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Ellen Acconcia's avatar
Ellen Acconcia
4h

I worked as a book publicist back in the late '70s/early '80s (Doubleday and St. Martin's Press). I'm constantly amazed by the dreck that my friends and neighbors read. How did some of this stuff get published? I cannot tell you how many "modern" books I've started and could not finish because of poor writing or I finished them because I thought I should (the hype! the recommendations!) and felt my time was wasted. I suppose we should be grateful people are reading at all, but still. Thanks for this prescient post!

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Marcello Iori's avatar
Marcello Iori
5h

We'd already been accepting this quality from humans for years. It's true. The Whitaker sentence Tyson quotes would have passed through several human editors before going to print. Nobody stopped it. Which means the problem isn't that machines write badly. It's that we stopped being able to tell the difference. I write in Italian and translate myself into English. The first thing that process teaches you is that every word is a choice. Most published prose today reads like nobody made any choices at all. we write because we can. but being a writer and writing are 2 different acts. Or I believe so

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