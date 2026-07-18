Dear Republic,

It’s Self-Referential Week at The Republic of Letters — LitStack celebrating itself. And what would Self-Referential Week on LitStack be without a review of Philip Traylen’s diary?

-ROL

READING PHILIP TRAYLEN’S DIARY

Several months ago, I was largely unfamiliar with Philip Traylen, discovering him through one of my fellow writers, another Englishman. After cold-emailing Traylen out of morbid curiosity to offer my services as a beta reader for either of his upcoming books: one, a collection of poetry, the other, a diary, he kindly sent me a copy of the latter, thus beginning the correspondence that would one day lead to this piece: a review.

It feels almost sacrilegious to “review” a diary, something that should be an honest dumping ground for one’s stream of consciousness and innermost thoughts. But this stands apart from the diaries you may have been familiar with in secondary school, with heart-shaped padlocks and sticker-ridden covers. It is a work of art, an exercise in language, and a rare opportunity to spectate Traylen’s dialogue with himself. It nearly gives the reader a chance to understand him — nearly.

Reading a diary is voyeuristic in nature. We exist as an onlooker peeking out from the wings, our gaze falling upon a one-man show onstage. As readers, we are spectators, attempting to grasp the inner workings of the writer’s mind. Published or not, it is an exploration into the self, a vulnerable display of dissecting your mind and exposing what’s inside.

“A diary should be about everything except the person writing it,”(cite p.1) or so says Traylen in the first entry, concisely summing up what the rest of the book will consist of. Spanning the course of the past three years, these entries consist of everything from snippets of Traylen’s life to meta analyses and aphorisms on the function and form of language.

Traylen is famed for his surrealist writing, absurd, dry humor, excessive fondness for the Oxford comma, and frequent allusions to literature and philosophy. It is impossible to fully describe him in just a few words; if you are unfamiliar with the man, all I can suggest is that you read his work directly — it speaks for itself, in the way that only it can.

Traylen is not like anyone; people are merely like him. Imitation is the sincerest — “only”,(cite, p.19) as he states — form of flattery. He has amassed nearly six thousand subscribers on Substack, but as with all successful people, remains a polarizing figure. Writers that attract such devoted followings inevitably incur their equal and opposite: staunch critics.

To the untrained eye, Traylen looks — as so many poets do — nonsensical. Anyone can seem to be a genius if they’re vague enough, if their vocabulary is large enough, if they reference enough, littering historical allusions like rice at a wedding. Kierkegaard, Cioran, Blanchot… This is precisely what Traylen’s critics get stuck on. If you fail to look beneath the surface of something, it will always look shallow. That is not a judgment of the object, but rather, the subject. It subverts the act, turning to look back at you.

Traylen’s insights hold a certain beauty in their introspection and rare poignancy that separates him from your run-of-the-mill writer. It is not just his diction or reticence or singularity that has gained him his following, it is his raw talent that forms the basis of that which these layers have been built upon. He has cultivated insightfulness like the pruning of an olive tree: with care and intention, perpetually aware that it is an endless process so long as life persists. Yet he remains unafraid of being seen as unserious or fraudulent by those who misunderstand him, for he never drops the veil to clarify; thus, he never ruins the persona of “Philip Traylen”, nor the immersion of the reader.

Traylen displays sparks of genuine insight that are so rare in the age of the internet, in which it often feels like everyone is trying to sell you on the idea that they are intelligent, insightful, and ingenious, yet so few can prove it. Our society is becoming increasingly visual; we’re told tales based on appearances: spectacles, libraries, clothing reminiscent of an academic uniform. For this reason, I find Traylen’s relative anonymity to be that much more of a testament to his ability. He has next to no photographs on his Substack page — instead, letting the writing take center stage.

This diary gives us a chance to look into the mind of the unknowable — yet he remains unknowable. Traylen is not baring his soul in its entirety in this work. He continues to keep his audience at arm’s length.

One can interpret the gauzy picture he paints to feel that they understand him better than before, but it is just that: interpretation. Poetry bleeds into his prose like the back of an annotated page; ink through thin paper. To interpret poetry is an act of translation, yet no two languages have a 1:1 ratio — flowery prose to cold, clear meaning is no different. I may interpret one sentence to be about his relationship with his father, in a neo-Freudian sort of way, while another may read that very same sentence and interpret it to be about the expression of his selfhood. Theories of literary analyses have been debated for millennia; since the creation of the written word, and show no indication of stopping anytime soon. But that is precisely the power that language holds: fluidity. Poetry capitalizes on this truth.

In this epistolary book, we are offered a glimpse into the method to his madness, if only for an instant: the topics he continuously returns to, which are scattered among the various offshoots and tangents that he frequently ventures off on. Religion, death, time, and language are the four subjects recognizable all throughout; the Fibonacci spiral of the Traylenian universe. The first three naturally feed into one another, while the last is a natural conclusion, considering his masterful prowess in the fields of both prose and poetry.

In his characteristic style, these entries are composed of poems, prose, and everything in-between — that is to say, life. Anecdotes of interactions with his friends abound, called by their first initials and revealing his connection to them in telling yet brief encounters.

Sober admissions of his vulnerabilities bleed through every so often, revealing a little bit more of the man beneath the mask with each one. And just when you think he’s beginning to put all of his cards on the table, he takes you by the hand and leads you right into the center of a punchline. One page prompts your eyes to water, and the next elicits a stifled laugh. He can flip from discussing Socrates to Rihanna so naturally that it neither pulls the reader out of immersion nor feels the least bit unnatural. A throwaway line about atheism tacked onto the end of a serious discussion of religion can lighten the mood with the dry wit characteristic of the English.

Introspectively, he discusses the value of cliche, hyperbole, and aphorisms, acknowledging his reliance on them as well as his endless fascination with language. For Traylen, language is a toybox, a collection of things to be played with, picked up, and thrown around at will. He tests the limits in every known form, viewing it as the art that it is. Traylen views language through a pure, untainted lens: that of play. Past, present, or future, his fascination with language is not unlike his interest in time: in particular, transcending the limits of it.

Traylen references religion extensively and at length; often Christianity, though occasionally Buddhism, typically for the purpose of comparing and contrasting. Many of his adages state what God is, was, or represents, while fewer mention Jesus or specific books of the Bible. Religion has long been a topic of interest within the field of philosophy: it makes sense of the senseless. (And to others: is senseless in and of itself.)

Death — particularly, suicide — is a natural topic to coincide with religion, for religion’s grand finale culminates in the afterlife. The siren call of suicide has been heard and answered by many a writer, and debated by many a philosopher. As both a writer and a philosopher, it is only natural that Traylen would touch on such a subject, too, even ending the diary on that note. Suicidal ideation seems to echo throughout many of the diary entries, with allusions to that famous question posed in Hamlet — “To be or not to be?” (cite: Hamlet, Act III Scene I) — as well as lucid statements such as: “... the idea of suicide, insofar as it remains an idea, resolves everything wonderfully.” (cite, p.205)

Axioms on the relationships between time and space, God and language, and truth and the face seem absurd at a glance, but when you’re immersed in the world of Traylen, they make perfect sense. There is a logic to this; the more of his work you read, the closer you feel to understanding — though you remain on the cusp, forever an interpreter, never a native.

In a poem on why he was hired at the generic office he occasionally references, Traylen stated: “They liked how I was always skirting around the edges of things. It suited them, because they doubted there was a middle.”(p.30) Indeed, he has a talent for doing just that, regardless of form. Even after reading approximately eighty-thousand words of Traylen’s internal dialogue, he still remains just out of reach. The mask has stayed firmly on.

Traylen’s final entry fittingly connects two of the subjects he so often returns to, aptly tying up the diary with a final aphorism: “There’s only one human activity more embarrassing than suicide and what it is will shock you. It’s poetry.”(cite, p.254)

Naomi Von Dimitri writes at naomi von dimitri 🕯️.

Note: The text quoted here was cited from the advanced reader copy and may be subject to change.