gut that I cannot get rid of no matter how hard I try, and try I do. Wanting to be sure I am as clearheaded and healthy for the second session as possible, during those intervening three weeks I do not drink any alcohol, do not smoke any marijuana, which I’d been taking to help with my sleep, I begin exercising 40 minutes every day (which turns out to help with my sleep quite a bit) and make sure to meditate every day as well. Yet these things do nothing to quell the knot of anxiety that haunts me.

I have one follow-up Zoom call with Michael, who encourages me to journal and come to the next session with some firm intentions in mind we can explore and talk about. So that’s what I do.

One of the primary insights I want to explore is my relationship to my own writing. It dawns on me that throughout my life I have had a monomaniacal focus on my identity as a writer, which supersedes all other identities—even those of a father and husband—and many of my more recent depressive episodes have revolved around my lack of success or prestige in this field, feeling that I have been chasing after something all my life and have jack shit to show for it. So I want to think about that, wondering if I can transform this relationship to my writing into something healthier.

I also want to move on from my hangs-ups about the past, how I often ruminate on things that have happened to me and blame them for the state of my life in the present. Recently I heard a quote, attributed, I think, to Lily Tomlin, that says, “At some point you have to give up hope for a better past.” Which is a wonderful way of looking at it. The past is never going to change, no matter how badly we want it to, and a transformation of my relationship to the past could be enormously beneficial.

***

The second session begins much like the first, albeit with some minor psychological changes. For one, while the first time around I was more or less just eager to explore the inner landscapes of mind to see where it took me, this time I have jotted down some thoughts and so enter the experience with a more specific set of instructions. The first session was a primer. A kind of set up to prepare me for the second session, which was what it would all be about. Now, instead of 10mg, I would be dosed at 25mg, which I am told is the equivalent of a little under an eighth of mushrooms, which is about what I would consume in my younger days as a psychonaut.

I feel good that morning, though the knot I have been carrying around in my belly persists. The two program coordinators greet me like last time, take my blood pressure, have me pee in a cup, and soon Michael and Shirley are there. We spend some time talking about the intentions I have lodged. Then, like last time, Michael reaches into his shirt pocket and produces a little pill container. This time there is only one capsule, which he tells me is 25mg. I pop it without ceremony, don my eyeshades and headphones, and lie down, covering myself in blankets.

This experience starts familiarly but swiftly turns strange. Like last time, I am overcome with a severe Arctic-like chill that has me shivering all over. Then the hallucinations begin, the bodily sensations. They are much like they had been the previous time. I allow the experience to wash over me, expecting it to get more intense at any moment, and then, suddenly, maybe an hour or two in, it seems to be over. Now if you’ve ever done psychedelics you know sometimes the experience can ebb and flow. You may even feel mostly sober in parts. But I feel disappointed. I think—is that it? Is it over? I sit up, remove the eyeshades, the headphones, and tell my overseers that the trip has subsided and I want to use the restroom. So they help me stand and I make my way there and, once inside, I realize any notion that the trip is over is entirely false. The whole bathroom pulsates with breath and color. The grains on the door look magnified, and the tiles on the floor shift around. When I look at myself in the mirror, my irises have been all but absorbed by my dilated pupils and the pores and hairs on my face and head move and grow and shrink.

Returning to the room, the two therapists ask how I am doing, so I tell them. We talk a little more about my current feelings and intentions, but I am eager to get back to it so I redon the eyeshades and headphones and get back under the blankets and off I go.

As much as I would like to tell you that what happens next is beautiful and sublime, it isn’t. Instead I am pitched into the deep dark abyss of my own inner hell. The thing about tripping is that one bad thought can send you spiraling onto a trajectory it is very difficult to yank yourself free of, and that’s what happened to me. About two weeks prior I had watched a short documentary called The Children of October 7th about the Hamas massacre of Israelis and specifically the way that it had affected the children in the kibbutzim of those border communities. It was a harrowing watch. At one point a little boy, probably just a year or two older than my son, is hiding out with his mother and some other members of his family in his saferoom after having just seen his father get murdered. Outside you can hear the terrorists trying to enter and the boy is crying asking when his dad is going to come back and his mother is telling them that his dad is gone, that he won’t be coming back, which just makes the boy scream and cry that much harder. In another scene, a boy recounts how he hid under the bodies of his mother and father for over sixteen hours, playing dead. These scenes, of all things, is what my mind chooses to ruminate on. Again, when you’re on psychedelics it can be very difficult to control the kinds of information that flow through your brain and oftentimes you just have to grin and bear it, no matter how awful it is. What these thoughts do is start me imagining myself and my family in a similar predicament. Then things get starker still as I begin imagining all the awful things that could befall my wife and children. It is horrible, thinking about these things and how many of them have befallen other people, whether they be car crashes or kidnappings or murder. My imaginings became so vivid that I nearly panic and sit up, wishing to remove my eyeshades and headphones so that the room could come rushing in again, and I would know I am safe.

Yet I’m determined to work with the drug. Rather than flee from its clutches, I allow myself to go ever deeper, lying there imagining the worst of tragedies that could befall a person, and these imaginings feel utterly real, like they are actually happening to me. Then it strikes me—I can transform this. I recall an ancient Stoic practice called Negative Visualization where to increase gratitude one imagines not having the things that they do in fact have and are important to them. So that’s how I begin to think of these horrible thoughts and images inundating me. There are many fathers and husbands out there who have experienced all the things I am thinking about for real. And yet I have not experienced any of these things. Just from recognizing this I became consumed with gratitude. I spend a long time working with these thoughts and emotions until I finally have them where I want them and then I sit up and remove my eyeshades and look at my therapists and say, “Wow. That was intense.” I had gotten so completely lost in exploring these thoughts and emotions that it was as though the entire external world had disappeared, and it was strange to suddenly be back, like, where the hell had I gone just now?

They question me and I tell them how I had just gone to some very dark places, so we discuss that for a while. I’m still tripping pretty hard but I have just spent three hours or more behind the eyeshades so I tell them I want to spend the rest of the experience without them, which I do. I sit there on the futon saying nothing, just watching my hallucinations on the walls and the carpet. The therapists do not force me to talk about anything, they just sit there and let me be, which is wonderful of them.

As I sit there practicing mindfulness with all the activity surrounding me, two things happen. First, I recognized that the knot I have been carrying around in my belly for months has loosened and unfurled and is now entirely absent. This is strange. I had nearly forgotten what it feels like to not have that knot boring into my gut. Yet suddenly it is gone, which makes me feel so light. The second thing that happens is I have the urge to laugh. Everything feels light and funny. I feet lighter than I can ever remember feeling in all my life, and it’s hilarious. However, I know that if I cut loose and allow myself to actually laugh that it is possible I will never be able to get myself to stop, so I hold it in best I can, though I certainly emit some giggles. That is how the second session wraps—full of joy and gratitude for the wonderful family I have, that nothing bad has happened to, and there is nothing I want more than to lay eyes on my wife and children again so that I can embrace them.

***

It would, of course, make a better story if I were to tell you that my depression is now cured and never struck again, nor would ever. But the truth is it’s a little more complicated than that. I will say, however, that for the first four months following the session the depression I had been struggling with, along with its attendant anxiety, was mostly absent.

What has helped me recently is a combination of things. The psilocybin treatment wasn’t a cure all, but it did allow me to think about my problems and their solutions in new and interesting ways that I probably never would have had I not undergone the experience. But I’ve also found it important to continue with other healthy activities to maintain equilibrium. So I have continued my forty-minutes of exercise each day, I continue with my meditation, and, because I have very intellectual proclivities, reading books and articles and listening to podcasts has also been beneficial. When I was younger, and I would grow depressed or anxious, I took it to mean it was the end of the world, fearing I would never crawl out of it ever again, which just caused me to spiral more severely. What age and experience has taught me, however, is that it, like everything, will pass, and so I’ve gotten much more adept at recognizing when I am having an episode or when one is coming on and allowing myself to reframe it, to look upon it as I might if I had a headache or an upset stomach. Again, psychological pain can be much more severe than physical pain, but if I look at it as just my body and mind coming down with an illness, then, instead of fighting it, I can simply lay down and allow it to run its course, making it much more manageable and easier to navigate.

Regarding the study itself—one of the downsides of a study like that is that you are required to do it in a very controlled and clinical way. Lying there tripping on psilocybin while two people I hardly know sit across from me watching is certainly a little awkward. I do feel there could be increased benefit by undergoing a psilocybin session in the comfort of my own home where I have more control over the environment with regards to music and external stimulation. I also have some thoughts about dosage. While 25mg felt like a decent therapeutic dose, I did find at several moments during the session the desire to plunge ever deeper, to explore more, but there always seemed to be something stopping me from really penetrating the core of the experience. Many people talk about the experience of ego dissolution, which I certainly did not experience, and I think the kind of dose that would lead to that could be therapeutically beneficial in a whole host of other ways. The psychonaut Terrence McKenna often evangelized about what he referred to as a “heroic” dose of five grams of magic mushrooms, which would be the equivalent of 50mg of psilocybin—double what I had received—and though for some strange reason there seems to be a resistance to this kind of full-blown experience in the therapeutic community, I do think that the experience of ego dissolution and loss of self could find a place in some corners where patients want to go deeper to better explore their histories and traumas. I also hope that one day I can use psilocybin alongside CBT treatment, since I think that kind of therapy could be enormously beneficial to me.

Since the psilocybin session I have felt a deeper appreciation for the things that are most important in my life. I still grow irritable on occasion, though I haven’t fully lost my temper in a long time. Some of my depressive symptoms did start to reemerge after a few months, though I have navigated them much more adeptly than in periods past. I have come to recognize the value in maintaining a certain structure to my life, which holds my depression at bay. I treat every day almost the same. I wake up at 4:30 or 5 every morning, write until 7, get the kids up and off to school, exercise, work my day job, read, and usually wind down at the end of the day by having dinner with my family, reading to my youngest, and watching a movie. The part of all this that I have found most important is the getting up early to write and the exercise. Even going a couple days failing at this can have negative consequences on my mental health. There will always be good and bad days, and sometimes horrible days, but I think I’m managing the ebbs and flows of life better now than ever before.

Timothy Atkinson was born and raised in Kansas City, MO where he attended the Kansas City Art Institute before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in filmmaking. He lives in the East Hollywood area of Los Angeles with his wife and two children. His novel is Help Me I Am In Hell. He maintains a Substack called

