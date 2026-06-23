Dear Republic,

As much as we keep trying to not comment on the Granta controversy, we keep failing. Tyson Duffy of The Literarian Gazette argues that the problem is so much bigger than just the controversy at hand.

-ROL

RAISE HIGH THE BANNER FOR LITERARY STANDARDS!

Some gloomy thoughts on the recent A.I. scandals

An uncomfortable element of the recent A.I. short story scandals is the fact that, well, you weren’t really that surprised—were you? When some overhyped no-name careerist chose a fake A.I. short story as the winner of a fiction prize, you didn’t fall out of your chair with shock. When you read the story itself and saw how flat and lifeless the writing was, you didn’t pinch yourself as if to awaken from a dream. And you didn’t then stare at your reflection in the mirror, coming slowly to terms with the disastrous notion that the beloved literary world you so admired, that bastion of excellence, was all the while not what you thought it was. No, rather the whole affair—two so far, the Commonwealth prize and the Harper’s Bazaar prize, but more to come I would guess—actually made good, recognizable sense. It was the clear logic of the long con. The venal rationality of fraudulence. You’ve seen these people before—you see them everywhere—and you know their game. The smiling mediocrities beaming at you from the dust jackets of airport novels, the drab and lobotomized sentences within that say nothing and go nowhere. It’s entirely predictable that their literary sensibilities would be accurately reflected in the soulless word-regurgitation of a machine. We have long been seeing this writing in Ocean Vuong, Chris Whitaker, J.K. Rowling, Stephen King, Anthony Doerr, and a hundred others. It’s the thoughtless anti-intellectual sputum of the professional managerial class. It’s inoffensive word soup calibrated to be sold, not to be read. And it’s an insult to readers everywhere.

I’ve argued for some time that American letters are at a kind of intellectual and creative nadir. Under no other circumstances and in no other era could A.I. prose style have won literary prizes. Can you imagine the New York Intellectuals or the Lost Generation taking such bloviating writing seriously? Please. Simply out of the question. And I don’t mean Hemingway and Saul Bellow themselves, I mean common readers of those times. They were too sensible, well-read, and educated to be fooled by this. Only now, in today’s market, is it possible for this stuff to get past our defenses. And it’s because humans, not machines, have been producing lazy work for some time and have gradually become accustomed to vague dreck. We’ve bred ourselves into an intellectual prison and must now break out.

I have nothing against mid-list fiction, or YA, or genre books, or “beach reads.” There are audiences for all kinds of books and I don’t begrudge them. What bothers me is that the standard of middlebrow writing seems to have plummeted. Long before the advent of accessible A.I. tools, such books were already worsening. For over twenty years, prose that would have been laughed out of town by mid-list publishers has gone into print without so much as a significant copy edit. Editors, by the way, are very important. We would not have Thomas Wolfe or Fitzgerald without the fanatical devotion of Maxwell Perkins. We would not have Cheever and Kerouac without the great Malcolm Cowley. But, where are our editors now? Why have they abandoned their posts? Take for example:

From the flat roof of the kitchen Patch looked out through serried pin oaks and white pine to the loom of St. Francois Mountains that pressed the small town of Monta Clare into its shade no matter the season.

This is the aphasiac opening sentence of All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker, written pre-A.I. (the prose of his four previous books reads similarly). Yes, I read and reread this sentence to make sure I had copied it down correctly: this is exactly the word order on the first page. But I don’t want to analyze this sentence—I get too distraught—and anyway you can see right off how difficult it is to understand. (What is “loom of St. Francois Mountains”? How is a small town pressed into its shade? Enough, enough.) Just read the sentence aloud to feel in your mouth how awkward the words are together. By the time you reach the end, you attain a kind of empty-headed, Nirvana-like state of senseless bafflement, as if you’d microdosed a roofie and awoken seconds later in the same chair. So you read it, unhelpfully, again. (Why does “kitchen Patch” feel like its own tin-eared noun phrase, and why are we designating, specifically, the kitchen roof? Bah!) But the agonizing doesn’t help, so you move on, assuming you must not be bright enough to understand Whitaker’s genius.

But you are bright enough. Trust me. More than bright enough. This writing is bad. You deserve better.

Many people say they don’t mind bad writing. I see you. I get it. Against this taciturnity I cannot marshal an argument. So be it. If you read novels for the “story,” I don’t begrudge that either. Isn’t it interesting, though, that if you asked these same people if they’d like to read a 500-page novel written by A.I. that they would decline. Sure, some people claim they would do this, but vanishingly few actually would or are excited at the prospect of delving into the wistful, longwinded pensées of an algorithm. At least Rowling is real, at least Doerr is alive. I would argue that their very aliveness is what separates their bad work from A.I. slop writing. The Whitaker quote above has a certain timid, surface-level self-consciousness to it that A.I. cannot imitate. LLM writing is too rote, it probably could not achieve that level of badness.

But what is that, exactly? What are we referring to when we say machine writing is not good or human enough? What we’re referring to, whether we know it or not, in our fumblings, is the bottom of the barrel—we’ve located it. We’ve hit the dark sea bed. We’ve entered the distant and black Ultima Thule of art. Beyond this point, no reader will journey. They don’t read highbrow lit, they don’t need their books to be ingeniously written, but they refuse to drowned in nonhuman goop. It’s a matter, really, of honor. No one wants their inner lives taken over by code.

So, then, some difficult questions must now be asked. What standards are we erecting here? Besides “no A.I. submissions accepted,” how can we bring the literary world back on the upswing and deliver ourselves from Evil?

I could suggest some things. Perhaps, for example, we could return to the idea of merit. People who read seriously are people who tend to write seriously. Their devotion to great literature—beginning but not ending with the classics—should be their calling card. They should be able to read long, dense texts and in at least one other language. They should have studied the great poets. Not because I want to bore them to death, but because they want to. Because they give a damn. Every student applying to an MFA should submit an essay analyzing one of their favorite Romantics at length and discuss what they learned from their style. The majority of MFAs should be nothing but reading courses, in which students are handed a stack of important novels and told to read through them by the end of the month. No writing at all for the first two years, just reading and attending lectures. All this writing people do in MFA courses has made them illiterate.

Or maybe publishing houses might consider paying editors to actually edit instead of managing projects and chasing money. Editors are so busy that agents have largely taken over the task editing of manuscripts. This is a travesty. The number one duty of the editor should be to the text. I’ve read that the great Gary Fisketjon spends over an hour red penning just five pages of a paper manuscript, carefully going over every word and phrase to ensure its sense and quality. Gary is old school. We need that back.

Or maybe we do a BDS campaign, returning bad books to publishers for a refund and refusing to buy from them again. Crowds of people outside of the FSG and PRH New York offices waving signs and chanting in unison…

I think you can see I’m being facetious—none of this will happen. What brought us here, as I discuss with writer and co-host Alanna Schubach on our show, is a complex of forces. These would include the economy, history, technology, domestic policy, corporate influence, educational standards, declining empire, and a slue of others. It’s just where we are in history. We can’t produce a generation of serious writers right now because the context won’t allow it; we’re being battered from all sides. Nothing we deliberately set out to do will nudge us off this course.

The good news is that it can’t, actually, get much worse. We are now slowly bouncing back. I think readers in a century will look on this period with wonder and perplexity. In the way that Sebastian Haffner once pointed out that up to the rise of Hitler, diffident, depoliticized Germans were increasingly reading poorly written fantasy romances about Alpine milkmaids. It will become clear that we were a society experiencing mass melancholy. And melancholics cannot see themselves out of their agony. They must go through the fire and reach the other side. We can only suffer, for the time being. And suffer we will.

I suspect that within the next ten years, though, we’ll see a change. Perhaps violent change. How that will come about is unknown. In the meantime, do not give up—do not give in. Be a Harold Bloom of one. Discard bad writing as easily as you discard an old band-aid. There is nothing in there for you. There never was.

And keep your eye on the future. Great things are coming. I swear it.

Tyson Duffy is a freelance writer living in Atlanta. His work has appeared in Hobart, CQR, Times Literary Supplement, The Metropolitan Review, RealClearBooks, and others. He is co-host of The Insufferable Bastards and you can read him on Substack @tliterarian.

Image by William Blake